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880 episodes
- Adam, Joanna, and Zach take a look at another reason why wine is struggling in restaurants: the drinking public is unable to perceive value with much of what's on offer. While restaurants decry the high prices that wineries and distributors charge, and producers and drinkers cringe at the major markups restaurants apply to wine, is it possible that there's another solution besides just "someone gets screwed over?" Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review The VinePair Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to podcast@vinepair.com. Thanks for listening, and cheers!
Zach is reading: DISCUS Is Trying to Boost Spirits Exports. Tariffs Keep Getting In the Way.
Joanna is reading: The 30 Best Gins for 2026
Adam is reading: Route 66 Turns 100: A Brewery-by-Brewery Road Trip Guide From Chicago to Santa Monica
Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- With Joanna back from Scotland, she rejoins Adam and Zach to discuss her takeaways from visiting Panda & Sons, the iconic and world-class bar in Edinburgh. Do bars at that level tend to seem more similar than you'd think given that they're located in countries around the world? How tough is it to balance trying to be a place that locals might go to with being such a tourist destination? Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review The VinePair Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to podcast@vinepair.com. Thanks for listening, and cheers!
Zach is drinking: E. Guigal Côte-Rôtie "Brune & Blonde de Guigal"
Joanna is drinking: Aberfeldy 21-Year Single Malt Scotch
Adam is drinking: St. Innocent Winery "Freedom Hill" Chardonnay
Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Wine has long relied on tradition to sell itself: traditions surrounding wine producers and regions, traditions surrounding drinking occasions and traditions surrounding how all of that is used to market wine. Yet do those stories still matter to consumers? Do they get people excited about wine, or do they serve as barriers that keep some people out of the category? Adam and Zach discuss all that and more in this week's episode. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review The VinePair Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to podcast@vinepair.com. Thanks for listening, and cheers!
Zach is reading: We Asked 12 Bartenders: What’s the Most Exciting International City to Drink in Right Now?
Adam is reading: How the Upper East Side Became New York City’s Last Bastion for Craft Beer
Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Adam and Zach discuss two recent studies, the first of which shows that, surprise, Gen Z is drinking at historically normal rates, despite all the misplaced doom and gloom around the generation. Why were so many invested in the myth that Gen Z doesn't drink, and how should producers and marketers be rethinking their strategy. Plus, another study explores what drinkers really value, and how being consistent in terms of messaging and price can be more effective than chasing trends. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review The VinePair Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to podcast@vinepair.com. Thanks for listening, and cheers!
Zach is drinking: Treveri Cellars Dornfelder
Adam is drinking: Sad Negroni
Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Adam and Zach discuss some of Adam's takeaways from hosting The Buildout, in particular about the tremendous importance of hospitality, and on making the guest experience welcoming and accommodating, as well as the need to be willing to change your concept, why you have to know your marketplace very well, and more. Please remember to subscribe to, rate, and review The VinePair Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your episodes, and send any questions, comments, critiques, or suggestions to podcast@vinepair.com. Thanks for listening, and cheers!
Zach is reading: Monarch Tractors Promised to Save American Wine With AI. Then, It Closed. What Happened?
Adam is reading: More Than Functional Fungi: How Mushrooms Are Flavoring Wine and Spirits
Instagram: @adamteeter, @jcsciarrino, @zgeballe, @vinepair
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About VinePair Podcast
Join VinePair co-founder Adam Teeter, executive editor Joanna Sciarrino, and sommelier and wine educator Zach Geballe as they discuss the latest news, trends, and happenings in the world of wine, beer, and spirits each week. Now officially New York Times recommended! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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