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21 episodes
- Divorce financial planning requires clarity long before any settlement documents get signed. In this conversation, hosts Heidi Webb and Judge Julie Field sit down with guest Gabrielle Clemens, managing director at RBC Wealth Management and author of Marriage is about Love, Divorce is about Money. They discuss how bringing deep financial education into the legal process protects families from devastating post-divorce surprises. Gabrielle shares why early financial expectations matter, how to step back from fear-based positions, and how the Consilium Process bridges the gap between law and financial strategy. You’ll learn how to build the right advisory team so clients can transition into their next chapters with complete confidence.
When Assumptions Hurt: Separating Myths From Evidence In Intimate Partner Domestic Violence With Professor Joan Meier08/12/2026 | 1hHow do myths about intimate partner violence influence decisions that can change and even endanger lives? Host Julie Field and co-host Heidi Webb speak with George Washington Law School Professor Joan Meier about her decades of groundbreaking research on domestic violence, child abuse, and the family court system. She explores why misconceptions persist, how allegations of parental alienation arise in response to abuse claims, and what empirical evidence actually reveals. Professor Meier also details her efforts educating judges and attorneys to bridge the gap between assumption and science. Understanding this distinction is essential to protecting children and survivor parents while improving decision-making in family courts. Whether you’re a family law professional or interested in how research shapes justice, this conversation will challenge what you think you know.
- Determining what happens to the family home during a split requires strategic Divorce Mortgage Planning. Host Heidi Webb and co-host Judge Julie Field sit down with certified expert Joe Woodman to explore how specialized lending makes a difference. Traditional systems often fail divorcing homeowners because standard guidelines conflict with legal separation agreements. Joe explains why bringing empathy to this complex transaction helps families transition with dignity because it doesn’t have to be a battle. He shares how a collaborative team of attorneys, therapists, and financial advisors protects both emotional and financial assets. Learn how starting this conversation early transforms a stressful process into an empowering roadmap.
- People want to get divorced but often do not even know where to start. Indeed, it is a financially, mentally, and emotionally exhausting process, and no one should have to do it all by themselves. Julie and Heidi are joined by Maureen McBrien, a partner at Brick, Jones, McBrien, and Hickey LLP, which is a family law firm in Needham, Massachusetts. She shares her experiences working with thousands of individuals navigating a divorce and how to ensure people take the steps they need for their unique situation. Maureen sheds light on why such a legal proceeding goes beyond financial settlements and how arbitration can drastically expedite the entire process.
- What happens when a family is legally recognized in one European country but not in another? Family law attorney Elias Yiannatsis explores the legal challenges facing same-sex parents across the European Union, from cross-border recognition of parenthood to adoption, surrogacy, and international family rights. Founder of Elias Yiannatsis & Associates, Elias specializes in international family law, handling complex cross-border disputes involving child relocation, international child abduction, adoption, and surrogacy. A member of the Athens Bar Association, legal advisor to Proud Parents, and volunteer with NELFA, he has been actively involved in advancing LGBTQ+ family rights in Greece and across Europe.
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About Thinking Boldly!
Divorce doesn't end families -- it restructures them. Welcome to Thinking Boldly, where we challenge everything you thought you knew about divorce, family law, and the future of the family after divorce.Hosted by the Consilium® Institute founders attorney Heidi Webb and (ret.) Judge Julie Field, this podcast brings together family law attorneys, judges, therapists, financial advisors, and clients who have experienced the transformative power of the Consilium Process firsthand. Consilium is an antidote to the adversarial, emotionally devastating, and financially draining traditional divorce system. The Thinking Boldly podcast explores this better way forward.The Consilium Process represents a revolutionary approach to family restructuring that integrates legal, financial, and psychological support into one collaborative framework. Instead of viewing divorce as destruction, we see it as an opportunity for growth, healing, and the creation of healthier family systems that endure beyond the courtroom.Each episode explores the innovative methods that are helping families across the nation move from dissolution to evolution. We dig deep into:• The Consilium Process: How a multidisciplinary paradigm creates better outcomes than traditional litigation • Family Restructuring: Practical strategies for co-parenting, communication, and maintaining family bonds through transition • The Emotional Journey: Understanding and navigating the psychological challenges of divorce with compassion and clarity • Financial Planning: Creating sustainable financial futures that align with legal and emotional realities • Legal Innovation: How attorneys are thriving by adopting integrative, client-centered approaches • Personal Growth: Using divorce as a catalyst for transformation rather than traumaWhether you're a family law attorney seeking better tools to serve your clients, a mental health therapist or financial professional guiding families experiencing divorce, a judge looking for more effective approaches, or an individual navigating family transition, Thinking Boldly delivers the insights and inspiration you need.Our founders bring unparalleled expertise: Heidi Webb created the Consilium Process through her dual background in family law and psychology, while Judge Julie Field has spent her career on the bench serving families navigating the court system. Together, they've built a national network of Consilium Practitioners who are transforming how families restructure for better futures.We believe that with the right support, legal guidance, financial planning, and emotional tools, families can emerge from divorce stronger, healthier, and more optimistic about the future. Logic can prevail even during times of high emotion. Children can thrive. Co-parents can align on child-rearing. And everyone involved can move forward with dignity.Join us for candid conversations that challenge conventional wisdom, share real client success stories, and provide actionable strategies you can implement immediately. Families deserve better than what the current broken divorce system offers -- and families thriving after divorce prove our methods work.Subscribe to Thinking Boldly and discover how family restructuring can be a path to personal evolution.Learn more at consiliuminstitute.comPodcast website
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