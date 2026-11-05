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Spending Is Up 7%. Paychecks Are Up 3%. What Happens When Stocks Stop Paying the Difference?11/05/2026 | 55 mins.Bob Elliott and Aahan Menon examine how stock-market wealth is helping consumers spend faster than their paychecks grow—and what that means for corporate profits if stocks stop rising.
Elliott, co-founder of Unlimited, and Menon, founder of Prometheus Research, join Matt Zeigler to connect household spending, AI investment, and the earnings expectations built into markets. They discuss where their growth outlooks differ, why persistent inflation complicates the Fed's choices, and how bonds can look attractive against stocks while still looking unattractive against cash.
The conversation also explores whether AI is producing the economy-wide gains needed to justify its investment boom, how forward spending commitments could reverse, and why both guests distinguish those risks from a repeat of the 2008 credit crisis.
Topics covered:
- What the midterm election could change for fiscal policy and data-center construction
- Oil and AI as the competing forces behind inflation and growth expectations
- Bob Elliott's distinction between peak growth and peak pricing of growth
- How household wealth and drawing down savings support consumer spending
- Aahan Menon on wages, workforce participation, immigration, and demographics
- Why both guests think central banks are reluctant to deliver tighter policy
- Bonds versus stocks, bonds versus cash, and Aahan Menon's inflation-nowcast rule
- Bob Elliott's test for AI: accelerating productivity and revenue beyond the technology sector
- How business investment and household spending feed corporate profits
- Why AI commitments could weaken spending and earnings without a systemic credit crisis
Chapters:
00:00 Bob Elliott and Aahan Menon on the election
04:25 Oil, AI, and the market's growth expectations
09:25 Peak growth pricing and the consumer spending gap
15:45 Household wealth, wages, and the labor market
20:08 The Fed's response to persistent inflation
24:12 Bonds versus stocks and bonds versus cash
30:28 Inflation nowcasts and the test for AI productivity
37:05 AI revenue expectations and the sources of profits
43:38 Credit risks and AI's forward spending commitments
50:38 Where Bob Elliott and Aahan Menon disagree
Learn more about the Excess Returns podcast network:
https://excessreturns.co
No information discussed in this podcast should be construed as investment advice. Securities discussed may be held by the hosts and guests, their firms or their clients.
- Michael Howell of CrossBorder Capital explains why slowing global liquidity could challenge stocks even as AI earnings remain strong. His concern is a growing competition for funding: money is flowing into real-world investment just as a huge wave of existing debt needs refinancing.
With Jack Forehand and Justin Carbonneau, Howell walks through his liquidity cycle, the role of collateral and repo markets, and why he believes government bonds deserve another look. He also discusses the difference between declining liquidity growth and an outright contraction, the risks of financing the AI buildout, and how China's debt problems could shape the longer-term outlook for gold.
Topics covered:
- How Michael Howell measures global liquidity as the financial system's capacity to provide funding
- Why a strong real economy can compete with financial markets for money
- The four phases of the liquidity cycle and the shift from speculation toward turbulence
- Why bank reserves, Treasury issuance, and collateral volatility matter beyond the Fed's policy rate
- How AI earnings have given technology stocks an unusual second wind late in the cycle
- The debt maturity wall and why Michael Howell watches debt relative to liquidity
- How refinancing stress can spread through interconnected balance sheets
- The case for government bonds as liquidity tightens and economic growth slows
- Why Michael Howell distinguishes US Treasury yields from Europe's fiscal pressures
- China's debt burden, potential monetary expansion, and the implications for gold and Bitcoin
Chapters:
00:00 Michael Howell on slowing global liquidity
04:29 Why Main Street competes with Wall Street for funding
09:12 The four phases of the liquidity cycle
14:03 Repo markets, collateral, and the role of central banks
18:15 Private credit creation and Fed-Treasury coordination
22:25 Asset allocation through the liquidity cycle
29:28 AI cyclicality and comparisons with past booms
33:35 The debt maturity wall and refinancing demands
41:23 Debt-to-liquidity stress and financial system fragility
46:04 Refinancing risks and Europe's fiscal pressures
50:19 Treasury yields, nominal growth, and China's economy
55:43 The outlook for 2027, China's debt, and gold
Learn more about the Excess Returns podcast network:
https://excessreturns.co
No information discussed in this podcast should be construed as investment advice. Securities discussed may be held by the hosts and guests, their firms or their clients.
