Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast

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28 episodes
- In this episode of Do Small Business Like a Big Boss, host Aisha Jorge Massengill sits down with Marcus Smith, CEO of Cloud Trailz, a Salesforce support, management, and strategy firm, to talk about the systems and strategies that helped him build and grow a successful business.
This conversation covers the real-life lessons behind building a subscription-based business, protecting your company from overreliance on a single referral channel, creating owned content and SEO strategies, and the $300,000 mistake that taught Marcus a powerful lesson: you cannot buy trust from strangers.
🎧 What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
Why a subscription model can create more stability than relying on one-off projects
How to protect your business from depending on a single referral or acquisition channel
Why owning your content and search traffic can create long-term growth
How “Demo Week” helps improve the quality and speed of your team's work
The $300K lesson on why trust cannot be bought from strangers
⏱️ Episode Timestamps:
00:19 – Introduction
00:59 – Guest introduction: Marcus Smith & Cloud Trailz
01:54 – Why he built the business on subscriptions, not projects
04:00 – How COVID fueled early growth and the risk that came with it
08:05 – Insulating the business from a single dominant channel
08:48 – Why they invest in owned content instead of renting attention
09:16 – SEO explained simply: matching intent to content
11:12 – The 3% buying vs. 95% browsing framework
12:29 – The corporate moment that made him want out
15:11 – How a joke turned him into a CEO
16:30 – Handling pushback on the subscription model
19:53 – The early hurdle: realizing nobody cares about your new business
22:34 – How to actually get customers to care
24:48 – A client transformation he's most proud of
29:11 – The “Demo Week” structure that changed everything
35:23 – The $300K mistake: trying to buy back demand
37:49 – Why “systems beat heroics”
40:23 – What “Do Small Business Like a Big Boss” means to Marcus
41:28 – Where to connect with Cloud Trailz
👤 About the Guest:
Marcus Smith is the CEO of Cloud Trailz, a Salesforce support, management, and strategy firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has helped more than 250 businesses put Salesforce to work for their teams.
Website: https://www.cloudtrailz.com
🚀 Ready to Make Your Business Official?
Join Aisha’s FREE weekly webinar, Make Your Business Official, and learn how to build, brand, and bulletproof your business with confidence.
👉 Register here: https://www.igotnext.co/training
👉 Grab your FREE Legal Guide at:
https://www.topemployermistakes.com
🔗 Stay Connected with Sedgwick Andrews:
Follow us across all platforms for legal tips, business strategy, and boss-level motivation:
👉 https://linktr.ee/Sedgwick_Andrews_LC
Podcast Mantra:
Build the dream messy, build it scared, just don’t build it small.
If this episode helped you, don’t forget to subscribe, download, and share it with another boss who needs to hear it. 🎧
- In this episode of Do Small Business Like a Big Boss, host Aisha Jorge Massengill, Founder and Principal Attorney at Sedgwick Andrews Legal & Consulting, LLC, sits down with Dan Hafner, founder of Dapper No Code, to talk about building a successful software business without learning to code or hiring a traditional development team.
Dan shares his journey from farm kid to software founder, how he discovered the power of no-code tools, and the mindset shifts that helped him turn his skills into a profitable business. He also explains why he intentionally downsized his team, how AI helps him run a high-output firm, and what first-time founders really need to build a business.
🎧 What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
How to turn an app idea into a sellable product using no-code tools
Why knowing your financial “bottom number” matters before going full-time
The three things every business needs: a way to sell, get paid, and reach people
Why growing a team isn't always the goal and how AI can help you stay lean
How to audit your tech stack and eliminate unnecessary subscriptions
⏱️ Episode Timestamps:
00:39 – Introduction & Guest Introduction: Dan Hafner
01:02 – From farm kid to software founder
02:52 – Dan's first job and early career lessons
04:44 – Landing a QA role at Deloitte
08:07 – Discovering his passion for computer work
11:59 – Deciding to become a business owner
14:16 – Discovering no-code app builders
16:50 – Making the business official
19:07 – The moment it became a real business
20:30 – Quitting his job for good
23:29 – Advice for entrepreneurs afraid of the timing
27:24 – Pricing, confidence, and knowing your worth
29:14 – Growing a team to seven and shrinking back to one
32:02 – AI and no-code tools transforming the business
41:11 – Auditing your tech stack
46:06 – What “Do Small Business Like a Big Boss” means to Dan
47:31 – Where to find Dan and The No Code Advantage podcast
👤 About the Guest:
Dan Hafner is the founder of Dapper No Code, a Pittsburgh-based no-code app and software development firm that helps coaches, experts, and small business owners turn software ideas into revenue-generating products without traditional development costs.
Dapper No Code was recognized as Best of No-Code Development in the USA for 2025. Dan also hosts The No Code Advantage podcast.
Connect with Dan:
Website: https://www.dappernocode.com
🚀 Ready to Make Your Business Official?
