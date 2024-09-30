Optimal Finance Daily - Financial Independence and Money Advice

2988: Don't Let Comparisons Derail Your FIRE Journey by FIRECracker of Millennial Revolution on Financial Independence

FIRECracker of Millennial-Revolution.com shares how comparisons can derail your journey to financial independence. Instead of measuring yourself against others, focus on your own progress and celebrate each milestone. The FIRE journey is about growth, not a race to the finish line, and cherishing small victories can keep you motivated and fulfilled along the way. Read along with the original article(s) here: https://www.millennial-revolution.com/build/dont-let-comparisons-derail-fire-journey/ Quotes to ponder: "Comparison is the thief of joy. Don't compare your beginning with someone's middle or end." "Your FIRE journey is about growth and progress. It's about celebrating all the wins along the way." "If you don't do it, the time will pass anyway. Would you rather be richer in 10 years or exactly where you are now?" Episode references: The Simple Path to Wealth by JLCollins: https://www.amazon.com/Simple-Path-Wealth-financial-independence/dp/1533667926