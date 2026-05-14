Gary Vaughan from Daily Stock Picks tells us 2 truths and a lie (0:35) Why valuation matters (2:50) Energy and the 5 layer cake of AI (5:35) Knowing when to sell and buy is sector specific (9:40) Tech moats, storylines, and risk/reward (16:30) All things Apple (28:55) Taxes and investing (32:10) Trump's trip to China (35:00)



Show Notes:

Why Daily Stock Picks' Gary Vaughan Likes Large Cap Tech (And Energy)

Know When To Hold 'Em And When To Fold 'Em

Credo Technology Group: The Valuation Looks Absurd Until You Do The Math

Episode transcripts



For full access to analyst ratings, stock quant scores and dividend grades, subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium at seekingalpha.com/subscriptions