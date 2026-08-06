Chuck Surack never planned to build one of America's largest online retailers. He just wanted to be a musician. So right after high school, he took his sax and drove off in his old VW van to play gigs around the country.

It didn’t work out. But with the audio and mixing skills Chuck learned gigging, he decided to convert his van into a mobile recording studio - and started making money fast by making recordings of local bands, businesses, and schools.

The game-changer came as a one-two-three punch: first, he created a new product - digitized sound libraries - to sell nationally; second, he started selling high end pro audio gear; third, he instituted a sales culture hyper-focused on customers and relationship-building that resulted in Sweetwater’s enormous and super loyal online customer base.

In this episode, Chuck shares how he built a retail giant from his garage, why customer service became his greatest competitive advantage, and why, even in the age of AI, human relationships remain one of the most valuable assets any business can build.

What you'll learn

The hiring philosophy that transformed customer service into a competitive moat and has helped Sweetwater fend off much larger competitors

Why under-cutting competitor prices and offering discounts isn’t always the answer to fuel sales and growth

Why the best salespeople aren’t always don’t think of themselves as salespeople - and don’t have to come from sales or marketing backgrounds

Why training people—not technology—may be the biggest, best investment a company can make

How saying "no" to bad products strengthened customer trust

The leadership principle: empowering employees to solve problems without asking permission



Timestamps

05:39 — The saxophone player who never meant to build a billion-dollar company

09:11 — How turning his VW van into a mobile recording studio was the first step in building a business

14:37 — The $20,000 keyboard synthesizer that changed his life forever

21:27 — Chuck gets into retail - almost in spite of himself

34:39 — Why Sweetwater refused to compete on price

37:51 — How Chuck and his early team started to learn the power of customer service

44:45 — Inside "Sweetwater University" and being a Sales Engineer: 13 weeks of training before an employee answers the phone

46:55 — Leadership rule for employees: Never ask permission to do the right thing

1:03:19 — Why Amazon hasn’t stopped him



This episode was produced by Casey Herman with music by Ramtin Arablouei, and edited by Andrea Bruce with research help from Carla Esteves.



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