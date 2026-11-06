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Wall Street Unplugged - What's Really Moving These Markets
Curzio Research
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1237 episodes
- Will the blue wave fix the affordability crisis? Plus, everyone is panicking about AI capex—but there's a silver lining… Is the data center trade over? … And Galaxy Digital (GLXY) is tanking—is it a buying opportunity? In this episode: Will the blue wave fix the affordability crisis? [0:23] Everyone is panicking about AI capex—but there's a silver lining [9:42] Is the data center trade over? [12:58] Galaxy Digital is tanking—is it a buying opportunity? [22:05 Gas prices: Historical context doesn't trump sentiment [28:40] Did you like this episode? Get more Wall Street Unplugged FREE each week in your inbox. Sign up here: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu Find Wall Street Unplugged podcast… --Curzio Research App: https://curzio.me/syn_app --iTunes: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_i --Stitcher: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_s --Website: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_cat Follow Frank… X: https://curzio.me/syn_twt Facebook: https://curzio.me/syn_fb LinkedIn: https://curzio.me/syn_li
- Alex Cuppage, CIO of VivoPower (VIVO), addresses the stock's plunge… why VIVO walked from two tenant deals… why the company is in a position of strength… VIVO's "power shell" business model… sovereign AI… and why VIVO is a tremendous long-term opportunity. In this episode: Welcome, Alex Cuppage, CIO of VivoPower [0:01] Addressing VIVO's 30% plunge after its press release [1:37] Why VIVO walked away from two tenant deals [3:03] VivoPower is in a position of financial strength [14:31] The value of megawatts is surging [25:28] The brilliant business model behind VIVO's "power shells" [30:02] Power demand continues to outpace supply [36:23] What is sovereign AI—and why is it critical for national security? [39:13] VIVO is a tremendous opportunity for investors [51:13] Did you like this episode? Get more Wall Street Unplugged FREE each week in your inbox. Sign up here: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu Find Wall Street Unplugged podcast… --Curzio Research App: https://curzio.me/syn_app --iTunes: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_i --Stitcher: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_s --Website: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_cat Follow Frank… X: https://curzio.me/syn_twt Facebook: https://curzio.me/syn_fb LinkedIn: https://curzio.me/syn_li
- Why a divided government is good for the market. Plus, neoclouds will get crushed… The AI race: U.S. vs. China… Why Apple (AAPL) and Palantir (PLTR) fell after great earnings… And higher energy prices will outlast the Iran war. In this episode: Democrats dominated the midterms [0:19] Why a divided government is good for the market [14:29] These AI stocks are poised to get crushed [19:06] The U.S. can't afford to lose the AI race to China [26:42] Why Apple and Palantir fell after great earnings [32:37] Quick hits: My take on McDonald's, CVS, and Uber [48:10] Higher energy prices will outlast the Iran war [53:30] Stay tuned for an interview with the CIO of VivoPower [58:31] Did you like this episode? Get more Wall Street Unplugged FREE each week in your inbox. Sign up here: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu Find Wall Street Unplugged podcast… --Curzio Research App: https://curzio.me/syn_app --iTunes: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_i --Stitcher: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_s --Website: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_cat Follow Frank… X: https://curzio.me/syn_twt Facebook: https://curzio.me/syn_fb LinkedIn: https://curzio.me/syn_li
- Is Alphabet (GOOG) a buy on this pullback? Plus, more rate hikes are coming before year-end… Microsoft’s (MSFT) remarkable earnings… Will infrastructure spending boost these commodity stocks? … And how will AI impact the cybersecurity sector? In this episode: The Fed is in no hurry to hike rates… [0:55] …But more are coming before year-end [7:25] Breaking down Microsoft’s remarkable earnings [10:44] Is Alphabet a buy on this pullback? [14:07] Will infrastructure spending boost these commodity stocks? [24:49] How will AI impact the cybersecurity sector? [32:50] Did you like this episode? Get more Wall Street Unplugged FREE each week in your inbox. Sign up here: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu Find Wall Street Unplugged podcast… --Curzio Research App: https://curzio.me/syn_app --iTunes: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_i --Stitcher: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_s --Website: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_cat Follow Frank… X: https://curzio.me/syn_twt Facebook: https://curzio.me/syn_fb LinkedIn: https://curzio.me/syn_li
- Elon Musk's neocloud warning: What to watch this earnings season. Plus, a recap the Curzio One Wealth Forum… The Fed meeting… Vertiv (VRT) proves the AI trade is alive… And why aren't higher interest rates hurting Bitcoin (BTC)? In this episode: The Curzio One Wealth Forum was a massive success! [0:22] I'll be watching for this talking point at tonight's Fed meeting [2:49] Musk's neocloud warning: What to watch this earnings season [10:44] This pick-and-shovel play proves the AI trade is alive [25:17] Higher rates should be hurting Bitcoin—so why aren't they? [32:37] Did you like this episode? Get more Wall Street Unplugged FREE each week in your inbox. Sign up here: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu Find Wall Street Unplugged podcast… --Curzio Research App: https://curzio.me/syn_app --iTunes: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_i --Stitcher: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_s --Website: https://curzio.me/syn_wsu_cat Follow Frank… X: https://curzio.me/syn_twt Facebook: https://curzio.me/syn_fb LinkedIn: https://curzio.me/syn_li
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About Wall Street Unplugged - What's Really Moving These Markets
30-year financial insider, Frank Curzio, breaks down the mainstream media headlines, exposes the TRUTH about what’s really moving the markets, and brings you exclusive intel and actionable investment ideas directly from Wall Street pros.Podcast website
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