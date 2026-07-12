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She's On The Money
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She's On The Money

Victoria Devine
BusinessInvesting
She's On The Money
Latest episode

1003 episodes

  • She's On The Money

    She Lost Her Fiancé, Her House and $30,000 in the Same Year

    07/12/2026 | 42 mins.
    A few years ago, she thought she had it all figured out. The house. The fiancé. The wedding. The future she'd spent six years building with the person she thought she'd spend the rest of her life with. Then, on a random Tuesday morning, she got a text message. He was leaving. Just six months before their wedding.
    What followed was a blur of heartbreak, a house sale, more than $30,000 in lost wedding deposits, and the very real task of rebuilding a life she never imagined she'd have to start over. But this isn't really a story about what she lost.
    It's a story about what happened after. Today she's a qualified dietitian, has over $150,000 in savings, a growing investment portfolio, and a level of financial independence she never knew she was capable of. We chat about combining finances in your early twenties, trusting your gut when something feels off, rebuilding after a major breakup, and why sometimes the plans falling apart end up making space for something much better. By the end of this episode, you'll be rooting for her harder than anyone.
    New here? Follow us on Instagram (@shesonthemoneyaus) for Q&As, bite-sized advice, daily money inspo... and relatable money memes that just get you.
    Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett aka Queen Acknowledgements (queenacknowledgements.com)
    The advice shared on She's On The Money is general in nature and does not consider your individual circumstances. She's On The Money exists purely for educational purposes and should not be relied upon to make an investment or financial decision. If you do choose to buy a financial product, read the PDS, TMD and obtain appropriate financial advice tailored towards your needs. Victoria Devine and She's On The Money are authorised representatives of Money Sherpa PTY LTD ABN - 321649 27708, AFSL - 4451289
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • She's On The Money

    Money Talk Makes Me Nervous. Why Am I Ashamed?

    07/09/2026 | 32 mins.
    POV: You outearn your partner. Should you be contributing more to things like shared costs, savings and goals because your income is higher? Or is there a more equitable way to split things?
    This week on Friday Drinks, Victoria, Bec and Jess discuss the ins and outs of relationship finances, especially when you have different attitudes towards money. From honest communication to the heavy money stories we carry, the gang explores how to build healthier financial behaviours while upholding the values of your partnership.
    Oh and we finally learn which of the Powerpuff Girls V, Jess and Bec would be if they could choose. This episode is for you if you ever felt heavy or ashamed for having debt, and want a way to overcome this feeling.
    Update: This episode was recorded before the Fuel Excise extension was announced. While the initial discount was higher (E.g. Rather than being taxed 52.6 cents/L we were paying 26.3 c/L in tax), we will now be seeing a 16 cent discount and paying 36.6 c/L in tax; saving around $11 per 65-litre tank.
    TRUSTED HOUSESITTERS: This platform was mentioned during Bec’s Broke Tips, check it out if you plan on making some extra coin while you travel – or finding a reputable sitter!
    A PLAYLIST FOR PAYING DEBT DOWN: Destroy that debt, baby. Here’s a playlist to help you learn how.
    HAVING DEBT DOESN’T MAKE YOU A FAILURE: And we’ve got a blog to prove it.
    New here? Follow us on Instagram (@shesonthemoneyaus) for Q&As, bite-sized advice, daily money inspo... and relatable money memes that just get you.

    Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett (nartarshabamblett.com.au)

    The advice shared on She's On The Money is general in nature and does not consider your individual circumstances. She's On The Money exists purely for educational purposes and should not be relied upon to make an investment or financial decision. If you do choose to buy a financial product, read the PDS, TMD and obtain appropriate financial advice tailored towards your needs. Victoria Devine and She's On The Money are authorised representatives of Money Sherpa PTY LTD ABN - 321649 27708, AFSL - 4451289
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • She's On The Money

    It Costs How Much To Have a Baby, Now?!

    07/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    GP appointments, vitamins, and not to mention the added snack budget; having a baby sounds expensive. So, we asked our very own VD just how much it cost her… with receipts.
    This week’s Deep Dive episode unpacks the costs associated with having a baby in modern times. Victoria shares receipts and line items from weeks 4 till 40, with a trimester-by-trimester breakdown of exactly how much she spent, how far the Medicare rebates went and whether private health insurance provided enough coverage throughout.
    If you’ve been thinking about family planning or simply wanted to compare notes on out-of-pocket costs, this is the episode for you (or the parent-to-be in your life).
    GET OUR BABY BUDGET: Budgeting for a new arrival? Grab ours.
    READ THE BLOG: Check out our write-up on things to consider when preparing for a baby.
    RETHINKING YOUR INSURANCE? Check out our playlist devoted to choosing the right insurances for you.
    New here? Follow us on Instagram (@shesonthemoneyaus) for Q&As, bite-sized advice, daily money inspo... and relatable money memes that just get you.
    Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett (nartarshabamblett.com.au)
    The advice shared on She's On The Money is general in nature and does not consider your individual circumstances. She's On The Money exists purely for educational purposes and should not be relied upon to make an investment or financial decision. If you do choose to buy a financial product, read the PDS, TMD and obtain appropriate financial advice tailored towards your needs. Victoria Devine and She's On The Money are authorised representatives of Money Sherpa PTY LTD ABN - 321649 27708, AFSL - 4451289
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • She's On The Money

    She paid off a $25,000 car loan on a graduate salary, then became scared to spend money at all.

