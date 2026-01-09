Welcome to episode 312 of Grow Your Law Firm, hosted by Ken Hardison. On today's episode, Ken sits down with Eric Sanchez, Managing Partner of Maestro Strategic Partners and former CEO of one of North Carolina's largest PI firms. With a background that bridges law and technology, including designing legal software that led to nearly 30 patents, Eric helps firms rethink efficiency, culture, and innovation in a rapidly changing AI landscape. Together, they dig into how law firms can move beyond "playing with AI" and start using it strategically through smarter workflows, better leadership, and thoughtful change management. What you'll learn about in this episode: 1. Where to Start with AI in Your Law Firm - Why "we bought an AI tool" is not a strategy - How to do a simple pain point analysis to identify high-impact starting points 2. Turning Workflows into Leverage, Not Chaos - How to look at tasks like mail routing, claims opening, and intake through an AI lens - The difference between full automation and AI "enhancement" that makes good staff great 3. Understanding Agentic AI - What AI agents are, in plain English, and how they differ from simple bots - Examples of agents monitoring data, summarizing information, and handling multi-step tasks 4. Choosing the Right Tools for Your Firm - Why copying another firm's AI stack can backfire if your workflows and culture are different - The importance of closed vs. open AI systems and when specialized legal AI makes sense 5. Leadership, Culture, and Change in an AI-Driven Firm - How to involve frontline staff, get buy-in, and reduce fear around technology - Why "invested leadership" will matter even more as your team shrinks but each person's value grows Resources: Website: mstratpartners.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ericjsanchez Facebook: facebook.com/maestrostrategic Book: amazon.com/Invested-Leadership-Empower-Your-Heart/dp/1544547218 Additional Resources: https://www.pilmma.org/the-mastermind-effect https://www.pilmma.org/resources https://www.pilmma.org/mastermind https://calendly.com/jenna-pilmma/strategy-session-with-pilmma AI for PI Expo: www.pilmma.org/ai-for-pi-expo