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29 episodes
- Families often assume an irrevocable trust means permanently locked, but a growing number of states now let a trustee rewrite the terms of an outdated trust without ever going to court. Professor Jack Ledger explains decanting, the practice of pouring an old trust's assets into a new one with better terms, and why the rules vary dramatically from state to state. He also flags the murkier federal tax questions the IRS has never fully resolved around the practice. It's a look at a little-known tool that can quietly modernize a trust frozen in an outdated version of the tax code.
- Alongside every executive's 401(k) sits a lesser-known account that can shelter far more income, but it comes with a catch almost nobody explains clearly. Professor Jack Ledger unpacks non-qualified deferred compensation plans, showing how they trade the security of a qualified plan for higher limits and real creditor risk. He covers the rabbi trust structure, the rigid Section 409A payout rules, and the steep penalties for getting the timing wrong. It's a clear-eyed look at what executives are actually signing up for when they defer that next bonus.
- Most people treat their Health Savings Account like a glorified checking account for co-pays, missing that it may be the single most tax-advantaged account available under U.S. law. Professor Jack Ledger explains the triple tax advantage of the HSA, how unused funds roll over indefinitely, and why the account effectively becomes a second IRA after age sixty-five. He shares the data showing barely a tenth of HSA holders actually invest their balance, leaving years of tax-free growth on the table. This episode makes the case for treating your HSA as a retirement vehicle instead of a spending account.
- Somewhere in a forgotten file sits the buy-sell agreement that's supposed to protect your business, and odds are nobody has looked at it in years. Professor Jack Ledger digs into why an outdated buy-sell agreement can quietly become one of the most expensive oversights in a business owner's financial life, from stale valuations to IRS audit triggers. He unpacks the Supreme Court's Connelly ruling and how company-owned life insurance can unexpectedly inflate your estate's taxable value. With the 2026 estate tax exclusion at fifteen million dollars, this episode makes the case for treating your buy-sell agreement as a living document, not a one-time signature.
- In this episode of Cornerstone Private Office, we dive deep into the world of Accountable Plans, a strategic tool for enhancing your financial structures and optimizing tax reduction. Discover how these plans can strengthen your wealth protection strategies while simultaneously promoting business growth. We’ll explore actionable finance frameworks that you can implement for better investment governance and effective estate planning. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to enhance your financial literacy or a seasoned investor aiming for long-term wealth building, this episode offers invaluable insights into creating a solid path for succession planning and assets management. Tune in to gain clarity on how to leverage Accountable Plans for robust financial health and ensure your wealth transcends generations. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your understanding of tax planning strategies that can really make a difference in your financial journey.
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About Cornerstone Private Office
Cornerstone Private Office is the podcast for business owners, growth-stage entrepreneurs, investors, and advisors who want to protect wealth, reduce taxes, and build financial structures that endure beyond markets and generations. Hosted by Professor Jack Ledger, a trusted advisor to high-performing entrepreneurs, the show simplifies complex strategies—tax planning, asset protection, estate and succession design, investment governance, and long-term wealth architecture—into actionable frameworks for $3M–$30M revenue businesses. Designed to elevate financial literacy, build lasting authority, and provide clarity for compounding capital across cycles, this podcast delivers the structural thinking serious operators need to build wisely and protect permanently. This podcast was produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence. AI tools were used in the preparation, editing, or production process. All final content was reviewed and approved by the creators.
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