Seven Stocks Are 41% of the S&P | John Davi on Building Portfolios Beyond the Mag 7 Bet11/03/2026 | 57 mins.John Davi of Astoria Investment Management explains how he builds diversified portfolios in a tech dominated market. With Jack Forehand and Justin Carbonneau, Davi walks through an alternative approach. He also explains why he sees echoes of the 1970s in today's inflation, what he watches in credit markets for signs of stress in the AI buildout, and where real assets fit alongside stocks and bonds.
Topics covered:
- Why John Davi trimmed Astoria's equity overweight without trying to call a market top
- What the 10-year Treasury yield looks like relative to nominal economic growth
- How SPY and QQQ overlap, and what a conventional equal-weight index changes besides stock weights
- The question facing the Magnificent Seven: can earnings grow fast enough to justify AI spending?
- Where John Davi agrees with the passive investing feedback-loop argument and where it falls short
- What goes in the 20% when a 60/40 portfolio becomes 50% stocks, 30% bonds, and 20% diversifiers
- Why John Davi favors AI adopters and watches credit default swaps on the companies funding the buildout
- How Astoria screens for quality at a reasonable price using profitability, dividends, and valuation
- What trading floors taught John Davi about hedging before a drawdown
Chapters:
00:00 John Davi on earnings, rates, and trimming equity risk
05:05 Is the 10-year Treasury yield high relative to growth?
10:16 Seven stocks and the changing risk inside the S&P 500
14:33 Diversifying around SPY and QQQ
20:02 Equal stock weights without a big tech underweight
24:46 Passive flows, prices, and buying the dip
30:04 Higher rates, the 60/40 portfolio, and real assets
37:08 From AI builders to companies using AI
42:40 Credit spreads and cracks in the AI trade
47:34 Adding a quality screen to growth stocks
55:12 Why John Davi hedges and resists chasing past winners
Research discussed:
Rates Hit Multi-Decade Highs. Will Growth and Earnings Keep the Rally Going?
https://www.astoriaim.com/single-post/rates-hit-multi-decade-highs-will-growth-and-earnings-keep-the-rally-going
Astoria Investment Management
https://www.astoriaim.com/
Astoria on X
https://x.com/AstoriaAdvisors
Learn more about the Excess Returns podcast network:
https://excessreturns.co
No information discussed in this podcast should be construed as investment advice. Securities discussed may be held by the hosts and guests, their firms or their clients.
Chip Stocks Look Cheap. AI Spending Is Surging. So Why Is Cameron Dawson Watching for Peak Earnings?11/02/2026 | 51 mins.Cameron Dawson and Dave Nadig join Matt Zeigler to examine what could break the market's resilience, from AI earnings expectations to the wealth effect supporting consumer spending. A healthy economy and continued data center investment may not be enough to keep stock prices rising if profit margins and investor expectations reset.
In this episode of Click Beta, Matt, Cameron and Dave debate what the two-year Treasury yield is signaling, how the AI buildout is changing demand for capital, and why semiconductor stocks can look cheap just as earnings approach a peak. They also discuss the possibility of a prolonged sideways market, practical approaches to rebalancing, and separating near-term cash needs from long-term investments. Then the surprise topics take a Halloween turn, with homemade costumes, strange family heirlooms, horror movies, and a very specific Creed halftime-show tribute.
Topics covered:
- Cameron Dawson's question: what would have to break for the Fed to deliver fewer hikes than markets expect?
