Most business coaches preach that entrepreneurs should constantly evaluate their strategy and frequently change direction as a result. Today’s guest challenges that philosophy.



In this episode, entrepreneur and retired NFL kicker Mike Hollis joins Sammy to discuss how he became one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history by not setting long-term goals. He breaks down why you shouldn’t change your strategy during big business decisions and the value of trusting the processes you’ve put in place. He also reveals who his biggest competitor has been throughout his career that drove him to return to professional football at age 49.



In this episode, Sammy and Mike will discuss:



(00:51) Proving Himself in Football Past His Size



(05:30) What You Should Do Instead of Setting Long-Term Goals



(07:28) Finding New Passions When Your First Plan Falls Through



(11:20) Learning Entrepreneurship While Building a Business



(18:09) The Scary Truth About Food and Nutrition in 2026



(22:04) Who Should Be Your Biggest Competitor?



(25:21) The Consequences of Saying Yes to Everything



(28:19) Don’t Change Your Winning Strategy During Big Decisions



(34:29) Tom Brady’s Powerful Motto, “Embrace the Suck”



(38:33) Persistence and Trusting the Process in Business



(41:29) How He Played with the Jacksonville Sharks at Age 49



Mike Hollis played professional football for nine seasons, including seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, one with the Buffalo Bills, and one with the New York Giants. During his tenure, he led the NFL in scoring, made the Pro Bowl, and became one of the most accurate kickers in league history. Known for accuracy, consistency, and pressure performance, Mike now teaches athletes the same kicking principles that helped him succeed at the highest level through his coaching business, ProForm Kicking. He also became a managing partner in a meal prep software company and founded Zealous Wellness, a health and wellness platform.



Resources Mentioned:



Mike's Coaching Business, ProForm Kicking



Mike's Wellness Business, Zealous Wellness







Connect with Mike:



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LinkedIn



Facebook



YouTube



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Connect With Sammy:



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⁠LinkedIn⁠



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