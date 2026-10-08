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210 episodes
- Joshua Kreitzman, CPA and owner of Kreitzman & Company, brings more than 20 years of experience spanning financial management, nonprofit leadership, entertainment production, and business advisory work. His firm serves hundreds of businesses and individuals, with particular experience working with contractors, construction companies, and family-owned businesses.
In this episode, Joshua joins guest host Peter Florio to discuss his unconventional journey from theater to accounting and how skills like active listening, communication, and collaboration shape his approach to advising business owners. They also explore the changing accounting profession, the impact of AI and virtual work, and why strong professional relationships go far beyond preparing tax returns.
Key Takeaways:
● Listening Is a Business Skill: Joshua explains how his theater background taught him to listen closely, understand what clients really need, and communicate financial information more effectively.
● Keep Financial Decisions Simple: Breaking complex financial concepts into understandable terms helps business owners make more informed decisions and avoid unnecessary confusion.
● Collaboration Creates Better Outcomes: Accountants, financial advisors, insurance professionals, and other specialists can provide greater value when they work together around the client.
● Technology Is Changing Accounting: Virtual meetings, cloud-based tools, and AI are helping smaller accounting firms become more efficient and access sophisticated research capabilities.
● Great Advisors Go Beyond Transactions: Building trust, understanding a client's goals, and supporting long-term growth can turn an accountant into a true business advisor.
Connect with Josh:
Website: www.kreitzmancpas.com
With Guest Host Peter Florio:
Peter F. Florio, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CExP, CLTC is a well-respected financial educator, author, speaker and wealth, tax and financial planner. For nearly 40 years, his advice and expertise have been sought out by high net worth individuals and small business owners to manage their wealth and protect their families and businesses from life’s unforeseen pratfalls.
Peter regularly shares his knowledge of innovative ideas and concepts with CPA’s and attorneys. He serves the needs of over 500 clients located throughout the country with a concentration in the Long Island/New York City area.
Peter is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Florio Wealth Management Group, a financial planning and wealth management firm located in Westbury, NY. He is a lifelong resident of Baldwin, New York, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Baldwin and an active supporter of the Long Island Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Website: https://www.floriowmg.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/florio-wealth-management-group/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floriowmg
Calendly: https://calendly.com/floriowmg
- Marcelino Dodge is an Enrolled Agent, Certified Tax Representation Consultant, and founder of Cash Tracks Financial and Panther Tax Resolution, helping individuals and business owners resolve tax problems and plan more effectively.
In this episode, Marcelino breaks down common tax mistakes, from choosing the wrong business structure and relying on questionable tax advice to mishandling retirement withdrawals and waiting too long to address IRS problems. He also explains how tax resolution works, why planning ahead matters, and how tax and investment professionals can work together to help clients make better-informed financial decisions.
Key Takeaways:
● Choose the Right Business Structure: The wrong entity or tax election can lead business owners to pay more in taxes than necessary.
● Plan Before Major Financial Moves: Retirement withdrawals, business decisions, and other significant transactions can create unexpected tax consequences without advance planning.
● Understand Tax Resolution: Offers in compromise, installment agreements, and other IRS solutions have specific qualification requirements and are not automatic.
● Stay Current With the IRS: Filing required tax returns and maintaining compliance can be critical when trying to resolve an existing tax problem.
● Coordinate Financial and Tax Planning: Collaboration between tax and investment professionals can help clients anticipate tax consequences and
Connect with Marcelino:
Website: www.taxreliefcall.com
Website: www.cashtracksfinancial.com
Calendly: Select a Date & Time - Calendly
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CashTracksCOS/
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC9HIcpd8lTskcc2lwlGPZMA
With your Guest Host Dana Gibson:
Dana Gibson is a Retirement Diagnostician and Certified Financial Fiduciary known as The Roth Doctor™. His approach was shaped by a life-changing 1995 assault and subsequent financial devastation, which taught him how quickly health, wealth, and financial security can change.
Today, Dana helps pre-retirees identify hidden risks involving taxes, RMDs, Social Security, retirement income, longevity, and wealth preservation. He also developed the Self-Completing Roth Conversion Strategy to help families reduce lifetime retirement taxes.
Dana’s philosophy is simple: every retirement deserves a thorough diagnosis before a financial prescription.
Website: https://taxmitigation.net/tax-readiness-score.html
- Jason Wiggam is the founding partner of Wiggam Law, an Atlanta-based tax controversy firm representing individuals, business owners, executives, and investors in disputes with the IRS and state tax authorities. His firm serves clients nationwide and has grown from a two-person operation to a team of 50.
In this episode, Jason explains what business owners should know when facing IRS audits, tax debt, collection notices, and settlement options. He breaks down common misconceptions about the IRS, why ignoring notices can be costly, how offers in compromise really work, and why taxpayers should understand their options before making decisions based on fear.
