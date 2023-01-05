From hostile takeovers to C-suite intrigue, Behind the Money takes you inside the business and financial stories of the moment with reporting from Financial Tim... More
How EY’s Project Everest collapsed
How EY's Project Everest collapsed

When news broke last year that EY was planning to split its businesses, it was seen as a move that could reshape the accounting industry. The bold plan was given an equally grand name, "Project Everest". But after months of negotiations from within the firm, and despite the support of the global leadership, the plan recently fell apart. FT's US accounting editor Stephen Foley and accountancy correspondent Michael O'Dwyer explain why that shakeup didn't happen. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - For further reading:EY risks paralysis and a power vacuum after break-up failureJulie Boland: the EY leader in the middle of a 'civil war'EY to cut 3,000 jobs in US to eliminate 'overcapacity'EY: embarrassing climbdown calls future strategy into question- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - On Twitter, follow Stephen Foley (@stephenfoley) and Michael O'Dwyer (@_MODwyer)
Night School, Class 3: Big Tech vs the insurgents
Night School, Class 3: Big Tech vs the insurgents

From the rise of ChatGPT to job cuts at companies such as Meta and Amazon, tech has dominated the headlines in 2023. On this episode of Night School, the Financial Times' innovation editor, John Thornhill, breaks down the biggest tech stories of the year so far. He tells US managing editor Peter Spiegel how artificial intelligence will revolutionise healthcare, who is winning in the global tech race, and what's in store for blockchain's future.
FT Weekend: The secret gamblers using AI to hack horse racing
FT Weekend: The secret gamblers using AI to hack horse racing

This week, we're bringing you something from our fellow podcast, FT Weekend. The show travels to Miami, Florida, to drink some beers, place some bets, and discover how AI is changing the sport of horse racing. FT data journalist Oliver Roeder joins FTW host Lilah Raptopoulos to talk about how the ancient sport is being upended by anonymous computer-assisted bets. These secretive gamblers are injecting billions of dollars into the pools, and aggressively tipping the odds, and it's putting the whole sport at risk.- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - For further reading:I used AI to bet on horse-racing. Here's what happenedStake.com: the Aussie gambling minnow that made it big on crypto How English football became hooked on gambling- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - On Twitter, follow Oliver Roeder (@ollie) and Lilah Raptopoulos (@lilahrap)
Night School, Class 2: Why high inflation persists
Night School, Class 2: Why high inflation persists

Inflation remains stubbornly high in the US. In this week's episode of BTM: Night School, US managing editor Peter Spiegel talks to US economics editor Colby Smith about how we got here and what the Federal Reserve can do to tamp down inflation.
Why Apple can’t leave China
Why Apple can't leave China

Apple has spent two decades and billions of dollars building a massive supply chain for its products. At the centre of that operation is China. But as Beijing has become more authoritarian and relations with the US sour, it has become harder for Apple to do business there. The company has been signalling recently that it will diversify away from the country, but the FT's Patrick McGee tells Michela why cutting ties will be extremely difficult. Clips from Fox News, CGTN, Yahoo, ABC - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - For further reading:How Apple tied its fortunes to ChinaWhat it would take for Apple to disentangle itself from ChinaTim Cook praises Apple's 'symbiotic' relationship with ChinaApple and Foxconn win labour reforms to advance Indian production plans- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - On Twitter, follow Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)