Sara Awad from Tech Contrarians discusses semi momentum (0:40) Tech correction won't come out of nowhere; it will be forced (4:00) Nvidia earnings (6:30) Marvell and Broadcom (11:30) Micron, Credo, AMD, Intel, Arm, Apple (14:00) Nebius' sweet spot (33:30) Fundamentals over everything (36:50)
Show Notes:
AMD, Arm gain server CPU share at Intel's expense in Q1: UBS
The Cure For FOMO With Tech Contrarians
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