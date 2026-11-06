Welcome to the first episode of Debt Intervention. Today, Ami and Rich from Georgia are with me in the studio to figure out how they can pay off their $85,000 of consumer debt.







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• 🎥 Watch my video Best Way to Pay Off Debt Fast (That Actually Works).



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