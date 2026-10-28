After years of outperformance, AI infrastructure stocks — the so-called picks-and-shovels plays — are getting hit hard as the trade reverses in markets from Asia to the US. We dig into whether this is a healthy correction or the start of a broader reckoning for AI-linked investments. Today's Stocks & Topics: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Market Wrap, Vistra Corp. (VST), Is the AI Trade Reversal Just Beginning? What the Picks-and-Shovels Selloff Really Means, Cash-Secure Puts, Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), McKesson Corporation (MCK), Myths about Private Credit, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM). Our Sponsors: * Check out Anthropic and use my code claud.ai/invest for a great deal: https://www.anthropic.com * Check out Cure Hydration and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.curehydration.com * Check out Quince and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.quince.com * Check out Scribe and use my code scribe.how/invest for a great deal: https://scribe.com * Check out TruDiagnostic and use my code INVEST20 for a great deal: https://www.trudiagnostic.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

The AI bull market is running headfirst into a wall of corporate debt, with credit stress signals flashing in some of the sector's biggest names. We explore how rising borrowing costs and ballooning debt loads could unwind the AI trade faster than most investors expect. Today's Stocks & Topics: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL), Market Wrap, Lennar Corporation (LEN), Credit Stress in the AI Boom: When Debt Becomes the Market's Achilles Heel, 401(k) Rollover, Unum Group (UNM), Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), Amcor plc (AMCR), Healthcare Premiums. Our Sponsors: * Check out Anthropic and use my code claud.ai/invest for a great deal: https://www.anthropic.com * Check out Cure Hydration and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.curehydration.com * Check out Quince and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.quince.com * Check out Scribe and use my code scribe.how/invest for a great deal: https://scribe.com * Check out TruDiagnostic and use my code INVEST20 for a great deal: https://www.trudiagnostic.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

Reliance's Jio Platforms is testing the public markets with a $3.2 billion IPO that is targeting India's massive and youthful population, making it one of the most watched emerging market offerings of the year. We explore what this deal reveals about the opportunity — and risks — of investing in India and other fast-growing emerging economies. Today's Stocks & Topics: Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), Market Wrap, State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), SLB N.V. (SLB), Chevron Corporation (CVX), Fight Over Water Rights, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), India's Jio IPO Tests Emerging Market Investing — Is India a Better Bet Than China Right Now?, Key Benchmark Numbers: Treasury Yields, Gold, Silver, Oil and Gasoline, Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), Paying Taxes with Credit Card New Rule. Our Sponsors: * Check out Anthropic and use my code claud.ai/invest for a great deal: https://www.anthropic.com * Check out Cure Hydration and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.curehydration.com * Check out Quince and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.quince.com * Check out Scribe and use my code scribe.how/invest for a great deal: https://scribe.com * Check out TruDiagnostic and use my code INVEST20 for a great deal: https://www.trudiagnostic.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

Zelensky has called Trump's decision to waive certain Russia sanctions 'wrong,' as a US-Russia supply deal on diesel begins taking shape, and the market implications of sanctions relief are already being felt in energy markets. We examine what easing sanctions pressure on Russia means for commodity prices, defense spending, and global trade flows. Today's Stocks & Topics: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), Market Wrap, Backdoor Roth I-R-As, AI Productivity Across the Economy, EQT Corporation (EQT), Russia Sanctions Lifted? What the US-Russia Energy Deal Means for Commodity Prices, The Toro Company (TTC), BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Safe Harbor IRA, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). Our Sponsors: * Check out Anthropic and use my code claud.ai/invest for a great deal: https://www.anthropic.com * Check out Cure Hydration and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.curehydration.com * Check out Quince and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.quince.com * Check out Scribe and use my code scribe.how/invest for a great deal: https://scribe.com * Check out TruDiagnostic and use my code INVEST20 for a great deal: https://www.trudiagnostic.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

The 10-year Treasury yield has pulled back to the psychologically significant 5% level as investors seek safety amid growing concerns about AI sector valuations and broader market volatility. We discuss whether this is the moment to finally lock in bond yields and how to think about fixed income allocation in a world of elevated rates. Today's Stocks & Topics: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), Market Wrap, Earnings Season, Relative Strength Index, Should I Buy Bonds Now? The 10-Year Treasury at 5% Explained, QXO, Inc. (QXO), KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Tokenization. Our Sponsors: * Check out Anthropic and use my code claud.ai/invest for a great deal: https://www.anthropic.com * Check out Cure Hydration and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.curehydration.com * Check out Quince and use my code INVEST for a great deal: https://www.quince.com * Check out Scribe and use my code scribe.how/invest for a great deal: https://scribe.com * Check out TruDiagnostic and use my code INVEST20 for a great deal: https://www.trudiagnostic.com Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

About InvestTalk

About InvestTalk

About InvestTalk