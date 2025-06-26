Christian Vande Velde & George Hincapie, Former Professional Racing Cyclists
With the Tour de France just around the corner, we couldn’t think of a better duo to join Willy than legendary racing cyclists George Hincapie and Christian Vande Velde.
They discussed predictions ahead of the 2025 tournament, their experiences competing in the Tour de France, how the physiology of riders has changed over the last two decades, their personal health and fitness regimens, and their transitions from the competitive circuit to their latest entrepreneurial ventures.
--------
55:25
Jeff Bussgang, Co-Founder and General Partner, Flybridge Capital, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School
The AI era is here – is your business ahead of the curve or playing catch-up?
Willy sat down with Jeff Bussgang, Co-Founder of Flybridge Capital Partners, serial entrepreneur, and Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School.
He and Willy explored key themes from Jeff’s recent book The Experimentation Machine, including the importance of reinvention in the age of AI, why we need to have an abundance mindset when it comes to new technology, ethical leadership, rapid changes in tech-driven entrepreneurship, real-world startup insights, fraud detection, building a culture of experimentation, and advice for the next generation of professionals.
--------
1:02:20
Amor Towles, New York Times Best-Selling Author
Willy sat down once again with bestselling author—and his childhood friend—Amor Towles, whose literary hits include Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow, and his newest collection, Table for Two.
He and Willy covered the adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow – including conversations with lead actor Ewan McGregor, his writing process and utilizing both the left and right brain, how fiction plays a role in building empathy, the inspiration and true circumstances behind Table for Two, and a sneak peek at his next novel.
--------
1:05:37
Jim Millstein, Co-Chairman, Guggenheim Securities
Willy was once again joined by Jim Millstein, Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities to discuss today’s hottest topics facing the market.
They explored the revolutionary impact of AI, the truth about the sovereign debt market, implications of the Mar-a-Lago Accord, rising trade barriers, Jim’s insights on the potential privatization of Fannie and Freddie, and the warning bell he’s sounding for the U.S.
Whether you're a policymaker, lender, investor, or market observer, you won't want to miss this dynamic and insightful discussion.
--------
1:07:18
Jay Parsons, Economist, Strategist, and Housing Industry Expert Part 2
Willy was once again joined by economist, strategist, and industry expert Jay Parsons – and you won’t want to miss his sharp, data-driven perspective on the rental housing landscape.
He and Willy covered everything from the macroeconomic outlook and Fed policy to construction trends, core markets, immigration impacts, and Jay’s latest take on rates, spreads, and overall market sentiment.
