We break down the US Midterms to learn about the state of the US economy, how consumers and business owners are feeling and what that economy might look like in the months to come.

One issue that came up in states across the country during the midterms was the building of data centres. Will this slow down as voters back candidates who've pledged to stop building them.

Also, we hear from an oil expert about falling oil prices. Is it a sign that investors think there'll soon be an end to the US war with Iran?

PRESENTER: Luke Wilson

PRODUCER: Neil Morrow & George Baylis

(PHOTO: US President Donald Trump looks on the day the final steel beam goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci)