As other tech giants spent 2026 pouring billions into AI, Apple seems to have taken a more cautious approach. Its new CEO, John Ternus, insists that "we don't want to ship AI for AI's sake" and says the company remains focused on developing products such as the iPhone, including the foldable Duo model, and other devices that made Apple a household name. But with the AI revolution in full swing, is that the right strategy? Or is Apple, which changed the world when it gave us the iPhone, in danger of falling behind? Hosts Michelle Fleury and Rahul Tandon are joined by Ron Johnson, who worked at Apple for years and was instrumental in developing the Apple Store.

Producer: Gideon Long

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(Picture: John Ternus, Apple CEO greets and takes photos with customers who came to purchase the new foldable iPhone Duo on the launch day at the Apple store in Austin, Texas, US, October 23, 2026. Credit: REUTERS/Jan Sonnenmair)