the bossbabe podcast

Natalie Ellis
Bossbabe is one of the largest online communities of ambitious women and female entrepreneurs in the world. With a digital presence of more than 4.2+ million fo...
BusinessEntrepreneurshipEducationSelf-Improvement

  • 443: From Hobby to Skincare Empire: Bethany McDaniel of Primally Pure on Ancestral Living, Clean Beauty, and Growing a Thriving E-Commerce Business
    In this episode, Natalie is joined by Bethany McDaniel, founder of Primally Pure, a clean beauty brand rooted in ancestral wellness principles. From experimenting with homemade natural deodorant to leading a company with over 100 employees, Bethany shares her journey of building a thriving business while balancing motherhood. They dive deep into the science of tallow-based skincare, the challenges of scaling a direct-to-consumer brand, and practical insights on diet, self-care, and creating a sustainable lifestyle. Natalie and Bethany also share details on how they integrate their own wellness practices into their daily routines. This episode is packed with actionable tips for business owners, moms, and anyone curious about clean beauty, holistic living + building a product brand from scratch. TIMESTAMPS 00:00 – Natalie introduces Bethany McDaniel and shares the story behind Primally Pure’s creation. 01:11 – Bethany discusses the origins of her brand and how her passion for clean skincare evolved from her personal struggle with acne. 02:53 – The pivotal role her family’s regenerative livestock farm played in inspiring her clean beauty formulations. 05:14 – Bethany and Natalie reflect on the challenges of acne, societal norms, and uncovering the deeper root causes of skin issues. 06:30 – The virality of tallow as a skincare ingredient and its ancestral roots. 08:36 – The rise of clean beauty trends + addressing misconceptions about tallow’s impact on skin. 12:25 – Bethany’s assistant’s skincare journey + the connection between gut health, acne, and the role of functional medicine. 17:18 – Scaling an e-commerce brand: influencer marketing, affiliate programs, and the transition to paid ads. 20:10 – Behind-the-scenes of Primally Pure’s rebrand and the focus on sustainability. 24:34 – Bethany’s decision to go all-in on the business while balancing motherhood and family. 26:50 – The evolution of Bethany’s role within the company and how stepping back as CEO allowed her to focus on her strengths. 29:03 – Navigating the balance between business and motherhood and finding alignment through seasonal shifts. 34:00 – Diet, ancestral living, and the contrast between the American diet and European standards. 38:27 – Raw milk and the resurgence of traditional food practices. 39:34 – A day in Bethany’s life: homeschooling pods, wellness practices, and her flexible work schedule. 44:31 – Bethany’s skincare routine and the power of evening rituals. 47:09 – Primally Pure product recommendations for clean beauty beginners and an exclusive code for listeners. RESOURCES + LINKS Visit the Primally Pure Website - Use Code “BOSSBABE” For A Discount. Join The Société: Our Exclusive Membership To Help You Build A Freedom-Based Business. Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter & Get Insights From Natalie Every Single Week On All Things Strategy, Motherhood, Business Growth + More.  Learn Natalie’s Proven Method for Building a Profitable, Predictable, Freedom-Based Business and Get Back to WHY you Became an Entrepreneur in this FREE 90-Minute Training. Drop Us A Review On The Podcast + Send Us A Screenshot & We’ll Send You Natalie’s 7-Figure Operating System Completely FREE (value $1,997)  FOLLOW bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Primally Pure: @primallypure Bethany: @bethanyjmcdaniel
    --------  
    50:39
  • 442: Building a Successful Non-Profit, Leadership in Tough Times + How to Help The Most Vulnerable This Season with Susan Ramirez of National Angels