    07/05/2026 | 47 mins.
    Our diarist this week went from being a flat-broke uni student who could barely afford rent to paying off a $25,000 car loan on a graduate salary in less than a year. She built her emergency fund, started investing, got serious about her money and completely transformed her financial situation.
    But now there's a new problem. Every time she spends money, she feels guilty.
    We chat about moving away from home at 19, being the only person in her share house paying her own rent, paying off debt, building wealth in regional Australia, dating someone with four investment properties, and the surprising money mindset shift that came after getting her finances under control.
    Because sometimes getting good with money isn't the hard part.
    Sometimes it's learning how to enjoy it.
    SORT YOUR INSURANCE: A big thank you to our partner Skye Wealth for bringing this episode to life. If you're ready to get your insurances sorted, you can learn more about them here.We have a long standing referral partnership with Skye Wealth and only ever partner with people we trust.
    CHECK OUT THE SOTM INVESTING HUB: Full of our best investing freebies, resources, courses and podcast episodes here.
    INVESTING FOR BEGINNERS: All our best beginner's investing podcast episodes in one place here.
    Ready to binge more relatable, inspiring, and downright juicy money stories? Check out our ultimate Money Diaries playlist. Listen now
    Join our Facebook Group AKA the ultimate support network for money advice and inspiration. Ask questions, share tips, and celebrate your wins with a like-minded crew of 300,000+.
    And follow us on Instagram for Q&As, bite-sized tips, daily money inspo... and relatable money memes that just get you.
    Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett aka Queen Acknowledgements.
    The advice shared on She's On The Money is general in nature and does not consider your individual circumstances. She's On The Money exists purely for educational purposes and should not be relied upon to make an investment or financial decision. If you do choose to buy a financial product, read the PDS, TMD and obtain appropriate financial advice tailored towards your needs. Victoria Devine and She's On The Money are authorised representatives of Money Sherpa PTY LTD ABN - 321649 27708, AFSL - 4451289
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • She's On The Money

    Happy 1,000th Episode! Win Our Favourite Things + Solve She’s Stashed the Cash

    07/02/2026 | 39 mins.
    Happy 1,000th episode, friends! On his very special episode of She’s on the Money, we’re celebrating this huge milestone in true Friday Drinks fashion, complete with festive hats.
    Join Victoria, Bec and Jess for a stroll down memory lane. We’ll be sharing mic drop moments from the She’s on the Money socials, updates from a returned Money Diarist from season one, sharing our favourite things (which you can win via our socials!) and rewarding some very loyal contributors across our community.
    Plus, we’re releasing our final codeword for She’s Stashed the Cash: a 1,000th episode giveaway where our most sleuthy listeners will have the chance to win $1,000 cash.
    Tune in for earnest chats, moments from Money’s past, and us fangirling over the internet’s best money community (you 🥹💘).
    ENTER SHE’S STASHED THE CASH: Head to https://sotm.typeform.com/stashedthecash and submit your five-word entry NOW! Entries close at 5:59 am (AEST) Saturday 4th July, 2026. Conditions apply. UPDATE: congrats to our winner, Hayley!
    WIN OUR FAVOURITE THINGS: Head to the giveaway tile over @shesonthemoney for your chance to win one of our favourite things. Entries close at the end of July! Conditions apply.
    THROWBACK: Behold! A link to Jess’ first episode (https://open.spotify.com/episode/4obX1XVC2Niml4n4lYNzIz?si=Dj1ZGF3XQGmBH1l7rNUBlg)🥹
    If you aren't already, follow us on Instagram (@shesonthemoneyaus) for Q&As, bite-sized advice, daily money inspo... and relatable money memes that just get you.
    Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett (nartarshabamblett.com.au)
    The advice shared on She's On The Money is general in nature and does not consider your individual circumstances. She's On The Money exists purely for educational purposes and should not be relied upon to make an investment or financial decision. If you do choose to buy a financial product, read the PDS, TMD and obtain appropriate financial advice tailored towards your needs. Victoria Devine and She's On The Money are authorised representatives of Money Sherpa PTY LTD ABN - 321649 27708, AFSL - 4451289
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About She's On The Money
Australia’s #1 finance podcast. Ready to take control of your money without the stress (or boring lectures)? This is the show for you. Hosted by award-winning financial expert and your ultimate money hype girl, Victoria Devine, SOTM makes personal finance relatable, empowering, and yes actually fun. Join a community of 400,000+ smashing their financial goals, from buying their first property to learning to invest, levelling up their careers, or tackling budgeting, saving and debt all without giving up their morning latte. From Deep Dives into the topics you care about, to pervy looks at real life Money Diaries or cheeky Friday Drinks money talk with the girls, Victoria and her team make finance feel like your group chat, just way better for your bank balance. It's honest, relatable and non-judgmental talk about personal finance, investing, real estate, career and business... with a big dose of fun.
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