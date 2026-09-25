When you travel or go about your day, carrying multiple gadgets can become a frustrating hassle, which is why the concept of technology-enabled clothing has completely changed how we think about modern apparel. But behind the scenes of creating these innovative designs is a complex web of patents, contentious business negotiations, and the reality of pitching high-stakes investors. In this episode, host Michelle Seiler Tucker sits down with Scott Jordan, the outspoken founder of SCOTTeVEST, to discuss his famous and highly contentious appearance on Shark Tank. Scott pulls back the curtain on why he refused to bundle his successful retail brand with his licensing entity, TEC, and why he ultimately walked away from a million-dollar offer. Tune in to learn why pursuing a patent-heavy strategy might not be the best move for your startup, how to build a highly profitable direct-to-consumer business, and why prioritizing customer experience always triumphs over litigation. Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.seilertucker.com/podcast

About Exit Rich

About Exit Rich

About Exit Rich