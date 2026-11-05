November 4, 2026; 1pm: The Exchange breaks down the post-midterm market rally, with the Dow surging as investors weigh Democratic gains, AI data center policy risks, the Iran war fallout, housing, China, and defense spending. Kelly and guests examine why tech, homebuilders and industrials are moving, and what the results could mean for 2028 and beyond.



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