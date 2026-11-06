THE BELIEFS YOU DON'T KNOW YOU HAVE ARE CONTROLLING YOU



How do you know the sky is blue? You just know. Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs argues that some of what leaders "just know" about their organizations isn't fact at all. It's assumption, and it feels just as certain.



IN THIS EPISODE

• Why activity metrics like turnaround time and volume can look fine while the OR goes without what it needs

• Five belief markers to listen for, including "that's just how it is" and "it's always been this way"

• How an invisible belief becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, and why lean can make a workaround more efficient instead of removing it

• Four techniques to surface hidden beliefs, from outside perspective to looking at what you're not measuring



KEY TAKEAWAY

The discomfort of questioning is nothing compared to the cost of not questioning. Courage to question is the price of transformation.



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