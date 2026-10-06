Australia just gave gig delivery workers a legal minimum wage. It's a big win for workers - and it means your Uber Eats order is about to get even more expensive. Here's how UberEats built an empire on the bait... and made billions on the switch. 0:00 Intro 6:00 Two truths and a lie 8:13 The guy who couldn't get a car 20:42 The deal 26:59 How they get you 34:50 The business in the middle of it 38:17 Last one standing 40:08 A tricky business to actually run 41:40 Solving the pay problem 48:10 Two truths and a lie

IKEA is a barn filled with two types of things - furniture... and psychology.The story of the world's biggest furniture business is one filled with tricks and traps that are designed to exist just below our awareness. The origins of the business are also a mix of things the company does, and doesn't, want you to know about.

Napster made music free in 2000 and the music industry was never the same. So why are we still paying for music decades later? Chris talks to Osher Günsberg and consumer behaviour expert Dr Paul Harrison about Shawn Fanning, Metallica's war on Napster, and why a service that’s convenient will usually beat a service that’s free.

Chris sits down with Mortgage Choice CEO Anthony Waldron for a 'randomised' chat that gives advice on how to navigate falling house prices, rising interest rates and changing government rules.

Chris sits down with veteran IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore to discuss the dizzying valuations being achieved by Nvidia to ask the technical question… is this a bubble?

About Kohler Media

About Kohler Media

About Kohler Media