Join Aisha’s FREE weekly webinar, Make Your Business Official, and learn how to build, brand, and bulletproof your business with confidence.
👉 Register here: https://www.igotnext.co/training
👉 Grab your FREE Legal Guide at:
https://www.topemployermistakes.com
🔗 Stay Connected with Sedgwick Andrews:
Follow us across all platforms for legal tips, business strategy, and boss-level motivation:
👉 https://linktr.ee/Sedgwick_Andrews_LC
Podcast Mantra:
Build the dream messy, build it scared, just don’t build it small.
If this episode helped you, don’t forget to subscribe, download, and share it with another boss who needs to hear it.
Why Digital Literacy Is the New Small Business Skill | Do Small Business like a Big Boss07/29/2026 | 47 mins.Thinking about turning your side project into a nonprofit or small business? Ian Kimble breaks down exactly what to lock in early — starting with the two moves most founders put off too long.
Ian Kimble is the co-founder and executive director of Black Tech Philly, a Philadelphia nonprofit expanding access to tech education, digital literacy, and AI literacy. What started as a conversation with a stranger coding in a coffee shop back in 2019 is now a program running in four Philadelphia schools, hosting city-wide Tech Town Halls, and building a growing community of tech professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs. Aisha and Ian talk through the free legal resources that helped him formalize the organization, the importance of building the right kind of culture that shaped how his team hires and holds people accountable, and how storytelling — not advertising — became his biggest lead source.
💡 What You'll Learn
How to find free legal help for 501(c)(3) formation through pro bono lawyer programs like Philly VIP
Why culture isn't your website's mission statement — it's the worst behavior you're willing to tolerate — and how to set that standard early
How showing up in person and telling one specific, sticky story about your business turns into inbound leads
How to balance a full-time job with building your business in the early days without burning out
⏱️ Episode Timestamps
00:02 – Welcome & meet Ian Kimble
00:55 – The coffee shop conversation that started Black Tech Philly
02:20 – What Black Tech Philly does today
05:20 – Is the appetite really there for tech & AI literacy?
09:39 – Deepfakes, media literacy, and “trust but verify”
12:23 – Getting free legal help early through Philly VIP
16:03 – The real definition of company culture
19:39 – How a LinkedIn shoutout sparked momentum
21:15 – Turning story and “being in the field” into inbound leads
28:27 – From political science to insurance sales to code
32:23 – The moment coding became “the thing”
33:53 – Building a sales pipeline for community partnerships
35:48 – Balancing a full-time job while building the org
43:06 – Why the name “Black Tech Philly” was intentional
44:57 – What “Do Small Business Like a Big Boss” means to Ian
46:06 – Where to find Black Tech Philly
🎤 About Our Guest
Ian Kimble is the co-founder and executive director of Black Tech Philly, a Philadelphia-based educational nonprofit founded in spring 2020, focused on expanding access to technology, digital literacy, and AI literacy across the city.
Website: https://blacktechphilly.org
Ian on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/iank6
Take the free Small Business Legal Risk Self-Assessment and get clarity before a contract, a lawsuit, or a bad partnership does it for you.
👉 Grab your assessment here: www.smallbizzlegalguide.com
🔗 Stay Connected with Sedgwick Andrews:
Follow us across all platforms for legal tips, business strategy, and boss-level motivation:
👉 https://linktr.ee/Sedgwick_Andrews_LC
Podcast Mantra:
Build the dream messy, build it scared, just don't build it small.
- In this episode of Do Small Business Like a Big Boss, host Aisha Jorge Massengill, Founder and Principal Attorney at Sedgwick Andrews Legal & Consulting, LLC, sits down with Shan Thomas, founder of Credible Visibility Media, to discuss how she left a six-figure corporate career to build a thriving business on her own terms. Shan shares how she leveraged her corporate experience, developed profitable systems, and created a business that delivers both financial success and work-life balance.
This conversation covers the real-life lessons behind building a business from the ground up—what worked, what didn't, and what every aspiring entrepreneur needs to hear.
🎧 What You'll Learn in This Episode:
How to leverage corporate experience to build credibility as an entrepreneur
The Bullseye Strategy for attracting ideal clients without limiting growth
A pricing framework to confidently raise your rates
How the TAGS Framework helps create a signature offer that stands out
Why your ideal client is often the person you were 5–10 years ago
⏱️ Episode Timestamps:
00:00 – Introduction
00:52 – Guest introduction: Shan Thomas
02:50 – From corporate career to entrepreneurship
08:34 – Overcoming challenges in a male-dominated industry
13:40 – Quitting without a plan and starting a business
19:36 – Faith, fear, and betting on yourself
25:00 – Profit strategy and revenue planning
27:08 – The Bullseye Strategy for client messaging
30:00 – The TAGS Framework
36:28 – Pricing with confidence
39:19 – Building the "10–4 Life"
42:41 – What "Do Small Business Like a Big Boss" means
44:24 – Wrap-up & calls to action
👤 About the Guest:
Shan Thomas is the founder of Credible Visibility Media, where she helps service-based business owners increase profitability through strategic positioning, signature offers, and scalable systems. Drawing from decades of Fortune 500 experience negotiating billion-dollar logistics contracts, Shan brings big-business strategies to small business owners. She is also the founder of Entrepreneur Her, an Atlanta-based community supporting women entrepreneurs.
