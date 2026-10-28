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2219 episodes
- The 10-year Treasury yield has pulled back to the psychologically significant 5% level as investors seek safety amid growing concerns about AI sector valuations and broader market volatility. We discuss whether this is the moment to finally lock in bond yields and how to think about fixed income allocation in a world of elevated rates.
Today's Stocks & Topics: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), Market Wrap, Earnings Season, Relative Strength Index, Should I Buy Bonds Now? The 10-Year Treasury at 5% Explained, QXO, Inc. (QXO), KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Tokenization.
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Russia Sanctions Lifted? What the US-Russia Energy Deal Means for Commodity Prices10/26/2026 | 44 mins.Zelensky has called Trump's decision to waive certain Russia sanctions 'wrong,' as a US-Russia supply deal on diesel begins taking shape, and the market implications of sanctions relief are already being felt in energy markets. We examine what easing sanctions pressure on Russia means for commodity prices, defense spending, and global trade flows.
Today's Stocks & Topics: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), Market Wrap, Backdoor Roth I-R-As, AI Productivity Across the Economy, EQT Corporation (EQT), Russia Sanctions Lifted? What the US-Russia Energy Deal Means for Commodity Prices, The Toro Company (TTC), BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Safe Harbor IRA, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD).
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India's Jio IPO Tests Emerging Market Investing — Is India a Better Bet Than China Right Now?10/23/2026 | 44 mins.Reliance's Jio Platforms is testing the public markets with a $3.2 billion IPO that is targeting India's massive and youthful population, making it one of the most watched emerging market offerings of the year. We explore what this deal reveals about the opportunity — and risks — of investing in India and other fast-growing emerging economies.
Today's Stocks & Topics: Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), Market Wrap, State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), SLB N.V. (SLB), Chevron Corporation (CVX), Fight Over Water Rights, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), India's Jio IPO Tests Emerging Market Investing — Is India a Better Bet Than China Right Now?, Key Benchmark Numbers: Treasury Yields, Gold, Silver, Oil and Gasoline, Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), Paying Taxes with Credit Card New Rule.
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- The AI bull market is running headfirst into a wall of corporate debt, with credit stress signals flashing in some of the sector's biggest names. We explore how rising borrowing costs and ballooning debt loads could unwind the AI trade faster than most investors expect.
Today's Stocks & Topics: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL), Market Wrap, Lennar Corporation (LEN), Credit Stress in the AI Boom: When Debt Becomes the Market's Achilles Heel, 401(k) Rollover, Unum Group (UNM), Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), Amcor plc (AMCR), Healthcare Premiums.
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Is the AI Trade Reversal Just Beginning? What the Picks-and-Shovels Selloff Really Means10/21/2026 | 44 mins.After years of outperformance, AI infrastructure stocks — the so-called picks-and-shovels plays — are getting hit hard as the trade reverses in markets from Asia to the US. We dig into whether this is a healthy correction or the start of a broader reckoning for AI-linked investments.
Today's Stocks & Topics: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Market Wrap, Vistra Corp. (VST), Is the AI Trade Reversal Just Beginning? What the Picks-and-Shovels Selloff Really Means, Cash-Secure Puts, Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), McKesson Corporation (MCK), Myths about Private Credit, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM).
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About InvestTalk
InvestTalk is your daily guide to stock market analysis, portfolio management, and unbiased financial education. Hosted by experienced wealth managers Justin Klein and Luke Guerrero, CFA, of KPP Financial, this daily investing podcast cuts through the noise to answer your specific investment questions.With over 60 million downloads, InvestTalk is trusted by investors who want institutional-grade research and actionable strategies. Every weekday, Justin and Luke break down complex macroeconomic trends and discuss highly searched topics, including: stock and ETF analysis, 401(k) and retirement optimization, precious metals and commodities, real estate and housing markets, the financial impacts of inflation, AI, and global economic shiftsNo investment inquiry is off-limits. You can call our 24/7 voice bank at 888-99-CHART to have your specific stock ticker or portfolio strategy analyzed live on the air.Follow InvestTalk today to build a more resilient portfolio, and learn more at InvestTalk.com.Podcast website
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