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1516 episodes
- Why didn’t the stock market crash?
Yesterday’s election produced a radical change in the makeup of Congress. Democrats will take control of both the House and Senate in January, flipping seven Senate seats and winning at least 258 seats in the House.
Democrats won Senate races in places such as Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. They also flipped governorships in Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, and Iowa.
This wasn’t a minor correction. It was an electoral earthquake.
And the financial-market reaction was almost pure indifference.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
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What if your gold could actually pay you every month… in MORE gold?
That’s exactly what Monetary Metals does. You still own your gold, fully insured in your name, but instead of sitting idle, it earns real yield paid in physical gold. No selling. No trading. Just more gold every month.
Check it out here: https://monetary-metals.com/snider
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Watch the replay of my last webinar to learn which warning signs to watch, and what they could mean for your portfolio.
https://youtube.com/live/6Jjc1zQc-Pw
Get exclusive access to our webinar-only offer before it expires https://edu2.eurodollar.university/webinar
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruUBr8odb7w
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/wall-street-reacts-blue-wave-163610682.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFM0dIFofsE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TZkTTydtA8
https://www.ms.now/the-weekend/watch/trump-touts-greatest-economy-we-ve-ever-had-despite-americans-economic-struggles-2510353987700
https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house/watch/trump-calls-affordability-a-democrat-scam-after-declaring-himself-the-affordability-president-2472534595970
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/11/03/exit-poll-88-say-cost-of-living-was-a-key-factor-in-their-vote/
https://www.eurodollar.university
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffSnider_EDU
I’ll also be active on Bravais Social - a new AI-centered social network designed for professionals and knowledge workers. The platform aims to bring together a wider range of tools and functionalities tailored specifically for professional interaction, research, and knowledge exchange in one place.
You can find me here: https://bravais.social/profile/edu
- Gold liquidated. Silver in the 40s. Iron. Steel. The Doctor. There is a consistent thread through all these developments. And it connects to the most important one of them all: the gasoline flip.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
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Watch the replay of my last webinar to learn which warning signs to watch, and what they could mean for your portfolio.
https://youtube.com/live/6Jjc1zQc-Pw
Get exclusive access to our webinar-only offer before it expires https://edu2.eurodollar.university/webinar
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Two days after the midterms, I'm joining our good friends Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange and Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital for a live briefing on what the results mean for the dollar, the economy and gold. Dana has been reading these markets through many election cycles, and I'm looking forward to where the three of us agree and where we don't.
Thursday, Nov 5, 7 PM ET. Live and free.
Register: https://streamyard.com/watch/F6R7RJD3iuGG
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https://www.eurodollar.university
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffSnider_EDU
I’ll also be active on Bravais Social - a new AI-centered social network designed for professionals and knowledge workers. The platform aims to bring together a wider range of tools and functionalities tailored specifically for professional interaction, research, and knowledge exchange in one place.
You can find me here: https://bravais.social/profile/edu
- Thank you to Mint Mobile for partnering with us on this video! If you like your money, Mint Mobile is for you. Shop plans starting at $15 per month by visiting https://mintmobile.yt.link/Eq7EWES. Disclaimer: Upfront payment of $45 for 3-month 6 gigabyte plan required (equivalent to $15/mo.). New customer offer for first 3 months only, then full-price plan options available. Taxes & fees extra. See MINT MOBILE for details.
Intel just suffered its worst trading day in more than half a century, wiping out nearly $140 billion in market value. And here’s the strange part: its data-center business grew almost 80% in a year. Not AI, the trouble is consumers.
It's becoming impossible to ignore. McDonald’s is preparing another value deal. Wendy’s is confronting a different crisis as one of its largest franchisees filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Then there’s Walmart.
