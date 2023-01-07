In today's global economy, understanding investment options can be an extremely challenging task. Investors are continually bombarded with hearsay opinions ...
7-5-2023 – Have You Developed Your Retirement Investing Road Map?
As you design your 'in-retirement' financial plan, there are key tasks you need to tackle.(You'll need to think about asset allocation, Social Security benefits, annuities, withdrawal rates, and more.) Today's Stocks & Topics: America's Factory Boom, UNG - United States Natural Gas Fund L.P., WOOF - Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc., AMRC - Ameresco Inc. Cl A, How Older Americans Are Investing, MMM - 3M Co., Annuities, Working at Home vs. Working at the Office.
7/6/2023
46:07
7-4-2023 - Best of Caller Questions
In this compilation program, Steve Peasley and Justin Klein field a variety of finance and investment questions from callers across the United States and around the world.Today's Stocks & Topics: Bonds, Interest Rates, Short Selling, Investment Loss, Portfolio Management, Life Insurance, Long Term Shares, 529 Plan, Using RSUs, Investing in ETF vs. Stocks, Special-Purpose Acquisition Company – SPAC, Options, Commodities, Trading Accounts, Day Trading.
7/4/2023
46:50
7-3-2023 – What Do Supply Cuts Mean for Oil Investors?
Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's biggest oil exporters, deepened oil cuts on Monday, sending prices higher despite concerns over a global economic slowdown. Today's Stocks & Topics: China and The Semiconductor Industry, Labor Market, ZM - Zoom Video Communications Inc., PANW - Palo Alto Networks Inc., GLV - Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund, Close-End Funds, PHM - PulteGroup Inc., TPH - Tri Pointe Homes Inc., BRKB - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan. Justin's PERSPECTIVE establishes a 'high level overview' of the historical aspects of the U.S. economy.
7/3/2023
46:39
6-30-2023 – U.S. Yield Curve Inversions Deepen on Hawkish Fed and Strong U.S. Data
Stronger-than-expected economic data on Thursday backed expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.Today's Stocks & Topics: WBD - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Series A, VZ - Verizon Communications Inc., Inflation, Rental Properties Insurance, AAON - AAON Inc., MTH - Meritage Homes Corp., CPS - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Student Loans, Rental Properties. Plus: Key Benchmark Numbers and Market Comments for: Treasury Yields, Gold, Silver, Oil and Gasoline.
7/1/2023
46:20
6-29-2023 – The "High-5" Banking Method Strategy
Most people have at least two bank accounts to their name– a checking account and a savings account-- but there may be a smarter way to handle bank accounts.(How many bank accounts should you have?) Today's Stocks & Topics: Bidenomics, Inflation Around the World, PAX - Patria Investments Ltd., MOS - Mosaic Co., CF - CF Industries Holdings Inc., APOG - Apogee Enterprises Inc., GNRC - Generac Holdings Inc., NRG - NRG Energy Inc., CTLT - Catalent Inc., ARIS - Aris Water Solutions Inc., PIO - Invesco Global Water ETF.
In today's global economy, understanding investment options can be an extremely challenging task. Investors are continually bombarded with hearsay opinions and ever-changing financial data. So, to prevail, serious investors need the benefit of market education and unbiased guidance.This realization is why a fast-growing number of listeners choose to make KPP Financial's 'InvestTalk' radio program and podcast a must have element of their investing strategy.InvestTalk is a weekday program that examines a series of fresh and relevant investment topics while answering caller questions. InvestTalk is made possible by KPP Financial of Irvine, California. The program / podcast is hosted by KPP principals Steve Peasley and Justin Klein.No investment question is out of bounds. Is your asset portfolio properly balanced? How can you better manage your 401(k)? How will economic events effect the real estate market?Please tell your friends and family members that they can hear timely answers to these and many other financial and investment questions on each InvestTalk episode, with a new one every weekday. Learn more-- http://blog.investtalk.com