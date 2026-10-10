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192 episodes
- Interested in the science of emotions? How do emotions work? I’ve always been fascinated by how our emotions work. To me, it intuitively seemed like they’re all in our heads. I thought that all we needed to do to understand our emotional states and to get out of them was logic. My perspective changed when I read an amazing study by Aalto University that revealed that we experience our feelings in different and specific parts of our body.I hope this video is helpful to you! Be sure to give it a thumbs up if you like it =)For more on the Science of Emotions, check out our article: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/emotions-list/******If you’re ready to level up your charisma, check out our flagship online course, People School: http://bit.ly/2yUf0WRPeople School is a 12 step video based training program designed to increase your interpersonal intelligence. If you want to learn how to rapidly build trust, spark excitement, develop meaningful connections, stand out from your peers, and finally achieve all of the things you know you’re capable of, People School was created for you.With 12 modules – each one built around a unique human behavior law – People School is the only science-based training program that provides you with actionable lessons to learn the skills you need to succeed.Step-by-step, People School will teach you how to create authentic and meaningful connections with anyone… and accelerate your success. People School has already helped thousands of smart, driven, people from all over the world go from feeling “stuck” to leapfrogging their peers, landing clients, and becoming top performers at places like Google, Hertz, Microsoft and many more.👉People School registration is now OPEN! Sign up here: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/train...******Vanessa Van Edwards is a national bestselling author and founder at Science of People. She is also a recovering awkward person.She is the bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People which has been translated into 15 different languages. Vanessa’s unique approach has been featured on CNN, BBC, CBS, Fast Company, Inc., Entrepreneur Magazine, USA Today, Today Show and many more.Vanessa shares tangible skills to improve interpersonal communication and leadership, including her insights on how people work. She’s developed a science-based framework for understanding personalities, decoding body language and improving people skills to help people communicate professionally, socially and romantically.Vanessa works with entrepreneurs, growing businesses, and trillion dollar companies; and has spoken to thousands of audiences at TEDx London, MIT and CES to name a few. Science of People looks at the hidden forces that drive our behavior. It’s mission is to help people achieve their goals faster and understand what makes people tick.👉 https://www.scienceofpeople.com/captivate ******Subscribe to our channel for more human behavior hacks and communication strategies👉 http://bit.ly/37ZWNHSP.S. Make sure to keep up with us by clicking the bell!******✔ W E B S I T Ehttps://www.scienceofpeople.comFollow Us on:✔ I N S T A G R A Mhttps://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards✔ T W I T T E Rhttps://twitter.com/vvanedwards✔ L I N K E D I Nhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/vanessavanedwards✔ F A C E B O O Khttps://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards#Emotions #ScienceofEmotions #VanessaVanEdwards
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- You've probably seen a few signs that they are attracted to you...but how can you know for sure? In this video, I talk about 3 science based tips that help you determine whether those signs are signs of attraction! I think that if you're able to read these nonverbal cues, you can avoid any awkwardness that comes with trying to find out if someone is interested and help define the relationship once and for all. In this video:0:00 - Intro0:35 - Proximity1:22 - Touch2:25 - Eye Contact2:56 - Outro******If you’re ready to level up your charisma, check out our flagship course, People School: http://bit.ly/2yUf0WRPeople School is a 12 step video based training program designed to increase your interpersonal intelligence. People School focuses on the four core competencies of Business PQ:• Empower Leaders and Managers• Leverage Science-Backed Communication Tools• Activate Effective Teamwork and Collaboration• Improve Client Relations & SalesJoin the waitlist for People School here 👉 http://bit.ly/2yUf0WR******Do you know what cues you are sending to others? Learn how to control and leverage the tiny signals you’re sending – from your stance and facial expressions to your word choice and vocal tone – to improve your personal and professional relationships.This is our latest bestselling book: Cues Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communicationhttps://www.scienceofpeople.com/cues/Read it on Amazon, Audible or wherever books are sold! ******Vanessa Van Edwards is Lead Investigator at Science of People — where she unlocks the formulas and patterns behind human behavior for hundreds of thousands of students in over 200 countries. She is the national bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding With People, available in 14 languages around the world. Her work has been featured on CNN, NPR, BBC, Fast Company and dozens more. Can’t get enough of Science of People? Check out our Praiseworthy Performance audio guide ￼ 👉https://www.scienceofpeople.com/start/******Did you enjoy the video? If so, give it a like above! Subscribe to our channel for more human behavior hacks and communication strategies👉 https://youtube.com/c/VanessaVanEdwardsYT/P.S. Make sure to keep up with us by clicking the bell!
