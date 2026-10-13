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7 episodes
- How do you know which retirement income and investment options make sense for you?In Episode 06 of Michael Makes Sense, Michael Widlake, Founder of Commonwealth Guardians, answers real listener questions about retirement accounts, income strategies, and the many financial products available to investors today.With pensions, annuities, 401(k)s, TSPs, Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, mutual funds, ETFs, life insurance, and long-term care products all competing for your attention, understanding when and why each option may be appropriate can feel overwhelming.Michael helps break down the choices in plain English.In this episode, Michael answers questions including:• TJ from Pennsylvania asks how to choose between pensions, annuities, 401(k)s, TSPs, and IRAs.• Cheryl from New York asks which retirement account she should draw from first and the difference between a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA.• Jason from Maryland asks when products such as annuities, mutual funds, ETFs, life insurance, and long-term care insurance may make sense.The important question isn’t simply, “What investment should I buy?”It’s understanding how different financial tools may work together as part of your overall retirement and income strategy.Michael Makes SenseCommon Sense Answers in Uncommon Financial Times.Real questions. Clear answers. Conversations that make sense.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🔗 LINKS & RESOURCES🌐 Michael Makes SenseMichaelMakesSense.com📅 Schedule a Financial TeleHealth™ Check-UpCommonwealthGuardians.com/telehealth/🏦 Commonwealth GuardiansCommonwealthGuardians.com🍎 Listen on Apple PodcastsSearch “Michael Makes Sense” on Apple Podcasts📧 HAVE A QUESTION FOR MICHAEL?Send your financial or retirement question to:podcastQA@michaelmakessense.comYour question could be featured on an upcoming episode.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━Investment advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Guardians, a Registered Investment Adviser. This content is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered individualized investment, tax, or legal advice.#MichaelMakesSense #RetirementPlanning #RetirementIncome #InvestmentPlanning #Investing #Annuities #IRA #RothIRA #TraditionalIRA #401k #TSP #ETFs #MutualFunds #Financial
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Are Taxes the Hidden Shortfall in Your Retirement Plan? | Michael Makes Sense Ep. 0509/27/2026 | 13 mins.You may know how much you’ve saved for retirement, but do you know how much of it you’ll actually get to keep?In Episode 05 of Michael Makes Sense, Michael takes a closer look at one of the most overlooked parts of retirement planning: taxes.From 401(k)s and Traditional IRAs to Roth accounts, pensions, Social Security, and other retirement income sources, different types of money can be taxed in very different ways. Without a thoughtful strategy, taxes could create a shortfall between the retirement income you expected and the income you actually have available to spend.Michael breaks down why tax planning should be part of the retirement conversation long before you stop working, including how the accounts you save into today can affect your options later.In this episode, Michael discusses:• Why your retirement account balance doesn’t necessarily equal spendable retirement income• How Traditional and Roth retirement accounts are taxed differently• Why withdrawal strategy can matter in retirement• How taxes can affect multiple sources of retirement income• Why tax diversification may give retirees greater flexibility• Important questions to consider before and during retirementRetirement planning isn’t simply about how much you accumulate. It’s also about understanding how your money may be taxed when you need it.Michael Makes Sense helps simplify the financial questions that can often feel complicated, so you can have more informed conversations about your financial future.Investment advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Guardians, a Registered Investment Adviser. This content is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered individualized investment, tax, or legal advice.Links & Resources🌐 Michael Makes SenseMichaelMakesSense.com📅 Schedule a Financial TeleHealth™ Check-UpFinancial TeleHealth™🏦 Commonwealth GuardiansCommonwealthGuardians.com🍎 Listen on Apple PodcastsMichael Makes Sense on Apple Podcasts📧 Submit a question for Michael:podcastQA@michaelmakessense.com
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Should I Be Worried About Social Security Running Out? | Michael Makes Sense Ep. 0309/16/2026 | 9 mins.Is Social Security really running out of money, and should you be worried about what that means for your retirement?
In Episode 03 of Michael Makes Sense, Michael Widlake, Founder of Commonwealth Guardians, takes on one of the biggest concerns facing Americans planning for retirement: the future of Social Security.
Headlines can make it sound like Social Security is simply going to disappear. But the reality is more complicated, and understanding how Social Security fits into your overall retirement strategy can help you make better decisions about when to claim benefits and how much you should depend on them.
In this episode, Michael answers real questions from listeners, including:
Should I take Social Security as early as possible or wait until age 70?
Is Social Security really running out of money?
What happens if future benefits are reduced?
How should Social Security factor into my overall retirement plan?
What is one of the biggest Social Security mistakes people make?
How can I prepare today when the future of the program feels uncertain?
Michael also explains why there is no single Social Security strategy that works for everyone. Your age, health, retirement income, savings, family circumstances and long-term financial plan can all influence when claiming benefits may make sense.
The goal is not to make decisions based on fear or headlines. It is to understand your options and build a retirement strategy that considers Social Security as one piece of your complete financial picture.
Michael Makes Sense
Common Sense Answers in Uncommon Financial Times.
Real questions. Clear answers. Conversations that make sense.
Schedule a Financial Telehealth™ Check-Up
Wondering how Social Security fits into your retirement plan?
A Financial Telehealth™ Check-Up with Commonwealth Guardians can help you take a closer look at where you stand today and the financial decisions that may be ahead.
