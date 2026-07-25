Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
- Before you say a single word, the people who could change your life have already decided whether to believe you. Researchers at Princeton found we judge a stranger's trustworthiness in a tenth of a second, and more time barely changes the verdict.
In this episode, Chad expands what "direct signal" really means. It isn't just your content, your podcast, or your book. It's your website, your copy, your voice, the way you dress, your fitness, the car you drive, the people you stand next to, and whether you actually listen in a conversation or just wait to talk. Every one of those is broadcasting to the market at once, and the market is blending them into a single snap judgment about whether you're the real thing. Chad walks through the full inventory of signals you're sending by accident, reveals why the ones you don't control are often the loudest, and shows you how to make all of them finally match how good you actually are. Because your expertise was never the problem. The signals wrapped around it are.
- A fourteen-year-old farm boy invented television, patented it, and built it with his own hands, and you've probably never heard his name, because a corporation with better lawyers and a bigger stage stole his fame. Philo Farnsworth died in debt and forgotten.
In this episode, Chad uses that story to expose the most expensive myth in business: the belief that if you're just good enough, the recognition will find you. It won't. There's a measurable gap between how good you actually are and how good the market believes you are, and it, not your talent, is deciding what you earn. Chad breaks down why the gap opens, why it runs in both dangerous directions, and how to measure your own this week. Because being the best-kept secret in your industry isn't humble. It's just a slower way to lose.
- In 1969, a Japanese company solved a problem the world's greatest watchmakers had chased for three centuries, and wiped out two-thirds of the Swiss watch industry doing it. So why is Rolex worth more than ever, when a $20 watch keeps better time than a $10,000 one?
In this opening episode, Chad reveals the hidden law behind that survival. When something becomes abundant, something else becomes scarce, and argues the same shift is happening now to content, to expertise, and to you. AI didn't make your knowledge more valuable; it made trust the rarest currency in the market. And the businesses racing to produce more are spending down the one asset they can't afford to lose.
More Business podcasts
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Money MondaysBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Business MVPBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
Trending Business podcasts
- The Psychology of Money with Morgan HouselBusiness
- Afford Anything | Get Smarter With MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow JonesBusiness, Investing
- Ramsey Everyday MillionairesBusiness, Investing
- Franklin Planner PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- EntreLeadershipBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Experimental LeaderBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Vanessa Van EdwardsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The MarketsBusiness
- Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and LegacyBusiness
- Real Estate RookieBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- Cornerstone Private OfficeBusiness
- Thinking Boldly!Business, Courses, Education, Entrepreneurship, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- The Hunt for SuccessBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Hobbies, Leisure
- Women's Leadership SuccessBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Career SessionsBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Growth MavericksBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- 知行小酒馆Business
- The Chad Durfee ShowBusiness, Marketing
- Do Hard Things PodcastBusiness, Management, Marketing
- The Compound and FriendsBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Change CycleBusiness, Earth Sciences, Management, News, News Commentary, Science
- Allyship in ActionBusiness, Careers, Management
- Thriving Minds with Alberto ZandiBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The Chad Durfee Show
For Those Ready to Lead, Adapt, and Build a Bigger LifeThe Chad Durfee Show is an unfiltered look into the minds, stories, and experiences of the people shaping business, culture, leadership, and life. Through honest conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, creators, athletes, and high performers, we explore what drives success, how people navigate adversity, and the lessons worth carrying forward.Podcast website
Listen to The Chad Durfee Show, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Chad Durfee Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.