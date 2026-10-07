Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessGet Started Investing
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Get Started Investing
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Get Started Investing

Equity Mates Media
BusinessEducation
Get Started Investing
Latest episode

423 episodes

  • Get Started Investing

    From house-sitting her way to buying property to pivoting after a break up

    10/07/2026 | 29 mins.
    Larissa thought she knew how to invest. She’d read the books, listened to the podcasts and watched her first investments climb. Then it went downhill.

    What followed was a shift to simple ETFs and an unconventional plan to buy property with her partner; give up renting and house-sit their way to a deposit. (spoiler; it worked!)

    This year, a break up changed the future she’d been financially building towards.

    She joins Jess to share how the financial foundations she built in her 20s gave her the freedom to pivot when life changed.

    This is ‘How I Got Started’ a series where I sit down with a community member to hear the highs and lows of their journey to investing. These are real stories that we hope will give you confidence that investing is for anyone.

    Chapters:
    00:00 Larissas Investing Journey
    03:01 Life Money And Early Habits
    06:33 Learning How To Invest
    09:01 From Risky Picks To ETFs
    12:13 Building A Simple Portfolio
    16:29 The Unconventional Path To Property
    22:12 Rebuilding After A Breakup
    26:07 New Goals And Investing Lessons

    Links:
    🤳 follow along on Jess’ investing journey on Instagram @getstartedinvesting_.
    📩 Share your investing story with us submit here
    📩 Sign up to the Get Started Investing newsletter here
    Want more Equity Mates? Across books, podcasts, video and email, however you want to learn about investing – we’ve got you covered.

    ———

    Thanks to Ubank for sponsoring this series.

    Ubank is a digital bank designed to help you understand your money, with tools that can help you do better day-to-day.

    You can download Ubank from the App Store or Play Store and sign up in just a few minutes.

    Products issued by Ubank, which is part of NAB. This info is general so consider what’s right for you. For TMDs, visit ubank.com.au

    ———

    Get Started Investing is a product of Equity Mates Media.

    This podcast is intended for education and entertainment purposes only. Any advice is general advice, and has not taken into account your personal financial circumstances. Before acting on general advice, you should consider if it is relevant to your needs. If you are unsure, please speak to a financial professional. The hosts of this podcast and their guests may have positions in the companies mentioned. Equity Mates Media is part of the Betashares group but maintains editorial independence.

    Equity Mates Media operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 540697.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Started Investing

    What should I do with a lump sum: Save, super or invest?

    10/05/2026 | 30 mins.
    Don't let a lump sum sit in the wrong place. So how should you use it?

    Save it, invest it, pay off debt, put it in super, or spend it? Jess asks Financial Adviser Tom Hayes from Shadforth to run the numbers on every option.

    By the end of this episode, you'll know the trade-offs of each, and how to choose what fits your goals.

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 What To Do With A Lump Sum
    00:04:16 Where Your Money Came From
    00:06:56 Building An Emergency Fund
    00:11:53 Paying Down Debt
    00:14:00 Superannuation And Tax Benefits
    00:18:45 Investing Outside Super
    00:24:21 Lump Sum Or Dollar Cost Averaging
    00:27:01 Making The Right Choice

    Links mentioned in this episode:
    Check out the previous episode on offset accounts here
    📩 Sign up to the Get Started Investing newsletter here
    📩 Share your investing story with us submit here
    🤳 Follow Jess’ investing journey on instagram at getstartedinvesting_
    Want more Equity Mates? Across books, podcasts, video and email, however you want to learn about investing – we’ve got you covered.

    ———
    Thanks to MLC for sponsoring this series and helping keep our content free.

    If you’re the type of person who spends weekends comparing ETF’s, keeps an eye on crypto, and never misses an episode of Equity Mates, here’s one investment you may be overlooking – your super.

    MLC knows it might not seem as exciting as picking your next investment, but thanks to tax advantages and decades of compound growth, it could end up being one of the hardest working investments you own. See how your super could be working harder with MLC at mlc.com.au

    Disclaimer: Products issued by NULIS Nominees (Australia) Ltd as trustee of MLC Super Fund. General information only. Read the PDS & TMD available at mlc.com.au and consider if it’s right for you.
    ———

    In the spirit of reconciliation, Equity Mates Media and the hosts of Get Started Investing acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.

    ———
    Get Started Investing is a product of Equity Mates Media.

    This podcast is intended for education and entertainment purposes only. Any advice is general advice, and has not taken into account your personal financial circumstances. Before acting on general advice, you should consider if it is relevant to your needs. If you are unsure, please speak to a financial professional. The hosts of this podcast and their guests may have positions in the companies mentioned. Equity Mates Media is part of the Betashares group but maintains editorial independence.

    Equity Mates Media operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 540697.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Started Investing

    How this 41-year-old teacher can afford to retire early

    09/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    You don’t need a high income to invest your way to a better financial future. Today’s guest is proof of that.

    Ten years ago, while on maternity leave, Leigh decided to get serious about her families finances.

    Leigh and her husband aren’t high earners. She’s a teacher and her husband’s an electrician- so they don’t have millions coming in the door.

