The Most Dwanderful Real Estate Podcast Ever!

The commercial real estate landscape is evolving, not dying, and Mike "Big Mike" Zlotnick is at the forefront of connecting passive investors with lucrative opportunities. His simple yet powerful philosophy? "We marry money and opportunity."Contrary to popular belief, many commercial property types are thriving post-pandemic. Open-air shopping centers have become particularly attractive investments as supply remains constrained while demand grows. Even previously online-only retailers like Warby Parker have opened hundreds of physical locations, recognizing that customers still want in-person experiences for certain products. Meanwhile, industrial properties continue seeing strong demand due to reshoring initiatives and manufacturing needs. Multifamily remains a necessity-based investment that performs well across economic cycles.Not all commercial property is created equal, however. Zlotnick candidly warns about office space being a "danger zone" due to remote work trends. This level of transparency characterizes his investment approach, which prioritizes downside protection over home runs. "I would rather never lose money than make 10 home runs and 10 strikeouts," he explains, echoing Howard Marks' definition of risk as simply "the possibility of loss."For those interested in commercial real estate syndication, Zlotnick breaks down the essentials: typically, investors need to be accredited ($200,000 annual income or $1 million net worth excluding primary residence), with minimum investments around $100,000. The syndication structure allows investors to participate passively while experienced operators manage the properties, providing both cash flow and potential appreciation.Perhaps most compelling is Zlotnick's perspective on the educational journey of investing. He poses a thought-provoking question: "Are you learning to invest, or are you investing to learn?" This dual nature of investment education underscores that every decision provides valuable lessons, regardless of outcome.Ready to explore commercial real estate investing with a focus on predictable outcomes? Visit BigMikeFund.com to learn how you can participate in institutional-grade commercial real estate without the headaches of active management.

Caleb David shares his unique journey from nonprofit humanitarian work to commercial real estate, revealing how his people-first approach has shaped his success despite market challenges. His background in international aid work provides a refreshing perspective on property transactions, emphasizing relationship-building, authenticity, and community service over quick profits.• Half East Indian, half American background with significant childhood time in India• Led nonprofit Table Initiative taking people overseas to understand social issues firsthand• Made nearly 30 trips to Ethiopia working with anti-trafficking organizations• Transitioned to commercial real estate after nonprofit burnout about 11 years ago• Focuses on education and setting small businesses up for long-term success• Starts with understanding client goals before working backward to find solutions• Emphasizes the importance of broker-client moral alignment and ethical practices• Advocates for supporting minority businesses, particularly in the Hispanic community• Currently building a team at Keller Williams Commercial in Colorado Springs• Values authenticity as his guiding principle in business and personal lifeFollow Caleb on Instagram and Facebook @CalebDavid or visit davidcommercial.com. Check out his podcast "Commercial Real Estate Unfiltered" on all major platforms.

We dig into how investor marketing really works, from targeting to funnels to cost of capital, and why visibility beats postcards. Jason shares a clear playbook for using audits, pixels, and regulations to raise money online without wasting ad spend.• defining investor marketing across ads, content, outreach• mapping funnels from awareness to investment• cost per click, cost per lead, and acquisition benchmarks• quality vs quantity and blended traffic sources• geo targeting and audience personas for real estate• competitor audits with Similarweb, SEMrush, SpyFu• using Facebook Ads Library to study live creatives• retargeting with pixels and mid‑funnel ads• scripting, recording calls, and improving close rates• overview of Reg D, Reg CF, and Reg A structures• building first‑party investor data and scaling• growth as discipline, teams over solo, consistency

We explore how to make work optional by building cash flow that covers living costs, then scale it with tax-advantaged investments. We compare passive-sounding side hustles with truly passive structures and map a path from education to execution.• why "mailbox money" is direct deposit cash flow that does not need your daily labor• calculating a monthly freedom number and replacing expenses in stages• the power of owning assets in an AI-driven economy• vetting sponsors, markets and deal structures for syndications and debt funds• oil and gas cash flow plus long-standing tax incentives• how ultra-wealthy allocate to private equity and commercial real estate• passive versus active paths depending on capital and time• using AI to spot trends and create new ventures• our shared belief that time is the most valuable asset

Ready to scale beyond flips and small rentals into commercial real estate without stepping on landmines? We sit down with investor and educator Becky Lambert to unpack the blueprint: how to pick the right markets, structure safer debt, and build durable cash flow with tenants who actually stay. Becky has 16 years in commercial under her belt and breaks down the core framework with clarity—what NOI really tells you, how DSCR protects your downside, and why a 1% shift in cap rate can swing a valuation by millions.We dig into the hidden systems that make or break deals: boilers, elevators, roofs, and power capacity. If you've ever inherited an old building and found out the hard way what "inspection missed" means, you'll appreciate the playbook for due diligence that buys leverage at the negotiating table. Becky shares how to curate tenant mixes that pull traffic—think surgeons, PT, pharmacies, and synergistic retail near hospitals—and why staggering lease expirations matters more than squeezing the last dollar on day one. We also explore counter-cyclical assets like storage, the trade-offs in specialized warehouses, and how ground leases and cell towers can add surprising income streams.For those itching to jump in, Becky explains why joining a syndication is a smart first step to learn IRR, equity multiple, and lender relationships from inside the deal. From selecting a market with real growth drivers to designing leases with escalations and creditworthy tenants, this episode gives you a clear path to move up the ladder without gambling your portfolio. If the numbers tell the truth, learn to listen—and let your strategy match what the market actually wants.

About The Most Dwanderful Real Estate Podcast Ever!

Dwan Bent-Twyford is a 35-year veteran of real estate investing. Whether you are looking for passive income, rentals, SFH, commercial properties, fix & flips, Subject-To's, storage units, creative financing or anything in the investing world, Dwan is your go-to girl. She has personally flipped over 2,000 properties in her career - to date! She is considered Americas Most Sought After Real Estate Investor and she coined and trademarked the term "Short Sales" as it applies to real estate investing. On Tuesdays, Dwan teaches you, in detail, about real estate investing. The literal A to Z's of every topic under the sun! Covering topics that you don't even know that you don't know about yet. She has landed some pretty incredible real estate experts on her show. Many of whom you have never heard on another show. With 30 years of investing, running REIA's, and speaking on a national level for decades, she has some amazing contacts! Keeping in mind that money is not the end-all, be-all of life, she digs deep in all areas of well being. She is hilarious and her guests love her. She prides herself on interviewing her guests in a way no one else does! Currently, she and her husband are rehabbing a town! Yes, a town. Check in with Dwan weekly and watch your investing world soar. Her motto is simple: People Before Profits! If this aligns with you, then you must tune-in each week and listen/watch Dwan work her magic. Her podcast is absolutely binge-worthy, so if you are new to Dwanderful, get busy. You have some catching up to do. In addition, she has written THREE Best-Sellers, been a guest on hundreds of podcasts, print medias, radio, TV and more.