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- How to survive Thanksgiving family gatherings? Do you know that the most common question I get is how I can read my family's body language? Vanessa is here to help you avoid conflict and help you to know how to deal with family at Thanksgiving. Having a Thanksgiving survival plan will reduce anxiety, reduce the probability of arguments and increase the likelihood that everyone will have the happy and pleasant Thanksgiving they planned.Here is body language survival for Thanksgiving!Want more details on how to set the table for Thanksgiving?👉 https://www.scienceofpeople.com/definitive-thanksgiving-family-dinner-seating-chart/In this video:0:00 Vanessa Van Edwards behavioral investigator0:35 Mimicry builds rapport2:20 Identifying defensive cues2:45 Vanessa explains lip pursing3:22 Confrontation cue #1: Chin jut 4:19 Body language cues for hosting5:00 Can you use these cues on yourself?5:24 Vanessa explains intimate touch******If you’re ready to level up your charisma, check out our flagship online course, People School: http://bit.ly/2yUf0WRPeople School is a 12 step video based training program designed to increase your interpersonal intelligence. If you want to learn how to rapidly build trust, spark excitement, develop meaningful connections, stand out from your peers, and finally achieve all of the things you know you’re capable of, People School was created for you.With 12 modules – each one built around a unique human behavior law – People School is the only science-based training program that provides you with actionable lessons to learn the skills you need to succeed.Step-by-step, People School will teach you how to create authentic and meaningful connections with anyone… and accelerate your success. People School has already helped thousands of smart, driven, people from all over the world go from feeling “stuck” to leapfrogging their peers, landing clients, and becoming top performers at places like Google, Hertz, Microsoft and many more.Join the waitlist for People School here 👉 http://bit.ly/2yUf0WR******Vanessa Van Edwards is a national bestselling author and founder at Science of People. She is also a recovering awkward person.She is the bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People which has been translated into 15 different languages. Vanessa’s unique approach has been featured on CNN, BBC, CBS, Fast Company, Inc., Entrepreneur Magazine, USA Today, Today Show and many more.Vanessa shares tangible skills to improve interpersonal communication and leadership, including her insights on how people work. She’s developed a science-based framework for understanding personalities, decoding body language and improving people skills to help people communicate professionally, socially and romantically.Vanessa works with entrepreneurs, growing businesses, and trillion dollar companies; and has spoken to thousands of audiences at TEDx London, MIT and CES to name a few. Science of People looks at the hidden forces that drive our behavior. It’s mission is to help people achieve their goals faster and understand what makes people tick.👉 https://www.scienceofpeople.com/captivate ******Subscribe to our channel for more human behavior hacks and communication strategies👉 http://bit.ly/37ZWNHSP.S. Make sure to keep up with us by clicking the bell!******✔ W E B S I T Ehttps://www.scienceofpeople.comFollow Us on:✔ I N S T A G R A Mhttps://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards✔ T W I T T E Rhttps://twitter.com/vvanedwards✔ L I N K E D I Nhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/vanessavanedwards✔ F A C E B O O Khttps://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards#Thanksgiving #HolidaySurvivalTips #VanessaVanEdwards
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- Talk to anyone in every type of interaction and situation with these communication tips and body language tricks! Talking to strangers and new people at networking events or business conferences can be hard to navigate. Often times we worry about: where to sit, what to do with our hands, and how to make a good introduction. Don’t be nervous - we’ve got you covered. In this video, I am going to teach you how to talk to anyone using open body language and your people skills to increase your approachability and memorability. I’ll take you through how to send ‘friend signals’ with your body language and what to do when you first meet someone. In this video:0:00 Intro1:16 Step 1: The Warm-Up2:23 Step 2: The Opener3:06 Step 3: The Handshake3:40 Step 4: The Intro4:20 Final Tip: Use Food and Drink******Do you know what cues you are sending to others? Learn how to control and leverage the tiny signals you’re sending – from your stance and facial expressions to your word choice and vocal tone – to improve your personal and professional relationships.This is our latest bestselling book: Cues Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communicationhttps://www.scienceofpeople.com/cues/Read it on Amazon, Audible or wherever books are sold!