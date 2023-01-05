Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • What Can We Learn From the Top 50 Cocktails List?
    On the heels of the recently released Top 50 Cocktails list, Adam and Zach discuss what this global survey of top bars and bartenders can tell us about what is going on in the world of spirits, including the continued surge of interest in Italian spirits, the role of tequila in craft cocktails, and much more. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review VinePair on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to [email protected] Thanks for listening, and be well.Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepairTwitter: @adamteeter @joannasciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/12/2023
    27:50
  • Why is Natural Wine in Decline?
    Adam and Zach examine why natural wine's fortunes have reversed so dramatically, including discussing audience fatigue with the style, diminishing coolness, and the perhaps inevitable outcome of every purported wine revolution. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review VinePair on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to [email protected] Thanks for listening, and be well.Zach is drinking: Mango Margaritas at Birch RoadAdam is drinking: Chateau Montelena ChardonnayInstagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepairTwitter: @adamteeter @joannasciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/8/2023
    23:31
  • The Tequila Industry Is Being Split Apart
    Adam and Zach take a look at the changing landscape of the tequila industry, as celebrity-driven brands continue to surge while collectors, aficionados, and members of the trade look to more traditional expressions. With only so much agave to go around, what does the future of tequila look like? Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review VinePair on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to [email protected] Thanks for listening, and be well.Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepairTwitter: @adamteeter @joannasciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/5/2023
    32:23
  • Who Are Premium Private Label Brands For?
    Adam and Zach puzzle over the growing number of higher-end private label wines and spirits on offer at certain retailers, trying to figure out who the audience for these pricey bottles attached to chain store brands is. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review VinePair on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to [email protected] Thanks for listening, and be well.Zach is drinking: Panic Button at RoquetteAdam is drinking: Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-PapesInstagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepairTwitter: @adamteeter @joannasciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    26:54
  • Building the Ideal Wedding Bar Program
    Adam and Zach respond to a listener question about how to create an optimal wedding bar program, with discussion around pre-batched cocktails, what kinds of spirits to include, and why having multiple bar locations is crucial. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review VinePair on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to [email protected] Thanks for listening, and be well.Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepairTwitter: @adamteeter @joannasciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    26:17

About VinePair Podcast

Join VinePair co-founder Adam Teeter, executive editor Joanna Sciarrino, and sommelier and wine educator Zach Geballe as they discuss the latest news, trends, and happenings, as well as interview newsmakers and key figures in the world of wine, beer, and spirits each week. Now officially New York Times recommended!

