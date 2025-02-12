OTT Relaunch: “What Are We Doing?” with Porter Collins and Vincent Daniel

Danny Moses is joined by his former Seawolf Capital partners Vincent Daniel and Porter Collins for an in-depth segment titled 'What Are We Doing?' The discussion spans a variety of topics, including the influence of Trump's policies on their investment strategies, thoughts on China and emerging markets, and specific sectors like energy, gold, and aircraft leasing. The trio also recount their long history together, dating back to their days at Oppenheimer and Chilton, leading up to their formation of Seawolf Capital. The conversation is peppered with lively banter and disagreements, providing listeners valuable insights into their thought processes and portfolio management techniques. -- ABOUT THE SHOW For decades, Danny has seen it all on Wall Street and has built his reputation on integrity, curiosity and skepticism that he will bring with him each week. Having traded through the Great Financial Crisis and being featured in "The Big Short" is only part of the experiences Danny wants to share with the listener. This weekly podcast cuts through market noise, offering entertaining and informative discussions with expert guests giving their views of the financial world and the human side of it. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, On The Tape provides something for all listeners. Follow Danny on X: @dmoses34