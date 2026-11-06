Wall Street Unplugged - What's Really Moving These Markets

Why a divided government is good for the market. Plus, neoclouds will get crushed… The AI race: U.S. vs. China… Why Apple (AAPL) and Palantir (PLTR) fell after great earnings… And higher energy prices will outlast the Iran war. In this episode: Democrats dominated the midterms [0:19] Why a divided government is good for the market [14:29] These AI stocks are poised to get crushed [19:06] The U.S. can't afford to lose the AI race to China [26:42] Why Apple and Palantir fell after great earnings [32:37] Quick hits: My take on McDonald's, CVS, and Uber [48:10] Higher energy prices will outlast the Iran war [53:30] Stay tuned for an interview with the CIO of VivoPower [58:31] Did you like this episode? Get more Wall Street Unplugged FREE each week in your inbox. Sign up here: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu Find Wall Street Unplugged podcast… --Curzio Research App: https://curzio.me/syn_app --iTunes: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_i --Stitcher: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_s --Website: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_cat Follow Frank… X: https://curzio.me/syn_twt Facebook: https://curzio.me/syn_fb LinkedIn: https://curzio.me/syn_li