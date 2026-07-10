Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessExtraordinary America
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Extraordinary America
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Extraordinary America

Cosmos Dar
BusinessEducation
Extraordinary America
Latest episode

375 episodes

  • Extraordinary America

    Having the Right Financial Education to Create Generational Wealth with Kimberly Spencer

    07/09/2026 | 47 mins.
    From selling glitter water at 5 to building million-dollar businesses | The Truth About Generational Wealth & Entrepreneurial Success
    What happens when you watch your parents build a million-dollar company while battling addiction? For Kimberly Spencer, it became the blueprint for understanding that success is about mindset AND skillset—not just money.

    In this powerful episode, award-winning coach and TEDx speaker Kimberly Spencer breaks down the real secrets behind building sustainable wealth, running multiple businesses while raising three kids, and why the second generation loses 70% of generational wealth.

    🔥 KEY TAKEAWAYS:

    ✅ The critical difference between inheriting money vs. inheriting an entrepreneurial mindset

    ✅ Why "secure" corporate jobs are riskier than entrepreneurship in 2024

    ✅ How to balance multiple businesses with family life (practical strategies)

    ✅ The art of pivoting when your "dream" doesn't fulfill you

    ✅ From screenwriting for Netflix to a 7-figure coaching empire

    ✅ Building resilience through calculated risk-taking

    ✅ The subconscious structures needed for business success

    Kimberly's journey is proof that making your own mold beats conforming to someone else's. Featured on Netflix, Forbes, CNBC, and ESPN, she's revolutionizing how visionary leaders leverage their voices and build lasting impact.

    Chapters:

    (10:54) Three children run multiple businesses simultaneously

    (14:45) How do we go about creating generational wealth in today's world

    (22:40) Profit first approach

    (33:09) A lot of financial courses that teach entrepreneurship tend to be scams.

    (36:43) What Americans should do in terms of educating themselves about business and entrepreneurship

    (51:32) Kim discusses generational wealth and financial education on the Cosmos podcast.

    Sponsored by:

    BLU Scholarship: https://www.blu.university/a/2147984849/YbykQKgP

    Kimberly Spencer bio:

    Kimberly Spencer is a dynamic 16+ year entrepreneur, subconscious success strategist, Amazon #1 bestselling author, and TEDx speaker. As the founder of Crown Yourself® and CEO of Communication Queens Agency, she empowers leaders to transform self-limiting beliefs, rewrite their personal stories, and achieve holistic success in business, relationships, and life.

    A former Miss Congeniality, certified Pilates instructor, screenwriter (with her film BRO acquired by Lionsgate), and multifaceted achiever in fitness, entrepreneurship, and pageantry, Kimberly draws from a journey marked by overcoming childhood challenges, including family addiction, bulimia, perfectionism, and chronic self-sabotage. Despite early successes across diverse fields—from running a Pilates studio and starring in London theater to pitching on Shark Tank auditions and building e-commerce ventures—she recognized that internal patterns of fear, codependency, and not-enoughness were undermining her wins.

    This realization sparked her pivot to mindset mastery, blending neuro-linguistic programming, somatic practices, breathwork, and high-performance habits with practical entrepreneurship strategies. Today, she helps hundreds of visionary leaders clear unconscious blocks, align their mindset with messaging, amplify their visibility (including through podcasting mastery, as detailed in her #1 bestseller, Make Every Podcast Want You), and build empires rooted in freedom, fulfillment, and authenticity.

    A health enthusiast fueled by green juice and espresso, a devoted mother to two boys, and an unsinkable optimist who believes in miracles, Manolos, and the profit in mistakes, Kimberly champions the idea that everyone can crown themselves sovereign by choosing a powerful new story.

    🔗 CONNECT WITH KIMBERLY SPENCER:

    Website: https://www.crownyourself.com

    Connect with Extraordinary America: https://extraordinary-america.com/platform
    Or watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kodVzk2mxRc
  • Extraordinary America

    Kimberly Spencer: Preview

    07/07/2026 | 3 mins.
    From selling glitter water at 5 to building million-dollar businesses | The Truth About Generational Wealth & Entrepreneurial Success
    What happens when you watch your parents build a million-dollar company while battling addiction? For Kimberly Spencer, it became the blueprint for understanding that success is about mindset AND skillset—not just money.

