How Much Do You Need To Retire? Break It Down And Fill The Gap

Tackle the million-dollar retirement question: How much is enough? Use Wes’s "Fill the Gap" (FTG) method to simplify retirement math—subtract guaranteed income like Social Security from your monthly spending goal and multiply the shortfall by 25 to calculate target savings. Explore other early retirement strategies, including the debate about lump sum buyouts vs. pensions, and weigh real estate against dividend-yielding ETFs for passive income. Finally, join Wes and Christa for a candid discussion about financial media scare tactics and why staying the course typically beats chasing headlines. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices