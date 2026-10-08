Before Veterans Last Mission existed, Justin Watts was a 17-year-old soldier with no idea where his military career would eventually take him. In this episode, Justin sits down with Omar to revisit the journey—from becoming a young father and deploying to Afghanistan to experiencing combat, coming home changed, and discovering how little he understood about the VA disability system.

After educating himself, Justin went from a 0% VA disability rating to 100% Permanent & Total. But reaching 100% created an even bigger realization: many of the veterans he served beside had made similar sacrifices without understanding the system designed to evaluate their disabilities and benefits.

Justin and Omar unpack how that realization, combined with entrepreneurship, trucking, life-changing accidents, and a search for purpose, ultimately led to the creation of Veterans Last Mission.

Quiet Leverage:

“Every system has rules. But the people who win aren't always the smartest. They're the ones who take the time to figure out how the system actually works.”

Central takeaway:

This episode isn't really about reaching 100%. It's about what happened after you learned something that could change other veterans' lives.

The 100% rating was the personal victory.

Realizing you could use what you learned to serve other veterans was the beginning of the mission.

Best social-media angles:

Your strongest clips are the “I joined the Army at 17” origin story, the Afghanistan/combat story, “Fear keeps you alive,” your 0%→100% journey, the realization about the roughly 500 soldiers you deployed with, leaving trucking after the accidents, and “We're not just a business” explaining VLM's mission.



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