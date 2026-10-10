Abstract: Much public commentary on artificial intelligence and employment forecasts large-scale job loss. A September 2026 report from the McKinsey Global Institute offers a more hopeful and more demanding picture (Ramírez et al., 2026). Its base estimate suggests that automation could reduce U.S. labor demand by the equivalent of about 36 million jobs by 2035, while demographic change, rising living standards, infrastructure investment, and AI itself could generate demand for about 41 million. Roughly 25 million affected workers could remain in their occupations as the work changes, but about 11 million, around 7% of the workforce, may need to move into different occupations entirely. This article examines that reallocation through the lens of pathway quality, skills, and barriers, with particular attention to credential requirements that employers impose voluntarily. Drawing on research on job displacement, skills-based hiring, internal labor markets, sectoral training, and occupational licensing, it presents five evidence-based organizational responses illustrated with examples from government, telecommunications, workforce development, healthcare, and software, and proposes three long-term capabilities for organizations navigating a decade defined by mobility rather than scarcity.