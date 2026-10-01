FORDIFY LIVE: The Business Growth Show with Ford Saeks

Hiring a keynote speaker can be one of the most important decisions an organization makes when planning a convention, conference, leadership meeting, or company event. The right speaker can reinforce business priorities, create meaningful connections with the audience, and give attendees ideas they can actually put to work.

The wrong speaker can consume valuable agenda time without creating much value at all.

That distinction becomes even more important when organizations consider the total investment involved in bringing people together. Attendees may be stepping away from their businesses, traveling, paying for hotels, and giving up several days of productive time. The organization itself is investing in venues, production, food, travel, staff, programming, and countless other details.

With that much at stake, hiring a keynote speaker should not begin with a demo video, celebrity name, or speaking fee. It should begin with a much more important question: What does the organization want the audience to think, feel, understand, or do differently when they leave?

Katrina Mitchell, Founder and Chief Matchmaker at Franchise Speakers, has spent more than 17 years helping franchise organizations answer that question and match outside speakers with their audiences, cultures, objectives, and investment levels. Her experience as a former franchisee gives her an additional perspective on what franchise owners need from the limited time they spend together at conventions and meetings.

For meeting planners and business leaders, her approach offers a valuable reminder. Hiring a keynote speaker is not about filling an hour on an agenda. It is about making that hour contribute to the larger purpose of the event.

Start With the Business Outcome, Not the Speaker

One of the easiest mistakes when hiring a keynote speaker is beginning the search too early.

A planning committee decides it needs a speaker, starts watching videos, asks colleagues for recommendations, or begins searching for recognizable names. Before long, the selection process becomes focused on personalities rather than outcomes.

Mitchell recommends approaching the decision from the opposite direction.

"Start with the end in mind."

Imagine the audience walking out of the ballroom after the presentation. What transformation should have taken place? What should attendees understand that they did not understand before? What action should they be prepared to take? How should the presentation support the broader goals of the organization?

Those questions help turn a vague request into a meaningful speaker specification.

An organization may initially say it wants someone who can motivate the audience. Motivation, however, is difficult to connect to a specific business result. Digging deeper may reveal that the real objective is improving leadership, increasing local marketing activity, strengthening customer experience, building better teams, improving franchise relationships, or reinforcing the company's culture.

The same principle applies outside franchising. A sales organization may need its people to adopt a different approach to prospecting. A leadership conference may need managers to improve accountability. A company navigating rapid technological change may need employees to understand how AI affects their roles without losing sight of the importance of human relationships.

Once the desired outcome is clear, the search for a keynote speaker becomes considerably more focused.

This is also why the most entertaining speaker is not automatically the best choice.

Celebrity can bring recognition and excitement to an event, but recognition and business relevance are not the same thing. Mitchell challenges the assumption that a celebrity speaker will necessarily increase attendance or create greater value for franchisees. A compelling story may entertain an audience for an hour, but meeting planners should still ask what attendees will be able to do with that experience when they return to their businesses.

Entertainment absolutely has a place at events. The question is whether entertainment is the objective or whether it can be combined with a meaningful message.

That distinction can help organizations avoid paying for attention when what they really need is impact.

Look Beyond the Demo Reel When Hiring a Keynote Speaker

A polished video is useful when evaluating a speaker, but it cannot tell a meeting planner everything that matters.

The person on stage represents only one part of the speaker experience.

Professionalism begins long before the introduction and continues after the applause. Preparation, responsiveness, understanding of the organization, interaction with the event team, willingness to customize, reliability on site, and the ability to connect with the audience can all affect the success of the engagement.

Mitchell's philosophy at Franchise Speakers reflects that broader view. Her goal is to identify the right speaker based on what she describes as the "right person, right time, right fee, right culture, right message."

Culture deserves particular attention.

A speaker who is highly effective for one organization may be completely wrong for another. Different audiences have different expectations, personalities, levels of experience, and relationships with their brands. A presentation that succeeds with corporate executives may not connect the same way with franchise owners. A speaker accustomed to entrepreneurial audiences may need a different approach when addressing frontline managers or employees.

Industry understanding can matter as well.

Mitchell emphasizes that franchise audiences are not simply generic groups of entrepreneurs. Franchisees operate within a specific business model involving brand standards, systems, franchisor relationships, local execution, and shared responsibilities. A speaker who understands those dynamics can frame ideas in ways that are more relevant to the audience.

That does not mean every speaker must spend an entire career in the industry. It does mean meeting planners should evaluate whether the speaker is willing and able to understand the audience they are being hired to serve.

Customization is part of that evaluation.

A strong professional speaker should understand the organization's objectives, terminology, challenges, and priorities. Listening to executive presentations, speaking with leadership before the event, understanding the conference theme, and incorporating relevant examples can make a keynote feel like part of the event rather than a presentation that could have been delivered anywhere.

The speaker's attitude toward service matters, too.

Mitchell developed what Franchise Speakers calls its "No Diva" philosophy after an experience with a speaker who created problems for a client before ever stepping onto the stage. Her distinction is simple: some speakers arrive primarily to serve the audience, while others are primarily interested in being the center of attention.

A meeting planner should be evaluating both.

A speaker can have excellent stagecraft and still make life unnecessarily difficult for the event team. The best engagements happen when professionalism offstage matches performance onstage.

Treat the Keynote as an Investment in the Event

Speaking fees inevitably become part of the selection process. They should not, however, be evaluated in isolation.

The least expensive speaker is not necessarily the best value, just as the highest-priced speaker is not automatically the most effective.

The better question is what the organization expects its investment to accomplish.

