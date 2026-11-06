A mulch lifter meant for plastic beds unexpectedly helped lift dahlias—and gave these flower farmers a new way to think about getting tubers out of the ground. Lyndsay and Shannon swap notes on what worked, what didn’t, and why borrowing a neighbor’s equipment can be a smart way to test a big investment. They also get into the hidden costs of plastic, drip irrigation and transplanting; the spray-paint trick that keeps dahlia varieties sorted during digging; and the digital field notes that save them from losing hard-won lessons in coffee-stained notebooks. Along the way: fall marketing overload, a rare weekend of real rest, and a weather forecast that could shift tulip plans.

Charlotte Smith application link- Profitable Farmer Scholarship - Pre-Application

Get your early bird tickets for DirtCon 2027 and learn more by listening to episode- EP 299: Inside DirtCon 2027

Learn more about- Independent Farmer Podcast, Vitalize Seed Company, and Ampersand Bulb Co

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Lyndsay @wildroot_flowerco

Shannon @bloomhillfarm