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The Thermostat with Jason Barger

Jason V Barger
BusinessCareers
The Thermostat with Jason Barger
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339 episodes

  • The Thermostat with Jason Barger

    Self-Awareness Tools with Jason P. Carroll

    06/09/2026 | 41 mins.
    Many leaders and teams are not always aware of what is getting in their way and what opportunities exist to improve their culture and performance. Tools help us see more clearly.
    For Full Show Notes and Links Visit: https://www.jasonvbarger.com/podcast/self-awareness-tools-with-jason-p-carroll/
    Jason is joined by his friend, Jason P. Carroll, the founder of Aptive Index, for an insightful conversation about leveraging self-awareness tools to remove leadership obstacles and build high-performance teams.
    Please rate and review the podcast to help amplify these messages to others!
    Summary:
    With employee engagement hitting a ten-year low and only 23% of workers trusting their organization's direction, how can executives build an environment where teams truly thrive? In this episode of The Thermostat, Jason V Barger sits down with behavioral intelligence specialist, TEDx speaker, and certified Dare to Lead facilitator Jason P. Carroll. Together, they explore the profound intersection of psychometric science, data-driven self-awareness, and strategic culture shaping.
    This conversation moves beyond generic motivational advice to break down the mechanics of human hardwiring in the workplace. Jason and Jason examine the hidden traps of leadership habits, highlighting how executives often inadvertently erode trust through micro-doses of misaligned communication. They analyze real-world case studies of behavioral clashes, emphasizing that true self-awareness isn't just about collecting personality data—it's about understanding your systemic impact and knowing how to dial in your personal strengths with precision.
    Essential listening for C-Suite executives, founders, and managers committed to mastering corporate culture, this episode offers a practical blueprint on leveraging AI-powered behavioral intelligence, navigating cultural dissonance, and deploying the core drivers of organizational trust to enhance leadership in teams.
    Episode Notes & Timestamps:
    Intro: Jason Barger introduces Jason P. Carroll, founder of Aptive Index, setting up a conversation on self-awareness tools and removing leadership obstacles.
    Meet Jason P. Carroll: A look into Carroll's background, including scaling a previous company from $20M to $80M through people decisions, training with Brené Brown, and playing sandlot baseball.
    Running Hot: Analyzing the cartoon imagery of running at maximum temperature and the difficulty high-performing leaders face when trying to slow down.
    The Evolution of Culture: Observations on how economic uncertainty, work-from-home shifts, and AI require leaders to reframe people leadership with deep intentionality.
    The Trust Crisis: Discussing the Gallup data hitting a 10-year low in employee engagement and the reality that only 23% of workers trust their leadership.
    The Data vs. Self-Awareness Trap: Why listing personal tendencies on a spreadsheet isn't true self-awareness, and the necessity of understanding your behavioral impact on a team.
    The Cowboy Hat Case Study: A narrative about a high-energy CEO learning that he can't expect a structured accounting department to adapt to his chaotic executive style.
    Misaligned Hardwiring: Jason P. Carroll shares a story from his previous company where clashing behavioral needs created an operational chasm between visionaries and operators.
    Dialing in Strengths: Why self-awareness doesn't mean becoming a chameleon, but rather finding the proper execution balance without losing your executive edge.
    Cultural Dissonance & Lingering Habits: Jason Barger unpacks why "what we allow lingers and what we teach triggers," and the leadership obligation to protect the culture of "we."
    The Trust Drivers: A comparison of the HBR trust drivers (logic, empathy, authenticity) and the Aptive Index metrics (character, competence, compassion).
    Psychometrics & The AI "Now What?": How the AI system Aria converts dusty, one-time personality data into continuous, real-time workplace conflict guides.
    Outro: Jason outlines steps for leaders to calibrate their thermostat by proactively shifting behaviors to shape culture.
    Key Takeaways for Leaders:
    Systemic Impact Mapping: Move past simple personality test checklists; true self-awareness requires evaluating how your hardwired tendencies alter team dynamics.

    Dial, Don't Discard: Refining your leadership style is not about erasing your natural strengths, but dialing back over-indexing tendencies (like steamrolling) to allow for team autonomy.

    Address the Dissonance: Guard your culture fiercely by refusing to let misaligned behaviors linger, actively teaching back to your core operational values.

