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So you want live forever and make a TON of money doing it???? May we suggest starting a longevity company to charge rich people having a midlife crisis $50,000 to make themselves medical guinea pigs?? After all, if billionaires have optimized their own bodies, certainly their perfect health will dribble down onto the rest of us!!

TW: we talk about Epstein stuff starting around 52:00 (but right before that we find ourselves in a genuine fit of hysterics the likes of which have never been seen on this podcast!!)

Pics from today's episode

Watch on YouTube

Links:

How to Live Forever and Get Rich Doing It

The Billionaires Fueling the Quest for Longer Life

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever - CNN

Why Bryan Johnson, Dave Asprey, and the Other Longevity Bros Are Obsessed With Penises

The Phoenix Device Reviews

The Longevity Influencer Who Went Into 'Withdrawal' Without Jeffrey Epstein