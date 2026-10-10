Interested in the science of emotions? How do emotions work? I’ve always been fascinated by how our emotions work. To me, it intuitively seemed like they’re all in our heads. I thought that all we needed to do to understand our emotional states and to get out of them was logic. My perspective changed when I read an amazing study by Aalto University that revealed that we experience our feelings in different and specific parts of our body.I hope this video is helpful to you! Be sure to give it a thumbs up if you like it =)For more on the Science of Emotions, check out our article: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/emotions-list/******If you’re ready to level up your charisma, check out our flagship online course, People School: http://bit.ly/2yUf0WRPeople School is a 12 step video based training program designed to increase your interpersonal intelligence. If you want to learn how to rapidly build trust, spark excitement, develop meaningful connections, stand out from your peers, and finally achieve all of the things you know you’re capable of, People School was created for you.With 12 modules – each one built around a unique human behavior law – People School is the only science-based training program that provides you with actionable lessons to learn the skills you need to succeed.Step-by-step, People School will teach you how to create authentic and meaningful connections with anyone… and accelerate your success. People School has already helped thousands of smart, driven, people from all over the world go from feeling “stuck” to leapfrogging their peers, landing clients, and becoming top performers at places like Google, Hertz, Microsoft and many more.👉People School registration is now OPEN! Sign up here: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/train...******Vanessa Van Edwards is a national bestselling author and founder at Science of People. She is also a recovering awkward person.She is the bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People which has been translated into 15 different languages. Vanessa’s unique approach has been featured on CNN, BBC, CBS, Fast Company, Inc., Entrepreneur Magazine, USA Today, Today Show and many more.Vanessa shares tangible skills to improve interpersonal communication and leadership, including her insights on how people work. She’s developed a science-based framework for understanding personalities, decoding body language and improving people skills to help people communicate professionally, socially and romantically.Vanessa works with entrepreneurs, growing businesses, and trillion dollar companies; and has spoken to thousands of audiences at TEDx London, MIT and CES to name a few. Science of People looks at the hidden forces that drive our behavior. It’s mission is to help people achieve their goals faster and understand what makes people tick.👉 https://www.scienceofpeople.com/captivate ******Subscribe to our channel for more human behavior hacks and communication strategies👉 http://bit.ly/37ZWNHSP.S. Make sure to keep up with us by clicking the bell!******✔ W E B S I T Ehttps://www.scienceofpeople.comFollow Us on:✔ I N S T A G R A Mhttps://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards✔ T W I T T E Rhttps://twitter.com/vvanedwards✔ L I N K E D I Nhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/vanessavanedwards✔ F A C E B O O Khttps://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards#Emotions #ScienceofEmotions #VanessaVanEdwards

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices