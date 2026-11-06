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39 episodes
- CERTIFIED DOES NOT MEAN VERIFIED TO DO THE JOB
Recorded live in front of a room of perioperative leaders, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs and Dr. Edna Gilliam make the case that the next professional revolution in surgery is happening outside the OR, in sterile processing. Dr. Edna, a periop leader who learned SPD for herself, explains why she took the assessment before asking her own leaders to.
IN THIS EPISODE
• How surgery came into the hospital, and why OR nurses organized in 1949 while sterile processing went 45 years without a career path
• What surfaced when 125 SPD leaders across 189 facilities were assessed: certifications alone were not enough
• Operational blindness: why so many periop leaders see SPD as a black box, and why temporary fixes don't change permanent damage
• Process, people, performance: a development track that turns technicians into verified operators
KEY TAKEAWAY
"If you don't give people something to progress to, they begin to cannibalize where they are."
FREE GUIDES FROM SIPS
Certification is not verification
What is Operational Blindness?
Sterile Processing Knowledge Center
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Bred To Lead is powered by SIPS Healthcare Solutions.
BredToLead.com
SterileByDesign.com
SIPSHealthcare.com
- YOU ARE A 10,000 POUND ELEPHANT CHAINED TO A SMALL STAKE
A baby elephant tied to a wooden stake stops pulling. Years later, fully grown, it still doesn't try. Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs names the four beliefs keeping healthcare organizations chained the same way, where they came from, and how to break each one.
IN THIS EPISODE
• Why "SPD will always be reactive" confuses responding to demand with always being behind it
• The math on "cost center": a $50 million OR losing 3% to SPD drag leaks $1.5 million
• Why the OR's dissatisfaction is a signal, not a character flaw
• How "we're doing the best we can" sets a false ceiling, and why you propose a business case instead of a budget ask
YOUR CHALLENGE
Ask your OR: what would excellent SPD support look like to you, and what would have to be true for you to trust us completely? Then really listen.
FREE GUIDES FROM SIPS
What is Operational Blindness?
Sterile Processing Knowledge Center
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Bred To Lead is powered by SIPS Healthcare Solutions.
BredToLead.com
SterileByDesign.com
SIPSHealthcare.com
- THE BELIEFS YOU DON'T KNOW YOU HAVE ARE CONTROLLING YOU
How do you know the sky is blue? You just know. Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs argues that some of what leaders "just know" about their organizations isn't fact at all. It's assumption, and it feels just as certain.
IN THIS EPISODE
• Why activity metrics like turnaround time and volume can look fine while the OR goes without what it needs
• Five belief markers to listen for, including "that's just how it is" and "it's always been this way"
• How an invisible belief becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, and why lean can make a workaround more efficient instead of removing it
• Four techniques to surface hidden beliefs, from outside perspective to looking at what you're not measuring
KEY TAKEAWAY
The discomfort of questioning is nothing compared to the cost of not questioning. Courage to question is the price of transformation.
FREE GUIDES FROM SIPS
What is Operational Blindness?
Sterile Processing Knowledge Center
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Bred To Lead is powered by SIPS Healthcare Solutions.
BredToLead.com
SterileByDesign.com
SIPSHealthcare.com
- YOU CAN'T OPTIMIZE DOWNSTREAM WHILE THE CONSTRAINT SITS UPSTREAM
Every week the same meeting happens: the CFO sees rising costs, the COO hears surgeon complaints, the CNO watches quality metrics stall, and SPD says the numbers look fine. Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs explains why everyone is right, and gives the condition a name.
IN THIS EPISODE
• Why OR improvement efforts stall at a ceiling when SPD, the upstream constraint, goes unaddressed
• The definition of operational blindness: leaders can't see dysfunction because measurement and feedback systems don't surface it
• The NASCAR picture: the surgeon is the driver, the OR is the pit crew, SPD is the garage
• What operational blindness looks like from the CFO, COO, CNO, SPD director and C suite seats
KEY TAKEAWAY
Fix the people and send them back to the same system, you get the same problem. Fix the system, you fix the problem.
FREE GUIDES FROM SIPS
Surgical case readiness
Sterile Processing Knowledge Center
━━━━━━━━━━━━
Bred To Lead is powered by SIPS Healthcare Solutions.
BredToLead.com
SterileByDesign.com
SIPSHealthcare.com
Ep. 035: Who Says Elephants Can't Dance? IBM's Comeback and the Healthcare Lesson01/15/2026 | 29 mins.THE SAME PEOPLE LOOKED EXCELLENT ONCE THE SYSTEM CHANGED
In 1993 IBM posted an $8 billion loss and analysts said to break it up. Lou Gerstner kept most of the same managers and changed the beliefs and systems around them instead. Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs opens the Operational Blindness read and teach series with that story and what it means for healthcare.
IN THIS EPISODE
• Dr. Jake reads "The Elephant Everyone Forgot" from Operational Blindness, word for word, then breaks it down
• The three invisible beliefs that nearly killed IBM, including "the culture can't change"
• Healthcare's own invisible beliefs: SPD will always be reactive, it's just a cost center, the OR will never be satisfied
• What executives, SPD leaders and surgical services should each take from Gerstner's turnaround
YOUR CHALLENGE
Before you replace another director, ask: do they have visibility into their real impact, the resources to succeed, and a measurement system that shows what matters?
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Bred To Lead is powered by SIPS Healthcare Solutions.
BredToLead.com
SterileByDesign.com
SIPSHealthcare.com
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About Bred To Lead
PEOPLE AREN'T BORN TO LEAD. THEY'RE BRED TO LEAD.Most organizations don't fail all at once. They break down slowly:• Missed warning signs• Leaders who stopped seeing what's in front of them• Teams that quietly stopped believingBy the time someone calls in a fixer, the damage has been building for years.━━━━━━━━━━━━ABOUT YOUR HOSTDr. Jake Tayler Jacobs DBA, MBA, B.Ed. | The Business Doctor• President and COO, SIPS Healthcare Solutions• Author of Operational Blindness• Nearly 15 years turning around struggling businessesWHAT EACH EPISODE COVERS• Why leaders and organizations lose their way• The early symptoms most people miss• The people-first habits that keep a team healthy before it needs rescuingWHO IT'S FORStraight talk, real turnaround stories, and practical tools you can use Monday morning, whether you're running a company, leading a department, or stepping into management for the first time.Leadership isn't inherited. It's built. Let's build it.━━━━━━━━━━━━Bred To Lead is powered by SIPS Healthcare Solutions.BredToLead.comSterileByDesign.comSIPSHealthcare.comPodcast website
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