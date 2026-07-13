Interrupted: Act 2 Reinventing Your Legacy

198|From Firefighter to Freedom: A Story of Healing, Adventure & Self-Discovery
07/13/2026 | 18 mins.
Sometimes the greatest adventure isn't found on a map—it's the journey back to yourself.
In this inspiring episode of Interrupted: Act 2, Laurie Hardie sits down with author, adventurer, former firefighter, and coach Kristy Halvorsen to explore the extraordinary story behind her memoir, Perfect Unfolding: Seven Years of Life-Changing Solo Adventure, One Year That Broke Me Open.
After leaving behind a successful career, selling nearly everything she owned, and moving into an Airstream, Kristy spent years traveling across North America. Along the way she discovered that the greatest wilderness wasn't outside—it was learning to trust herself, heal old wounds, embrace uncertainty, and live a life that felt deeply authentic.
Whether you're facing a major life transition, dreaming about a different future, or simply wondering if there's something more waiting for you, this conversation will remind you that sometimes the biggest leaps of faith lead to the most meaningful life.
Connect with Kristy Halvorsen
🌐 Website: https://perfectunfolding.com
📖 Learn more about Perfect Unfolding: https://perfectunfolding.com
🎬 Book Trailer: https://perfectunfolding.com/book-trailer/
If this episode encouraged you, please follow the show, leave a 5-star review, and share it with someone who may be standing at the beginning of their own perfect unfolding.
Lacoach@comcast.net
197|The Care Conversations Every Family Needs | Victoria Johnston on Home Care, Aging Parents & Starting a Podcast
07/09/2026 | 21 mins.
What happens when caring for an aging loved one becomes more than your family can manage alone?
In this episode, Laurie Hardie sits down with Victoria Johnston, owner of Right at Home Snohomish County, to have an honest conversation about home care, caregiving, aging with dignity, and the resources families often don't know exist until they're in the middle of a crisis.
Victoria shares what makes compassionate in-home care so valuable, the signs that extra support may be needed, and how families can navigate difficult conversations with confidence instead of fear.
The conversation also turns to Victoria's exciting new podcast, where she'll continue helping families understand senior care, caregiving, dementia support, aging in place, and the many questions that come with caring for older adults.
Whether you're currently caring for a parent, planning ahead for the future, or simply want to understand what quality home care really looks like, this episode is filled with practical advice and encouragement.
In this episode: • When it's time to consider home care • How professional caregivers support independence and dignity • Tips for family caregivers navigating difficult decisions • Common misconceptions about in-home senior care • Resources available for aging adults and their families • Why Victoria launched a podcast to educate and support caregivers
If you've ever wondered how to help an aging loved one live safely and independently—or simply want to be prepared for the future—this conversation is an excellent place to start.
Right at Home Snohomish County
lacoach@comcast.net
196|How to Turn Your Purpose into Impact:Deb Drummond on Reinvention, Entrepreneurship & Showing Up with Confidence
07/06/2026 | 23 mins.
What happens when you stop waiting for the "perfect time" and start saying yes to the mission you've been called to?
In this inspiring episode of Interrupted: Act 2, Laurie Hardie sits down with entrepreneur, speaker, media visionary, and Mission Accepted founder Deb Drummond. After building multiple international businesses and helping thousands of entrepreneurs amplify their message, Deb shares the mindset shifts that separate those who dream from those who take action.
Together, Laurie and Deb explore what it really means to reinvent yourself, embrace your purpose, and use your voice to create lasting impact—whether you're starting a business, launching a podcast, writing a book, or stepping onto a stage for the first time.
If you've ever wondered whether it's "too late," questioned your next chapter, or felt called to something bigger, this conversation will encourage you to stop playing small and start showing up with confidence.
Deb Drummond
lacoach@comcast.ner
195|When Adult Children Go No Contact: Susan Metzger's Story and Support for Estranged Parents
07/02/2026 | 33 mins.
What happens when your adult child suddenly cuts off contact and you have no idea why?
In this powerful and heartfelt episode, I sit down with Susan Metzger, host of the podcast Flip Flops & Freedom, to discuss the growing issue of family estrangement and the emotional impact of adult children choosing a no-contact relationship with their parents.
Susan shares her personal story of becoming estranged from her child, the heartbreak of living with unanswered questions, and how that experience led her to create the support community Parents in the Waiting Room. Through her Facebook group, she provides a safe place for parents navigating grief, confusion, loss, and the challenges of being cut off from their children.
Together, we explore:
🎙️ Family estrangement and no-contact relationships 🎙️ The emotional impact on parents 🎙️ Coping with grief, rejection, and unanswered questions 🎙️ Finding support and community during family conflict 🎙️ Healing while holding onto hope 🎙️ Resources for parents experiencing estrangement
If you are a parent struggling with an estranged child, feeling isolated, or searching for answers, this conversation offers understanding, validation, and hope.
Connect with Susan Metzger https://susanmetzger.org/
PARENTS IN THE WAITING ROOM FACEBOOK COMMUNITY: fb.com/groups/parentsinthewaitingroom
194|From Farm Girl to Teacher: How Curiosity, Joy & Presence Apply to Business
06/29/2026 | 23 mins.
In this episode of Interrupted, I visit with Verla Wade to explore what it truly means to live in the present moment. Drawing from her experiences growing up on a farm and a lifetime of spiritual exploration, Verla shares how curiosity, awareness, and simple daily practices can help us reconnect with joy.
Our conversation dives into the lessons nature teaches us about being fully present, why curiosity is one of the most powerful tools for personal growth, and how living in the "now" can transform the way we experience life. Verla also reflects on the values she learned during her childhood on the farm and how those early experiences continue to shape her work today.
If you've been feeling distracted, overwhelmed, or disconnected from joy, this episode offers a refreshing reminder that peace and fulfillment are often found in the simplest moments.
Welcome to Interrupted: Act 2 Reinventing Your Legacy — the podcast where real stories of reinvention, resilience, healing, and personal growth take center stage.
Each week, host Laurie Hardie talks with inspiring guests who have faced life’s unexpected interruptions — grief, trauma, addiction, career changes, loss, reinvention, midlife transitions, and starting over — and turned those experiences into purpose, impact, and powerful new beginnings.
If you’ve ever wondered whether your story matters, this podcast will remind you that your voice has value. Through honest conversations about healing, mindset, courage, entrepreneurship, podcasting, and legacy, you’ll discover how sharing your story can create connection, inspire others, and even open the door to building your own platform or podcast.
Interrupted is for women over 40, entrepreneurs, creators, survivors, and anyone navigating a major life transition who wants to feel seen, heard, and less alone. Because what you’ve lived through isn’t the end of your story — it may be the very thing that helps someone else heal.
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