    You can hear the full episode on Thursday, July 9th
  • Extraordinary America

    Getting Out of Your Comfort Zone with Anne Bonney

    07/02/2026 | 39 mins.
    What if the thing you fear most—CHANGE—is actually the key to unlocking your extraordinary life?
    In this powerful episode of Extraordinary America, host Cosmos sits down with Anne Bonney, a dynamic keynote speaker, two-time author, and host of the "Dancing in the Discomfort Zone" podcast. Anne's journey from a childhood spent moving across the globe (including Saudi Arabia!) to quitting her high-paying NYC corporate job and moving into her parents' basement will completely shift how you view life's uncomfortable moments.

    🔥 KEY TAKEAWAYS:

    ✅ Why your brain is WIRED to resist change (and how to work with it, not against it)
    ✅ The "low-stakes discomfort" strategy that builds resilience without risking everything
    ✅ How to quiet the anxiety when making big life decisions (like starting your own business)
    ✅ The power of "action shrivels anxiety" and why movement beats overthinking
    ✅ Practical tools for navigating career transitions, toxic relationships, and major life shifts
    ✅ Anne's personal story of leaving security for purpose (and what happened next)

    Chapters:

    (03:35) How do you go about experiencing change when most people just settle down
    (14:32) Consider the big move.
    (20:08) The moment you make a huge change, you have to redefine your identity.
    (27:21) How do average Americans achieve success
    (35:48) Intentionally seek out uncomfortable experiences to get better at ones you can't control

    Sponsored by:
    BLU Scholarship: https://www.blu.university/a/2147984849/YbykQKgP

    Anne Bonney bio:
    Anne Bonney is a dynamic, energetic international motivational keynote speaker, trainer, and certified speaking professional (CSP®) who specializes in change management, resilience, emotional intelligence, and courageous communication. As an authority on navigating change, she helps individuals and organizations thrive amid uncertainty by embracing discomfort as a pathway to growth and fulfillment.

    From a young age, Anne embodied adaptability. At seven years old, when her parents announced a move to Saudi Arabia—her fifth relocation in as many years—she famously puffed up her chest and declared, “I’ve got places to go and people to see.” This early mindset has defined her life: change has become her comfort zone. Over the years, she has moved 27 times, attended 13 different schools from kindergarten through her master’s degree, lived on four continents, and built six distinct and successful careers.

    Drawing on her extensive personal and professional experience—including two decades in corporate and nonprofit leadership—Anne has studied the anatomy of habits, change, and human reactions to uncertainty. She is the author of two books on change and resilience, a sought-after conference emcee, and the host and creator of the popular podcast Dancing in the Discomfort Zone, where she explores topics such as stepping beyond comfort zones, building courage, and leading through challenges.

    A firm believer in the ancient wisdom of Heraclitus—“Change is the only constant in life”—Anne ignites audiences to get good at embracing it. Whether through high-energy keynotes, interactive workshops, or her TEDx talk Dancing with Discomfort: The Power of Seeking the Unfamiliar, she empowers people to intentionally seek the unfamiliar, strengthen their resilience, and lead more fun, fulfilling lives. Anne’s message is clear: discomfort isn’t something to avoid—it’s where real growth and courage begin.

    🌐 CONNECT WITH ANNE BONNEY:
    Website: https://yourchangespeaker.com
    Website: https://ignitingyourcourage.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annebonney
    Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dancing-in-the-discomfort-zone-with-anne-bonney/id1444223443

    Connect with Extraordinary America: https://extraordinary-america.com/platform
    Or Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4wP-mxH54v4
  • Extraordinary America

    Anne Bonney: Preview

    06/30/2026 | 2 mins.
    In this powerful episode of Extraordinary America, host Cosmos sits down with Anne Bonney, a dynamic keynote speaker, two-time author, and host of the "Dancing in the Discomfort Zone" podcast. Anne's journey from a childhood spent moving across the globe (including Saudi Arabia!) to quitting her high-paying NYC corporate job and moving into her parents' basement will completely shift how you view life's uncomfortable moments.