Consider the total economics of a major convention. Hundreds or thousands of people may be traveling to one location. The company may have a limited number of hours to reconnect attendees with the organization, strengthen relationships, communicate its vision, provide business education, and create an experience people believe was worth leaving their businesses to attend.

Mitchell describes convention time as "precious," particularly within franchise systems. In her view, one of the opportunities created by bringing franchisees together is helping them reconnect with the brand and with one another.

That makes every hour on the agenda valuable real estate.

A keynote should therefore connect to the larger event rather than exist as an isolated attraction.

If leadership is emphasizing a strategic priority, the outside speaker can reinforce it from a different perspective. If franchise owners are facing a common business challenge, the speaker can provide frameworks or tools that help them address it. If an organization wants to create stronger alignment, the presentation can support language and ideas that continue throughout the conference.

Mitchell points to one indicator of a successful presentation: people continue referencing the speaker's message later in the event. The ideas have moved beyond the stage and become part of hallway conversations, meetings, and discussions among attendees.

That is a considerably higher standard than whether the audience applauded.

It also creates a different way to think about return on investment.

Event organizers can use surveys and attendee feedback, but they can also consider whether the speaker's ideas are being retained and applied. Did the presentation support the organization's priorities? Did attendees receive something useful? Are leaders able to reinforce the message after everyone goes home?

One of Mitchell's strongest recommendations is to avoid overwhelming people with information simply because there is time available to present it. A speaker who provides one, three, or a handful of useful ideas that people actually implement may create more value than someone who races through dozens of concepts.

That principle has become even more important as information itself becomes easier to obtain.

In an AI World, the Human Experience Matters More

The role of a keynote speaker is changing because access to information has changed.

Audiences no longer need to attend a conference simply to receive facts they could find through an online search or an AI platform. If a presentation consists entirely of information that attendees could generate for themselves in a few minutes, its value becomes increasingly difficult to justify.

Live events offer something technology cannot easily replicate: a shared human experience.

Stories, emotion, interaction, context, credibility, humor, and the energy created when people experience an idea together can make information memorable. A talented keynote speaker does not simply transfer knowledge. The speaker helps the audience connect that knowledge to their own circumstances and gives them a reason to act on it.

That does not make technology irrelevant. Quite the opposite.

AI is affecting virtually every area of business, and speakers need to understand how those changes intersect with their expertise. But Mitchell cautions against treating AI as a replacement for meaningful human relationships. She argues that authentic, present conversations are becoming more important as technology becomes more prevalent.

The same principle should influence how organizations design conferences.

Technology can support registration, communication, content delivery, follow-up, personalization, and countless other parts of an event. It can make the experience more efficient. The gathering itself, however, creates an opportunity for relationships and conversations that people cannot get from another automated interaction.

That is why hiring a keynote speaker should involve evaluating the experience the speaker creates, not merely the information delivered.

The audience should leave with something memorable enough to survive the flight home and useful enough to matter when they return to work.

What to Consider Before Hiring a Keynote Speaker

There is no single specification that guarantees a successful keynote. Different events require different speakers, styles, expertise, and outcomes. But the selection process becomes stronger when meeting planners evaluate the complete engagement instead of relying on a recognizable name or impressive video.

Before making the decision, an organization should be able to answer five fundamental questions.

First, what business outcome should the presentation support? If the desired result cannot be clearly articulated, it will be difficult to determine which speaker is best equipped to create it.

Second, does the speaker understand the audience? Industry knowledge, business-model familiarity, audience demographics, organizational culture, and the challenges attendees are facing can all influence whether a message connects.

Third, what will attendees take home? A great story can be memorable, but the strongest business presentations give people something useful. That might be a framework, a new perspective, a tool, a process, or a specific action they can implement.

Fourth, what kind of professional will the organization be working with? Preparation, flexibility, communication, reliability, customization, and a service mindset are part of the engagement. The experience should be positive for the people behind the scenes as well as those sitting in the audience.

Finally, how does the keynote support the larger event? The best speaker choice should reinforce the purpose of the gathering rather than compete with it.

Hiring a keynote speaker becomes much easier when those specifications are established before names and fees enter the conversation.

The objective is not to find the most famous person, the cheapest option, or even the speaker with the most impressive demo reel. It is to identify the person who can create the right experience for that particular audience at that particular moment.

For organizations investing heavily in bringing their people together, that distinction can determine whether a keynote simply fills time or becomes one of the most valuable hours of the entire event.

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About Katrina Mitchell

Katrina Mitchell is the Founder and Chief Matchmaker at Franchise Speakers, where she helps franchise organizations connect with franchise-savvy keynote speakers, thought leaders, subject matter experts, and business growth trainers. A former franchisee herself, Katrina brings firsthand experience with the challenges of franchise ownership, franchisee-franchisor relationships, and the importance of a strong system culture.

Katrina founded Franchise Speakers in 2008 and has spent more than 17 years matching franchise brands with outside talent based on their audience, culture, business objectives, and desired outcomes. Known as a natural connector, she has built her business around helping franchise organizations create greater value from their conventions and events by finding the right speaker for the right opportunity.

About Ford Saeks

Ford Saeks is a Business Growth Accelerator who has generated more than a billion dollars in sales worldwide by helping businesses attract loyal customers, increase visibility, and accelerate growth. As President and CEO of Prime Concepts Group, Inc., Ford has founded more than ten companies, authored eleven books, earned three U.S. patents, and advised organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

A recognized expert in business growth, customer acquisition, leadership, franchising, marketing, and AI-driven business strategies, Ford helps business owners and leaders identify opportunities, improve performance, and achieve sustainable results. Learn more at ProfitRichResults.com and watch Fordify LIVE at Fordify.tv.