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16 episodes
Anthony Trucks: The Playbook for Turning Your Expertise Into a Profitable Speaking Career | E1510/06/2026 | 52 mins.The issue for most small business owners is not a lack of expertise—it’s getting that expertise to the right audience. Today’s guest has built a seven-figure business around his personal brand and now helps business owners establish themselves as thought leaders through profitable speaking careers.
In this episode, keynote speaker and creator of the Identity Shift methodology Anthony Trucks breaks down how he built his multimillion-dollar public speaking career with a $5K loan from his ex-wife. He also explains how to gain a competitive edge off stage, how to distill your message for the masses, and the mental shifts entrepreneurs need to make in order to reach seven figures.
In this episode, Sammy and Anthony discuss:
(00:32) From Foster Care to Coaching Fortune 500 Executives
(04:45) Why I Never Quit My Failing Startup
(09:02) The Last Resort: Borrowing $5K From My Ex-Wife
(13:23) Why Real Revenue is Built Off-Stage
(20:03) Building a Profitable Speaking Business
(25:12) How Not Hiring a Team Costs More Long-Term
(31:53) The Playbook for Turning Expertise into Impact
(39:01) Everyone's Greatest Obstacle and How to Overcome It
(44:14) Hitting the Buzzer on American Ninja Warrior
Anthony Trucks is a bestselling author, international keynote speaker, six-figure consultant, and creator of the Identity Shift methodology. He is also the first former NFL athlete to hit the buzzer on American Ninja Warrior. As a speaker and Identity Shift coach, Anthony teaches people how to access the power of their identity, tap into their full potential, and Make Shift Happen. He’s also the creator of the Speak To Freedom Program, a complete system for turning your passion for speaking into a thriving, profitable business.
Resources Mentioned:
Anthony’s Books
Speak to Freedom
Connect with Anthony:
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Website
Connect With Sammy:
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Become a Business MVP:
Ready to level up the way you lead, build, and grow? The Entrepreneur’s Boardroom is where ambitious business owners come together to sharpen their next move, unlock bigger opportunities, and become the MVP of their business.
Work with Sammy and The Entrepreneur's Boardroom today.
Mike Hollis: The Case Against Long-Term Goals, Frequent Pivots, and Being a Yes-Man | E1409/29/2026 | 50 mins.Most business coaches preach that entrepreneurs should constantly evaluate their strategy and frequently change direction as a result. Today’s guest challenges that philosophy.
In this episode, entrepreneur and retired NFL kicker Mike Hollis joins Sammy to discuss how he became one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history by not setting long-term goals. He breaks down why you shouldn’t change your strategy during big business decisions and the value of trusting the processes you’ve put in place. He also reveals who his biggest competitor has been throughout his career that drove him to return to professional football at age 49.
In this episode, Sammy and Mike will discuss:
(00:51) Proving Himself in Football Past His Size
(05:30) What You Should Do Instead of Setting Long-Term Goals
(07:28) Finding New Passions When Your First Plan Falls Through
(11:20) Learning Entrepreneurship While Building a Business
(18:09) The Scary Truth About Food and Nutrition in 2026
(22:04) Who Should Be Your Biggest Competitor?
(25:21) The Consequences of Saying Yes to Everything
(28:19) Don’t Change Your Winning Strategy During Big Decisions
(34:29) Tom Brady’s Powerful Motto, “Embrace the Suck”
(38:33) Persistence and Trusting the Process in Business
(41:29) How He Played with the Jacksonville Sharks at Age 49
Mike Hollis played professional football for nine seasons, including seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, one with the Buffalo Bills, and one with the New York Giants. During his tenure, he led the NFL in scoring, made the Pro Bowl, and became one of the most accurate kickers in league history. Known for accuracy, consistency, and pressure performance, Mike now teaches athletes the same kicking principles that helped him succeed at the highest level through his coaching business, ProForm Kicking. He also became a managing partner in a meal prep software company and founded Zealous Wellness, a health and wellness platform.
Resources Mentioned:
Mike's Coaching Business, ProForm Kicking
Mike's Wellness Business, Zealous Wellness
Connect with Mike:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Connect With Sammy:
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Become a Business MVP:
Ready to level up the way you lead, build, and grow? The Entrepreneur’s Boardroom is where ambitious business owners come together to sharpen their next move, unlock bigger opportunities, and become the MVP of their business.
Design Thinking: How to Build, Scale, and Upgrade Your Life Like a Product | Steve Davis Jr. | E1309/22/2026 | 41 mins.Why do so many entrepreneurs build and scale successful businesses, but still feel unfulfilled, lost, and misaligned? Today’s episode reveals how building your life and personal values with the same focus, strategy, and intention as building a business will reveal your true mission.
In this episode, entrepreneur and life design coach Steve Davis Jr. talks to Sammy about how viewing your life as a product creates more authenticity, flexibility, and confidence in your decisions. He breaks down how to implement the principles of design thinking into your life and business, the journaling techniques that will help you optimally design your life, and how opening up about your biggest struggles may open the doors you need to take the next steps in your career.
In this episode, Sammy and Steve will discuss:
(00:56) The NFL Rejection That Changed His Path
(04:19) Approaching Your Life With Design Thinking
(08:52) Why You Can’t Plan Your Way Out of Uncertainty
(13:19) The Journaling Technique for High Performers
(16:53) Turning Services into Tangible Products
(20:44) Your Guide to Product Development
(22:56) The Power of Authenticity in Networking
(28:06) The SHED Acronym: Striving Higher Every Day
(31:13) The Trait All Young Entrepreneurs Need
Steve Davis Jr. is a former football player, a Master Certified Life Coach, and a Designing Your Life Certified Coach using the Stanford design thinking methodology. He oversaw alumni engagement for over 500,000 people at the University of Minnesota, and he's the founder of Strive Higher After Sports, a coaching service for athletes transitioning out of sports that includes a product line of journals used by high performers across the country.
