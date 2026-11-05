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1827 episodes
- November 5, 2026; 1pm: The Exchange breaks down a severe AI-led market sell-off, with pressure across tech, semiconductors, data centers, neoclouds, financials and volatility. Guests debate whether the rout is a buying opportunity, a policy-driven recalibration, or a warning that AI growth expectations are shifting.
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- November 4, 2026; 1pm: The Exchange breaks down the post-midterm market rally, with the Dow surging as investors weigh Democratic gains, AI data center policy risks, the Iran war fallout, housing, China, and defense spending. Kelly and guests examine why tech, homebuilders and industrials are moving, and what the results could mean for 2028 and beyond.
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- November 3, 2026; 1pm: Kelly Evans breaks down oil’s pullback, renewed strength in AI and memory stocks, and how midterm election uncertainty could shape markets, data centers, and sector leadership. Guests discuss the outlook for Congress, Pfizer’s pipeline, China’s IPO pause, and where investors are finding opportunity beyond mega-cap tech.
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- November 2, 2026; 1pm: The Exchange breaks down the AI stock sell-off, hyperscaler financing concerns, Apple’s agent risk, data center election politics, falling oil prices on Iran peace hopes, and midterm market setups. Kelly and guests examine whether tech can re-rate as free cash flow improves and how state ballot measures could affect municipal credit.
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- October 30, 2026; 1pm: Live from the Shadow Fed Conference, Kelly discusses the tech sell-off, AI data center risks, and the Fed’s rate path with Howard Marks, Lou Crandall, Jason Trennert, Jeffrey Lacker, and James Bullard. The key takeaway: markets are repricing AI exuberance and renewed Fed tightening risk as inflation remains above target.
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About The Exchange
"The Exchange" on CNBC is a one-stop shop for the day's top business stories, along with breaking news and the must-see market movers heading into the back half of the trading day. This newsroom-based program also features lots of original reporting, in-depth conversations and showcases CNBC's award-winning investigative work.Podcast website
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