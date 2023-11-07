10 Habits of the Happiest Retirees: Smart Money Moves & Fulfilling Lifestyles
Break down the five financial habits of the happiest retirees—including how much money you really need, the power of multiple income streams, and why paying off your mortgage faster might boost happiness. Learn how rational optimism can fuel effective investing and how the 4% Plus Rule of thumb can typically keep you from running out of money. Then, discover the five lifestyle habits that make retirement fulfilling, from core pursuits (hobbies on steroids!) to the importance of independent kids, strong social connections, and travel with friends. Plus, Wes Moss and Christa DiBiase answer listener questions to tackle TSP (Thrift Savings Plan) rollovers, tax-efficient investing, RSU (Restricted Stock Units) strategies, and Medicare-friendly portfolio rebalancing. Your roadmap to financial freedom and a joyful retirement starts here on The Retire Sooner Podcast!
How Much Do You Need To Retire? Break It Down And Fill The Gap
Tackle the million-dollar retirement question: How much is enough? Use Wes’s "Fill the Gap" (FTG) method to simplify retirement math—subtract guaranteed income like Social Security from your monthly spending goal and multiply the shortfall by 25 to calculate target savings. Explore other early retirement strategies, including the debate about lump sum buyouts vs. pensions, and weigh real estate against dividend-yielding ETFs for passive income. Finally, join Wes and Christa for a candid discussion about financial media scare tactics and why staying the course typically beats chasing headlines.
Millionaire Mindset Unlocked: Hard Work, Thoughtful Investing, and Bogle’s Playbook Might Fast-Track Your Retirement
Probe America’s "mini-millionaires"—how they earn, invest, and build wealth through hard work, not luck. Dive into the potential for owning stocks and buying a home with a focus on financial independence, not flash.
Wes and Christa take listener questions to tackle substantial inheritance management, debate bonds vs. money markets for long-term gains, examine Robo-advisors hoarding cash, and the idea of doubling down on security to thwart hackers.
Wes wraps with John Bogle’s playbook: invest rather than speculate, slash expenses, and don’t let perfectionism ruin a solid financial plan. By taking action and investing with purpose, you may be able to retire sooner than you think.
Lump Sum Or Pension? Crack the 6% Code + Market Highs & Retirement Power Moves
Should you take a lump sum or pension payout? Use the 6% Test to help you decide. With markets hitting record highs, is it the right time to invest, or should you wait? History suggests some clues that retirement planning should not be left to chance. Wes Moss and Christa DiBiase provide crucial context by answering listener questions about 401(k) target date funds, beta vs. volatility, selling a business for retirement, mega backdoor Roth IRAs, and inherited IRAs.
5 Powerful Portfolio Diversification Strategies to Reduce Market Anxiety + The Army Of American Productivity
Discover 5 powerful portfolio diversification strategies to help reduce market anxiety and boost financial security. Learn how these strategies can apply to kids, retirees, and folks in between, with actionable ways to set up a custodial Roth IRA for young entrepreneurs, maximize retirement savings, and choose an investment approach that fits your needs.
Find out why kids earning money from small businesses, like selling roadside squash, could qualify for a Roth IRA. Avoid common mistakes like investing in a target date fund too soon. Looking for a fee-only fiduciary? Learn the real costs of hourly financial planning and how some people find trusted guidance.
Thinking of ditching bonds for cash? Wes and Christa explain why bonds have historically outperformed money markets and why a balanced portfolio is key for long-term growth. Plus, dive into the Army of American productivity and how it impacts financial strategies.
Wes Moss is on a mission: help at least 1 million Americans of any age retire sooner and find joy along the way. A seasoned finance professional, best-selling author, broadcaster, and teacher, Wes has done extensive research on the habits of the happiest retirees. On this podcast, Wes shares key lifestyle and money habits you can implement now to prepare for a secure future while not depriving yourself of happiness in the present. In addition to leveraging his 20+ years of knowledge as an investment advisor, Wes brings in guests and specialists to teach you how to set and work towards your financial and lifestyle objectives. Refreshingly-free of mind-numbing financial jargon and unrealistic money goals, Retire Sooner with Wes Moss gives listeners the tools on how to retire sooner in the real world.