    In this deeply moving episode, Natalie sits down with her friend + Founder of National Angels, Susan Ramirez. National Angels is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the foster care experience for children, youth, and families across the United States. Bossbabe has been a supporter of National Angels for years, deeply moved by the organization’s mission and Susan’s dedication to creating change in the lives of our most vulnerable population - children. Ahead of the holidays, Natalie and Susan share stories of hope, resilience, and transformation that will leave you inspired + maybe a bit emotional. Susan shares her journey of leaving corporate America to pursue this calling, how National Angels is rewriting the future for foster children, and the life-changing power of mentorship and community. Whether you're looking for inspiration, ways to give back this season, or a reminder of the impact we can create when we come together, this is an episode you can’t miss. TIMESTAMPS 00:00 – Welcome + Introduction of Susan Ramirez. 00:29 – Why Natalie has been supporting National Angels for years and why this cause is so close to her heart. 01:55 – Susan’s story: From climbing the corporate ladder to discovering her life’s purpose. 03:36 – The devastating realities of foster care and the ripple effects across society. 07:06 – How Susan piloted her first program and transformed one family’s life. 10:05 – Jonathan’s story: From failing grades to football stardom through mentorship. 13:05 – How National Angels grew from a local initiative to a national movement. 15:34 – The business of non-profits: Running National Angels with strategy, leadership, and purpose. 17:34 – Susan’s faith-driven decision to leave corporate America and lead National Angels. 19:34 – Burnout, leadership struggles, and Susan’s transformative soul adventure in Sedona. 24:46 – Reclaiming her purpose and creating healthier boundaries as a leader. 27:19 – Teaching self-efficacy: Susan’s powerful lessons on intentional parenting and mentorship. 29:15 – Balancing the emotional weight of foster care work with hope and resilience.  32:03 – Abel’s story: A marathon, mentorship, and a life-changing surprise. 35:40 – The power of words: How encouragement changed one foster youth’s life forever. 37:10 – How you can get involved: Donate, volunteer, or mentor a child through National Angels. 39:22 – The tangible impact of donations and the ripple effects of supporting this mission. 41:22 – How the Bossbabe community can step up and support National Angels. 42:29 – Volunteer and mentorship opportunities: How you can make a lasting difference. 45:13 – Susan’s advice to her younger self: “Keep going—every hard moment is worth it.” RESOURCES + LINKS Use this link to donate to National Angels + participate in Bossbabe’s Matching Campaign. Learn more about the National Angels Non-Profit + learn how to volunteer in your area. Learn more about Austin Angels, the Founding Chapter of National Angels Documentaries mentioned in the episode: Transforming Foster Care + Abel’s Surprise at the Finish Line Join The Société: Our Exclusive Membership To Help You Build A Freedom-Based Business. Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter & Get Insights From Natalie Every Single Week On All Things Strategy, Motherhood, Business Growth + More.  Learn Natalie’s Proven Method for Building a Profitable, Predictable, Freedom-Based Business and Get Back to WHY you Became an Entrepreneur in this FREE 90-Minute Training. Drop Us A Review On The Podcast + Send Us A Screenshot & We’ll Send You Natalie’s 7-Figure Operating System Completely FREE (value $1,997)  FOLLOW bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie National Angels: @nationalangels Austin Angels: @austinangelsnonprofit Susan Ramirez: @mrs.susanramirez
    --------  
    49:57
  • 441: The Bossbabe Buyout: First-Ever Exclusive Interview with OG Bossbabe Alex Wolf
    In this long-overdue and first-ever public conversation, Natalie sits down with Alex Wolf, the original creator of Bossbabe, to unpack the untold story of the brand that changed everything. For the first time, they share the raw truth behind the creation of Bossbabe, its explosive rise, and how a simple idea became a global movement that inspired millions of women. Together, they reveal what it took to build this iconic brand, the challenges they faced along the way, and why Alex decided to step away from the spotlight while Natalie scaled the business. This episode is packed with candid confessions, deep reflections, and insights into what really happened behind the scenes. If you think you know the story of Bossbabe, think again. This is the episode you didn’t know you were waiting for. ﻿ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 Introduction: The first conversation in seven years—why it took so long 00:43 The Bossbabe Origin Story: From dropout to visionary—how Alex turned an idea into a movement 