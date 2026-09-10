Rich Freeman is the founder of Channelholic and one of the IT channel's most respected journalists and industry voices. With decades of experience covering managed services, cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, and the technology partner ecosystem, Rich has helped shape the conversation around the trends, companies, and leaders driving the IT industry forward. He also played a pivotal role in launching and growing ChannelPro magazine into one of the channel's premier publications.

In this episode of From Stuck to Successful, Rich shares insights from a career spent covering the technology industry—from the evolution of content creation and journalism to the future of AI, the MSP channel, and what separates the companies that thrive from those that get left behind. If you're an MSP owner, technology executive, or business leader looking for an insider's perspective on where the IT industry is headed, this is an episode you won't want to miss.



Links:

· https://www.linkedin.com/in/rich-freeman-channelholic/

· https://www.channelholic.news/

· https://www.channelpronetwork.com/

· https://www.youtube.com/@ChannelProNetwork