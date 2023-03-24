From boardroom shakeups to c-suite scandals, the Corporate gossip podcast brings you all the Wall Street tea. Becca Platsky (@corporategossippod), who is known ... More
Jack Welch & GE: Daddy Issues
A SUPERSIZED EPISODE!! Two pods in one!!! Take our listener survey! Rate and review this podcast! Jack Welch is our collective Corporate Villain origin story. Potentially the most famous American CEO, Welch, like so many of the leaders we cover on this pod, possesses a dangerous combination of ruthlessness and incompetency. Adam and Becca trace his meteoric rise and salacious downfall before passing the reins of turd mountain (GE) to a series of doomed successors. Our apologies in advance to the fine people of Massachusets for our repeated unsuccessful attempts at a Boston accent. P.S. John Flannery if you're reading this right now we love you please come on the pod Support the pod by buying us a coffee Check out our reading list Tiktok: @corporategossippod Website: corporategossippod.com Hosts: Becca Platsky ([email protected]) Adam Platsky ([email protected]) Produced by: Michael Albanese @bigmanmike Links: How Jack Welch’s Reign at G.E. Gave Us Elon Musk’s Twitter Feed Was Jack Welch the Greatest C.E.O. of His Day—or the Worst? Jack Welch: Managerial Genius Who Made One Disastrous Mistake Harvard Editor Faces Revolt Over Handling of Welch Story Pic of Welch and Suzy making out Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt on his controversial legacy: ‘I don’t want to hide’ GE Cuts Larry Culp’s 2022 Pay After Shareholder Protest Corrections: GE is still the largest manufacturer of jet engines. Rolls Royce is #2 in the industry.
4/28/2023
1:31:21
Subway: Never go against the fahmily
Take our listener survey! If Theresa Giudice opened a mediocre fast casual sandwich shop it would look like Subway restaurants. Founded in part by a 17 year old from the Bronx named Fred Deluca, Subway would become the world’s largest fast-food chain. But while Deluca's family was raking in that sweet meatball money, their franchisees were in honey ham hell. Once the sandwich king, Subway now faces serious lawsuits and FTC investigations amid dwindling sales. How did this chain, known for its "definitely 100% real, seriously guys I promise it really is tuna" sandwiches tumble to the bottom of the food chain? Find out on this episode of Corporate Gossip! Support the pod by buying us a coffee Check out our reading list Tiktok: @nitetoast Website: corporategossippod.com Hosts: Becca Platsky ([email protected]) Adam Platsky ([email protected]) Produced by: Michael Albanese @bigmanmike Timestamps: 1:50 - Fred Deluca opens the first Subway with $1,000 and a bag of tuna and quickly realizes that making franchise royalties is wayyyyy easier than making a hot italian sandwhich. 5:15 - Deluca is Tiny Time vibes with a Scrooge personality. 7:40 - The most haunted calendar of all time is created by Deluca and his colleagues. They literally take pictures of themselves shirtless around the office. Deluca is Mr. January. 12:30 - Subway becomes the LuLaRoe of fast food restaurants. 16:00 - Wokeup this mornin' and I got myself a sub.... Subway's hitmen set their targets on francisees. 22:30 - J*red F*gle, I don't think I need to say anymore. 26:00 - After his death, Deluca gives his estranged wife the ultimate anniversary present... half of a dying sandwhich company! 31:50 - Subway's requirement for a new CEO? Sharing the majority of the founder's DNA. 37:00 - You know what they say about mixing business with family? It literally always works every time! You should def do it! 40:00 - Subway spends millions of dollars on a rebrand and a ton of celebrity influencers but their sandwhiches still suck. 44:20 - Subway's future looks as grey as their tuna. 45:45 - Find out what fast food restaurant you are based on your zodiac sign. Links: SubCon 2023! (Subway Convention) Subway cofounder Fred DeLuca ruled the company like a demigod and pursued wives of franchisees. How one man sent the world's biggest fast-food chain into a tailspin Subway does franchisee damage control after John Oliver segment: memos Subway Got Too Big. Franchisees Paid a Price Inside the 2 secretive billionaire families that own Subway, as they face backlash from furious franchisees Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products New Subway sandwich menu items taste just as vile as the old ones What fast food are you based on your zodiac
4/14/2023
1:00:45
Fixing Capitalism in 60 Minutes or Less or Your Money Back with Nathan Macintosh
Take our listener survey! This episode is Not Safe For Work / Your Harvard MBA class Professional Canadian... sorry, Professional COMEDIAN, Nathan Macintosh joins Becca to fix capitalism. It's so easy it literally took us less than an hour guys. We discuss a few interesting proposals to address capitalism's systemic problems, AND plan the first EVER Corporate Gossip Cruise / Davos for the rest of us. Support the pod by buying us a coffee Check out our reading list Tiktok: @nitetoast Website: corporategossippod.com Hosts: Becca Platsky ([email protected]) Adam Platsky ([email protected]) Produced by: Michael Albanese @bigmanmike Timestamps: 10:00 You Better Work Betch: Full employment guarantee 20:00 Go back in time and destroy Reagan! 31:00 YOU can get a house without waiting for your parents to unalive 42:00 A cult classic: The Four Day Work Week! Links: Nathan Macintosh: Money Never Wakes National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933 (Aka the Works Progress Administration) The Accountable Capitalism Act of 2018 Investment Firms Aren’t Buying All the Houses. But They Are Buying the Most Important Ones Opinion: Bernie Sanders is right about capitalism
4/7/2023
56:47
Are you there Herb? It's me, Southwest
Take our listener survey! Join Becca and Adam on a journey that starts in in a smoky Texas hotel lobby in 1967. We'll pass trough a decomposing sportatorium off the Dallas freeway in 1992 and end at a contentious company sponsored JoJo concert in 2022. Once a shining star in the skies over the Texas Plains, Southwest experienced a slow and then sudden descent after the departure of it's distinctive founder. Executive would try to repair the damage, but for many it was "Too Little, Too Late." Support the pod by buying us a coffee Tiktok: @nitetoast Website: corporategossippod.com Hosts: Becca Platsky ([email protected]) Adam Platsky ([email protected]) Produced by: Michael Albanese @bigmanmike Links: Video of the Malice in Dallas Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes in Flight, Killing a Passenger Column: The guilty parties evading blame for the Southwest meltdown are its board members Southwest store Southwest Airlines Faces Tough Questions From Senators Video of Pilots walking out of the Southwest Employee Rally
3/31/2023
1:02:16
SVB: Silly Con Valley Boss Bois
Take our listener survey! It's a bank run, dummies! The SVB collapse is true corporate gossip catnip, and we couldn't resist bringing you this ~very special~ episode about the biggest corporate shitshow of the year (so far). Aaron Cohn, business professor and scorned ex-lover of venture capital, joins Becca to recap the bank's meltdown and subsiquent VC temper tantrum. Aaron is fresh off the plane from SXSW and ready to spill all the tea on venture capital. It's a little bit cringe, a little bit spooky, but mostly a good reminder to never trust a billionare and that NOTHING MATTERS ANYMORE :) Support the pod by buying us a coffee Tiktok: @nitetoast Website: corporategossippod.com Hosts: Becca Platsky ([email protected]) Adam Platsky ([email protected]) Produced by: Michael Albanese @bigmanmike Links: The Incredible Tantrum Venture Capitalists Threw Over Silicon Valley Bank Silicon Valley Bank Fails After Run on Deposits EXCLUSIVE: Aloha suckers! Silicon Valley Bank's failed CEO Gregory Becker escapes to his $3.1million Hawaiian hideaway days after being fired, leaving the chaos of the collapse in the dust
