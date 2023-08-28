The US Commerce Secretary says her country doesn't want to 'decouple' from China

Gina Raimondo is the latest of four US top officials to visit China in the last two months. We look into what might come out from her four-day visit to the Asian superpower. London has expanded its Ultra Low Emission Zone to make it the world's biggest anti pollution charging zone. We hear how much drivers will have to pay to drive within the city, and the impact it can have on workers and businesses. And India, the world's largest rice exporter, has issued new curbs on exports of this cereal. We listen to the reasons and the potential consequences.