Financial Telehealth™:
https://commonwealthguardians.com/telehealth/
Commonwealth Guardians:
https://commonwealthguardians.com/
Have a financial question you'd like Michael to answer on a future episode?
Email: podcastQA@michaelmakessense.com
Learn more about the show:
https://michaelmakessense.com
#MichaelMakesSense #SocialSecurity #RetirementPlanning #Retirement #FinancialPlanning #FinancialAdvisor #SocialSecurityBenefits #PersonalFinance #CommonwealthGuardians #FinancialTelehealth
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The PILL Method: How to Pay Off Debt Faster | Don Daniel | Michael Makes Sense Ep. 0409/03/2026 | 16 mins.Can you really pay off debt faster without simply throwing more money at it?
On Episode 04 of Michael Makes Sense, Michael Widlake sits down with Don Daniel, founder and creator of The P.I.L.L. Method®, to talk about a different way of looking at debt, mortgages, interest, and financial freedom.
Don explains why focusing only on your interest rate may not tell the whole story. The real question is: how much interest are you actually paying over the life of your loan?
In this episode, Michael and Don discuss:
• How the P.I.L.L. Method works• Why understanding amortization matters• How strategic principal payments can reduce interest costs• The difference between simply paying debt faster and paying it smarter• How opportunity cost can affect financial decisions• Ways homeowners can potentially build equity more efficiently• Why financial education is so important when managing mortgages and other debt
Don Daniel has spent more than 20 years educating consumers about debt elimination, amortization, interest cancellation, and financial strategy.
Learn more about Don Daniel and The P.I.L.L. Method:
🌐 The P.I.L.L. Method: PILLMethod.com📊 Get a Free Savings & Earnings Report: bit.ly/3QqmPx5▶️ The P.I.L.L. Method YouTube Channel: bit.ly/4aRITIy💼 LinkedIn: Donald Daniel / @dondaniel
Michael Makes Sense brings common sense answers to uncommon financial times, helping make complicated financial topics easier to understand.
Subscribe for new episodes, conversations, and answers to the financial questions that matter most.
#MichaelMakesSense #DonDaniel #PILLMethod #FinancialFreedom #DebtFree #DebtElimination #Mortgage #MortgagePayoff #PersonalFinance #FinancialEducation #InterestCancellation #MoneyManagement #RetirementPlanning
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Should I Be Worried About Social Security Running Out? | Michael Makes Sense Ep. 0308/27/2026 | 8 mins.Is Social Security really running out of money, and should you be worried about what that means for your retirement?
In Episode 03 of Michael Makes Sense, Michael Widlake, Founder of Commonwealth Guardians, takes on one of the biggest concerns facing Americans planning for retirement: the future of Social Security.
Headlines can make it sound like Social Security is simply going to disappear. But the reality is more complicated, and understanding how Social Security fits into your overall retirement strategy can help you make better decisions about when to claim benefits and how much you should depend on them.
In this episode, Michael answers real questions from listeners, including:
Should I take Social Security as early as possible or wait until age 70?
Is Social Security really running out of money?
What happens if future benefits are reduced?
How should Social Security factor into my overall retirement plan?
What is one of the biggest Social Security mistakes people make?
How can I prepare today when the future of the program feels uncertain?
Michael also explains why there is no single Social Security strategy that works for everyone. Your age, health, retirement income, savings, family circumstances and long-term financial plan can all influence when claiming benefits may make sense.
The goal is not to make decisions based on fear or headlines. It is to understand your options and build a retirement strategy that considers Social Security as one piece of your complete financial picture.
Common Sense Answers in Uncommon Financial Times.
Real questions. Clear answers. Conversations that make sense.
Wondering how Social Security fits into your retirement plan?
A Financial Telehealth™ Check-Up with Commonwealth Guardians can help you take a closer look at where you stand today and the financial decisions that may be ahead.
Financial Telehealth™:https://commonwealthguardians.com/telehealth/
Commonwealth Guardians:https://commonwealthguardians.com/
Have a financial question you'd like Michael to answer on a future episode?
Email: podcastQA@michaelmakessense.com
Learn more about the show:
https://michaelmakessense.com
#MichaelMakesSense #SocialSecurity #RetirementPlanning #Retirement #FinancialPlanning #FinancialAdvisor #SocialSecurityBenefits #PersonalFinance #CommonwealthGuardians #FinancialTelehealth
Michael Makes SenseSchedule a Financial Telehealth™ Check-Up
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About Michael Makes Sense
Michael Makes Sense cuts through the noise of personal finance with clear, practical conversations designed to help you make more confident decisions about your financial future. Hosted by Michael Widlake, Founder of Commonwealth Guardians, the show tackles the real questions people have about money, retirement, investing, financial planning, risk, and the decisions that can shape the years ahead. From When will I be able to retire? and Will I run out of money? to Do I really need a financial advisor?, Michael takes complicated financial topics and explains them in a way that is straightforward, approachable, and easy to understand. You’ll also hear questions from listeners facing the same financial concerns many of us have, along with conversations about what to consider before making some of life’s biggest financial decisions. Michael Makes SenseCommon Sense Answers in Uncommon Financial Times. Real questions. Clear answers. Conversations that make sense. Learn more at MichaelMakesSense.com.Podcast website
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