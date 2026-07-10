From selling glitter water at 5 to building million-dollar businesses | The Truth About Generational Wealth & Entrepreneurial Success
What happens when you watch your parents build a million-dollar company while battling addiction? For Kimberly Spencer, it became the blueprint for understanding that success is about mindset AND skillset—not just money.
In this powerful episode, award-winning coach and TEDx speaker Kimberly Spencer breaks down the real secrets behind building sustainable wealth, running multiple businesses while raising three kids, and why the second generation loses 70% of generational wealth.
🔥 KEY TAKEAWAYS:
✅ The critical difference between inheriting money vs. inheriting an entrepreneurial mindset
✅ Why "secure" corporate jobs are riskier than entrepreneurship in 2024
✅ How to balance multiple businesses with family life (practical strategies)
✅ The art of pivoting when your "dream" doesn't fulfill you
✅ From screenwriting for Netflix to a 7-figure coaching empire
✅ Building resilience through calculated risk-taking
✅ The subconscious structures needed for business success
Kimberly's journey is proof that making your own mold beats conforming to someone else's. Featured on Netflix, Forbes, CNBC, and ESPN, she's revolutionizing how visionary leaders leverage their voices and build lasting impact.
Chapters:
(10:54) Three children run multiple businesses simultaneously
(14:45) How do we go about creating generational wealth in today's world
(22:40) Profit first approach
(33:09) A lot of financial courses that teach entrepreneurship tend to be scams.
(36:43) What Americans should do in terms of educating themselves about business and entrepreneurship
(51:32) Kim discusses generational wealth and financial education on the Cosmos podcast.
Sponsored by:
BLU Scholarship: https://www.blu.university/a/2147984849/YbykQKgP
Kimberly Spencer bio:
Kimberly Spencer is a dynamic 16+ year entrepreneur, subconscious success strategist, Amazon #1 bestselling author, and TEDx speaker. As the founder of Crown Yourself® and CEO of Communication Queens Agency, she empowers leaders to transform self-limiting beliefs, rewrite their personal stories, and achieve holistic success in business, relationships, and life.
A former Miss Congeniality, certified Pilates instructor, screenwriter (with her film BRO acquired by Lionsgate), and multifaceted achiever in fitness, entrepreneurship, and pageantry, Kimberly draws from a journey marked by overcoming childhood challenges, including family addiction, bulimia, perfectionism, and chronic self-sabotage. Despite early successes across diverse fields—from running a Pilates studio and starring in London theater to pitching on Shark Tank auditions and building e-commerce ventures—she recognized that internal patterns of fear, codependency, and not-enoughness were undermining her wins.
This realization sparked her pivot to mindset mastery, blending neuro-linguistic programming, somatic practices, breathwork, and high-performance habits with practical entrepreneurship strategies. Today, she helps hundreds of visionary leaders clear unconscious blocks, align their mindset with messaging, amplify their visibility (including through podcasting mastery, as detailed in her #1 bestseller, Make Every Podcast Want You), and build empires rooted in freedom, fulfillment, and authenticity.
A health enthusiast fueled by green juice and espresso, a devoted mother to two boys, and an unsinkable optimist who believes in miracles, Manolos, and the profit in mistakes, Kimberly champions the idea that everyone can crown themselves sovereign by choosing a powerful new story.
🔗 CONNECT WITH KIMBERLY SPENCER:
Website: https://www.crownyourself.com
Connect with Extraordinary America: https://extraordinary-america.com/platform
Or watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kodVzk2mxRc