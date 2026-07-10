What if the thing you fear most—CHANGE—is actually the key to unlocking your extraordinary life?

In this powerful episode of Extraordinary America, host Cosmos sits down with Anne Bonney, a dynamic keynote speaker, two-time author, and host of the "Dancing in the Discomfort Zone" podcast. Anne's journey from a childhood spent moving across the globe (including Saudi Arabia!) to quitting her high-paying NYC corporate job and moving into her parents' basement will completely shift how you view life's uncomfortable moments.



🔥 KEY TAKEAWAYS:



✅ Why your brain is WIRED to resist change (and how to work with it, not against it)

✅ The "low-stakes discomfort" strategy that builds resilience without risking everything

✅ How to quiet the anxiety when making big life decisions (like starting your own business)

✅ The power of "action shrivels anxiety" and why movement beats overthinking

✅ Practical tools for navigating career transitions, toxic relationships, and major life shifts

✅ Anne's personal story of leaving security for purpose (and what happened next)



Chapters:



(03:35) How do you go about experiencing change when most people just settle down

(14:32) Consider the big move.

(20:08) The moment you make a huge change, you have to redefine your identity.

(27:21) How do average Americans achieve success

(35:48) Intentionally seek out uncomfortable experiences to get better at ones you can't control



Sponsored by:

BLU Scholarship: https://www.blu.university/a/2147984849/YbykQKgP



Anne Bonney bio:

Anne Bonney is a dynamic, energetic international motivational keynote speaker, trainer, and certified speaking professional (CSP®) who specializes in change management, resilience, emotional intelligence, and courageous communication. As an authority on navigating change, she helps individuals and organizations thrive amid uncertainty by embracing discomfort as a pathway to growth and fulfillment.



From a young age, Anne embodied adaptability. At seven years old, when her parents announced a move to Saudi Arabia—her fifth relocation in as many years—she famously puffed up her chest and declared, “I’ve got places to go and people to see.” This early mindset has defined her life: change has become her comfort zone. Over the years, she has moved 27 times, attended 13 different schools from kindergarten through her master’s degree, lived on four continents, and built six distinct and successful careers.



Drawing on her extensive personal and professional experience—including two decades in corporate and nonprofit leadership—Anne has studied the anatomy of habits, change, and human reactions to uncertainty. She is the author of two books on change and resilience, a sought-after conference emcee, and the host and creator of the popular podcast Dancing in the Discomfort Zone, where she explores topics such as stepping beyond comfort zones, building courage, and leading through challenges.



A firm believer in the ancient wisdom of Heraclitus—“Change is the only constant in life”—Anne ignites audiences to get good at embracing it. Whether through high-energy keynotes, interactive workshops, or her TEDx talk Dancing with Discomfort: The Power of Seeking the Unfamiliar, she empowers people to intentionally seek the unfamiliar, strengthen their resilience, and lead more fun, fulfilling lives. Anne’s message is clear: discomfort isn’t something to avoid—it’s where real growth and courage begin.



🌐 CONNECT WITH ANNE BONNEY:

Website: https://yourchangespeaker.com

Website: https://ignitingyourcourage.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annebonney

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dancing-in-the-discomfort-zone-with-anne-bonney/id1444223443



Connect with Extraordinary America: https://extraordinary-america.com/platform

Or Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4wP-mxH54v4