03:13 The Birth of Bossbabe: The moment Alex realized “Bossbabe” was the next big thing 07:06 Making Money at 22: Babysitting, coding, and building digital subscriptions before it was trendy 11:32 Passing the Baton: How Natalie stepped in as CEO and took the brand global 18:23 The Acquisition Drama: Clearing the air on rumors and the truth behind Natalie taking ownership 25:19 Identity Crisis: The emotional toll of early success and stepping away from the spotlight 29:33 Cultural Impact: How Bossbabe sparked a global movement for ambitious women 41:34 Predictions for the Future: What’s next for branding, tech, and social media 54:35 Avoiding Burnout: Why selling views is a trap and building a brand is the ultimate strategy 01:01:46 Healing and Transformation: Turning pain into power—how Bossbabe became a lifeline for so many RESOURCES + LINKS Join The Société: Our Exclusive Membership To Help You Build A Freedom-Based Business. Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter & Get Insights From Natalie Every Single Week On All Things Strategy, Motherhood, Business Growth + More.  Learn Natalie’s Proven Method for Building a Profitable, Predictable, Freedom-Based Business and Get Back to WHY you Became an Entrepreneur in this FREE 90-Minute Training. Drop Us A Review On The Podcast + Send Us A Screenshot & We’ll Send You Natalie’s 7-Figure Operating System Completely FREE (value $1,997)  FOLLOW bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Alex Wolf: @alexwolf
    --------  
    1:13:04
  • 440: Real Talk About Being Disliked & How It Can Cultivate More Meaningful Relationships with Alexandria Maria
    In this episode, Natalie and Alex share their own experiences of identity shifts, friendship dynamics, and releasing relationships that were no longer serving them. They talk through the sometimes uncomfortable—but ultimately freeing—process of letting go of the need to be liked by everyone. From shedding layers of societal expectations to cultivating meaningful relationships rooted in authenticity, this episode unpacks how embracing discomfort and setting boundaries can lead to deeper connections and more aligned friendships.  If you’ve ever felt like you’re walking on eggshells, holding back your truth to keep the peace, or struggling to navigate the grief of losing friendships, this episode will leave you feeling seen, understood, and empowered to put yourself first. TIMESTAMPS 00:00 – Introduction: Nashville trips, the joy of spontaneous plans, and finding Gilmore Girls energy in Franklin. 09:30 – The appeal of Franklin: Reflecting on the lifestyle, climate, and the idea of a long-term home. 13:30 – Shedding the “shoulds”: How motherhood shakes up identity and helps you rediscover your core. 19:15 – Commitment-phobes unite: Natalie’s surprising journey from non-committal to rooted. 24:10 – Speaking your truth: Breaking free from people-pleasing and embracing discomfort in relationships. 29:50 – Losing friendships: The grief, growth, and reframing what success looks like in relationships. 35:20 – Walking on eggshells: Why it’s okay to let go of dynamics that drain you and the liberation of saying no. 41:10 – Cultivating meaningful relationships: Identifying who energizes you versus who depletes you. 46:30 – The power of intention: How to set boundaries in friendships and create a close-knit, supportive circle. 52:00 – Productivity myths: Why slowing down and doing less can fuel creativity and alignment. 58:45 – Navigating friendships post-motherhood: Why texting back doesn’t define your relationships. 1:05:30 – The importance of presence: How to enjoy small moments and release the pressure of “habit stacking.” 1:12:00 – Final reflections: Raise your standards, stop settling, and step into 2025 with intention and clarity. RESOURCES + LINKS Join The Société: Our Exclusive Membership To Help You Build A Freedom-Based Business. Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter & Get Insights From Natalie Every Single Week On All Things Strategy, Motherhood, Business Growth + More.  Learn Natalie’s Proven Method for Building a Profitable, Predictable, Freedom-Based Business and Get Back to WHY you Became an Entrepreneur in this FREE 90-Minute Training. Drop Us A Review On The Podcast + Send Us A Screenshot & We’ll Send You Natalie’s 7-Figure Operating System Completely FREE (value $1,997)  FOLLOW bossbabe: @bossbabe.inc Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Alex Wombwell-Povey: @iamalexandriamaria
