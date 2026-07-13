Interrupted: Act 2 Reinventing Your Legacy

What happens when caring for an aging loved one becomes more than your family can manage alone?



In this episode, Laurie Hardie sits down with Victoria Johnston, owner of Right at Home Snohomish County, to have an honest conversation about home care, caregiving, aging with dignity, and the resources families often don't know exist until they're in the middle of a crisis.



Victoria shares what makes compassionate in-home care so valuable, the signs that extra support may be needed, and how families can navigate difficult conversations with confidence instead of fear.



The conversation also turns to Victoria's exciting new podcast, where she'll continue helping families understand senior care, caregiving, dementia support, aging in place, and the many questions that come with caring for older adults.



Whether you're currently caring for a parent, planning ahead for the future, or simply want to understand what quality home care really looks like, this episode is filled with practical advice and encouragement.



In this episode:

• When it's time to consider home care

• How professional caregivers support independence and dignity

• Tips for family caregivers navigating difficult decisions

• Common misconceptions about in-home senior care

• Resources available for aging adults and their families

• Why Victoria launched a podcast to educate and support caregivers



If you've ever wondered how to help an aging loved one live safely and independently—or simply want to be prepared for the future—this conversation is an excellent place to start.



Right at Home Snohomish County



lacoach@comcast.net