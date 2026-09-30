Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
52 episodes
- Markets have spent much of 2026 confronting higher bond yields, tighter central bank policy and elevated oil prices. By historical standards, that should have been enough to derail growth. Instead, markets and the global economy have continued to surprise to the upside.
In this episode of Barclays Brief, host Ronnie Wexler is joined by Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Global Chairman of Research, to discuss the thinking behind Barclays Research's latest Global Outlook, Reluctantly Optimistic. They explore why the traditional relationship between higher rates and weaker growth appears to be weakening, and how a powerful AI investment cycle is helping sustain economic momentum.
The conversation also examines the strength of US corporate earnings, the resilience of the US consumer and early signs that AI-driven productivity gains are extending beyond the largest technology companies. While risks remain, particularly around sovereign debt and bond markets, Rajadhyaksha argues that the fundamental drivers supporting growth and risk assets remain firmly in place.
This episode was recorded on Monday 28 September at 5:00pm British Summer Time.
Listeners can hear more related to this topic:
Barclays Brief #49: Pacing the Frontier: What’s next for AI?
Barclays Brief #48: US Rates: Higher for longer
The Flip Side #87: Do debt managers or markets set the price of long bonds?
Clients can read more on Barclays Live:
Global Outlook: Reluctantly optimistic
Important Content Disclosures
Important Non-Research Content Disclosures
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect those of the firm. Any forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties.
- The recent summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping brought greater stability to US-China relations, but little substantive resolution. Continued dialogue and an extension of the trade truce offer grounds for optimism, however major questions around trade, geopolitics and AI remain unresolved.
In this episode of Barclays Brief, host Patrick Coffey is joined by Mitul Kotecha, Head of FX & EM Macro Strategy, Asia, to consider the implications for Asian markets.
They explore how strong AI-related demand continues to support technology exporters, particularly Korea and Taiwan, with related investment and activity providing support elsewhere in the region. Beyond the tech sector, moves in US rates have been a significant driver of recent pressure across Asian bond markets. Currency markets present a similarly differentiated picture, with policy tightening in Japan yet to provide sustained support for the yen.
Turning to energy markets, Kotecha points out that while India and the Philippines remain relatively vulnerable as major energy importers, the region has proved more resilient than expected to elevated oil prices.
For markets, the central message is that geopolitics is becoming increasingly difficult to separate from the economic story. From trade and technology to supply chains, rates and currencies, the interaction of these forces makes China and the broader Asian region increasingly important for investors to watch.
Clients can read more on Barclays Live:
FX & EM Macro Strategy - FX Views for the Year Ahead
FX & EM Macro Strategy Quarterly Outlook -The FX effect of global reflation
China-US Watch More signalling, less substance
Q4 2026 Global Outlook – Reluctantly Optimistic
Listeners can also explore the topic further:
Pacing the Frontier: What’s next for AI?
Japan: Why the world is watching
Opportunities in Asian Equities
Important Content Disclosures
- As AI models become increasingly capable, questions around safety and oversight are growing. Recent cybersecurity incidents have intensified the debate over whether frontier AI development needs to slow down, or "pace," while labs introduce stronger guardrails.
In this episode of Barclays Brief, host Ronnie Wexler speaks with Senior Internet Research Analyst Ross Sandler about what pacing could mean for the future of AI investment and innovation. They discuss why more rigorous safeguards could increase development costs, how major labs may respond, and whether pacing could change the competitive landscape.
Despite the challenges, Sandler remains optimistic about AI. As models become more powerful and more computing capacity becomes available, he sees the potential for major breakthroughs across medicine, biology, science and mathematics. For investors, the question is whether stronger safeguards will materially slow industry growth and innovation, or simply become part of AI’s continued evolution.
Listeners can hear more related to this topic:
Episode 42: AI credit supply tests market capacity
Episode 40: Cooling the AI buildout
Clients can read more on Barclays Live:
Compute Increases ~18% From Frontier Lab 'Pacing'
AI-fueled Credit Supply: the slice keeps getting bigger
Important Content Disclosures
Important Non-Research Content Disclosures
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect those of the firm. Any forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties.
- Markets began 2026 expecting interest rate cuts. Instead, investors have faced a sharp repricing in bond markets, with the US 10-year Treasury yield reaching 5% and growing debate around whether policy may need to remain restrictive for longer.
In this episode of Barclays Brief, host Patrick Coffey speaks with Dan Orlando, Head of US Rates Trading, about one of the most important questions facing investors today: why has the US economy remained so resilient despite elevated yields and restrictive monetary policy?
