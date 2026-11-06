Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2000 episodes
- Andy Uhler who's Energy Reporter in Residence at The University of Texas in Austin and Rema Rahman who is White House and Politics Editor at Bloomberg in Washington DC join Rahul Tandon to look at the fall out from this week's mid-term elections.
The look at the role the economy played in how people voted. The impact the result could have on Elon Musk and what it means for the future of data centres.
- As other tech giants spent 2026 pouring billions into AI, Apple seems to have taken a more cautious approach. Its new CEO, John Ternus, insists that "we don't want to ship AI for AI's sake" and says the company remains focused on developing products such as the iPhone, including the foldable Duo model, and other devices that made Apple a household name. But with the AI revolution in full swing, is that the right strategy? Or is Apple, which changed the world when it gave us the iPhone, in danger of falling behind? Hosts Michelle Fleury and Rahul Tandon are joined by Ron Johnson, who worked at Apple for years and was instrumental in developing the Apple Store.
Producer: Gideon Long
You can email the team: businessdaily@bbc.co.uk
(Picture: John Ternus, Apple CEO greets and takes photos with customers who came to purchase the new foldable iPhone Duo on the launch day at the Apple store in Austin, Texas, US, October 23, 2026. Credit: REUTERS/Jan Sonnenmair)
- Jerry Yue is the entrepreneur behind Brain Technologies. He believes artificial intelligence could replace many of the apps we use every day, changing how we interact with our phones and computers. Leanna Byrne talks to him about building technology businesses in China, his journey to Silicon Valley and why he thinks AI could reshape the future of computing.
Producer: Huma Shah
You can email the team: businessdaily@bbc.co.uk
(Picture: Brain Technologies founder Jerry Yue)
- Gold is worth about twice what it was four years ago, so who profits when a Hindu family buys gold during the Diwali festive period? Sam Fenwick traces the gold supply chain from a mine that digs up 140 tonnes of rock for a single ounce of gold to a Delhi jeweller, examining the role of central banks and refiners along the way.
(Photo: A jewellery shop in Bangalore, India, 13 October 2025. Credit: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA/Shutterstock)
You can email the team: businessdaily@bbc.co.uk
Producer: Josh Martin and Huma Shah
- Why does artificial intelligence sometimes make things up? From law firms to consultants, businesses are grappling with the risks of AI hallucinations. What's causing them, and can they be prevented?
Presenter/producer: Ed Butler
You can email us: businessdaily@bbc.co.uk
(Picture: Conceptual image of a large glowing pink holographic cube with "AI" text, positioned as a central hub within a vast, sparse crowd of silhouetted human figures.)
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Business Daily
The daily drama of money and work from the BBC.Podcast website
Listen to Business Daily, The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Business Daily
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Business Daily: Podcasts in Family