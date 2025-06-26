Jeff Bussgang, Co-Founder and General Partner, Flybridge Capital, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School

The AI era is here – is your business ahead of the curve or playing catch-up? Willy sat down with Jeff Bussgang, Co-Founder of Flybridge Capital Partners, serial entrepreneur, and Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School. He and Willy explored key themes from Jeff’s recent book The Experimentation Machine, including the importance of reinvention in the age of AI, why we need to have an abundance mindset when it comes to new technology, ethical leadership, rapid changes in tech-driven entrepreneurship, real-world startup insights, fraud detection, building a culture of experimentation, and advice for the next generation of professionals. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices