Watchdog on Wall Street with Chris Markowski

Welcome to The Watchdog on Wall Street Podcast. Author, investment banker, consumer advocate, analyst, and trader Chris Markowski exposes the lies and myths of the big brokerage firms, the mainstream press, and the government.

Chris explains the news coming out of the complex worlds of finance, economics and politics and the impact it will have on everyday Americans.For more information, visit radioamerica.com/watchdog-on-wall-street/Sign up for our PERSONAL CFO PROGRAM or newsletter at minvest.com