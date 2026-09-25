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159 episodes
- Michelle Seiler Tucker sits down with Yannis Moati to examine how booking flexible hotel stays disrupted legacy hospitality systems. Most founders face major roadblocks when pitching institutional investors, yet real staying power comes from execution rather than early approval. Yannis shares how Hotels by Day survived rejection on Shark Tank and scaled to twelve million dollars in sales through steady organic traction. You will learn why solving technical hurdles one bite at a time protects your margins and builds durable customer loyalty. Scaling an enterprise takes patience, empathy for your team, and deep alignment with what your patrons actually need. If you want to turn an overlooked industry bottleneck into a profitable, defensible venture, you can't miss this conversation.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.seilertucker.com/podcast
- How does a simple packet of minerals turn a standard cup of coffee into an award-winning beverage? When Charles Nick and his business partner, Taylor Minor, founded Third Wave Water, they set out to solve a massive pain point for specialty coffee lovers: the quality of their brewing water. In this episode, Michelle Seiler Tucker sits down with Charles Nick to discuss how they went from an eight-month-old startup pitching on Shark Tank to building a massive, seven-figure business. Charles shares the details of their deal with Barbara Corcoran, how they expanded their product line to include espresso and cold brew profiles, and why your first business idea is rarely your best. He also shares his thoughts on the host's best-selling book, Exit Rich, highlighting its concise, actionable advice for entrepreneurs looking to build a sustainable, scalable business.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.seilertucker.com/podcast
Shark Tank's Biggest Mess: "It's not rocket science it's pocket science!" With SCOTTeVEST09/11/2026 | 58 mins.When you travel or go about your day, carrying multiple gadgets can become a frustrating hassle, which is why the concept of technology-enabled clothing has completely changed how we think about modern apparel. But behind the scenes of creating these innovative designs is a complex web of patents, contentious business negotiations, and the reality of pitching high-stakes investors. In this episode, host Michelle Seiler Tucker sits down with Scott Jordan, the outspoken founder of SCOTTeVEST, to discuss his famous and highly contentious appearance on Shark Tank. Scott pulls back the curtain on why he refused to bundle his successful retail brand with his licensing entity, TEC, and why he ultimately walked away from a million-dollar offer. Tune in to learn why pursuing a patent-heavy strategy might not be the best move for your startup, how to build a highly profitable direct-to-consumer business, and why prioritizing customer experience always triumphs over litigation.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.seilertucker.com/podcast
- When a major supply chain outbreak hits, customers can instantly turn away and say "Hello, no!" to a brand they once trusted. Managing supplier risk is not just about food safety or logistics—it is the cornerstone of protecting customer trust, company reputation, and long-term sellability. In this episode, M&A expert and host Michelle Seiler Tucker uses the Taco Bell lettuce outbreak as a compelling case study on how operational issues can become valuation nightmares overnight. Drawing from her book, Exit Rich, she breaks down how to leverage the 6 Ps—People, Product, Processes, Proprietary assets, Patrons, and Profits—to fortify your business against unexpected disruptions. Discover how to build a resilient, buyer-ready enterprise that can withstand any crisis and exit on your own terms.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.seilertucker.com/podcast
- Building a successful salon exit strategy starts long before you put your business on the market. In this episode, host Michelle Seiler Tucker sits down with former client and Whip Salon founder Amy Pal to break down her journey from industry novice to a multi-million dollar exit. Amy shares how she grew her business across six locations by focusing on standard operating procedures, team culture, and brand building. You'll hear how removing owner dependency allowed her to run the business smoothly without being trapped in daily operations. Michelle and Amy walk through the valuation process that doubled Amy's expectations and generated six competing offers above asking price in just ten days. If you'll ever want to transition your business into a valuable asset buyers compete for, you can't afford to miss this conversation.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! https://www.seilertucker.com/podcast
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About Exit Rich
Have you ever wondered why some businesses thrive and others take a nosedive? Most business owners don’t ever think about their exit strategy until it is too late. And why do some businesses exit for maximum value; others sell for pennies on the dollar; and some don’t sell at all? Welcome to Exit Rich, hosted by seasoned M&A advisor, Michelle Seiler Tucker, dedicated to helping you on a path to your next adventure, or retiring rich and exiting for the price that you’ve dreamed of and deserve. Even if you are not ready to sell now or still building to sell, Michelle’s guidance, expertise, and mentorship will open your eyes to the road to finding your desired exit.In this show, you will get an understanding of how to plan your ST GPS Exit(TM) and the different types of exits, how to build your business to run on all six cylinders, the ST 6Ps(TM), and how to maximize the dollar value of your company. From interviews with famous entrepreneurs, like Alec Stern, founder of Constant Contact, and Jeff Hoffman, founder of PriceLine, you will learn from those who have successfully scaled, exited before you, and moved on to start their next adventure. You will also learn about financial analysis, implementing a custom targeted marketing campaign while maintaining 100% confidentiality, screening and qualifying prospective buyers, negotiating deal structure and terms, providing support with pre-closing activities, overseeing and managing the due diligence process, managing closing activities and documents, and much more!The process of selling a business is a tough journey. It can be the pinnacle of a life of hard work and struggle and can open the door to a new way of life for you and your family. The successful sale of a business, a sale where you walk away delighted, is the result of managing multiple complexities and working through a myriad of potential pitfalls. It takes experience and a proven track record to navigate the minefield of selling a business. Keep in mind that 8 out of 10 businesses don’t sell! You need the dedication and the experience of a mergers and acquisitions advisor/broker like Michelle Seiler Tucker who has sold hundreds of businesses.As Founder and CEO of Seiler Tucker and the owner of numerous other successful companies, Michelle has consulted, and partnered with many business owners, investing her money, expertise, resources, time energy and effort in which to help her partners build their business to sell their business for their desired dream price. Michelle closes 98% of the offers she writes and obtains an average 20-40% above asking price; which is the result of her persistence and dedication to clients, and her expertise at growing and fixing businesses to achieve their full potential. Seiler Tucker Inc, is the leading authority on buying, selling, fixing, and growing companies.Her bestselling book, Sell Your Business for More Than It’s Worth, is a blueprint for anyone that wants to increase market share, become more profitable, and sell their business for top dollar. Her next book, Exit Rich, further expands on how to grow a business utilizing the 6 P’s and introduces her Build-To-Sell Blueprint. Steve Forbes states: “It is stunning that so many business owners end up leaving so much equity on the table when they want to cash out. That’s why this book will be a goldmine for these entrepreneurs.”The business landscape has changed so much in the last few years. Statistics show that a whopping 70% (out of a sampling of 26 million) of businesses go under even after operating for 10 years or longer. Business owners are forced to sell their business for many reasons, including unforeseen health or economic conditions. Regardless of the reason, knowing when to sell to get the highest price for your company is critical. You absolutely can exit rich, make sure your employees and your customers are taken care of, and continue your legacy. Join Michelle Seiler Tucker every week here to Exit Rich!Podcast website
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