    You can hear the full episode on Thursday, July 2nd
  • Extraordinary America

    Wealth and Tax Strategies Employed by the Uber Wealthy with Catrina Craft

    06/25/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Catrina Croft, a CPA and tax strategist who has transformed her own financial struggles into a thriving business helping others. After overcoming $100,000 in debt and losing 80% of her income, Catrina shares her journey and the advanced tax strategies used by the ultra-wealthy to protect and grow their wealth.

    From entity structuring to overlooked deductions, listeners will gain practical insights on how to leverage the tax code to their advantage. Tune in to discover how you can cut your taxes and boost your profits!

    Chapters:

    (02:49) Catrina helps other business owners utilize tax strategies to build wealth.

    (10:56) An LLC is at the state level, so that's a limited liability company.

    (24:14) Tax strategies are always changing.

    (29:25) Most people want financial freedom, but they don't know how to achieve it.

    (31:54) The biggest mistake people make when it comes to taxes is trying to do it themselves.

    (38:18) Craft More Cash helps business owners maximize their cash and profitability.

    Sponsored by:

    BLU Scholarship: https://www.blu.university/a/2147984849/YbykQKgP

    Catrina M Craft bio:

    Catrina M. Craft is a dedicated tax strategist and wealth advisor who specializes in partnering with high-achieving entrepreneurs to build and preserve lasting wealth.
    With a proven track record of implementing advanced tax strategies, Catrina has helped business owners save more than $150,000 annually in taxes, often transforming situations where clients were paying more in taxes than they earned in profits.

    She focuses on uncovering hidden tax advantages known primarily to the nation's top 2%, making sophisticated planning accessible to driven entrepreneurs who lack the time or desire to navigate the complex, ever-changing tax code themselves.
    Catrina empowers her clients to leverage the tax code not just for compliance but as a powerful tool to boost the bottom line, maximize deductions, achieve retirement goals, and protect generational wealth.

    Recognizing that many successful business owners are unaware of the full potential available to them due to the intricacies of tax law, she serves as a trusted ally—working collaboratively to design personalized tax strategies and comprehensive legacy plans.

    Connect with Catrina:

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/catrinamcraft

    https://craftmoneymap.com

    Connect with Extraordinary America: https://extraordinary-america.com/platform
    Or Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/PnKBjSZlcTs
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Extraordinary America
America has always been about freedom, opportunity, and the pursuit of happiness. However, most Americans are not free when it comes to the financial front. Most are under financial slavery due to losing their jobs, having stagnant wages due to outsourcing, inflation due to money printing, and debt of all kinds. Wealth and income inequality runs rampant across America while the middle class has all but disappeared! Where there is no freedom, there can never be opportunity nor happiness. Such a disconnect between who we are as Americans and our Financial reality cannot be allowed to continue.​Therefore, Extraordinary America is about the abolition of financial slavery. It is about the financial freedom of the 99%. It is about Americans awakening and unleashing the Extraordinary within themselves and setting themselves free!​The truth is Americans are Extraordinary. As immigrants and descendants of immigrants, they have overcome insurmountable obstacles and barriers with their pioneering and entrepreneurial spirit, and this time is no different. Americans should never give up or surrender to hopelessness and despair, no matter how bad the situation is, no matter how much the odds are stacked against them. Just as spring overcomes winter, Day overcomes Night, the light within us shall overcome the darkness around us. Its time for us to know that we are our own saviors, that there is an Extraordinary within us waiting to be unleashed, that freedom is our birthright and that we shall realize the American Dream!​The path to financial freedom is by educating and transforming ourselves into Entrepreneurs and Investors on the light side! In this podcast Cosmos Dar interviews Entrepreneurs and Investors who fought against the odds, and in many cases came from humble beginnings to attain financial freedom, to see how they did it. He hopes through all these stories that the Extraordinary within the audience shall awaken, that they shall take the actions necessary to abolish financial slavery from their lives and finally Realize the American dream!
Podcast website
BusinessEducationEntrepreneurshipSelf-Improvement

Listen to Extraordinary America, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:54:30 PM
A company fromMADSACK