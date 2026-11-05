Amazon just spent more than $77 billion on AI and saw $42.4b in cash OUTFLOWS. Alphabet has now lost more than $500b in market value following its largest one-day stock decline ever. Microsoft, meanwhile, is offering voluntary buyouts to more than one-quarter of its global workforce as it attempts to contain costs and fund its own massive AI investments.

These aren’t weak, speculative startups.

Yet even they are conserving cash, finding new forms of financing and forcing investors to confront spending commitments that seem to grow after every earnings report.

Credit markets have noticed.

Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

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Watch the replay of my last webinar to learn which warning signs to watch, and what they could mean for your portfolio.

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https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-30/tech-firms-debt-protection-costs-are-surging-on-profit-concerns?srnd=phx-industries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5zJLOI_74c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbD8XlrwN_w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJZ-ykYxN1M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-dxxTV1b_o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdpG_BJ1ym0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-dxxTV1b_o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jU4nLhCeWY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tblanUooRQg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnEazOCvnSc

https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idRW455330102026RP1/

https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/idRW074516102026RP1/

https://www.facebook.com/WorldNewsTonight/videos/tech-stocks-plunge-while-oil-companies-rake-in-huge-profit/1435869257948954/

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402875686112

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Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffSnider_EDU

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