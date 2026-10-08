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Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and Legacy

Matthew Erskine
Business
Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and Legacy
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • Privacy, Control, and Flexibility in Long-Term Planning

    10/08/2026 | 15 mins.
    Privacy, control, and flexibility are not separate planning objectives. They have to work together.

    Episode 29 explores how families and mission-driven organizations can use thoughtful structures to preserve intent without creating unnecessary rigidity or public exposure. This episode examines the balance between protecting privacy, establishing appropriate authority, maintaining clear governance, and leaving enough flexibility for future generations to respond as people, assets, laws, and circumstances change.

    Website: erskineanderskine.com 
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/erskineco
    Facebook: facebook.com/erskinecompany
    Instagram: instagram.com/uniqueestateplans

  • The Advisor Coordination Problem in Complex Estates

    10/01/2026 | 14 mins.
    A family can have excellent advisors and still have a fragmented plan.

    Episode 28 explores why attorneys, CPAs, financial advisors, insurance professionals, business attorneys, and trustees need to work from the same strategic picture. This episode examines the gaps that develop when each professional handles one piece of the plan without anyone coordinating the whole system, and why clear ownership, communication, implementation, and ongoing review are essential to making complex succession planning actually work.

    Website: erskineanderskine.com 
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/erskineco
    Facebook: facebook.com/erskinecompany
    Instagram: instagram.com/uniqueestateplans

  • Why Equal Is Not Always the Same as Fair

    09/24/2026 | 11 mins.
    A plan can divide assets equally and still create an unintended outcome.

    Episode 27 explores why equal is not always the same as fair when families are transferring wealth across generations. This episode examines how family businesses, unique assets, lifetime gifts, loans, specific inheritances, and different beneficiary circumstances can create complexity that simple percentages do not capture. True fairness requires looking beyond the numbers and understanding the people, responsibilities, and goals behind the plan.

    Website: erskineanderskine.com 
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/erskineco
    Facebook: facebook.com/erskinecompany
    Instagram: instagram.com/uniqueestateplans

  • Avoiding the Courtroom Estate Plan

    09/17/2026 | 14 mins.
    Incomplete estate planning does more than create paperwork. It can transfer important family decisions into the courtroom.

    Episode 26 explores how probate, guardianship, contested administration, and court supervision can take control away from families when ownership, authority, beneficiary instructions, or incapacity planning are incomplete. This episode explains why the goal is not simply to have valid documents, but to build a coordinated plan that preserves clarity, privacy, decision-making authority, and family control when the plan actually has to work.

    Website: erskineanderskine.com 
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/erskineco
    Facebook: facebook.com/erskinecompany
    Instagram: instagram.com/uniqueestateplans

  • When Heirs Inherit Assets They Don’t Understand

    09/10/2026 | 14 mins.
    Transferring an asset is not the same thing as preparing someone to own it.

    Episode 25 explores what happens when heirs receive businesses, collections, real estate, trusts, and other complex assets they do not fully understand. This episode examines why education, context, advisor continuity, and clear governance should begin before the transfer, giving the next generation not only ownership, but the knowledge and structure needed to steward what they inherit.

    Website: erskineanderskine.com 
    LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/erskineco
    Facebook: facebook.com/erskinecompany
    Instagram: instagram.com/uniqueestateplans
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About Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and Legacy
When wealth includes family businesses, complex real estate, or meaningful collections, traditional estate planning often is not enough. The real challenges are strategy, coordination, governance, and execution across advisors and generations. Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and Legacy is an AI-hosted podcast built on the written work, experience, and strategic thinking of Matthew F. Erskine, a fourth-generation trusts and estates attorney. The episodes focus on the strategic layer of succession planning and the design work that must happen before legal documents are drafted and implemented. Each episode explores why technically sound estate plans still fail families, how complexity creates paralysis, and how advisors can align governance, ownership, and long-term continuity. Topics include family business succession, wealth governance, preserving control, multigenerational planning, and helping advisors add strategic value without overstepping scope. Designed to feel like a private advisory briefing, this podcast is for families with complex assets and the professionals who serve them when legal planning alone is not enough. This podcast features AI-generated content created using original material, ideas, and guidance provided by the show’s owner, Matthew F. Erskine of The Erskine Company LLC. Episodes are produced using artificial intelligence with human oversight and editorial direction.
Business

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