    --------  
    52:42
  • 439: CEO Mama: Working Mothers Spend More Time With Their Kids Than Stay at Home Mothers in The ‘70s?!” Plus Nervous System Regulation as Entrepreneurs, AI Predictions + Running Calm Companies
    Natalie and Lindsay dive into surprising data about modern parenting, revealing how working mothers today spend MORE time with their kids as stay-at-home moms did in the 1970s. They explore how societal shifts, multitasking, and parenting expectations shape modern family life and what this means for entrepreneurs balancing business and motherhood. The conversation also uncovers the importance of nervous system regulation for business owners, how to build calm companies, and predictions about the impact of AI on the influencer world and mental health. TIMESTAMPS 0:13 - Unpacking a tweet that sparked the conversation: Why working mothers today spend more time with their kids than stay-at-home mothers in past decades. 2:08 - The cultural shift in parenting expectations and the rise of “helicopter parenting.” Why unstructured playtime matters for mental resilience in children. 6:22 - How changes in safety, living environments, and social norms have impacted modern parenting styles. 8:45 - Finding balance on weekends: How to create space for both personal fulfillment and family connection. 10:14 - Setting boundaries around technology: Modeling healthy phone use and managing screen time for kids. 13:47 - Breaking the comparison trap: The impact of social media on parenting guilt and societal expectations. 16:03 - Multitasking as a modern mother: Navigating the overlap of work, parenting, and personal time. 19:49 - Recharging as a parent and entrepreneur: The value of unstructured “void time” and building it into your life. 25:47 - Reclaiming community: What we can learn from past generations about building support systems. 33:14 - The practice of nervous system regulation: Why calm leadership is a superpower for entrepreneurs. 39:40 - Lessons from experience: Natalie shares how to stay steady under pressure and manage stress effectively as a leader. 48:04 - The concept of “good enough”: Knowing your limits in parenting and business to avoid burnout. 55:38 - The future of AI influencers: Predictions on how AI could shape the creator economy, parenting comparisons, and mental health. 1:05:04 - Protecting mental health in the age of AI and preparing kids for the challenges of an increasingly digital world. 1:09:15 - Introducing the CEO Mama Membership: A supportive space for entrepreneurial moms to find tools, resources, and community for balancing business and motherhood. RESOURCES + LINKS Join the free CEO Mama Newsletter “Unfiltered” here. Fill out the CEO Mama Membership founding member application here. Resources mentioned in this episode: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/25/upshot/the-relentlessness-of-modern-parenting.html  https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/29/upshot/parenting-survey-research.html  https://www.russellsage.org/publications/changing-rhythms-american-family-life-1 https://youtu.be/5nMOfdH7MlA?feature=shared It’s Black Friday at Bossbabe! Join The Société for 50% OFF Now Through Dec 2nd! Lock In The LOWEST RATE To Our Exclusive Membership + Build Your Freedom-Based Business. Get Our Weekly Newsletter & Get Insights From Natalie Every Single Week On All Things Strategy, Motherhood, Business Growth + More.  Learn Natalie’s Proven Method for Building a Profitable, Predictable, Freedom-Based Business and Get Back to WHY you Became an Entrepreneur in this FREE 90-Minute Training. Drop Us A Review On The Podcast + Send Us A Screenshot & We’ll Send You Natalie’s 7-Figure Operating System Completely FREE (value $1,997)  FOLLOW ceomama: @ceomama Natalie Ellis: @iamnatalie Lindsay Roselle: @lindsayroselle
    --------  
    1:19:30

About the bossbabe podcast

Bossbabe is one of the largest online communities of ambitious women and female entrepreneurs in the world. With a digital presence of more than 4.2+ million followers and the top online membership for female entrepreneurs – we're passionate about creating content that supports ambitious women in building wealth + creating lives they love. The bossbabe podcast is the place where we share the real, behind-the-scenes of building successful businesses, achieving peak performance and learning how to balance it all.
