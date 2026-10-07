What happens when a family is legally recognized in one European country but not in another? Family law attorney Elias Yiannatsis explores the legal challenges facing same-sex parents across the European Union, from cross-border recognition of parenthood to adoption, surrogacy, and international family rights. Founder of Elias Yiannatsis & Associates, Elias specializes in international family law, handling complex cross-border disputes involving child relocation, international child abduction, adoption, and surrogacy. A member of the Athens Bar Association, legal advisor to Proud Parents, and volunteer with NELFA, he has been actively involved in advancing LGBTQ+ family rights in Greece and across Europe. Learn more and register at consiliuminstitute.com and get 10% off using the code BOLD10.

People want to get divorced but often do not even know where to start. Indeed, it is a financially, mentally, and emotionally exhausting process, and no one should have to do it all by themselves. Julie and Heidi are joined by Maureen McBrien, a partner at Brick, Jones, McBrien, and Hickey LLP, which is a family law firm in Needham, Massachusetts. She shares her experiences working with thousands of individuals navigating a divorce and how to ensure people take the steps they need for their unique situation. Maureen sheds light on why such a legal proceeding goes beyond financial settlements and how arbitration can drastically expedite the entire process.

Determining what happens to the family home during a split requires strategic Divorce Mortgage Planning. Host Heidi Webb and co-host Judge Julie Field sit down with certified expert Joe Woodman to explore how specialized lending makes a difference. Traditional systems often fail divorcing homeowners because standard guidelines conflict with legal separation agreements. Joe explains why bringing empathy to this complex transaction helps families transition with dignity because it doesn’t have to be a battle. He shares how a collaborative team of attorneys, therapists, and financial advisors protects both emotional and financial assets. Learn how starting this conversation early transforms a stressful process into an empowering roadmap.

How do myths about intimate partner violence influence decisions that can change and even endanger lives? Host Julie Field and co-host Heidi Webb speak with George Washington Law School Professor Joan Meier about her decades of groundbreaking research on domestic violence, child abuse, and the family court system. She explores why misconceptions persist, how allegations of parental alienation arise in response to abuse claims, and what empirical evidence actually reveals. Professor Meier also details her efforts educating judges and attorneys to bridge the gap between assumption and science. Understanding this distinction is essential to protecting children and survivor parents while improving decision-making in family courts. Whether you’re a family law professional or interested in how research shapes justice, this conversation will challenge what you think you know.

Divorce financial planning requires clarity long before any settlement documents get signed. In this conversation, hosts Heidi Webb and Judge Julie Field sit down with guest Gabrielle Clemens, managing director at RBC Wealth Management and author of Marriage is about Love, Divorce is about Money. They discuss how bringing deep financial education into the legal process protects families from devastating post-divorce surprises. Gabrielle shares why early financial expectations matter, how to step back from fear-based positions, and how the Consilium Process bridges the gap between law and financial strategy. You’ll learn how to build the right advisory team so clients can transition into their next chapters with complete confidence.

About Thinking Boldly!

About Thinking Boldly!

About Thinking Boldly!