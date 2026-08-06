Wine has long relied on tradition to sell itself: traditions surrounding wine producers and regions, traditions surrounding drinking occasions and traditions surrounding how all of that is used to market wine. Yet do those stories still matter to consumers? Do they get people excited about wine, or do they serve as barriers that keep some people out of the category? Adam and Zach discuss all that and more in this week's episode. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review The VinePair Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to podcast@vinepair.com. Thanks for listening, and cheers!



Zach is reading: We Asked 12 Bartenders: What’s the Most Exciting International City to Drink in Right Now?



Adam is reading: How the Upper East Side Became New York City’s Last Bastion for Craft Beer



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