Scaling a Law Firm Without Losing Culture or Control With Eric Sanchez & Stacie Monahan
1/09/2026 | 39 mins.
Welcome to episode 313 of Grow Your Law Firm, hosted by Ken Hardison. In this episode, Ken sits down with Eric Sanchez and Stacie Monahan of Maestro Strategic Partners for a practical conversation about what it really takes to scale a law firm without breaking the business. They dig into the role of a true second-in-command and executive team, why "yes people" and echo chambers quietly stall growth, and how firms have to re-engineer systems as they move from a small shop to a larger operation. Eric and Stacie also share what they're seeing in the market around technology and AI adoption, and why execution, culture, and strong middle management become non-negotiable as headcount and complexity rise. What you'll learn about in this episode: Why law firm growth requires "second-in-command" leadership - How strong executive teams unlock the owner's highest-value work - Why avoiding "yes people" prevents echo chambers and stalled success Scaling changes everything - Why what worked at 30 people breaks at 70, 100, and beyond - How intake and operations must be re-engineered as volume increases What Maestro Strategic Partners actually does - Fractional leadership, advisory support, and vendor selection guidance - Helping firms cut through "AI snake oil" and adopt tech that fits The real issue with "lifers" and blockers - Why longevity isn't the same thing as loyalty - Options: restructure, scaffold, isolate, or part ways to protect culture Culture and execution as competitive advantages - Why execution beats ideas and values help make hard calls fast - How technology is becoming mandatory for survival, not just growth Resources: Website: mstratpartners.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/maestro-strategic-partners Facebook: facebook.com/maestrostrategic Book: amazon.com/Invested-Leadership-Empower-Your-Heart/dp/1544547218 Additional Resources: https://www.pilmma.org/the-mastermind-effect https://www.pilmma.org/resources https://www.pilmma.org/mastermind https://calendly.com/jenna-pilmma/strategy-session-with-pilmma AI for PI Expo: www.pilmma.org/ai-for-pi-expo
Maximizing Efficiency: Tailoring AI for Legal Workflow Optimization With Eric Sanchez
1/02/2026 | 35 mins.
Welcome to episode 312 of Grow Your Law Firm, hosted by Ken Hardison. On today's episode, Ken sits down with Eric Sanchez, Managing Partner of Maestro Strategic Partners and former CEO of one of North Carolina's largest PI firms. With a background that bridges law and technology, including designing legal software that led to nearly 30 patents, Eric helps firms rethink efficiency, culture, and innovation in a rapidly changing AI landscape. Together, they dig into how law firms can move beyond "playing with AI" and start using it strategically through smarter workflows, better leadership, and thoughtful change management. What you'll learn about in this episode: 1. Where to Start with AI in Your Law Firm - Why "we bought an AI tool" is not a strategy - How to do a simple pain point analysis to identify high-impact starting points 2. Turning Workflows into Leverage, Not Chaos - How to look at tasks like mail routing, claims opening, and intake through an AI lens - The difference between full automation and AI "enhancement" that makes good staff great 3. Understanding Agentic AI - What AI agents are, in plain English, and how they differ from simple bots - Examples of agents monitoring data, summarizing information, and handling multi-step tasks 4. Choosing the Right Tools for Your Firm - Why copying another firm's AI stack can backfire if your workflows and culture are different - The importance of closed vs. open AI systems and when specialized legal AI makes sense 5. Leadership, Culture, and Change in an AI-Driven Firm - How to involve frontline staff, get buy-in, and reduce fear around technology - Why "invested leadership" will matter even more as your team shrinks but each person's value grows Resources: Website: mstratpartners.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ericjsanchez Facebook: facebook.com/maestrostrategic Book: amazon.com/Invested-Leadership-Empower-Your-Heart/dp/1544547218 Additional Resources: https://www.pilmma.org/the-mastermind-effect https://www.pilmma.org/resources https://www.pilmma.org/mastermind https://calendly.com/jenna-pilmma/strategy-session-with-pilmma AI for PI Expo: www.pilmma.org/ai-for-pi-expo
Navigating Disruption in the Modern Legal Industry With Tim McKey
12/26/2025 | 38 mins.
