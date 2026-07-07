Why Your AI-Written/Published Book Isn’t Selling (And How To Fix It)
07/07/2026 | 36 mins.
Are you struggling to get traction with a self-published manuscript? AI book marketing strategies often promise instant success, but many authors find themselves stuck with finished books that simply aren't selling. Host Juliet Clark breaks down the "lottery" mindset that keeps new authors from building real audiences and explores why technology is no substitute for a solid business plan. In this episode, she pulls back the curtain on common publishing pitfalls—from the copyright risks associated with AI to the critical need for a professional brand guide. Learn how to stop treating your book like a hobby and start managing it like the professional asset it truly is. Whether you are writing fiction or non-fiction, discover how to leverage AI tools correctly while maintaining creative control and building a sustainable author platform.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://superbrandpublishing.com/podcast/
Build It. Share It. Grow It. With Snowtree Media
06/30/2026 | 46 mins.
Are you struggling to get your book noticed in a sea of millions? Staci Deering and Nathan Brown from Snowtree Media join us to share practical digital marketing strategies designed to help authors build genuine, lasting momentum. They explain why moving beyond simple social media posts is essential, emphasizing the need for a centralized "information hub" to showcase your unique brand and personality. Staci and Nate walk us through how to take an honest inventory of your strengths—from blogging to public speaking—to turn cold traffic into a dedicated, warm audience. Juliet joins the conversation as they explore how to stay consistent, avoid the "salesy" trap, and effectively use your online presence to get your message in front of the right readers.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://superbrandpublishing.com/podcast/
The Fortune Teller's Daughter: Crafting Fiction From Real Experiences And Funnel Building Tips
06/23/2026 | 12 mins.
Juliet Clark’s second fiction book this year just came out, and you can download it for free at JulietDillonClark.com. But before you do, perhaps you want to know its backstory? Juliet shares how real-life experiences inspired her to write The Fortune Teller’s Daughter, as well as how her research brought her deep into the gypsy culture and the business practices of psychic shops.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://superbrandpublishing.com/podcast/
Leveraging AI To Boost Book Sales And Engagement: Domingo Silvas On Praxis Platform
06/16/2026 | 26 mins.
You’ve spent months—maybe years—writing your manuscript. But publishing is only the beginning. The real challenge is reaching the right readers and turning attention into lasting connection. What if your book wasn’t static, but a “living document”—an interactive extension of your brand that evolves with your audience?
Today, Domingo Silvas helps us explore how AI is transforming the author journey—not as replacement, but as an augmentation tool that helps you: Turn pages into conversations with AI-driven book companions Scale marketing with automated, high-converting 30-day launch plans Build a living document with dynamic content, CRM integration, and clear CTAs Protect your voice using specialized AI tools that reduce hallucinations and stay on-brand
Whether you’re building a readership or converting clients, it’s time to rethink what your book can do—and how AI can amplify its impact.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://superbrandpublishing.com/podcast/
Building A Fiction Author Platform In 2026: Lessons From Publishing Dark Granny
06/09/2026 | 33 mins.
Building a fiction author platform in 2026 is a fundamentally different game than it was a decade ago, evolving from basic promotion into a robust, data-driven ecosystem. In this episode, we pull back the curtain on the modern author’s toolkit, exploring how to leverage AI-assisted branding, targeted sales funnels, and strategic book launches to maximize reach without relying on outdated tactics. Whether you are a first-time novelist or a seasoned writer looking to modernize your promotion, you will learn the exact systems—from crafting effective landing pages and navigating algorithmic changes to executing high-converting book swaps—that turn an unknown manuscript into a sustainable, consistent business.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://superbrandpublishing.com/podcast/
Promote, Profit, Publish! Become the world authority you always knew you could be. You know it. We know it. And this is how the rest of the world catches up.
Most authors get it wrong. They put the wrong steps in the wrong order, pinning all of their hopes, dreams, and money on the sale of the book. Experts on authority marketing know that publishing elevates your customer base in ways that are impossible through any other mechanism. In short, you establish yourself as the world authority on your topic first, creating a trust between you and your audience that allows you to write, and sell, whatever you want with ease and flow. Step one of this process takes your investment and cycles it right back into you, your image, your platform, your global presence. You can’t afford to keep the curtain closed. Your ticket to freedom is to position yourself as the go-to expert on your topic by way of your personal truth before you even attempt to sell a book.
The truth….
If you’re only about the money honey you’re in the wrong place. Platform building works, every time, because you pride yourself on authenticity. You build a social, global platform that is a transmutation of your soul and message. Your audience needs to experience a level of trust in you that is staggering (and rare) in today’s saturated, over-promising/under-delivering digital age. You can’t afford to blend in. Why do it backward and end up with an inventory of books in your basement and a negative balance in your account? Here’s what many publishing companies say vs. what they actually mean; “Become a best-selling author! (For like, a minute)… “Make money from your book! (But remember, you can’t keep it)…”Make your author dreams come true! (ish…)
You want to make a difference and an income. This is how you do it. As an authority on your topic, you’ll be positioned as a sought-after speaker and trusted teacher. Fans will find you, follow you and wait for you to offer them something. And you’ll have it ready to go.
The result…..
You’ve done it. They know you. They love you. The time has come to give the people what they want- your book! Most publishing and book marketing companies take more than they give. Period. Sadly, by the time the powers that be are done divvying up the profits from your life’s work, you’re left with a negative ROI and a strong temptation to throw in the towel. Not here, that’s why we created this podcast. We care about a little thing called “the ripple effect.” Your success leads to the successful transformations of other people. And that circles back around to work you can take pride in. So, we’ve figured out the formula that establishes you as a world authority, helps you release a best-selling book and does it at a fraction of the cost of other houses so that you actually get to keep most of the money you make. And then you rave about us to your friends. You win, we win, your audience wins. The crowd goes wild. The world is a better place.
Join bestselling author, platform building expert, and publishing company owner, Juliet Clark to learn the ins and outs of how to build a platform that serves you and your audience while making the world a better place!