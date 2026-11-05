Cameron Dawson and Dave Nadig join Matt Zeigler to examine what could break the market's resilience, from AI earnings expectations to the wealth effect supporting consumer spending. A healthy economy and continued data center investment may not be enough to keep stock prices rising if profit margins and investor expectations reset.



In this episode of Click Beta, Matt, Cameron and Dave debate what the two-year Treasury yield is signaling, how the AI buildout is changing demand for capital, and why semiconductor stocks can look cheap just as earnings approach a peak. They also discuss the possibility of a prolonged sideways market, practical approaches to rebalancing, and separating near-term cash needs from long-term investments. Then the surprise topics take a Halloween turn, with homemade costumes, strange family heirlooms, horror movies, and a very specific Creed halftime-show tribute.



Topics covered:

- Cameron Dawson's question: what would have to break for the Fed to deliver fewer hikes than markets expect?

- The wealth effect, consumer spending, and the divide between the top and bottom of the K-shaped economy

- Dave Nadig's concerns about AI financing, IPO supply, and who will absorb new stock issuance

- Why a low semiconductor P/E ratio can reflect concerns about peak earnings

- Micron, margin normalization, and the risk of extrapolating unusually strong profitability

- How a resilient economy could coexist with falling technology stocks or a sideways index

- Market rotation, defensive leadership, and the challenge of countertrend rallies

- Rebalancing rules, timing luck, and planning for cash needs over the next 12 months

- Distinguishing long-term legacy assets from money needed soon

- Halloween costumes, family traditions, Rocky Horror, and cult-film recommendations

Chapters:

00:00 Welcome to Click Beta: Limp Bizkit meets the Fed

05:30 What would have to break for the Fed to change course?

11:18 The K-shaped consumer and AI's demand for capital

16:44 More expensive capital and semiconductor earnings risk

22:30 Can chip margins stay this high?

26:56 Market rotation and the risk of going sideways

32:51 Diversification, rebalancing, and near-term cash needs

37:40 Halloween costumes and family stories

42:02 Holiday heirlooms and a Creed costume deep cut

46:32 Halloween movies, music, and where to find the panel



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No information discussed in this podcast should be construed as investment advice. Securities discussed may be held by the hosts and guests, their firms or their clients.