    Listen to the full episode and access show notes at: https://jasonvbarger.com/podcast/self-awareness-tools-jason-p-carroll/
    Bio: Jason Barger is a husband, father, speaker, and author who is passionate about business leadership and corporate culture. He believes that corporate culture is the "thermostat" of an organization, and that it can be used to drive performance, innovation, and engagement. The show features interviews with business leaders from a variety of industries, as well as solo episodes where Barger shares his own insights and advice.
    Connect: Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonVBarger
    Make Your 2026 Effective! Book Jason with your team at https://www.jasonvbarger.com
    Like or Follow Jason 👍
    Linkedin:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonbarger/
    Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/jasonvbarger/
    Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/jasonvbarger/
    X:  https://x.com/JasonvBarger
  • The Thermostat with Jason Barger

    Assessing Your Team's Culture

    06/02/2026 | 19 mins.
    Assessing your team's culture is an important step for your culture's future development. Jason discusses best practices for assessing the culture and leading real change.
    View Full Show Notes Here: https://www.jasonvbarger.com/podcast/assessing-your-team-culture/
    Jason breaks down the critical architecture of a comprehensive cultural audit, explaining how elite teams can move beyond superficial surveys to actively calibrate their organizational environments.
    Please rate and review the podcast to help amplify these messages to others!
    Summary:
    Why do so many organizations excel at collecting workplace data yet consistently fail when translating those metrics into meaningful execution? In this episode of The Thermostat, Jason V. Barger breaks down the structural gap between simply "taking the temperature" of a workforce and actively "setting the temperature" for future growth. He explores why standard digitized employee engagement surveys often fail when deployed in isolation, and details a holistic methodology designed to map pain points and optimize organizational workflows.
    Moving past automated human resources checklists, Jason defines a robust, three-angled strategy for a comprehensive cultural audit. This framework blends organization-wide quantitative surveys with deeper cross-functional interviews and executive vantage point discovery sessions. By constructing a participatory assessment process rooted in active listening and clear forward plans, leaders can avoid employee cynicism, secure long-term buy-in, and successfully position corporate culture as a non-negotiable strategy.
    Essential listening for C-Suite executives, operations directors, and culture transformation advocates committed to leadership in teams, this episode offers a practical blueprint for turning baseline diagnostics into an active, high-performance roadmap.
    Episode Notes & Timestamps:
    [00:00] Intro: Jason introduces the essential requirement of evaluating your current corporate state before designing a future trajectory.
    [00:01] Calibrating the Thermostat: A milestone reflection on 335+ episodes and the ongoing commitment to breathing good oxygen into global workforces.
    [00:02] Authentic Algorithms: Why genuine human feedback is critical in the age of automated bots, and how listeners can help amplify positive leadership messages.
    [00:03] The 6 A's Framework: An overview of change management theory and the circular roadmap of Assess, Align, Aspire, Articulate, Act, and Anchor.
    [00:05] The Survey Trap: Examining why many companies get stuck in a passive loop of "taking the temperature" without ever building a real operational strategy.
    [00:08] The Cultural Audit Blueprint: How to design a holistic evaluation process using quantitative surveys to isolate trends across all departments.
    [00:09] Cross-Functional Layers: The power of structured qualitative interviews with multi-tiered representatives to extract deeper frontline insights.
    [00:10] Senior Leadership Vantage Points: Leading discovery sessions with the executive tier to target pain points and align baseline data with macro visions.
    [00:11] Core Values as Tools: Parallels between precise, actionable cultural language and utilizing assessment data as a living mechanism rather than a decorative poster.
    [00:13] Pillar 1 - Participatory Inclusion: Ensuring every employee feels their voice is an essential building block of upcoming operational pivots.
    [00:14] Pillar 2 - Active Listening Posture: Overcoming survey fatigue by transparently synthesizing, contextualizing, and sharing assessment results back with the workforce.
    [00:15] Pillar 3 - Decisive Action Plans: Activating the remaining 6A phases to turn qualitative benchmarks into sustainable corporate habits.
    [00:16] Strategic Inquiries: Jason outlines strategic closing questions to ponder for leaders preparing to gauge their team's current landscape.
    Key Takeaways for Leaders:
    Move Beyond Metrics: Avoid institutional cynicism by ensuring that every culture or engagement survey is instantly paired with a visible strategy for operational action.

    Holistic Diagnostics: Build a multi-angled cultural audit that checks automated survey data against deep cross-functional focus groups and executive roundtables.

    Foster Active Ownership: Build a highly participatory assessment process where frontline teams realize they are active co-creators of the target organizational temperature.

