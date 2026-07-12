POV: You outearn your partner. Should you be contributing more to things like shared costs, savings and goals because your income is higher? Or is there a more equitable way to split things?

This week on Friday Drinks, Victoria, Bec and Jess discuss the ins and outs of relationship finances, especially when you have different attitudes towards money. From honest communication to the heavy money stories we carry, the gang explores how to build healthier financial behaviours while upholding the values of your partnership.

Oh and we finally learn which of the Powerpuff Girls V, Jess and Bec would be if they could choose. This episode is for you if you ever felt heavy or ashamed for having debt, and want a way to overcome this feeling.

Update: This episode was recorded before the Fuel Excise extension was announced. While the initial discount was higher (E.g. Rather than being taxed 52.6 cents/L we were paying 26.3 c/L in tax), we will now be seeing a 16 cent discount and paying 36.6 c/L in tax; saving around $11 per 65-litre tank.

TRUSTED HOUSESITTERS: This platform was mentioned during Bec’s Broke Tips, check it out if you plan on making some extra coin while you travel – or finding a reputable sitter!

A PLAYLIST FOR PAYING DEBT DOWN: Destroy that debt, baby. Here’s a playlist to help you learn how.

HAVING DEBT DOESN’T MAKE YOU A FAILURE: And we’ve got a blog to prove it.

New here? Follow us on Instagram (@shesonthemoneyaus) for Q&As, bite-sized advice, daily money inspo... and relatable money memes that just get you.



Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett (nartarshabamblett.com.au)



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