    But ten years after her investing journey began; their mortgage is paid off, she’s reached ‘Coast FIRE’ and is in a financial position to take next year off work.

    How did she do it? Jess chats with Leigh to find out.

    This is How I Got Started, in each episode one community member shares the highs and lows of their investing journey. These are real stories that we hope will give you confidence that investing is for anyone.

    Chapters:

    00:00:00 Meet Leigh
    00:02:03 Why Financial Independence
    00:04:05 Learning To Save
    00:07:37 Discovering Investing
    00:09:39 Her First Investments
    00:12:09 ETFs And Dividend Income
    00:15:17 The Monthly Money Split
    00:18:02 Life After Coast Fire
    00:20:00 Paying Off The Mortgage
    00:22:14 Teaching Kids About Money
    00:24:17 Building Financial Security

    Links:
    🤳 follow along on Jess’ investing journey on Instagram @getstartedinvesting_.
    📩 Share your investing story with us submit here
    📩 Sign up to the Get Started Investing newsletter here
    🎟️ FinFest tickets - Buy early bird tickets here
    Want more Equity Mates? Across books, podcasts, video and email, however you want to learn about investing – we’ve got you covered.

    ———

    Thanks to Ubank for sponsoring this series.

    Ubank is a digital bank designed to help you understand your money, with tools that can help you do better day-to-day.

    You can download Ubank from the App Store or Play Store and sign up in just a few minutes.

    Products issued by Ubank, which is part of NAB. This info is general so consider what’ right for you. For TMDs, visit ubank.com.au

    ———

    Get Started Investing is a product of Equity Mates Media.

    This podcast is intended for education and entertainment purposes only. Any advice is general advice, and has not taken into account your personal financial circumstances. Before acting on general advice, you should consider if it is relevant to your needs. If you are unsure, please speak to a financial professional. The hosts of this podcast and their guests may have positions in the companies mentioned. Equity Mates Media is part of the Betashares group but maintains editorial independence.

    Equity Mates Media operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 540697.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Started Investing

    How many ETFs do I actually need? I’m overwhelmed

    09/28/2026 | 36 mins.
    Is your portfolio diversified, or just complicated?

    Jess is only five months into investing and she’s already got seven ETFs and a stock. What is each investment actually adding? She’s starting to think maybe she’s overcomplicated things…
    Then community member Hamish sent in a question about whether it makes more sense to own one diversified ETF or build a portfolio from several ETFs. Jess took it as a sign to get back to basics.

    So she sits down with financial adviser Glen Hare to unpack how to think about building an ETF portfolio, including
    How many ETFs is too many?
    How to spot overlap between ETFs
    What you gain, and give up, by keeping things simple
    Three example approaches: one diversified ETF, Australian + global ETFs, and a portfolio built across different regions

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 How Many ETFs?
    00:03:38 Has Jess Overcomplicated?
    00:08:07 All-In-One ETF Benefits
    00:16:08 Avoiding ETF Overlap
    00:24:54 Which Strategy Suits You?
    00:32:48 The ETF Selection Checklist

    ETFs Mentioned:
    We talk about a handful of ETFs in this episode so here is a list, in order of appearance to help you follow along if you need it!
    From Hamish’s Question:
    Betashares Global Share ETF (ASX: BGBL)
    Betashares Diversified All Growth ETF (ASX: DHHF)
    iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (ASX: IVV)
    Betashares Global Shares Ex US ETF (ASX: EXUS)
    Vanguard FTSE Asia ex Japan Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAE)
    From Jess Portfolio:
    Betashares Global Share ETF (ASX: BGBL)
    Betashares Wealthbuilder Global Geared Complex ETF (ASX: GGBL)
    Betashares Australia 200 ETF (ASX: A200)
    Betashares Wealthbuilder Aus200 Gear ETF (ASX: G200)
    Betashares MSCI Emerging Markets Complex ETF (ASX: BEMG)
    Global X AI Infrastructure ETF AUD (ASX: AINF)
    Betashares Welathbuilder Nas100 Gear ETF (ASX: GNDQ)
    Others:
    Vanguard Diversified High Growth Index ETF (ASX: VDHG)
    Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAS)
    Vanguard Msci Index International Shares ETF (ASX: VGS)

    Links mentioned in this episode:
    📩 Sign up to the Get Started Investing newsletter here
    📩 Share your investing story with us submit here
    Want more Equity Mates? Across books, podcasts, video and email, however you want to learn about investing – we’ve got you covered.
    ———
    Thanks to MLC for sponsoring this series and helping keep our content free.

    If you’re the type of person who spends weekends comparing ETF’s, keeps an eye on crypto, and never misses an episode of Equity Mates, here’s one investment you may be overlooking – your super.
    MLC knows it might not seem as exciting as picking your next investment, but thanks to tax advantages and decades of compound growth, it could end up being one of the hardest working investments you own. See how your super could be working harder with MLC at mlc.com.au

    Disclaimer: Products issued by NULIS Nominees (Australia) Ltd as trustee of MLC Super Fund. General information only. Read the PDS & TMD available at mlc.com.au and consider if it’s right for you.