- The wealth effect, consumer spending, and the divide between the top and bottom of the K-shaped economy
- Dave Nadig's concerns about AI financing, IPO supply, and who will absorb new stock issuance
- Why a low semiconductor P/E ratio can reflect concerns about peak earnings
- Micron, margin normalization, and the risk of extrapolating unusually strong profitability
- How a resilient economy could coexist with falling technology stocks or a sideways index
- Market rotation, defensive leadership, and the challenge of countertrend rallies
- Rebalancing rules, timing luck, and planning for cash needs over the next 12 months
- Distinguishing long-term legacy assets from money needed soon
- Halloween costumes, family traditions, Rocky Horror, and cult-film recommendations
Chapters:
00:00 Welcome to Click Beta: Limp Bizkit meets the Fed
05:30 What would have to break for the Fed to change course?
11:18 The K-shaped consumer and AI's demand for capital
16:44 More expensive capital and semiconductor earnings risk
22:30 Can chip margins stay this high?
26:56 Market rotation and the risk of going sideways
32:51 Diversification, rebalancing, and near-term cash needs
37:40 Halloween costumes and family stories
42:02 Holiday heirlooms and a Creed costume deep cut
46:32 Halloween movies, music, and where to find the panel
Learn more about the Excess Returns podcast network:
https://excessreturns.co
No information discussed in this podcast should be construed as investment advice. Securities discussed may be held by the hosts and guests, their firms or their clients.
Tech is Selling Off. AI Debt Fears Are Rising. So Why Does a $4B Manager See a Reverse Bubble?10/30/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Advisors makes the case for an AI "reverse bubble" and explains how earnings growth, interest rates, and valuation shape his market outlook. Rather than treating AI spending as proof of excess, he looks at contracts, financing costs, and the returns companies can earn on their investments.
In this episode of Excess Returns, Jay joins Jack Forehand and Justin Carbonneau to discuss his S&P 500 scenarios, the debate over CoreWeave and AI infrastructure debt, and why he believes some technology stocks offer better value than perceived safe havens. He also challenges the Fed's inflation framework and explains how he combines earnings growth, dividend yield, catalysts, and individual-stock covered calls in his investment process.
Topics covered:
- How Jay Hatfield builds S&P 500 targets from earnings estimates and valuation multiples
- Why Treasury yields matter to discounted cash flow valuations
- CoreWeave, project financing, and the distinction between contracted demand and speculative construction
- What compute prices and long-term contracts could reveal about AI bubble risk
- Jay Hatfield's "reverse bubble" thesis and his comparisons of growth-adjusted stock valuations
- His framework linking the 10-year Treasury yield to expected terminal Fed policy
- Why he challenges the Fed's inflation target, shelter data, and use of PCE
- Evaluating dividend payers with PEGY: price relative to earnings growth plus dividend yield
- How reinvestment, corporate taxes, and returns on capital affect long-term compounding
- Combining stock selection and catalysts with actively managed covered calls
Infrastructure Capital Advisors:
https://www.infracapfunds.com/
Jay Hatfield / InfraCap on X:
https://x.com/JDHatfield_ICAP
InfraCap's CPI-R analysis:
https://www.infracapfunds.com/consumer-price-index-cpi-r
Chapters:
00:00 Jay Hatfield's S&P 500 outlook and market scenarios
06:43 Treasury yields, growth assumptions, and valuation multiples
13:03 Technology stocks, CoreWeave, and project financing
18:38 AI debt, vendor financing, and contracted demand
26:09 The AI "reverse bubble" and growth-adjusted valuations
31:09 Fed expectations and the 10-year Treasury yield
38:14 Jay Hatfield's critique of the Fed and inflation data
43:12 Could the Fed change its inflation target?
47:48 Dividend yield, PEGY, and corporate reinvestment
55:23 Stock selection, catalysts, and individual covered calls
01:00:23 The long-term investing lesson: valuation and compounding
Learn more about the Excess Returns podcast network:
https://excessreturns.co
No information discussed in this podcast should be construed as investment advice. Securities discussed may be held by the hosts and guests, their firms or their clients.
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Excess Returns is dedicated to making you a better long-term investor and making complex investing topics understandable. Join Jack Forehand, Justin Carbonneau and Matt Zeigler as they sit down with some of the most interesting names in finance to discuss topics like macroeconomics, value investing, factor investing, and more. Subscribe to learn along with us.Podcast website
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