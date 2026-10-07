Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast

In this episode of Do Small Business Like a Big Boss, host Aisha Jorge Massengill, Founder and Principal Attorney at Sedgwick Andrews Legal & Consulting, LLC, sits down with Dan Hafner, founder of Dapper No Code, to talk about building a successful software business without learning to code or hiring a traditional development team.

Dan shares his journey from farm kid to software founder, how he discovered the power of no-code tools, and the mindset shifts that helped him turn his skills into a profitable business. He also explains why he intentionally downsized his team, how AI helps him run a high-output firm, and what first-time founders really need to build a business.

🎧 What You’ll Learn in This Episode:

How to turn an app idea into a sellable product using no-code tools

Why knowing your financial “bottom number” matters before going full-time

The three things every business needs: a way to sell, get paid, and reach people

Why growing a team isn't always the goal and how AI can help you stay lean

How to audit your tech stack and eliminate unnecessary subscriptions

⏱️ Episode Timestamps:

00:39 – Introduction & Guest Introduction: Dan Hafner

01:02 – From farm kid to software founder

02:52 – Dan's first job and early career lessons

04:44 – Landing a QA role at Deloitte

08:07 – Discovering his passion for computer work

11:59 – Deciding to become a business owner

14:16 – Discovering no-code app builders

16:50 – Making the business official

19:07 – The moment it became a real business

20:30 – Quitting his job for good

23:29 – Advice for entrepreneurs afraid of the timing

27:24 – Pricing, confidence, and knowing your worth

29:14 – Growing a team to seven and shrinking back to one

32:02 – AI and no-code tools transforming the business

41:11 – Auditing your tech stack

46:06 – What “Do Small Business Like a Big Boss” means to Dan

47:31 – Where to find Dan and The No Code Advantage podcast

👤 About the Guest:

Dan Hafner is the founder of Dapper No Code, a Pittsburgh-based no-code app and software development firm that helps coaches, experts, and small business owners turn software ideas into revenue-generating products without traditional development costs.

Dapper No Code was recognized as Best of No-Code Development in the USA for 2025. Dan also hosts The No Code Advantage podcast.

Connect with Dan:

Website: https://www.dappernocode.com

🚀 Ready to Make Your Business Official?

Join Aisha’s FREE weekly webinar, Make Your Business Official, and learn how to build, brand, and bulletproof your business with confidence.

👉 Register here: https://www.igotnext.co/training

👉 Grab your FREE Legal Guide at:

https://www.topemployermistakes.com

🔗 Stay Connected with Sedgwick Andrews:

Follow us across all platforms for legal tips, business strategy, and boss-level motivation:

👉 https://linktr.ee/Sedgwick_Andrews_LC

Podcast Mantra:

Build the dream messy, build it scared, just don’t build it small.

If this episode helped you, don’t forget to subscribe, download, and share it with another boss who needs to hear it.