The Thermostat with Jason Barger

Many leaders and teams are not always aware of what is getting in their way and what opportunities exist to improve their culture and performance. Tools help us see more clearly.
For Full Show Notes and Links Visit: https://www.jasonvbarger.com/podcast/self-awareness-tools-with-jason-p-carroll/
Jason is joined by his friend, Jason P. Carroll, the founder of Aptive Index, for an insightful conversation about leveraging self-awareness tools to remove leadership obstacles and build high-performance teams.
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Summary:
With employee engagement hitting a ten-year low and only 23% of workers trusting their organization's direction, how can executives build an environment where teams truly thrive? In this episode of The Thermostat, Jason V Barger sits down with behavioral intelligence specialist, TEDx speaker, and certified Dare to Lead facilitator Jason P. Carroll. Together, they explore the profound intersection of psychometric science, data-driven self-awareness, and strategic culture shaping.
This conversation moves beyond generic motivational advice to break down the mechanics of human hardwiring in the workplace. Jason and Jason examine the hidden traps of leadership habits, highlighting how executives often inadvertently erode trust through micro-doses of misaligned communication. They analyze real-world case studies of behavioral clashes, emphasizing that true self-awareness isn't just about collecting personality data—it's about understanding your systemic impact and knowing how to dial in your personal strengths with precision.
Essential listening for C-Suite executives, founders, and managers committed to mastering corporate culture, this episode offers a practical blueprint on leveraging AI-powered behavioral intelligence, navigating cultural dissonance, and deploying the core drivers of organizational trust to enhance leadership in teams.
Episode Notes & Timestamps:
Intro: Jason Barger introduces Jason P. Carroll, founder of Aptive Index, setting up a conversation on self-awareness tools and removing leadership obstacles.
Meet Jason P. Carroll: A look into Carroll's background, including scaling a previous company from $20M to $80M through people decisions, training with Brené Brown, and playing sandlot baseball.
Running Hot: Analyzing the cartoon imagery of running at maximum temperature and the difficulty high-performing leaders face when trying to slow down.
The Evolution of Culture: Observations on how economic uncertainty, work-from-home shifts, and AI require leaders to reframe people leadership with deep intentionality.
The Trust Crisis: Discussing the Gallup data hitting a 10-year low in employee engagement and the reality that only 23% of workers trust their leadership.
The Data vs. Self-Awareness Trap: Why listing personal tendencies on a spreadsheet isn't true self-awareness, and the necessity of understanding your behavioral impact on a team.
The Cowboy Hat Case Study: A narrative about a high-energy CEO learning that he can't expect a structured accounting department to adapt to his chaotic executive style.
Misaligned Hardwiring: Jason P. Carroll shares a story from his previous company where clashing behavioral needs created an operational chasm between visionaries and operators.
Dialing in Strengths: Why self-awareness doesn't mean becoming a chameleon, but rather finding the proper execution balance without losing your executive edge.
Cultural Dissonance & Lingering Habits: Jason Barger unpacks why "what we allow lingers and what we teach triggers," and the leadership obligation to protect the culture of "we."
The Trust Drivers: A comparison of the HBR trust drivers (logic, empathy, authenticity) and the Aptive Index metrics (character, competence, compassion).
Psychometrics & The AI "Now What?": How the AI system Aria converts dusty, one-time personality data into continuous, real-time workplace conflict guides.
Outro: Jason outlines steps for leaders to calibrate their thermostat by proactively shifting behaviors to shape culture.
Key Takeaways for Leaders:
Systemic Impact Mapping: Move past simple personality test checklists; true self-awareness requires evaluating how your hardwired tendencies alter team dynamics.
Dial, Don't Discard: Refining your leadership style is not about erasing your natural strengths, but dialing back over-indexing tendencies (like steamrolling) to allow for team autonomy.
Address the Dissonance: Guard your culture fiercely by refusing to let misaligned behaviors linger, actively teaching back to your core operational values.
Listen to the full episode and access show notes at: https://jasonvbarger.com/podcast/self-awareness-tools-jason-p-carroll/
Bio: Jason Barger is a husband, father, speaker, and author who is passionate about business leadership and corporate culture. He believes that corporate culture is the "thermostat" of an organization, and that it can be used to drive performance, innovation, and engagement. The show features interviews with business leaders from a variety of industries, as well as solo episodes where Barger shares his own insights and advice.
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