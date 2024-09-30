442: Building a Successful Non-Profit, Leadership in Tough Times + How to Help The Most Vulnerable This Season with Susan Ramirez of National Angels

In this deeply moving episode, Natalie sits down with her friend + Founder of National Angels, Susan Ramirez. National Angels is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the foster care experience for children, youth, and families across the United States. Bossbabe has been a supporter of National Angels for years, deeply moved by the organization’s mission and Susan’s dedication to creating change in the lives of our most vulnerable population - children. Ahead of the holidays, Natalie and Susan share stories of hope, resilience, and transformation that will leave you inspired + maybe a bit emotional. Susan shares her journey of leaving corporate America to pursue this calling, how National Angels is rewriting the future for foster children, and the life-changing power of mentorship and community. Whether you're looking for inspiration, ways to give back this season, or a reminder of the impact we can create when we come together, this is an episode you can’t miss. TIMESTAMPS 00:00 – Welcome + Introduction of Susan Ramirez. 00:29 – Why Natalie has been supporting National Angels for years and why this cause is so close to her heart. 01:55 – Susan’s story: From climbing the corporate ladder to discovering her life’s purpose. 03:36 – The devastating realities of foster care and the ripple effects across society. 07:06 – How Susan piloted her first program and transformed one family’s life. 10:05 – Jonathan’s story: From failing grades to football stardom through mentorship. 13:05 – How National Angels grew from a local initiative to a national movement. 15:34 – The business of non-profits: Running National Angels with strategy, leadership, and purpose. 17:34 – Susan’s faith-driven decision to leave corporate America and lead National Angels. 19:34 – Burnout, leadership struggles, and Susan’s transformative soul adventure in Sedona. 24:46 – Reclaiming her purpose and creating healthier boundaries as a leader. 27:19 – Teaching self-efficacy: Susan’s powerful lessons on intentional parenting and mentorship. 29:15 – Balancing the emotional weight of foster care work with hope and resilience. 32:03 – Abel’s story: A marathon, mentorship, and a life-changing surprise. 35:40 – The power of words: How encouragement changed one foster youth’s life forever. 37:10 – How you can get involved: Donate, volunteer, or mentor a child through National Angels. 39:22 – The tangible impact of donations and the ripple effects of supporting this mission. 41:22 – How the Bossbabe community can step up and support National Angels. 42:29 – Volunteer and mentorship opportunities: How you can make a lasting difference. 45:13 – Susan’s advice to her younger self: “Keep going—every hard moment is worth it.” RESOURCES + LINKS Use this link to donate to National Angels + participate in Bossbabe’s Matching Campaign. Learn more about the National Angels Non-Profit + learn how to volunteer in your area. Learn more about Austin Angels, the Founding Chapter of National Angels Documentaries mentioned in the episode: Transforming Foster Care + Abel’s Surprise at the Finish Line Join The Société: Our Exclusive Membership To Help You Build A Freedom-Based Business. Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter & Get Insights From Natalie Every Single Week On All Things Strategy, Motherhood, Business Growth + More. Learn Natalie’s Proven Method for Building a Profitable, Predictable, Freedom-Based Business and Get Back to WHY you Became an Entrepreneur in this FREE 90-Minute Training. Drop Us A Review On The Podcast + Send Us A Screenshot & We’ll Send You Natalie’s 7-Figure Operating System Completely FREE (value $1,997) FOLLOW bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie National Angels: @nationalangels Austin Angels: @austinangelsnonprofit Susan Ramirez: @mrs.susanramirez