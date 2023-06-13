Stock crash and bank failures, yet there wasn't a second Great Depression. But why not?

Are #stocks a useful indicator of #recession? How about #depression? If they were, they can't explain how there wasn't a Great Depression 2 in the late 80s. After all, there were hundreds of #bank failures especially after the Crash of '87. Yet, we remember that period of time fondly as the Great "Moderation", a prolonged age of unrivaled global prosperity. The differences btw the 80s and 30s tell us a lot about our chances in the 20s.Eurodollar University's Money & Macro AnalysisFOMC Conference Call TranscriptOct 20, 1987https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/FOMC19871020confcall.pdfFOMC TranscriptNov 3, 1987https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/FOMC19871103meeting.pdfFOMC TranscriptFeb 9-10, 1988https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/FOMC19880210meeting.pdfNBER Business Cycle Dating Committee Determines that Recession Began in July 1990https://www.nber.org/news/business-cycle-dating-committee-announcement-april-25-1991