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16 episodes
- Napster made music free in 2000 and the music industry was never the same. So why are we still paying for music decades later?
Chris talks to Osher Günsberg and consumer behaviour expert Dr Paul Harrison about Shawn Fanning, Metallica's war on Napster, and why a service that’s convenient will usually beat a service that’s free.
- IKEA is a barn filled with two types of things - furniture... and psychology.The story of the world's biggest furniture business is one filled with tricks and traps that are designed to exist just below our awareness. The origins of the business are also a mix of things the company does, and doesn't, want you to know about.
- Australia just gave gig delivery workers a legal minimum wage. It's a big win for workers - and it means your Uber Eats order is about to get even more expensive. Here's how UberEats built an empire on the bait... and made billions on the switch.
0:00 Intro
6:00 Two truths and a lie
8:13 The guy who couldn't get a car
20:42 The deal
26:59 How they get you
34:50 The business in the middle of it
38:17 Last one standing
40:08 A tricky business to actually run
41:40 Solving the pay problem
48:10 Two truths and a lie
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About Kohler Media
Money, business and the economy, with a few laughs along the way. Kohler Media is home to two podcasts: How We Got Here: Chris Kohler tells the weird and wild business stories that shaped the economy we're all now trudging through. The deals that collapsed empires, the blunders that accidentally built them, and why it still matters to your wallet. Kohler & Kohler: A father-and-son finance and economics podcast. Alan Kohler is one of Australia's best-known finance journalists, with decades of experience. Chris brings… less experience… but plenty of good vibes.
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