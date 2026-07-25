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The Chad Durfee Show

Chad Durfee
BusinessMarketing
The Chad Durfee Show
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • The Chad Durfee Show

    The Tiny Signals That Are Undercutting Your Own Authority

    07/24/2026 | 8 mins.
    Before you say a single word, the people who could change your life have already decided whether to believe you. Researchers at Princeton found we judge a stranger's trustworthiness in a tenth of a second, and more time barely changes the verdict. 

    In this episode, Chad expands what "direct signal" really means. It isn't just your content, your podcast, or your book. It's your website, your copy, your voice, the way you dress, your fitness, the car you drive, the people you stand next to, and whether you actually listen in a conversation or just wait to talk. Every one of those is broadcasting to the market at once, and the market is blending them into a single snap judgment about whether you're the real thing. Chad walks through the full inventory of signals you're sending by accident, reveals why the ones you don't control are often the loudest, and shows you how to make all of them finally match how good you actually are. Because your expertise was never the problem. The signals wrapped around it are.
  • The Chad Durfee Show

    Why the Better Expert Almost Always Loses

    07/24/2026 | 16 mins.
    A fourteen-year-old farm boy invented television, patented it, and built it with his own hands, and you've probably never heard his name, because a corporation with better lawyers and a bigger stage stole his fame. Philo Farnsworth died in debt and forgotten. 

    In this episode, Chad uses that story to expose the most expensive myth in business: the belief that if you're just good enough, the recognition will find you. It won't. There's a measurable gap between how good you actually are and how good the market believes you are, and it, not your talent, is deciding what you earn. Chad breaks down why the gap opens, why it runs in both dangerous directions, and how to measure your own this week. Because being the best-kept secret in your industry isn't humble. It's just a slower way to lose.
  • The Chad Durfee Show

    The More Content You Make, The Less They Trust You

    07/24/2026 | 12 mins.
    In 1969, a Japanese company solved a problem the world's greatest watchmakers had chased for three centuries, and wiped out two-thirds of the Swiss watch industry doing it. So why is Rolex worth more than ever, when a $20 watch keeps better time than a $10,000 one? 

    In this opening episode, Chad reveals the hidden law behind that survival. When something becomes abundant, something else becomes scarce, and argues the same shift is happening now to content, to expertise, and to you. AI didn't make your knowledge more valuable; it made trust the rarest currency in the market. And the businesses racing to produce more are spending down the one asset they can't afford to lose.
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About The Chad Durfee Show
For Those Ready to Lead, Adapt, and Build a Bigger LifeThe Chad Durfee Show is an unfiltered look into the minds, stories, and experiences of the people shaping business, culture, leadership, and life. Through honest conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, creators, athletes, and high performers, we explore what drives success, how people navigate adversity, and the lessons worth carrying forward.
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