Trump’s tilt to the left

Within the space of one week, US President Donald Trump endorsed tax increases for America's top earners and promised to slash drug prices by up to 70 per cent. It's a platform that echoes former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and others on the political left. So why are we hearing it from Trump, and why now? FT's Washington bureau chief James Politi and global business columnist Rana Foroohar are on the show to discuss.Mentioned in this podcast:Trump leans left in bid to revive flagging poll numbersWhy 'Make Hollywood Great Again' makes senseSwamp Notes is produced by Katya Kumkova. Topher Forhecz is the acting co-head of audio. Special thanks to Sonja Hutson and Pierre Nicholson. CREDIT: clip from Forbes