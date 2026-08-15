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Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

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Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski
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2343 episodes

  • Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

    The Morgan Stanley Clause That Exposes How News Really Works

    08/14/2026 | 5 mins.
    LISTEN and SUBSCRIBE on:

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/watchdog-on-wall-street-with-chris-markowski/id570687608 

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2PtgPvJvqc2gkpGIkNMR5i 

    WATCH and SUBSCRIBE on:

    https://www.youtube.com/@WatchdogOnWallstreet/featured  

    Chris revisits a 2005 column examining how major Wall Street firms used massive advertising budgets and contractual clauses to avoid unfavorable news coverage. He argues that the financial ties between advertisers and media outlets can influence editorial decisions, raising broader questions about the independence of financial journalism and television news.
  • Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

    When Left vs Right Misses the Point

    08/14/2026 | 5 mins.
    LISTEN and SUBSCRIBE on:

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/watchdog-on-wall-street-with-chris-markowski/id570687608 

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2PtgPvJvqc2gkpGIkNMR5i 

    WATCH and SUBSCRIBE on:

    https://www.youtube.com/@WatchdogOnWallstreet/featured  

    Chris emphasizes that moral courage matters more than political loyalty. Reflecting on America's founders, the Plessy v. Ferguson decision, and today's partisan debates, he contends that two truths can coexist and that real leadership requires standing for what's right—even when it means breaking with your own side.
  • Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

    Could Bitcoin Get a Government Bailout?

    08/13/2026 | 2 mins.
    LISTEN and SUBSCRIBE on:

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/watchdog-on-wall-street-with-chris-markowski/id570687608 

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2PtgPvJvqc2gkpGIkNMR5i 

    WATCH and SUBSCRIBE on:

    https://www.youtube.com/@WatchdogOnWallstreet/featured  

    Chris questions whether cryptocurrency has drifted from its original promise of independence from government and Wall Street. As major financial institutions and political figures become increasingly involved, he warns that a major Bitcoin collapse could spark calls for taxpayer-backed intervention, raising the question: has crypto become the next "too big to fail" asset?
  • Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

    Wealth Tax Stealing from the Public

    08/13/2026 | 13 mins.
    LISTEN and SUBSCRIBE on:

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/watchdog-on-wall-street-with-chris-markowski/id570687608 

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2PtgPvJvqc2gkpGIkNMR5i 

    WATCH and SUBSCRIBE on:

    https://www.youtube.com/@WatchdogOnWallstreet/featured  

    Chris argues that proposals to tax wealth—not just income—would amount to government confiscation of private assets. He questions the practicality of a yearly wealth tax, warns it could force business owners to sell family companies and farms to pay the bill, and contends that Washington should address wasteful spending before demanding more revenue. He also challenges the philosophical case for wealth taxes, arguing they punish investment, entrepreneurship, and long-term wealth creation.
  • Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

    The Biggest Political Grift Power, Crypto & Billions

    08/12/2026 | 16 mins.
    LISTEN and SUBSCRIBE on:

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/watchdog-on-wall-street-with-chris-markowski/id570687608 

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2PtgPvJvqc2gkpGIkNMR5i 

    WATCH and SUBSCRIBE on:

    https://www.youtube.com/@WatchdogOnWallstreet/featured  

    Chris argues that the Trump family's cryptocurrency ventures represent an unprecedented political grift, criticizing politicians who profit from public office. He warns that meme coins and celebrity-backed crypto have left many investors with devastating losses while raising broader concerns about ethics, accountability, and the growing normalization of self-enrichment in American politics.
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About Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski
Welcome to The Watchdog on Wall Street Podcast. Author, investment banker, consumer advocate, analyst, and trader Chris Markowski exposes the lies and myths of the big brokerage firms, the mainstream press, and the government. Chris explains the news coming out of the complex worlds of finance, economics and politics and the impact it will have on everyday Americans.For more information, visit radioamerica.com/watchdog-on-wall-street/Sign up for our PERSONAL CFO PROGRAM or newsletter at minvest.com
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