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3 episodes
- Most veterans know they can file for VA disability. Far fewer understand how the system actually determines their rating.
In Episode 3 of The Justin Watts Show, Justin Watts breaks down some of the most important concepts every veteran should understand about VA disability—from service connection and evidence to C&P exams, secondary conditions, combined ratings, and why two 50% ratings don't simply equal 100%.
Drawing from his own journey from 0% to 100% Permanent & Total and his experience building Veterans Last Mission, Justin explains the rules veterans are often forced to learn only after entering the claims process.
This isn't about chasing 100%. It's about understanding the system well enough to pursue the rating your service-connected disabilities and evidence actually support.
Because you can't effectively navigate rules nobody ever taught you.
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- Before Veterans Last Mission existed, Justin Watts was a 17-year-old soldier with no idea where his military career would eventually take him. In this episode, Justin sits down with Omar to revisit the journey—from becoming a young father and deploying to Afghanistan to experiencing combat, coming home changed, and discovering how little he understood about the VA disability system.
After educating himself, Justin went from a 0% VA disability rating to 100% Permanent & Total. But reaching 100% created an even bigger realization: many of the veterans he served beside had made similar sacrifices without understanding the system designed to evaluate their disabilities and benefits.
Justin and Omar unpack how that realization, combined with entrepreneurship, trucking, life-changing accidents, and a search for purpose, ultimately led to the creation of Veterans Last Mission.
Quiet Leverage:
“Every system has rules. But the people who win aren't always the smartest. They're the ones who take the time to figure out how the system actually works.”
Central takeaway:
This episode isn't really about reaching 100%. It's about what happened after you learned something that could change other veterans' lives.
The 100% rating was the personal victory.
Realizing you could use what you learned to serve other veterans was the beginning of the mission.
Best social-media angles:
Your strongest clips are the “I joined the Army at 17” origin story, the Afghanistan/combat story, “Fear keeps you alive,” your 0%→100% journey, the realization about the roughly 500 soldiers you deployed with, leaving trucking after the accidents, and “We're not just a business” explaining VLM's mission.
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- Justin Watts didn’t start out understanding the VA disability system. Like thousands of veterans, he left military service without fully understanding what he qualified for, how VA ratings worked, or how much the evidence behind a claim mattered.
In Episode 1 of The Justin Watts Show, Justin shares how he went from a 0% VA disability rating to 100% Permanent & Total after deciding to educate himself on the system. He breaks down what that journey taught him about VA claims, the knowledge gap facing veterans, and why understanding the rules can completely change the outcome.
That experience eventually became part of the foundation for Veterans Last Mission and a much bigger philosophy: the information capable of changing your life is often the information nobody ever taught you.
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About The Justin Watts Show
where veterans, entrepreneurs, investors, and high performers come to learn what actually creates lasting wealth, freedom, and purpose.Podcast website
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