Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessKohler Media
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Kohler Media
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Kohler Media

Kohler Media
BusinessComedy
Kohler Media
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • Kohler Media

    BONUS EPISODE: Is Nvidia a bubble?

    10/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    Chris sits down with veteran IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore to discuss the dizzying valuations being achieved by Nvidia to ask the technical question… is this a bubble?
  • Kohler Media

    BONUS EPISODE: Where To Next For House Prices?

    09/28/2026 | 44 mins.
    Chris sits down with Mortgage Choice CEO Anthony Waldron for a 'randomised' chat that gives advice on how to navigate falling house prices, rising interest rates and changing government rules.
  • Kohler Media

    How They Got Us To Pay For Music Again

    09/21/2026 | 48 mins.
    Napster made music free in 2000 and the music industry was never the same. So why are we still paying for music decades later?
    Chris talks to Osher Günsberg and consumer behaviour expert Dr Paul Harrison about Shawn Fanning, Metallica's war on Napster, and why a service that’s convenient will usually beat a service that’s free.
  • Kohler Media

    How IKEA tricks you... over and over

    09/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    IKEA is a barn filled with two types of things - furniture... and psychology.The story of the world's biggest furniture business is one filled with tricks and traps that are designed to exist just below our awareness. The origins of the business are also a mix of things the company does, and doesn't, want you to know about.
  • Kohler Media

    Why Uber Eats Is About To Get Even More Expensive

    08/24/2026 | 53 mins.
    Australia just gave gig delivery workers a legal minimum wage. It's a big win for workers - and it means your Uber Eats order is about to get even more expensive. Here's how UberEats built an empire on the bait... and made billions on the switch.

    0:00 Intro

    6:00 Two truths and a lie

    8:13 The guy who couldn't get a car

    20:42 The deal

    26:59 How they get you

    34:50 The business in the middle of it

    38:17 Last one standing

    40:08 A tricky business to actually run

    41:40 Solving the pay problem

    48:10 Two truths and a lie
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Kohler Media
Money, business and the economy, with a few laughs along the way. Kohler Media is home to two podcasts: How We Got Here: Chris Kohler tells the weird and wild business stories that shaped the economy we're all now trudging through. The deals that collapsed empires, the blunders that accidentally built them, and why it still matters to your wallet. Kohler & Kohler: A father-and-son finance and economics podcast. Alan Kohler is one of Australia's best-known finance journalists, with decades of experience. Chris brings… less experience… but plenty of good vibes.
BusinessComedyHistory

Listen to Kohler Media, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:01:03 PM
A company fromMADSACK