Welcome to episode 311 of Grow Your Law Firm, hosted by Ken Hardison. In this episode, Ken sits down with Tim McKey, CEO and co-founder of Vista Consulting, a longtime CPA and law-firm operations expert who has spent more than 15 years helping plaintiff firms improve efficiency, profitability, and long-term stability. Through Vista, Tim has worked with nearly 300 firms to build stronger systems, enhance financial reporting, implement accountability, and navigate major transitions including mergers, acquisitions, and succession planning. What you'll learn about in this episode: 1. Disruption in Today's PI Landscape - How aging ownership, new capital sources, and ABS laws are reshaping the industry - Why institutional investors are moving aggressively into plaintiff firms 2. Understanding MSOs and Ownership Changes - How Managed Service Organizations work as an alternative structure - When selling to an MSO makes sense—and when a traditional sale is better 3. Competing in a Market of Roll-Ups and Mega-Firms - Why differentiation—not spending more—is the key to survival - How boutique firms can win even as consolidation increases 4. Building a Firm That's Valuable - The operational ratios healthy firms monitor - The importance of systems, processes, and a true second-in-command 5. Using AI, Metrics, and Accountability to Improve Margins - Why AI and offshore support are pushing labor ratios down - Why every team member needs KPIs and clear expectations to drive performance Resources: Website: vistact.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/timmckey Facebook: facebook.com/Vistact Instagram: instagram.com/vistaconsultingteam Additional Resources: https://www.pilmma.org/the-mastermind-effect https://www.pilmma.org/resources https://www.pilmma.org/mastermind AI for PI Expo: www.pilmma.org/ai-for-pi-expo
Data-Driven Marketing Powered by AI With Jake Soffer
12/19/2025 | 27 mins.
Welcome to episode 310 of Grow Your Law Firm, hosted by Ken Hardison. In this episode, Ken is joined by Jake Soffer, Founder and CEO of FirmPilot, an AI-driven marketing platform built to help law firms acquire more clients through intelligent automation and deep market data. Jake brings over a decade of experience in natural language processing and artificial intelligence, rooted in his computer engineering studies at RPI and NYU. Before founding FirmPilot, he built and exited companies in the NLP space and now leads one of the most advanced AI marketing systems in the legal industry—what he calls a "high-performing AI agency in a box." With FirmPilot now supporting more than 120 firms, Jake is at the forefront of how AI, competitive intelligence, and real-time data are reshaping the way legal practices grow. What you'll learn about in this episode: 1. How AI Content Really Works - What differentiates low-quality AI content from high-performing - Why models trained on legal sources outperform generic tools like ChatGPT 2. Using Market Data to Outperform Competitors - Why copying what you see your competitors doing will usually fail - How to analyze deeper signals like backlinks, markup, and behavioral data 3. Domain Authority and Backlinks - What domain authority really measures and how to interpret it - Why quality, consistency, and relevance in link building now outweigh volume 4. Attribution and Tracking in a Multi-Channel World - Why last-touch attribution no longer gives you the full picture - How Google Tag Manager and call-tracking create accurate marketing feedback loops 5. Preparing for the Future of AI Search - How generative engines like ChatGPT and Gemini evaluate legal expertise - Why optimizing for "fanned-out queries" and AI overviews is becoming essential Resources: Website: firmpilot.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jake-soffer-jd-00797a62 Facebook: facebook.com/p/FirmPilot-100092301576461 Instagram: instagram.com/firmpilot Additional Resources: https://www.pilmma.org/the-mastermind-effect https://www.pilmma.org/resources https://www.pilmma.org/mastermind AI for PI Expo: www.pilmma.org/ai-for-pi-expo
How Private Equity Is Transforming Personal Injury Practices With Seth Deutsch
12/12/2025 | 45 mins.
Welcome to episode 309 of Grow Your Law Firm, hosted by Ken Hardison. In this episode, Ken sits down with Seth Deutsch, founder of Samson Partners Group, a seasoned operator, board member, and growth leader with deep experience in private equity, alternative business structures, and multi-market professional services. Seth has architected nine buy-and-build platforms, executed more than 70 acquisitions, and served as CEO and operating partner across public, private equity-backed, and founder-led companies. His firm advises legal organizations on the evolving ABS landscape across seven submarkets, helping practices navigate consolidation, competition, and long-term value creation. What you'll learn about in this episode: 1. Differentiation in Competitive Markets - Why "yelling louder" or copying competitors fails - How authentic brand positioning can outperform large market spenders 2. Understanding What Clients Actually Value - Extracting insights from real client sentiment - Identifying the traits that truly set your practice apart 3. Avoiding the "Gimmick Trap" - Why catchy nicknames and flashy identities rarely sustain long-term value - Ensuring your brand reflects who you really are 4. Smarter, Not Louder, Marketing - Building a media plan that generates revenue, not just impressions - Choosing channels based on audience, message, and ROI 5. Growth Through Mergers & Acquisitions - How to evaluate whether and how to merge brands - When to integrate two practices and when to keep identities separate Resources: Website: samsonpartnersgroup.com Book: a.co/d/08LZUUB LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sethdeutsch Additional Resources: https://www.pilmma.org/the-mastermind-effect https://www.pilmma.org/resources https://www.pilmma.org/mastermind AI for PI Expo: www.pilmma.org/ai-for-pi-expo
