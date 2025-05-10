Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsSwamp Notes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Swamp Notes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Swamp Notes

Financial Times
NewsPoliticsBusiness
Swamp Notes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Trump’s big play to save steel production
    US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on steel to 50 per cent this week. He’s also allowing Japan’s Nippon to buy the US Steel Corporation. The moves are meant to bring back manufacturing to America’s steel industry. But will they? FT senior trade writer Alan Beattie and Zehra Munir, the FT’s industrial reporter, discuss whether Trump can make good on a popular promise. Mentioned in this podcast:It’s always steel — tariffs provide Trump with a familiar trade weaponDonald Trump’s US Steel gamble: Pennsylvania workers warm to Nippon tie-upSign up for the FT’s Trade Secrets newsletter hereSign up for the FT’s Swamp Notes newsletter hereSwamp Notes is produced by Katya Kumkova, Henry Larson and Lauren Fedor. The FT’s acting co head of audio is Topher Forhecz. Special thanks to Pierre Nicholson. CREDIT: The White House YouTube channelRead a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:03
  • Coming soon: The Wolf-Krugman Exchange
    In a special six-part series of The Economics Show, Martin Wolf, the FT’s chief economics commentator, and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman discuss the economic events reshaping the world in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s election. Subscribe and listen to this series on The Economics Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes will also be available on the FT’s YouTube channel.If you’d like to get in touch and ask Martin and Paul a question, please email [email protected] Read Martin’s FT column hereSubscribe to Paul’s substack here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    2:08
  • Do Republicans still care about debt?
    Republicans are often known as the party of fiscal responsibility. This week, Swamp Notes unravels the US House of Representatives’ “big, beautiful” bill and its uncertain path forward in the Senate. Edward Luce, US national editor and columnist, and James Politi, Washington bureau chief, explain what made congressional Republicans go all in on big spending, tax cuts and more debt. Subscribe to the new Swamp Notes feed here. Mentioned in this podcast:Read Edward Luce’s column on the new ‘moron premium’ for TreasuriesUS House passes Donald Trump’s showpiece tax billSign up for the FT’s Swamp Notes newsletter hereSwamp Notes is produced by Lauren Fedor, Katya Kumkova and Henry Larson. Topher Forhecz is the acting co-head of audio. Special thanks to Pierre Nicholson.﻿Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:16
  • Trump’s next 100 days
    This week, Swamp Notes goes to London for a live recording. Katie Martin, host of the Unhedged podcast, and Chris Giles, author of the FT’s Central Banks newsletter, discuss what Trump’s next few months might be like. Have markets truly recovered from the “liberation day” shock? What happens after the 90-day tariff pause is over? Our guests weigh in. Mentioned in this podcast:Read the latest Chris Giles on Central Banks column hereListen to the Unhedged podcast hereSign up for the FT’s Swamp Notes newsletter hereSwamp Notes is produced by Katya Kumkova. Topher Forhecz is the acting co-head of audio. Special thanks to Mischa Frankl-Duvall and Pierre Nicholson. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    24:12
  • Trump’s tilt to the left
    Within the space of one week, US President Donald Trump endorsed tax increases for America’s top earners and promised to slash drug prices by up to 70 per cent. It’s a platform that echoes former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and others on the political left. So why are we hearing it from Trump, and why now? FT’s Washington bureau chief James Politi and global business columnist Rana Foroohar are on the show to discuss.Mentioned in this podcast:Trump leans left in bid to revive flagging poll numbersWhy ‘Make Hollywood Great Again’ makes senseSign up for the FT’s Swamp Notes newsletter hereSwamp Notes is produced by Katya Kumkova. Topher Forhecz is the acting co-head of audio. Special thanks to Sonja Hutson and Pierre Nicholson. CREDIT: clip from ForbesRead a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:03

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Swamp Notes

Swamp Notes is the weekly US politics podcast from The Financial Times. Every Saturday, host Marc Filippino talks to reporters in Washington as well as the FT's veteran US political commentators and a cast of expert guests to explain what the latest moves in the Capitol mean for the economy, business and for people in America — and beyond. Subscribe and listen for incisive analysis, on-the-ground insights and a uniquely global perspective. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
NewsPoliticsBusiness

Listen to Swamp Notes, The MeidasTouch Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Swamp Notes: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/8/2025 - 12:57:18 PM