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562 episodes
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What if I told you the companies selling extended car warranties prey on your fear of a car repair, lock you into a deal where the math is stacked against you, and then look for loopholes when you need them to pay?
Next Steps:
• 🎥 Watch my video What Really Happens in the Finance Office at Car Dealerships (It's Costing You)!
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- Welcome to the first episode of Debt Intervention. Today, Ami and Rich from Georgia are with me in the studio to figure out how they can pay off their $85,000 of consumer debt.
Free Tools:
• 💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
• 📉 Check out the Debt Payoff Calculator!
• 💰 See your net worth with the Net Worth Calculator.
• 📊 Wondering about retirement? Check out the Retirement Calculator!
Need your own debt intervention? Apply here!
Next Steps:
• 🎥 Watch my video Best Way to Pay Off Debt Fast (That Actually Works).
• 🎥 Watch my video Net Worths Are COOKED in 2026.
• 📙 Read my book, Breaking Free From Broke!
• 📘 Start making changes with the book The Total Money Makeover!
• 💻 Find peace with Financial Peace University.
• 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a free personalized plan.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
• Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
• Visit Bumper to start your seven-day trial for just $1.
• Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
• Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
• Sign up with Privacy today and receive a $5 credit just for being a George Kamel fan.
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
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- 💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
People are fed up with inflation being on the up-and-up while the job market is on the down-and-down. So today, I’ll be reacting to TikToks, Reels and maybe even some LinkedIn shorts—featuring fine folks from the internet giving their take on rising prices.
Next Steps:
• 🎥 Watch my video 24 Minutes of People Drowning in Debt!
• 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a free personalized plan.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
• Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
• Visit Bumper to start your seven-day trial for just $1.
• Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
• Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
• Sign up with Privacy today and receive a $5 credit just for being a George Kamel fan.
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
We asked you guys to send us your deepest, darkest debt confessions—and boy, did you have some things to get off your chest. So today, I’m reacting to some of your biggest money mistakes, no judgment. (Okay, some judgment.)
Next Steps:
• 🎥 Watch my video 23 Minutes of People Going Broke in Real Time.
• 📘Check out our curriculum at Ramsey Education!
• 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a free personalized plan.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
• Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
• Visit Bumper to start your seven-day trial for just $1.
• Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
• Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
• Sign up with Privacy today and receive a $5 credit just for being a George Kamel fan.
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📊 Check out the Investment Calculator!
Today, I’m reacting to the saltiest “must be nice” comments people have left on my videos and showing you how to break free from that broke mentality—or as I like to call it: stinkin’ thinkin’.
Next Steps:
🎥 Watch my video I Ticked Off a Million People . . . Again!
💻 Check out our Home Buyers Coarse!
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a free personalized plan.
Connect With Our Sponsors:
Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
Visit Bumper to start your seven-day trial for just $1.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe.
Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
Sign up with Privacy today and receive a $5 credit just for being a George Kamel fan.
Explore More From Ramsey Network:
🎙️ The Ramsey Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About George Kamel
George Kamel is a personal finance expert and co-host of The Ramsey Show and Smart Money Happy Hour. Following Ramsey’s proven money plan, George went from negative net worth to a millionaire in under 10 years. His goal is to help people spend less, save more, and avoid money traps so they can live a life with more margin, options and freedom. This show will simplify complex money topics, bust money myths with actual facts, and debunk the stupid financial advice you're seeing in your social media feed. All with a healthy dose of pop culture, humor, and snark. Have a story for George? Send us a message to guest@georgekamel.com. Want George on your show? Connect with us at media@georgekamel.comPodcast website
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