******Vanessa Van Edwards is Lead Investigator at Science of People — where she unlocks the formulas and patterns behind human behavior for hundreds of thousands of students in over 200 countries. She is the national bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding With People, available in 14 languages around the world. Her work has been featured on CNN, NPR, BBC, Fast Company and dozens more. Can’t get enough of Science of People? Check out our Praiseworthy Performance audio guide ￼ ￼👉https://www.scienceofpeople.com/start/******Did you enjoy the video? If so, give it a like above! Subscribe to our channel for more human behavior hacks and communication strategies￼👉https://youtube.com/c/VanessaVanEdwardsYT/P.S. Make sure to keep up with us by clicking the bell!#howtotalktoanyone #vanessavanedwards #talkingtostrangers
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- When I give a presentation most people only see what happens on stage. But there is so much happening behind the scenes. From tech check, to slide prep, to battling nerves I wanted to show you a real glimpse into what goes into @GlobalLeadershipNetworkSummit Summit 2022.Major thanks to the incredible team at Global Leadership Summit, Matt Sommerfield for capturing all this footage, Scott Edwards for being an amazing partner, Caroyln Remillard for keeping me organized, and Faith Schiller for supporting me on the ground.I believe anyone can be an incredible speaker, whether you experience nervousness or stage fright. Want to learn how you can do it too? Sign up for Powerful Presentations, where I share everything I've learned about delivering amazing presentations on video, on stage, and on the phone.Sign up now: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/training/presentation-skills-course/******Hi, I’m Vanessa!You deserve more. More influence, more income, more of what you want. I would be honored to help you. My name is Vanessa Van Edwards and I’m a recovering awkward person. I’m also the bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People (https://www.scienceofpeople.com/captivate/) and creator of People School(https://www.scienceofpeople.com/people-school/).My goal is simple: Help YOU get to your goals faster. Never be overlooked, interrupted or forgotten again.Do you want to be the most likable person in the room? Get my FREE guide now: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/******PS - Join the conversation on social!☞ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards/☞ Twitter: https://twitter.com/vvanedwards☞ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards/
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About Vanessa Van Edwards
I will teach you how to communicate with confidence. I share science-backed, practical strategies to help you thrive in business, life, and love. Even if you're an introvert!I'm Vanessa Van Edwards, bestselling author of Captivate and Cues. My brand-new book, Conversation, comes out October 6th 📗 I also teach a course at Harvard University and have taught millions of students how to be more memorable and get the recognition they deserve in my online courses. My goal is to help you level up your people skills.Want advanced communication tips? Join ambitious professionals in People School, our advanced online communication course. Attend live office hours with me where I answer your questions. I'll give you tools to master your interpersonal success.I'll help you out! vanessa.liveLinks:Science of People: https://www.scienceofpeople.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vanessavanedwards/MasterClass: https://www.masterclass.com/vveInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/vvanedwards/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vvanedwardsTwitter: https://twitter.com/vvanedwardsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/vvanedwards
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