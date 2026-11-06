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50 episodes
- US stock markets were down sharply on Thursday following the US midterms.
Technology shares suffered the deepest declines, led by Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX.
Also, Paraguay's President Santiago Peña has announced his resignation following a political crisis sparked by the collapse of a bank.
And Nintendo says sales of its Switch 2 console are down 37%.
Presenter: Vishala Sri-Pathma
Producers: Guy Kilty and Amy Booth
(PHOTO: US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo)
- Fighter jets are scrambled as a wave of bomb threats disrupts flights across Europe. We hear what the diversions and security alerts mean for airlines and passengers.
Also, Democrats take control of the US Congress. We examine what their victory means for the economy and President Trump's tariffs.
And hundreds of thousands of people protest across France over rising living costs and pay.
Presenter: Luke Wilson
Producer: Bisi Adebayo
- We break down the US Midterms to learn about the state of the US economy, how consumers and business owners are feeling and what that economy might look like in the months to come.
One issue that came up in states across the country during the midterms was the building of data centres. Will this slow down as voters back candidates who've pledged to stop building them.
Also, we hear from an oil expert about falling oil prices. Is it a sign that investors think there'll soon be an end to the US war with Iran?
PRESENTER: Luke Wilson
PRODUCER: Neil Morrow & George Baylis
(PHOTO: US President Donald Trump looks on the day the final steel beam goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci)
- After victories for Democrats in the Senate and Congress, we hear from business owners about what it means for them.
We get the views of a hotel owner in Texas and a department store owner in Indiana, on this historic Midterm result for the Democratic Party.
And get the latest market reaction to the Midterms.
Presenter: Bisi Adebayo
Producer: Matt Lines
- Polling day is coming to an end in the US, with millions of Americans having their say on who will control Congress. Will the results reshape the political landscape of the USA?
Meanwhile, Binance says hackers used a fake job interview to steal billions of dollars in cryptocurrency, raising fresh concerns about security in the digital currency industry.
And what will Kellogg’s Rice Krispies taste like without puffed rice? Consumers outside North America are about to find out.
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