    ———

    In the spirit of reconciliation, Equity Mates Media and the hosts of Get Started Investing acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and
    community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.

    ———
    Get Started Investing is a product of Equity Mates Media.
    This podcast is intended for education and entertainment purposes only. Any advice is general advice, and has not taken into account your personal financial circumstances. Before acting on general advice, you should consider if it is relevant to your needs. If you are unsure, please speak to a financial professional. The hosts of this podcast and their guests may have positions in the companies mentioned. Equity Mates Media is part of the Betashares group but maintains editorial independence.
    Equity Mates Media operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 540697.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Get Started Investing

    How many ETFs do I actually need? I’m overwhelmed

    09/28/2026 | 0 mins.
    Is your portfolio diversified, or just complicated?

    Jess is only five months into investing and she’s already got seven ETFs and a stock. What is each investment actually adding? She’s starting to think maybe she’s overcomplicated things…

    Then community member Hamish sent in a question about whether it makes more sense to own one diversified ETF or build a portfolio from several ETFs. Jess took it as a sign to get back to basics. So she sits down with financial adviser Glen Hare to unpack how to think about building an ETF portfolio, including:

    How many ETFs is too many?
    How to spot overlap between ETFs
    What you gain, and give up, by keeping things simple
    Three example approaches: one diversified ETF, Australian + global ETFs, and a portfolio built across different regions

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 How Many ETFs?
    00:03:38 Has Jess Overcomplicated?
    00:08:07 All-In-One ETF Benefits
    00:16:08 Avoiding ETF Overlap
    00:24:54 Which Strategy Suits You?
    00:32:48 The ETF Selection Checklist

    ETFs Mentioned:
    We talk about a handful of ETFs in this episode so here is a list, in order of appearance to help you follow along if you need it!
    Hamish’s Question:
    Betashares Global Share ETF (ASX: BGBL)
    Betashares Diversified All Growth ETF (ASX: DHHF)
    iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (ASX: IVV)
    Betashares Global Shares Ex US ETF (ASX: EXUS)
    Vanguard FTSE Asia ex Japan Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAE)
    Jess Portfolio:
    Betashares Global Share ETF (ASX: BGBL)
    Betashares Wealthbuilder Global Geared Complex ETF (ASX: BGBL)
    Betashares Australia 200 ETF (ASX: A200)
    Betashares Wealthbuilder Aus200 Gear ETF (ASX: G200)
    Betashares MSCI Emerging Markets Complex ETF (ASX: BEMG)
    Global X AI Infrastructure ETF AUD (ASX: AINF)
    Betashares Welathbuilder Naas100 Gear ETF (ASX: GNDQ)
    Others:
    Vanguard Diversified High Growth Index ETF (ASX: VDHG)
    Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (ASX: VAS)
    Vanguard Msci Index International Shares ETF (ASX: VGS)

    Links mentioned in this episode:
    📩 Sign up to the Get Started Investing newsletter here
    📩 Share your investing story with us submit here
    Want more Equity Mates? Across books, podcasts, video and email, however you want to learn about investing – we’ve got you covered.
    ———

    Thanks to MLC for sponsoring this series and helping keep our content free.
    If you’re the type of person who spends weekends comparing ETF’s, keeps an eye on crypto, and never misses an episode of Equity Mates, here’s one investment you may be overlooking – your super.
    MLC knows it might not seem as exciting as picking your next investment, but thanks to tax advantages and decades of compound growth, it could end up being one of the hardest working investments you own. See how your super could be working harder with MLC at mlc.com.au
    Disclaimer: Products issued by NULIS Nominees (Australia) Ltd as trustee of MLC Super Fund. General information only. Read the PDS & TMD available at mlc.com.au and consider if it’s right for you.

    ———

    In the spirit of reconciliation, Equity Mates Media and the hosts of Get Started Investing acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.

    ———

    Get Started Investing is a product of Equity Mates Media.

    This podcast is intended for education and entertainment purposes only. Any advice is general advice, and has not taken into account your personal financial circumstances. Before acting on general advice, you should consider if it is relevant to your needs. If you are unsure, please speak to a financial professional. The hosts of this podcast and their guests may have positions in the companies mentioned. Equity Mates Media is part of the Betashares group but maintains editorial independence.

    Equity Mates Media operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 540697.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Get Started Investing
﻿Hi! I'm Jess. This year, I finally started investing. After years of indecision, I took a leap and began documenting my journey, bringing you along to learn the investing ropes together. Designed to build your confidence, our short, easy-to-understand episodes make investing approachable- so you can make the most of your money. New episodes drop every Tuesday & Thursday.On Tuesdays: I tackle real questions from a beginner investor- whether my own or sent in by our community. We cover everything from ETFs & shares, to super, property and personal finance.On Thursdays: Our series, How I Got Started where I chat with a community members to hear the highs, lows and lessons from their investing journey- proving that investing really is for anyone. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
BusinessEducationInvesting

Listen to Get Started Investing, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Get Started Investing: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 7:57:21 PM
A company fromMADSACK