    Listen to the full episode and access show notes at:
    Bio: Jason Barger is a husband, father, speaker, and author who is passionate about business leadership and corporate culture. He believes that corporate culture is the "thermostat" of an organization, and that it can be used to drive performance, innovation, and engagement. The show features interviews with business leaders from a variety of industries, as well as solo episodes where Barger shares his own insights and advice.
    Connect: Subscribe to our channel:
    Make Your 2026 Effective! 
    Book Jason with your team at https://www.jasonvbarger.com
    Like or Follow Jason 👍
    Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonbarger/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonvbarger/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jasonvbarger/
    X: https://x.com/JasonvBarger
  • The Thermostat with Jason Barger

    ReMember Who You Are Becoming

    05/26/2026 | 20 mins.
    Remembering the core of why you exist and your purpose as an individual or a culture requires intentional remembrance. AND, ReMembering is a process for the future of who you hope to become. 
    Jason explores the transformative power of "active remembrance," offering leaders a strategic blueprint to align core organizational identity with future execution.
    For Full Show Notes Visit: https://www.jasonvbarger.com/podcast/remember-who-you-are-becoming/
    Please rate and review the podcast to help amplify these messages to others!
    Summary:
    In a fast-paced commercial landscape dominated by continuous systemic distraction, how do elite executives anchor their organizations while successfully driving innovation? In this episode of The Thermostat, Jason V Barger handles the profound practice of structural remembrance, demonstrating how looking backward at your core roots is the essential first step to moving forward effectively.
    This conversation moves beyond standard management advice to deconstruct the active process of what it means to ReMember. Jason breaks down the dual responsibility facing modern leaders: the cognitive requirement to recall exactly why an enterprise exists, paired with the structural assembly needed to align everyday habits with a future vision. Drawing on historical frameworks like Memorial Day and insights from his second book, Jason challenges leaders to shift their attention away from safe, repetitive patterns to build a highly connected corporate culture.
    Essential listening for C-Suite executives, HR directors, and managers focused on leadership in teams, this episode offers a practical five-part framework to reframe corporate narratives, hone non-negotiable priorities, and ensure that who you are becoming is explicitly aligned with your foundational purpose.
    Episode Notes & Timestamps:
    [00:00] Intro: Jason introduces the spirit of remembrance and the necessity of stepping back to evaluate the long-term journey.
    [00:01] Setting the Temperature: A reflection on 330+ episodes and the ongoing dedication to breathing good oxygen into leadership spaces globally.
    [00:03] The Origin of Memorial Day: Tracing the history of Decoration Day (1868) as a cultural blueprint for tracking foundational roots and honoring corporate sacrifice.
    [00:04] The 3 PM Pause: An analysis of the national moment of silence as a operational metaphor for executive self-reflection and recalibration.
    [00:07] Deconstructing "ReMember": Insights from Jason's second book on returning to core purpose while actively assembling a participatory, forward-looking future.
    [00:09] 1. Clarifying Future Identity: Why leaders who aim at nothing hit it every time, and how to explicitly describe your target organizational identity.
    [00:10] 2. Building Intentional Habits: Auditing how your team thinks, acts, and interacts daily to prevent institutional complacency and comfortable regressions.
    [00:12] 3. Process Over Results: Understanding why sustainable revenue and performance metrics are simply the downstream outcomes of intentional human development.
    [00:13] 4. Reframing the Inner Narrative: Strategies to break out of repetitive, risk-averse internal dialogue to focus on collective innovation and possibility.
    [00:15] 5. Honing Priorities: Dispelling the myth of multitasking and why high-performing teams must narrow their focus to 3-5 core objectives.
    [00:16] Active Renewal: A closing call to action on carrying the best elements of your past to co-create a resilient enterprise ecosystem.
    Key Takeaways for Leaders:
    Identity-Driven Habits: Ensure your daily operational habits and communication structures actively back up the aspirational culture you claim to build.

    Input Management: Focus directly on the development of your workflows and people; when you protect the input, the performance metrics take care of themselves.

    Radical Focus Restriction: Overcome organizational exhaustion by ruthlessly eliminating peripheral noise and committing fully to 3-5 strategic priorities.

    Listen to the full episode and access show notes at: https://jasonvbarger.com/podcast/remember-who-you-are-becoming/
    Bio: Jason Barger is a husband, father, speaker, and author who is passionate about business leadership and corporate culture. He believes that corporate culture is the "thermostat" of an organization, and that it can be used to drive performance, innovation, and engagement. The show features interviews with business leaders from a variety of industries, as well as solo episodes where Barger shares his own insights and advice.
     

