What actually determines what a startup is worth?

In this episode of High Stakes, K Street Capital’s Paige Soya and Nick Duafala are joined by investment team members Joseph and Jose for a Venture Capital 101 breakdown of how VCs assess startup valuations and why it’s rarely as simple as founders might assume.

The conversation begins with the core VC perspective: valuation isn’t based solely on what a company is worth today. Investors are also considering what it could be worth at exit, how long it may take to get there, and whether the potential return aligns with the fund’s strategy and portfolio construction.

The team walks through valuations at each stage, from pre-seed and seed to Series A and growth, and explains how the criteria evolve. At the earliest stages, the focus is heavily on the founder, vision, and technology. As a company matures, product-market fit, comparable financings, revenue quality, customer diversification, margins, and scalability become increasingly important.

Paige and Nick also unpack the terms beyond the headline valuation that can materially affect a deal, including warrants, liquidation preferences, board seats, and pro rata rights. They discuss what “founder-friendly” investing means in practice, how cap tables may be restructured during challenging markets, and what investors learned from the wave of recapitalizations that followed the 2022 market downturn.

The conversation then gets granular about revenue multiples: how growth, churn, customer concentration, market size, and revenue quality can move a multiple up or down. The team closes by exploring the “founder premium” earned by proven repeat entrepreneurs, followed by a lightning round on the best advice each person has received.

In this episode:

How VCs assess startup valuations

Why fund strategy and portfolio construction influence valuation

What investors evaluate at the pre-seed, seed, Series A, and growth stages

Typical valuation ranges across funding stages

Why K Street generally doesn’t lead Series A rounds—and how that affects its input on valuation

How warrants can lower an effective valuation without changing the headline price

How liquidation preferences and payout waterfalls work

How board seats and pro rata rights factor into deal terms

What “founder-friendly” investing means at K Street

Why cap table recapitalizations became more common after the 2022 downturn

How investors build revenue multiples from an industry baseline

How growth, churn, revenue quality, and customer concentration affect a multiple

What qualifies as “high growth” at the seed and Series A stages

Why repeat entrepreneurs may command a “founder premium”

The best advice each team member has received



Topics: Venture Capital • Startup Valuations • Portfolio Construction • Pre-Seed Funding • Seed Funding • Series A • Growth-Stage Investing • Liquidation Preferences • Warrants • Board Seats • Pro Rata Rights • Revenue Multiples • Founder-Friendly Terms • Cap Table Recapitalizations • Customer Concentration • Founder Premium • Venture Capital 101