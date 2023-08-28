The latest business and finance news from around the world from the BBC
Understanding Pakistan's energy crisis
Electricity prices in the country have soared since the government cut energy subsidies to obtain a $3bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund leading to protests. We hear how this is impacting individuals and businesses.
Also in the programme, we get the latest from Gabon, where the military has seized power and placed President Ali Bongo, 64, under house arrest. We take a look at the economic background in which the coup has taken place.
Netflix has told the BBC that their gaming division is a "natural extension" of their entertainment business. We talk to one of the firm's gaming partners about the opportunities that the streaming giant has opened for the industry.
8/30/2023
27:14
The US Commerce Secretary says her country doesn't want to 'decouple' from China
Gina Raimondo is the latest of four US top officials to visit China in the last two months. We look into what might come out from her four-day visit to the Asian superpower.
London has expanded its Ultra Low Emission Zone to make it the world's biggest anti pollution charging zone. We hear how much drivers will have to pay to drive within the city, and the impact it can have on workers and businesses.
And India, the world's largest rice exporter, has issued new curbs on exports of this cereal. We listen to the reasons and the potential consequences.
8/29/2023
26:27
Evergrande's shares tank after resuming Hong Kong trading
Shares of the Chinese property giant fell by almost 80% on its first day of trading since March last year. The firm had suspended its activity in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it aimed to release a global restructuring plan.
he US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, is the fourth member of Joe Biden's cabinet to visit China in the last two months. We look into what might come out of this three-day trip.
And thousands of airline passengers face potential delays and cancellations after a technical issue at UK air traffic control led it to bring in traffic restrictions to "maintain safety". We hear the latest.