Eurodollar University's conversations w/Steve Van Metre
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Watch the replay of my last webinar to learn which warning signs to watch, and what they could mean for your portfolio.
https://youtube.com/live/6Jjc1zQc-Pw
Get exclusive access to our webinar-only offer before it expires https://edu2.eurodollar.university/webinar
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRZsVg7kLv4
https://www.today.com/video/walmart-us-ceo-on-affordability-whether-it-will-use-dynamic-pricing-272392773540
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-25/ai-provides-zero-payoff-to-s-p-493-outside-tech-apollo-economist-says?srnd=phx-economics-v2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwbJg2Kt2qc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53w2lTS1AlQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKdeghlhtXo
https://abcnews.com/video/131681127/
https://www.eurodollar.university
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffSnider_EDU
I’ll also be active on Bravais Social - a new AI-centered social network designed for professionals and knowledge workers. The platform aims to bring together a wider range of tools and functionalities tailored specifically for professional interaction, research, and knowledge exchange in one place.
You can find me here: https://bravais.social/profile/edu
- Amazon just spent more than $77 billion on AI and saw $42.4b in cash OUTFLOWS. Alphabet has now lost more than $500b in market value following its largest one-day stock decline ever. Microsoft, meanwhile, is offering voluntary buyouts to more than one-quarter of its global workforce as it attempts to contain costs and fund its own massive AI investments.
These aren’t weak, speculative startups.
Yet even they are conserving cash, finding new forms of financing and forcing investors to confront spending commitments that seem to grow after every earnings report.
Credit markets have noticed.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What if your gold could actually pay you every month… in MORE gold?
That’s exactly what Monetary Metals does. You still own your gold, fully insured in your name, but instead of sitting idle, it earns real yield paid in physical gold. No selling. No trading. Just more gold every month.
Check it out here: https://monetary-metals.com/snider
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Watch the replay of my last webinar to learn which warning signs to watch, and what they could mean for your portfolio.
https://youtube.com/live/6Jjc1zQc-Pw
Get exclusive access to our webinar-only offer before it expires https://edu2.eurodollar.university/webinar
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-30/tech-firms-debt-protection-costs-are-surging-on-profit-concerns?srnd=phx-industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5zJLOI_74c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbD8XlrwN_w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJZ-ykYxN1M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-dxxTV1b_o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdpG_BJ1ym0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-dxxTV1b_o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jU4nLhCeWY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tblanUooRQg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnEazOCvnSc
https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idRW455330102026RP1/
https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idRW074516102026RP1/
https://www.facebook.com/WorldNewsTonight/videos/tech-stocks-plunge-while-oil-companies-rake-in-huge-profit/1435869257948954/
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402875686112
https://www.eurodollar.university
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffSnider_EDU
I’ll also be active on Bravais Social - a new AI-centered social network designed for professionals and knowledge workers. The platform aims to bring together a wider range of tools and functionalities tailored specifically for professional interaction, research, and knowledge exchange in one place.
You can find me here: https://bravais.social/profile/edu
- HSBC just reported a 32% increase in pretax profit. And investors responded by dumping the stock as much as 7.5%. That sounds strange until you look at what was missing. That is the first clue. The second comes from the rest of Europe’s banks and what they are actually doing.
And then there is France.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
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Join my FREE webinar October 29 at 6 PM ET to learn which warning signs to watch, and what they could mean for your portfolio.
Reserve your spot: https://go.eurodollar-university.com/oc12-8j42
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr7Cc6cIPxY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idj5zdQZJV0
https://www.business.hsbc.com/en-gb/insights/global-economics-quarterly-running-out-of-gas
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2026/10/20/have-to-be-selective-with-data-center-investments-hsbc-ceo.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZtifvwNY0U
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/safe/html/ecb.safe202610.en.html
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6407066219112
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2026-10-26/does-france-answer-to-its-citizens-or-the-bond-market-video
https://www.facebook.com/reel/3107441296129035
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-27/french-consumer-confidence-hits-lowest-since-2013-after-riots
https://www.eurodollar.university
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffSnider_EDU
I’ll also be active on Bravais Social - a new AI-centered social network designed for professionals and knowledge workers. The platform aims to bring together a wider range of tools and functionalities tailored specifically for professional interaction, research, and knowledge exchange in one place.
You can find me here: https://bravais.social/profile/edu
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About Eurodollar University
Jeff Snider will guide you through the realm of monetary science. Multiple episodes uploaded each week, discussing big news and key current events, the state of markets and what they are telling you, as well as historical summaries and deep background material so that you can understand what’s really going on in this eurodollar’s world.Podcast website
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