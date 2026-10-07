Is your portfolio diversified, or just complicated?



Jess is only five months into investing and she’s already got seven ETFs and a stock. What is each investment actually adding? She’s starting to think maybe she’s overcomplicated things…

Then community member Hamish sent in a question about whether it makes more sense to own one diversified ETF or build a portfolio from several ETFs. Jess took it as a sign to get back to basics.



So she sits down with financial adviser Glen Hare to unpack how to think about building an ETF portfolio, including

How many ETFs is too many?

How to spot overlap between ETFs

What you gain, and give up, by keeping things simple

Three example approaches: one diversified ETF, Australian + global ETFs, and a portfolio built across different regions



Chapters:

00:00:00 How Many ETFs?

00:03:38 Has Jess Overcomplicated?

00:08:07 All-In-One ETF Benefits

00:16:08 Avoiding ETF Overlap

00:24:54 Which Strategy Suits You?

00:32:48 The ETF Selection Checklist



ETFs Mentioned:

We talk about a handful of ETFs in this episode so here is a list, in order of appearance to help you follow along if you need it!

From Hamish’s Question:

Betashares Global Share ETF (ASX: BGBL)

Betashares Diversified All Growth ETF (ASX: DHHF)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (ASX: IVV)

Betashares Global Shares Ex US ETF (ASX: EXUS)

Vanguard FTSE Asia ex Japan Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAE)

From Jess Portfolio:

Betashares Global Share ETF (ASX: BGBL)

Betashares Wealthbuilder Global Geared Complex ETF (ASX: GGBL)

Betashares Australia 200 ETF (ASX: A200)

Betashares Wealthbuilder Aus200 Gear ETF (ASX: G200)

Betashares MSCI Emerging Markets Complex ETF (ASX: BEMG)

Global X AI Infrastructure ETF AUD (ASX: AINF)

Betashares Welathbuilder Nas100 Gear ETF (ASX: GNDQ)

Others:

Vanguard Diversified High Growth Index ETF (ASX: VDHG)

Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAS)

Vanguard Msci Index International Shares ETF (ASX: VGS)



Links mentioned in this episode:

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community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



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