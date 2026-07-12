Our diarist this week went from being a flat-broke uni student who could barely afford rent to paying off a $25,000 car loan on a graduate salary in less than a year. She built her emergency fund, started investing, got serious about her money and completely transformed her financial situation.
But now there's a new problem. Every time she spends money, she feels guilty.
We chat about moving away from home at 19, being the only person in her share house paying her own rent, paying off debt, building wealth in regional Australia, dating someone with four investment properties, and the surprising money mindset shift that came after getting her finances under control.
Because sometimes getting good with money isn't the hard part.
Sometimes it's learning how to enjoy it.
SORT YOUR INSURANCE: A big thank you to our partner Skye Wealth for bringing this episode to life. If you're ready to get your insurances sorted, you can learn more about them here.We have a long standing referral partnership with Skye Wealth and only ever partner with people we trust.
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Acknowledgement of Country By Nartarsha Bamblett aka Queen Acknowledgements.
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