The discussion explores what has driven the recent move higher in Treasury yields, how investors are reassessing the outlook for interest rates, and why this cycle appears different from previous periods of monetary tightening. Orlando explains how a surge in AI-related capital expenditure and data centre investment is helping support economic activity, potentially reducing the impact that higher borrowing costs would normally have on growth.
The conversation also examines the housing market, Treasury buybacks, investor positioning and why developments in US rates increasingly need to be viewed through a global lens as bond markets across the US, Europe and Japan continue to move together.
For investors, the key issue is not simply whether rates remain higher for longer, but whether restrictive policy is having the same effect on economic activity that it has in previous cycles, and what that could mean for markets if growth continues to prove resilient.
Clients can read more on Barclays Live:
The dog that did not bark for now
United States: Interest Rates: On the brink
Listeners can also explore the topic further:
Ep 47: The Multi-Trillion-Dollar Energy Race
Ep 42: AI credit supply tests market capacity
Ep 41: Challenging market consensus
Ep 40: Cooling the AI buildout
Important Content Disclosures
Important Non-Research Content Disclosures
- Markets are fixating on the billions being invested in AI. But a second massive investment story related to energy is emerging and investors need to pay attention.
In this episode of Barclays Brief, host Patrick Coffey speaks with Harry Mateer, Head of Americas FICC Research at Barclays, about why energy could become one of the defining macro themes of the coming decade. As energy security concerns persist, economies electrify and AI accelerates demand for power, the world must build and maintain multiple energy systems at once, requiring investment on a scale markets may be underestimating.
Mateer explains why demand is growing across virtually every major energy source, why annual energy investment could reach roughly $3.6 trillion, and how a global shift towards resilience and reliability is changing the way governments, companies and investors think about energy. The discussion explores which regions are best positioned for this new era, the implications for inflation, and why energy can be viewed as a growth opportunity rather than a traditional value sector.
For investors, the global energy race is about far more than oil, gas or renewables. It is a multi-trillion-dollar competition for capital, infrastructure and strategic advantage that could reshape the global economy for decades to come.
Clients can read more on Barclays Live:
•The global energy race: Energy in the age of fragmentation
Listeners can also explore the topic further:
Impact Series #15 The global energy race
Ep 45: Nuclear fusion: Tomorrow's solution to today's problem
Ep 42: AI credit supply tests market capacity
Ep 40: Cooling the AI buildout
Ep25: The cusp of a capex supercycle
Impact Series #13 AI revolution: Meeting massive AI infrastructure demands
Important Content Disclosures
More Business podcasts
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- BILFPODBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- 3 Takeaways™Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Money MondaysBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Home Service Expert PodcastBusiness, Management
Trending Business podcasts
- Living The Red LifeBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- CNBC's "Fast Money"Business, Investing, News
- Growth Triggers: Content Marketing & AIBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Self-Improvement, Tutorials
- Life Wide Open with CboysTVBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Leisure
- Marketplace All-in-OneBusiness, News
- Halftime ReportBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Mad Money w/ Jim CramerBusiness, Investing, News
- Tenacity with Sonia C.Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement, Technology
- The MORE ShowBusiness, Careers, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- The Entrepreneur DNABusiness, Entrepreneurship
- BiggerPockets MoneyBusiness, Education, Investing
- The Long ViewBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Investing
- HBR IdeaCastBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
- Marketplace Morning ReportBusiness, News
- Money For Couples with Ramit SethiBusiness, Investing, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Millionaire Real Estate Agent | The MREA PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Barn TalkBusiness
- The Personal Finance PodcastBusiness, Investing
- Market MondaysBusiness, Investing
- The Koerner Office - Business Ideas and Deep Dives with Chris KoernerBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Marketing
- The Story of MoneyBusiness, Business News, Education, History, News, Society & Culture
- Coaching for LeadersBusiness, Careers, Education, Management, Self-Improvement
About Barclays Brief
In a world of constant change, Barclays Brief is your weekly source for differentiated perspectives that cut through the noise. Each bite-sized episode delivers clear insights into the structural trends transforming sectors – from technology and healthcare to energy, industrials and beyond. Through sharp dialogue and scenario-based analysis, we help you navigate complexity, make meaningful connections and anticipate what’s next – whether you’re managing a portfolio or leading a business. Each week we dig deep into a key market theme, spanning equities, macro, credit and more, uncovering the forces shaping tomorrow to help you make smarter decisions today. Stay sharp. Stay briefed. Published by Barclays Investment Bank: https://www.ib.barclays/ Important content disclosures: https://www.ib.barclays/disclosures/important-content-disclosures.html Important non-Research content disclosures: https://www.ib.barclays/disclosures/important-nonresearch-content-disclosures.htmlPodcast website
Listen to Barclays Brief, Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Barclays Brief
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Barclays Brief: Podcasts in Family