    Connect: Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonVBarger
    Make Your 2026 Effective! Book Jason with your team at https://www.jasonvbarger.com
    Like or Follow Jason 👍
    Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonbarger/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonvbarger/
    Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/jasonvbarger/
    X:  https://x.com/JasonvBarger
  • The Thermostat with Jason Barger

    Cultivating Appreciation

    05/19/2026 | 25 mins.
    Cultivating appreciation for the people, places, moments and learnings around us is a practice. In a world where it's often easier to be pulled into negativity bias, cultivating appreciation as a leader and culture are critical.
    For Full shownotes visit: https://www.jasonvbarger.com/podcast/cultivating-appreciation/
    Jason explores the power of cognitive training and strategic focus, revealing how elite teams can overcome the psychological traps of negativity bias by actively cultivating appreciation.
    Please rate and review the podcast to help amplify these messages to others!
    Summary:
    In a hyper-connected world frequently dominated by algorithmic outrage and "rage bait," why is it so easy for workplace environments to slip into deep-seated cynicism? In this episode of The Thermostat, Jason V Barger targets the evolutionary mechanics of the "negativity bias"—the well-documented psychological truth that insults, criticisms, and setbacks stick in our memories far more than compliments and positive milestones.
    Jason shifts the leadership conversation away from toxic positivity and superficial, rose-colored glasses. Instead, he presents appreciation as a rigorous, performance-driven practice of strategic "attentiveness." Drawing on behavioral psychology, literature, and fast-paced executive encounters, Jason provides a distinct five-part framework for leaders to train their vision. By discovering how to steer organizational focus intentionally, executives can combat the default hyper-critical baseline and fundamentally alter the engagement trajectory of their corporate culture.
    Essential listening for C-Suite executives, operations directors, and culture transformation leaders, this episode provides a hands-on tactical guide to turning recognition from a soft sentiment into an actionable asset for leadership in teams.
    Episode Notes & Timestamps:
    [00:00] Intro: Jason frames the trajectory shift that occurs when leaders step back to cultivate an intentional mindset of appreciation.
    [00:03] The Negativity Bias: An in-depth look at the psychology behind why human brains naturally retain negative events and criticisms far more intensely than equivalent positive ones.
    [00:05] Sidelined by the "Criticulous": Shifting the team dynamic away from pointing out flaws as a detached critic toward actively owning solution-oriented actions.
    [00:08] Defining Positive Leadership: Why elite culture shaping requires naming harsh operational realities while concurrently choosing optimism for the future.
    [00:09] The Surfing Metaphor: Examining Mary Oliver's concept of "attentiveness" and why an entire organization's path follows exactly where its leaders look.
    [00:11] Practice 1: Stop, Listen, Look: A real-world example of slowing the body and brain down during a fast-moving morning to notice situational dynamics and calibrate the personal thermostat.
    [00:14] Practice 2: Catch Ordinary Gratitude: Shifting team attention to intentionally notice and validate beneath-the-surface or routine contributors who keep the business running.
    [00:16] Practice 3: Share It Out Loud: The critical step of explicitly articulating specific recognition to teammates rather than letting gratitude stay bottled up in your head.
    [00:17] Practice 4: Carry It With You: How to deliberately carry positive energetic momentum across individual high-stress meetings, stabilizing your presence as a leader.
    [00:18] Practice 5: Reframe with Learning: Stripping operational bottlenecks, setbacks, or delays of emotional judgment by evaluating what they invite you to think about differently.
    [00:20] Intentional Alignment: Why high-performing organizations treat culture as a non-negotiable strategy and weave appreciation directly into their operational air.
    [00:22] Questions to Ponder: Leaving leaders with specific inquiries to track, measure, and transform appreciation habits within their own professional ecosystems.
    Key Takeaways for Leaders:
    Strategic Attentiveness: Counteract the default negativity bias by actively training your team's focus to see, replicate, and expand high-performing behaviors.

    Articulated Recognition: Turn passive validation into an active cultural asset by explicitly sharing specific feedback out loud across your organization.

    Reframed Obstacles: Build psychological safety and resilience by training managers to approach disruptions through a lens of systemic learning rather than pure frustration.

