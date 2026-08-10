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88 episodes
- SEASON 8!!!
Perhaps one of our most highly requested episodes FIFA, which is equal parts The Godfather, Conclave, and Alan Cumming's Cabaret?? We meet FIFA president Gianni "Johnny" Infantino, or as Tump likes to call him “sort of the king of soccer… I guess… in a certain way.”
Infantino calls FIFA the official happiness provider to humanity and BOY IS HE HAPPY! Qatari jets, a $6m salary, and a seemingly unlimited supply of... mattresses and stair masters? Becca and Robby trace the FIFA scandals back through the organization's messy past all the way up to 12 hours before this episode was posted. BUCKLE UP!
For 2 bonus episodes every month join us on Patreon
Due to a technical glitch there is no YouTube version of this episode
Pictures from today's episode
Links:
The Absurd World Cup
The World Cup of Corruption
FIFA Explores External Investment With $20 Billion Vehicle
Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World's Biggest Sports Scandal
FIFA scandal dwarfs others in sports world
Soccer Rat! The inside story of how Chuck Blazer, ex-U.S. soccer executive and FIFA bigwig, became a confidential informant for the FBI
How the ‘King of Soccer’ Went Rogue, Nearly Lost His FIFA Empire—and Survived
- Becca and Robby are busy researching for future episodes and will be back soon! In the meantime, enjoy another episode from the Patreon stash (with the data analytics playboy)! For TWO bonus episodes every month, access to the chat and quarterly book club, join us on Patreon (use a web browser for the best price)!
Pics from today's episode
Watch on Youtube
Have you ever been a young Italian man who just wants to make new guy friends and then you end up being tortured in a SOHO townhouse by wanna-be army guys for your crypo password?
Regardless, this episode has something for EVERYONE! NYC night clubs & Eric Adams, the former child star from First Kid, Caroline Biden, Bitcoin Jesus, and Air-fryer crack!!
Links: The Crypto Maniacs and the Torture Townhouse How two men charged with an outrageous kidnapping scheme introduced a new kind of crime to the city.
Crypto kidnapping: How armed gangs are hunting the internet's high rollers
Crypto bro ratted out partner, begged cops 'call my mom' after torturing Italian millionaire in luxe NYC pad: court docs
- To hear the full episode, join the Corporate Gossip Patreon and get TWO bonus epiosdes every month plus ad free main! If you want even more Corporate Gossip in your life join at the Murdoch's Mates level for access to the group chat and the quarterly book club!
Meet Greg Lindberg: a billionaire insurance executive who has 12 children all with different egg donors / surrogates, who hopes to live to 120 years old and collects his own grey hairs for cloning purposes, whose ALSO been accused of an elaborate stalking operation. He was caught on hidden camera trying to bribe the state's insurance commissioner and was recently sentenced to a dozen years in prison for masterminding what federal prosecutors call "one of the biggest insurance frauds in history"!!
Links:
Listen to Robby's new podcast, The Emily Boys!
'Fueled by greed': Former NC political megadonor Greg Lindberg sentenced to prison
Yachts, jets and women: NC billionaire Greg Lindberg to pay for billions he stole (Shout out to the Charlotte Observer for a lot of excellent reporting here)
How a Billionaire's 'Baby Project' Ensnared Dozens of Women
Active Interest': Insurance Tycoon Spied on Women Who Caught His Eye
How Official's Undercover Role Led to Charges Against Billionaire
Financier Who Amassed Insurance Firms Diverted $2 Billion Into His Private Empire
Insurance Executive Sentenced to 12 Years for 'Massive Fraud,' Bribery
- Becca and Robby are busy researching for future episodes and will be back in August. In the meantime, enjoy another episode from the Patreon stash! For TWO bonus episodes every month, access to the chat and quarterly book club, join us on Patreon (use a web browser for the best price)!
Listen to the end for good news!!
TW: Infant death (26:00), Child Sexual Abuse (37:00)
Imagine if Gordon Bombay never had a redemption arc. That's the story of Murry Gunty, owner of Black Bear Sports, a Private Equity company that professionalizes shaking kids down for their lunch money - but you're gonna LOVE how this movie ends.
We'll also talk about Jeffrey Epstein associate Josh Harris and heir to the Smurf fortune David Blitzer who use their Blackstone connections and Wharton Business degrees to steal joy from children!! Don't worry, there's a comeuppance for them in this story, too!
Due to a technical issue there is no video for this episode.
Links:
Lord of the Rinks. Meet the hockey CEO cashing in on your kid's team
Youth Sports Are a $40 Billion Business. Private Equity Is Taking Notice.
Tennessee bill would criminalize harassment of student-athletes
As Youth Sports Professionalize, Kids Are Burning Out Fast
Private Equity Is Coming for Youth Sports
Bill would ban private equity 'vulture investors' from youth sports.
- This is an UNLOCKED episode from our Patreon stash (also one of Becca's favorite episodes of all time). For two bonus episodes every month, the Corporate Gossip Book club & chat, and more please join us on Patreon.
So you want live forever and make a TON of money doing it???? May we suggest starting a longevity company to charge rich people having a midlife crisis $50,000 to make themselves medical guinea pigs?? After all, if billionaires have optimized their own bodies, certainly their perfect health will dribble down onto the rest of us!!
TW: we talk about Epstein stuff starting around 52:00 (but right before that we find ourselves in a genuine fit of hysterics the likes of which have never been seen on this podcast!!)
Pics from today's episode
Watch on YouTube
Links:
How to Live Forever and Get Rich Doing It
The Billionaires Fueling the Quest for Longer Life
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever - CNN
Why Bryan Johnson, Dave Asprey, and the Other Longevity Bros Are Obsessed With Penises
The Phoenix Device Reviews
The Longevity Influencer Who Went Into 'Withdrawal' Without Jeffrey Epstein
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About Corporate Gossip
Business news for gossip lovers. From boardroom shakeups to c-suite scandals, the Corporate gossip podcast brings you all the Wall Street tea. CPA scorned Becca Platsky and OOO Reply Guy Robby Slowik are your hosts.Podcast website
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