Most people have at least two bank accounts to their name– a checking account and a savings account-- but there may be a smarter way to handle bank accounts.(How many bank accounts should you have?) Today's Stocks & Topics: Bidenomics, Inflation Around the World, PAX - Patria Investments Ltd., MOS - Mosaic Co., CF - CF Industries Holdings Inc., APOG - Apogee Enterprises Inc., GNRC - Generac Holdings Inc., NRG - NRG Energy Inc., CTLT - Catalent Inc., ARIS - Aris Water Solutions Inc., PIO - Invesco Global Water ETF.

As you design your 'in-retirement' financial plan, there are key tasks you need to tackle.(You'll need to think about asset allocation, Social Security benefits, annuities, withdrawal rates, and more.) Today's Stocks & Topics: America's Factory Boom, UNG - United States Natural Gas Fund L.P., WOOF - Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc., AMRC - Ameresco Inc. Cl A, How Older Americans Are Investing, MMM - 3M Co., Annuities, Working at Home vs. Working at the Office.

About InvestTalk

In today's global economy, understanding investment options can be an extremely challenging task. Investors are continually bombarded with hearsay opinions and ever-changing financial data. So, to prevail, serious investors need the benefit of market education and unbiased guidance.This realization is why a fast-growing number of listeners choose to make KPP Financial's 'InvestTalk' radio program and podcast a must have element of their investing strategy.InvestTalk is a weekday program that examines a series of fresh and relevant investment topics while answering caller questions. InvestTalk is made possible by KPP Financial of Irvine, California. The program / podcast is hosted by KPP principals Steve Peasley and Justin Klein.No investment question is out of bounds. Is your asset portfolio properly balanced? How can you better manage your 401(k)? How will economic events effect the real estate market?Please tell your friends and family members that they can hear timely answers to these and many other financial and investment questions on each InvestTalk episode, with a new one every weekday. Learn more-- http://blog.investtalk.com