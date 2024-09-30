442: Building a Successful Non-Profit, Leadership in Tough Times + How to Help The Most Vulnerable This Season with Susan Ramirez of National Angels
In this deeply moving episode, Natalie sits down with her friend + Founder of National Angels, Susan Ramirez. National Angels is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the foster care experience for children, youth, and families across the United States. Bossbabe has been a supporter of National Angels for years, deeply moved by the organization’s mission and Susan’s dedication to creating change in the lives of our most vulnerable population - children.
Ahead of the holidays, Natalie and Susan share stories of hope, resilience, and transformation that will leave you inspired + maybe a bit emotional. Susan shares her journey of leaving corporate America to pursue this calling, how National Angels is rewriting the future for foster children, and the life-changing power of mentorship and community.
Whether you're looking for inspiration, ways to give back this season, or a reminder of the impact we can create when we come together, this is an episode you can’t miss.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 – Welcome + Introduction of Susan Ramirez.
00:29 – Why Natalie has been supporting National Angels for years and why this cause is so close to her heart.
01:55 – Susan’s story: From climbing the corporate ladder to discovering her life’s purpose.
03:36 – The devastating realities of foster care and the ripple effects across society.
07:06 – How Susan piloted her first program and transformed one family’s life.
10:05 – Jonathan’s story: From failing grades to football stardom through mentorship.
13:05 – How National Angels grew from a local initiative to a national movement.
15:34 – The business of non-profits: Running National Angels with strategy, leadership, and purpose.
17:34 – Susan’s faith-driven decision to leave corporate America and lead National Angels.
19:34 – Burnout, leadership struggles, and Susan’s transformative soul adventure in Sedona.
24:46 – Reclaiming her purpose and creating healthier boundaries as a leader.
27:19 – Teaching self-efficacy: Susan’s powerful lessons on intentional parenting and mentorship.
29:15 – Balancing the emotional weight of foster care work with hope and resilience.
32:03 – Abel’s story: A marathon, mentorship, and a life-changing surprise.
35:40 – The power of words: How encouragement changed one foster youth’s life forever.
37:10 – How you can get involved: Donate, volunteer, or mentor a child through National Angels.
39:22 – The tangible impact of donations and the ripple effects of supporting this mission.
41:22 – How the Bossbabe community can step up and support National Angels.
42:29 – Volunteer and mentorship opportunities: How you can make a lasting difference.
45:13 – Susan’s advice to her younger self: “Keep going—every hard moment is worth it.”
RESOURCES + LINKS
Use this link to donate to National Angels + participate in Bossbabe’s Matching Campaign.
Learn more about the National Angels Non-Profit + learn how to volunteer in your area.
Learn more about Austin Angels, the Founding Chapter of National Angels
Documentaries mentioned in the episode: Transforming Foster Care + Abel’s Surprise at the Finish Line
