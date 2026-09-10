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74 episodes
Season 5, Episode #6: From Stuck to Successful - Interview Kevin Daisey – Entrepreneur, Digital Marketing & Personal Branding Expert09/07/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Kevin Daisey is an entrepreneur, digital marketing strategist, and Co-Founder of Array Digital, a marketing agency focused on helping law firms build stronger brands and predictable growth systems. He is also involved with Rival Digital and hosts The Managing Partners Podcast, where he speaks with law firm leaders about growth, marketing, operations, and leadership.
In this episode of From Stuck to Successful, Kevin shares what he's learned about scaling marketing agencies, the power of specializing in a specific market, and why personal branding and authentic content have become essential for business growth. He and Dave also explore practical marketing, creating content that actually connects with people, and building the systems necessary to scale without creating constant chaos.
Links:
· https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevindaisey/
· https://www.instagram.com/kevindaisey/
· https://www.facebook.com/kevindaisey/
· https://x.com/kevindaisey
Season 5, Episode #5: From Stuck to Successful - Interview Besfort Behrami – Growth Marketer, Paid Ads & Lead Generation Expert09/07/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Besfort Behrami is a growth marketing and paid advertising expert specializing in turning digital campaigns into qualified leads and measurable revenue. With experience across B2B SaaS, e-commerce, and international markets, Besfort combines Meta and LinkedIn advertising, analytics, storytelling, funnel strategy, and automation to build marketing systems designed to convert.
In this episode of From Stuck to Successful, Besfort and Dave break down what actually makes paid advertising work—from understanding the details behind high-performing Meta campaigns to telling better stories, improving lead generation, and connecting marketing performance to real sales and ROI. Besfort also shares how lessons from his background as a competitive soccer player shaped his approach to discipline, continuous improvement, and growth.
Links:
· https://www.linkedin.com/in/besfort-behrami/
· https://besfortbehrami.com/
Season 5, Episode #4: From Stuck to Successful - Interview Hal Reynolds – Technology Leader, Youth Workforce Advocate & Esports Innovator09/07/2026 | 55 mins.Hal Reynolds is the Founder and CEO of DYGI, the Disinvested Youth Gaming Initiative, an organization using gaming, esports, AI, coding, and emerging technology to create career pathways for young people who might otherwise be left behind.
After more than 20 years in technology—including time with Apple—Hal shifted his focus from corporate success to legacy and service. Today, DYGI is helping young people explore careers in technology, cybersecurity, AI, the skilled trades, transportation, and other high-demand fields through hands-on, immersive learning experiences.
In this episode of From Stuck to Successful, Hal shares why gaming can be a powerful gateway to education, how technology can help close opportunity gaps, why traditional education needs to evolve, and how parents can better prepare their kids for a workforce being reshaped by AI.
Links:
· https://www.linkedin.com/in/hal-reynolds-/
· https://www.facebook.com/bighalreynolds
· https://www.dygi.org/
Season 5, Episode #3: From Stuck to Successful - Interview Mario Montanez – Real Estate Entrepreneur, Investor & Creative Financing Expert09/07/2026 | 53 mins.Mario Montanez is a Minnesota-based real estate entrepreneur, investor, licensed Realtor, title professional, and creative financing specialist whose journey began far from the world of real estate.
After moving from Mexico to Minnesota in 2003, Mario started over washing dishes and sleeping on used sleeping bags before working his way into the title industry. He eventually became a partner in a title company while building a portfolio of real estate investments, flipping homes, and providing alternative financing solutions for buyers who may not qualify for traditional lending.
In this episode of From Stuck to Successful, Mario shares his remarkable journey from starting with almost nothing to building an interconnected real estate business. He talks about taking risks, overcoming setbacks, creating systems, recognizing opportunities, helping others succeed, and the relentless work ethic that helped change the trajectory of his life.
Links:
· https://www.linkedin.com/in/mario-gonzalez-montanez-9b17ba56/
Season 5, Episode #1: From Stuck to Successful - Interview Richard Freeman – IT Channel Journalist, Content & Technology Expert08/11/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Rich Freeman is the founder of Channelholic and one of the IT channel's most respected journalists and industry voices. With decades of experience covering managed services, cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, and the technology partner ecosystem, Rich has helped shape the conversation around the trends, companies, and leaders driving the IT industry forward. He also played a pivotal role in launching and growing ChannelPro magazine into one of the channel's premier publications.
In this episode of From Stuck to Successful, Rich shares insights from a career spent covering the technology industry—from the evolution of content creation and journalism to the future of AI, the MSP channel, and what separates the companies that thrive from those that get left behind. If you're an MSP owner, technology executive, or business leader looking for an insider's perspective on where the IT industry is headed, this is an episode you won't want to miss.
Links:
· https://www.linkedin.com/in/rich-freeman-channelholic/
· https://www.channelholic.news/
· https://www.channelpronetwork.com/
· https://www.youtube.com/@ChannelProNetwork
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About From Stuck To Successful
From Stuck To Successful is the podcast where you learn how to fix what's broken inside of your business, reignite your passion for growth, and scale using a proven playbook powered by AI.Podcast website
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