Resources Mentioned:
Strive Higher Journal
Connect with Steve:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Website
Connect With Sammy:
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Become a Business MVP:
Ready to level up the way you lead, build, and grow? The Entrepreneur’s Boardroom is where ambitious business owners come together to sharpen their next move, unlock bigger opportunities, and become the MVP of their business.
Join Sammy Peterson today at www.theentrepreneursboardroom.com/
Abbie Fish: Your Guide to Building Coaching Businesses Online in Any Industry | E1209/15/2026 | 29 mins.While most coaching businesses have jumped into the deep end of social media, digital marketing, and online courses, some industries are still hesitant to take the leap. Today’s episode will show you that building an online coaching business can be highly profitable, regardless of your industry.
In this episode, global swimming coach and two-time USA Junior National Champion Abbie Fish joins Sammy to talk about how she disrupted the industry of coaching swimming through online courses. She walks through her biggest challenges scaling her business with no business experience and how she leveraged social media to build a trusted brand and an audience that converts without following trends, clickbait, or paid media.
In this episode, Sammy and Abbie will discuss:
(01:59) Launching a Coaching Business With No Business Experience
(05:33) Missing Her Chance at an International Team by 0.11 Seconds
(08:24) Abbie's Innovative Approach to Coaching Swimming in the Digital Age
(10:24) Developing Multiple Revenue Streams for Online Coaching Businesses
(14:14) How Abbie Lands Contracts With Countries and National Organizations
(17:10) Changing Your Coaching Model to Fit Larger Audiences
(18:51) Turning Your Expertise Into a Profitable Coaching Business Without Clickbait
(22:08) Should Everyone Be an Entrepreneur?
(24:30) The Mindset You Need to Become a Coach
Abbie Fish is the founder and head coach of Swim Like A. Fish, a global swim education platform that helps swimmers and coaches better understand the science and technique behind fast swimming. A six-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier, NCAA qualifier, SEC finalist, and two-time USA Junior National Champion, Abbie brings more than 25 years of competitive swimming experience and 15+ years of coaching to her work. She has coached and worked with thousands of swimmers worldwide, from developing age-group athletes to more than 140 Olympians and Paralympians.
Connect with Abbie:
Instagram
LinkedIn
X
Swim Like A. Fish
Connect With Sammy:
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Become a Business MVP:
Ready to level up the way you lead, build, and grow? The Entrepreneur’s Boardroom is where ambitious business owners come together to sharpen their next move, unlock bigger opportunities, and become the MVP of their business.
Join Sammy Peterson today at www.theentrepreneursboardroom.com/
Jedidiah Collins: Triple Your Chances of Scaling to Nine Figures With This One Mindset Shift | E1109/08/2026 | 53 mins.Why do you keep hitting roadblocks in your personal, financial, and business growth when you have the skills and paycheck you theoretically need to succeed?
In this episode, NFL veteran and financial educator Jedidiah Collins joins Sammy to discuss why so many professional athletes go broke soon after making millions. He also breaks down why work-life balance is unattainable for entrepreneurs, how to effectively run and scale multiple businesses simultaneously, and the shocking skills that will future-proof entrepreneurs and business leaders in the age of AI.
In this episode, Sammy and Jedidiah will discuss:
(02:07) The FAIL Acronym You Need to Remember
(06:44) Why You Should Steal From Your Idols
(10:36) Aligning a Visionary Mindset With Daily Habits
(14:46) The $74K Check That Revealed Jedidiah's Purpose
(19:34) Making the Language of Money Accessible
(25:03) Debunking Myths About Running Multiple Businesses
(30:58) This is More Valuable Than Being the Smartest Person
(35:40) What a Car Crash Taught Jedidiah About Business
(39:11) Why Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Chase Work-Life Balance
(43:10) The Unique Value of Journaling in the Age of AI
Jedidiah Collins is an NFL veteran, bestselling author, and entrepreneur. Known as the “Fullback of Finance,” Jedidiah uses his experience as an NFL Fullback and financial planner to teach business athletes how to manage their money mindset and memories. He is also the founder of Money Vehicle, an education technology company providing schools and students with a roadmap to financial freedom through an engaging and accessible financial literacy curriculum.
Connect with Jedidiah:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Website
Connect With Sammy:
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Become a Business MVP:
Ready to level up the way you lead, build, and grow? The Entrepreneur’s Boardroom is where ambitious business owners come together to sharpen their next move, unlock bigger opportunities, and become the MVP of their business.
Join Sammy Peterson today at www.theentrepreneursboardroom.com/
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About Business MVP
The best business leaders aren't just talented — they're trained. And for some of them, that training started long before they ever stepped into a boardroom. Business MVP takes you inside the real stories of elite athletes, coaches, and sports entrepreneurs who've translated what they learned on the field into extraordinary success in business. Through candid conversations, we break down the habits, mindset, and leadership principles that drive performance under pressure — and explore how these leaders are building businesses, leading teams, and using their platforms to create meaningful impact through philanthropy and community work. We go beyond the highlight reel. This is about the discipline, the setbacks, the pivots, and the championship mindset that turns competitors into business leaders. Hosted by Sammy Peterson — legal strategist, executive leader, and mom of three competitive athletes — this show sits at the intersection of sports, business, and leadership. Sammy brings both strategic insight and real-world perspective to every conversation. If you want to think sharper, lead better, and compete at an MVP level — in business and in life — this is the playbook. Connect with Sammy on Instagram and LinkedIn.
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