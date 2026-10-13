Is Social Security really running out of money, and should you be worried about what that means for your retirement?

In Episode 03 of Michael Makes Sense, Michael Widlake, Founder of Commonwealth Guardians, takes on one of the biggest concerns facing Americans planning for retirement: the future of Social Security.



Headlines can make it sound like Social Security is simply going to disappear. But the reality is more complicated, and understanding how Social Security fits into your overall retirement strategy can help you make better decisions about when to claim benefits and how much you should depend on them.



In this episode, Michael answers real questions from listeners, including:

Should I take Social Security as early as possible or wait until age 70?

Is Social Security really running out of money?

What happens if future benefits are reduced?

How should Social Security factor into my overall retirement plan?

What is one of the biggest Social Security mistakes people make?

How can I prepare today when the future of the program feels uncertain?

Michael also explains why there is no single Social Security strategy that works for everyone. Your age, health, retirement income, savings, family circumstances and long-term financial plan can all influence when claiming benefits may make sense.

The goal is not to make decisions based on fear or headlines. It is to understand your options and build a retirement strategy that considers Social Security as one piece of your complete financial picture.

Michael Makes Sense

Common Sense Answers in Uncommon Financial Times.

Real questions. Clear answers. Conversations that make sense.

Schedule a Financial Telehealth™ Check-Up

Wondering how Social Security fits into your retirement plan?

A Financial Telehealth™ Check-Up with Commonwealth Guardians can help you take a closer look at where you stand today and the financial decisions that may be ahead.

Financial Telehealth™:

https://commonwealthguardians.com/telehealth/

Commonwealth Guardians:

https://commonwealthguardians.com/

Have a financial question you'd like Michael to answer on a future episode?

Email: podcastQA@michaelmakessense.com

Learn more about the show:

https://michaelmakessense.com

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