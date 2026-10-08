Joshua Kreitzman, CPA and owner of Kreitzman & Company, brings more than 20 years of experience spanning financial management, nonprofit leadership, entertainment production, and business advisory work. His firm serves hundreds of businesses and individuals, with particular experience working with contractors, construction companies, and family-owned businesses.



In this episode, Joshua joins guest host Peter Florio to discuss his unconventional journey from theater to accounting and how skills like active listening, communication, and collaboration shape his approach to advising business owners. They also explore the changing accounting profession, the impact of AI and virtual work, and why strong professional relationships go far beyond preparing tax returns.



Key Takeaways:



● Listening Is a Business Skill: Joshua explains how his theater background taught him to listen closely, understand what clients really need, and communicate financial information more effectively.



● Keep Financial Decisions Simple: Breaking complex financial concepts into understandable terms helps business owners make more informed decisions and avoid unnecessary confusion.



● Collaboration Creates Better Outcomes: Accountants, financial advisors, insurance professionals, and other specialists can provide greater value when they work together around the client.



● Technology Is Changing Accounting: Virtual meetings, cloud-based tools, and AI are helping smaller accounting firms become more efficient and access sophisticated research capabilities.



● Great Advisors Go Beyond Transactions: Building trust, understanding a client's goals, and supporting long-term growth can turn an accountant into a true business advisor.



Connect with Josh:

Website: www.kreitzmancpas.com



With Guest Host Peter Florio:

Peter F. Florio, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CExP, CLTC is a well-respected financial educator, author, speaker and wealth, tax and financial planner. For nearly 40 years, his advice and expertise have been sought out by high net worth individuals and small business owners to manage their wealth and protect their families and businesses from life’s unforeseen pratfalls.



Peter regularly shares his knowledge of innovative ideas and concepts with CPA’s and attorneys. He serves the needs of over 500 clients located throughout the country with a concentration in the Long Island/New York City area.



Peter is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Florio Wealth Management Group, a financial planning and wealth management firm located in Westbury, NY. He is a lifelong resident of Baldwin, New York, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Baldwin and an active supporter of the Long Island Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



Website: https://www.floriowmg.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/florio-wealth-management-group/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floriowmg

Calendly: https://calendly.com/floriowmg