    Listen to the full episode and access show notes at: https://jasonvbarger.com/podcast/cultivating-appreciation/
    Bio: Jason Barger is a husband, father, speaker, and author who is passionate about business leadership and corporate culture. He believes that corporate culture is the "thermostat" of an organization, and that it can be used to drive performance, innovation, and engagement. The show features interviews with business leaders from a variety of industries, as well as solo episodes where Barger shares his own insights and advice.
    Connect: Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonVBarger
    Make Your 2026 Effective! Book Jason with your team at https://www.jasonvbarger.com
    Like or Follow Jason 👍
    Linkedin:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonbarger/
    Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/jasonvbarger/
    Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/jasonvbarger/
    X: https://x.com/JasonvBarger
  • The Thermostat with Jason Barger

    Cultural Lessons Learned from Mothers

    05/12/2026 | 25 mins.
    Mothers have an enormous impact on our world. In this Mother's Day episode, Jason reflects on the cultural messages and sayings that help shape who we become.
    Jason explores the profound connection between maternal traits and professional excellence, identifying how the lessons we learn at home form the bedrock of elite organizational health.
    Please rate and review the podcast to help amplify these messages to others!
    Summary:
    In a high-pressure business world often obsessed with data and metrics, the most foundational elements of a thriving corporate culture are frequently the ones we learned long before entering the boardroom. In this episode of The Thermostat, Jason V Barger examines the maternal blueprint for leadership—exploring how traits like empathy, conscientiousness, and resilience serve as the "power skills" of the modern workplace.
    Drawing on research regarding maternal impact and personal stories from his own upbringing, Jason deconstructs five core mantras that every executive and team leader can use to calibrate their organization's temperature. This conversation moves beyond sentimentalism to address the core mechanics of leadership in teams: how to hit the pause button on judgment, why "doing it right the first time" is a strategic necessity, and how to maintain a steadying presence in the midst of organizational chaos.
    Essential listening for C-Suite executives, managers, and parents alike, this episode offers a unique look at how the language we use at home and in the office drives the behaviors that ultimately define our success.
    Episode Notes & Timestamps:
    [00:00] Intro: Jason welcomes listeners and sets the stage for a celebration of maternal wisdom and its impact on leadership.
    [00:03] The Global Impact: A look at the 2 billion mothers worldwide and the significant role they play in developing human emotional intelligence (EQ).
    [00:07] The Maternal Blueprint: Research-backed insights into how maternal nurturing fosters conscientiousness, empathy, and stress regulation in future leaders.
    [00:09] Mantra #1: Radical Empathy: "Everyone has something heavy they are carrying." How understanding the story behind the person builds a culture of high trust.
    [00:12] Mantra #2: The Standard of Excellence: "If you aren't willing to get it right the first time..." A discussion on mental toughness, discipline, and avoiding the trap of "busyness."
    [00:16] Mantra #3: Tenacious Action: "Go to the basket." Why leaders must stop "tiptoeing" around challenges and have the courage to pursue their vision directly.
    [00:18] Mantra #4: The Steadying Presence: "All is well." Lessons in resilience from the final weeks of Jason's mother's life and how to stay grounded during dark moments.
    [00:20] Mantra #5: Authentic Leadership: "You do you." Exploring his wife's advice on authenticity—why emulating others fails while being yourself fosters true connection.
    [00:22] Closing Questions: Strategic inquiries to help you identify and internalize the cultural messages you want your team to hear.
    Key Takeaways for Leaders:
    Radical Empathy: Use the "everyone is carrying something" lens to reduce conflict and increase social competency within your team.

    Precision in Action: Encourage your team to "go to the basket" by defining clear objectives and rewarding courageous, direct action.

    Steady the Thermostat: Recognize that a leader's most important role during a crisis is to provide the "all is well" perspective that allows for strategic thinking.

    Listen to the full episode and access show notes at: https://jasonvbarger.com/podcast/culture-lessons-mothers/
    Bio: Jason Barger is a husband, father, speaker, and author who is passionate about business leadership and corporate culture. He believes that corporate culture is the "thermostat" of an organization, and that it can be used to drive performance, innovation, and engagement. The show features interviews with business leaders from a variety of industries, as well as solo episodes where Barger shares his own insights and advice.


    Connect: Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonVBarger


    Make Your 2026 Effective! Book Jason with your team at https://www.jasonvbarger.com


    Like or Follow Jason 👍
    Linkedin:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonbarger/
    Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/jasonvbarger/
    Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/jasonvbarger/
    X:  https://x.com/JasonvBarger
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About The Thermostat with Jason Barger
A thermostat is proactive. It sets the temperature in a room. Controls the temperature. Regulates the temperature. But in today's distracted, fast-paced and digital world, it's easy for individuals and organizations to act more like thermometers, slipping into reactionary thinking, becoming scattered and inconsistent. The most compelling leaders, teams, organizations, families or collection of humans of any kind operate in thermostat mode. They calibrate their mind and heart to set the temperature for the vision and culture they want to create. Jason Barger, globally celebrated author, keynote speaker and founder of Step Back Leadership Consulting, guides this journey to discover authentic leadership, create compelling cultures and find clarity of mission, vision and values. Learn more at JasonVBarger.com or on social media @jasonvbarger
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