Key Takeaways:
● Respond to IRS Notices Quickly: Ignoring an IRS letter can cause taxpayers to miss important deadlines and lose valuable rights.
● Understand Your Settlement Options: Offers in compromise, penalty abatements, collection statutes, and bankruptcy may provide solutions depending on the circumstances.
● Beware of “Pennies on the Dollar” Claims: IRS tax settlements are possible, but aggressive advertising often makes these outcomes appear far more common than they are.
● Get Representation During an Audit: Business owners should consider having an experienced tax professional communicate with the IRS rather than handling an audit themselves.
● File Even If You Can’t Pay: Delaying a tax return because you cannot afford the balance can create additional penalties and make the problem more expensive.
Connect with Jason:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonwiggam/
Website: https://wiggamlaw.com
- Armine Alajian is a CPA, entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of the Alajian Group, a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving startups, growing businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. With more than 20 years of experience spanning public accounting, corporate finance, fintech, tax strategy, and fractional CFO services, she helps business owners turn financial data into better decisions.
In this episode, Armine joins guest host Peter Florio to explain why accounting should go far beyond preparing tax returns. They discuss the importance of accurate financial reporting, cash flow management, fractional CFO support, AI and automation, and building the financial infrastructure businesses need to grow, raise capital, and prepare for future opportunities.
Key Takeaways:
● Accounting Goes Beyond Taxes: Strong accounting gives business owners the financial information they need to make informed decisions throughout the year.
● Cash Flow Is Critical: Understanding when money actually comes in and goes out helps businesses anticipate needs and avoid costly surprises.
● Financial Infrastructure Supports Growth: Reliable reporting, internal controls, and clean financial data become increasingly important as a company scales.
● Fractional CFOs Fill a Strategic Gap: Growing businesses can access projections, analytics, fundraising support, and higher-level financial guidance without building a full internal finance department.
● AI Is a Tool, Not a Replacement: AI and automation can make accounting more efficient, but professional expertise remains essential for evaluating information and applying it correctly.
Connect with Armine:
Website: www.alajiangroup.com
With Guest Host Peter Florio:
Peter F. Florio, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CExP, CLTC is a well-respected financial educator, author, speaker and wealth, tax and financial planner. For nearly 40 years, his advice and expertise have been sought out by high net worth individuals and small business owners to manage their wealth and protect their families and businesses from life’s unforeseen pratfalls.
Peter regularly shares his knowledge of innovative ideas and concepts with CPA’s and attorneys. He serves the needs of over 500 clients located throughout the country with a concentration in the Long Island/New York City area.
Peter is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Florio Wealth Management Group, a financial planning and wealth management firm located in Westbury, NY. He is a lifelong resident of Baldwin, New York, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Baldwin and an active supporter of the Long Island Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Website: https://www.floriowmg.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/florio-wealth-management-group/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floriowmg
Calendly: https://calendly.com/floriowmg
- Behavioral economics may be the missing piece in how RIAs price and position their advice.
Etinosa Agbonlahor is a behavioral economist and CEO of Decision Alpha, where she applies behavioral economics to pricing, decision-making, product design, and growth. Her experience includes working with major banks in Australia and a large U.S. investment firm.
In this episode, Etinosa explores why RIAs and business owners often underprice their services, how clients perceive value, and why pricing requires both math and psychology. She also explains how anchoring, pricing options, client segmentation, and positioning can help advisors structure fees more effectively.
Key Takeaways:
● Underpricing Can Undermine Value: RIAs often price based on what feels fair to them rather than what their expertise is worth to clients.
● Pricing Is Both Art and Science: Sustainable pricing requires understanding margins and profitability while accounting for how clients make decisions.
● Give Clients Meaningful Choices: Offering structured pricing options gives prospects reference points and can make decisions easier than presenting one price or too many choices.
● Positioning Shapes Perceived Value: How and where an advisory service is presented can significantly influence what clients believe that service is worth.
● Use Anchoring Strategically: Advisors can establish relevant comparison points that help clients evaluate the value of their advice and pricing.
Connect with Etinosa:
Website: www.etinosaa.com
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About Business Insights
Tune into Business Insights: Stand Out & Supercharge Your Assets, the premier podcast for financial advisors in growth mode who serve high net worth clients. If you work with clients who own appreciated capital assets and are looking to sell without incurring capital gains taxes, this show is for you. Each episode features insights and strategies from top financial advisors, experienced lawyers, and knowledgeable CPAs. Learn practical solutions to help your clients maximize their wealth while minimizing taxes, and discover how to grow your assets under management. Join us on Business Insights and empower your advisory practice with the knowledge to succeed.
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