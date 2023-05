Subway: Never go against the fahmily

Founded in part by a 17 year old from the Bronx named Fred Deluca, Subway would become the world's largest fast-food chain. But while Deluca's family was raking in that sweet meatball money, their franchisees were in honey ham hell. Once the sandwich king, Subway now faces serious lawsuits and FTC investigations amid dwindling sales. How did this chain, known for its "definitely 100% real, seriously guys I promise it really is tuna" sandwiches tumble to the bottom of the food chain?

Timestamps: 1:50 - Fred Deluca opens the first Subway with $1,000 and a bag of tuna and quickly realizes that making franchise royalties is wayyyyy easier than making a hot italian sandwhich. 5:15 - Deluca is Tiny Time vibes with a Scrooge personality. 7:40 - The most haunted calendar of all time is created by Deluca and his colleagues. They literally take pictures of themselves shirtless around the office. Deluca is Mr. January. 12:30 - Subway becomes the LuLaRoe of fast food restaurants. 16:00 - Wokeup this mornin' and I got myself a sub.... Subway's hitmen set their targets on francisees. 22:30 - J*red F*gle, I don't think I need to say anymore. 26:00 - After his death, Deluca gives his estranged wife the ultimate anniversary present... half of a dying sandwhich company! 31:50 - Subway's requirement for a new CEO? Sharing the majority of the founder's DNA. 37:00 - You know what they say about mixing business with family? It literally always works every time! You should def do it! 40:00 - Subway spends millions of dollars on a rebrand and a ton of celebrity influencers but their sandwhiches still suck. 44:20 - Subway's future looks as grey as their tuna. 45:45 - Find out what fast food restaurant you are based on your zodiac sign.

Links: SubCon 2023! (Subway Convention) Subway cofounder Fred DeLuca ruled the company like a demigod and pursued wives of franchisees. How one man sent the world's biggest fast-food chain into a tailspin Subway does franchisee damage control after John Oliver segment: memos Subway Got Too Big. Franchisees Paid a Price Inside the 2 secretive billionaire families that own Subway, as they face backlash from furious franchisees Judge rules Subway can be sued over claims that its tuna sandwiches contain other fish species or animal products New Subway sandwich menu items taste just as vile as the old ones What fast food are you based on your zodiac