Connect with Shan: LinkedIn — @shanthomasbiz
Ready to find out where your business is legally exposed?*
Take the free Small Business Legal Risk Self-Assessment and get clarity before a contract, a lawsuit, or a bad partnership does it for you.
👉 Grab your assessment here: www.smallbizzlegalguide.com
🔗 Stay Connected with Sedgwick Andrews:
Follow us across all platforms for legal tips, business strategy, and boss-level motivation:
👉 https://linktr.ee/Sedgwick_Andrews_LC
Podcast Mantra:
Build the dream messy, build it scared, just don't build it small.
If this episode helped you, don't forget to subscribe, download, and share it with another boss who needs to hear it.
- In this episode of Do Small Business Like a Big Boss, host Aisha Jorge Massengill sits down with Brad Stevens, founder and CEO of Outsource Access, to talk about knowing when it's time to outsource and how to build a team that helps your business grow.
Brad shares his entrepreneurial journey, the unexpected path that led him to build a 500+ employee offshore staffing company, and the systems, mindset, and metrics that have fueled his rapid growth.
🎧 What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
The two-question exercise to identify what you should outsource first
How to view hiring as an investment instead of an expense
Why Outsource Access serves businesses across 85 industries instead of specializing in one niche
The key performance indicators Brad uses to measure outsourcing success
How educational content and referrals helped grow the business without paid advertising
⏱️ Episode Timestamps
01:38 – Brad's origin story: renting Micro Machines toys in 4th grade
05:00 – Learning to spot problems worth solving
08:02 – The moment Brad knew entrepreneurship was the path
13:38 – How Brad thinks about building resilience
18:58 – The exploding pen disaster that led to Outsource Access
25:07 – Why Brad built his team in the Philippines
26:18 – Why Outsource Access serves 85 industries instead of niching down
29:49 – Building word-of-mouth marketing through content and education
33:45 – The two-question exercise for knowing what to outsource
40:14 – The 3 KPIs Brad watches most closely
44:27 – Brad's upcoming book, Automate and Delegate
48:38 – What "Do Small Business Like a Big Boss" means to Brad
🎤 About Our Guest
Brad Stevens is the founder and CEO of Outsource Access, an offshore virtual staffing firm he's grown to 500+ employees across 85 industries in just four and a half years. In 2021, Outsource Access was the only outsourcing company to receive Inc. magazine's Best in Business Award for firms making the biggest impact on their communities, industries, and the environment. His book, Automate and Delegate, is releasing soon.
🔗 Stay Connected with Sedgwick Andrews
👉 https://linktr.ee/Sedgwick_Andrews_LC
Want to see how your business stacks up? Download this business self-assessment: www.smallbizzlegalguide.com
Build the dream messy, build it scared, just don’t build it small.
If this episode helped you, don't forget to subscribe, download, and share with another boss who needs to hear it.
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About Do Small Business Like a Big Boss Podcast
Ready to take your small business from basement startup to Big Boss success? Welcome to Do Small Business Like a Big Boss! where we prove that with the right strategy, any up and coming business owner can compete with the big guys. Hosted by Aisha Jorge Massengill, founder of Sedgwick Andrews Legal & Consulting, a seasoned employment attorney who's advised large publicly traded companies for over two decades, this podcast is your courtside seat to business transformation. Just like that fearless 13-year-old girl shouting ""I got next!"" on Bronx basketball courts, successful entrepreneurs don't just wait their turn—they prepare for it. They study the game, assess the competition, and build the skills they need to win when opportunity calls. What You'll Discover: Real Success Stories: In-depth interviews with business owners who've successfully scaled from side hustles to legitimate enterprises Strategic Frameworks: Proven systems and structures that help small businesses compete like industry giants Legal & HR Insights: Employment law guidance that protects your growing team while fostering company culture Risk Management for Entrepreneurs: Smart ways to minimize liability while maximizing opportunity Perfect for: Entrepreneurs ready to legitimize their side hustles into scalable businesses Small Business Owners (10-250 employees) seeking strategic growth frameworks HR Professionals navigating employment challenges in growing companies Ambitious Leaders who refuse to let limited resources limit their vision Each episode features candid interviews with business owners and operators who have navigated the challenges of growth, overcome obstacles, and achieved extraordinary success. Whether you’re scaling your team, refining your business model, or developing a winning mindset, this podcast provides the inspiration and guidance you need to build with discipline, confidence, and purpose. Your turn is coming. Are you ready? New episodes drop every week because champions don't take days off. Subscribe now and join thousands of entrepreneurs who refuse to wait on the sidelines. Your business growth journey starts here.Podcast website
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