On the heels of the recently released Top 50 Cocktails list, Adam and Zach discuss what this global survey of top bars and bartenders can tell us about what is going on in the world of spirits, including the continued surge of interest in Italian spirits, the role of tequila in craft cocktails, and much more. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review VinePair on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to [email protected]
Thanks for listening, and be well.Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepairTwitter: @adamteeter @joannasciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.