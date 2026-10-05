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Profitable Home Services Podcast | Increase Profits & Improve Cash Flow
Diane Gardner; Your Profit Coach
Latest episode
145 episodes
Inventory Profit Leaks Costing Home Service Businesses Thousands With Eric Oberembt10/05/2026 | 46 mins.Inventory profit leaks are the ones almost nobody goes looking for. You already paid for the material. It's sitting on a shelf in your shop. Then a crew buys it again on the way to the job, and the margin you planned on quietly drops.
My guest this week is Eric Oberembt, owner of D&M Roofing and the founder of InventoryHQ. He started roofing with his grandfather at ten years old and still runs the company today. He built the app for his own crews after material costs in home services climbed, and he realized he had no real idea what was sitting in his two warehouses.
What You'll Learn:
Why a five percent job costing error quietly costs you tens of thousands
How to tell if your crews are buying material you already own
The one thing that skews contractor profit margins on every repair job
Why job costing for contractors falls apart without inventory tracking
How to improve profit margins without more leads or one extra sale
The hidden profit leaks showing up in what you pay your reps
Key Moments:
7:33 Buying Materials In Bulk To Protect Margin
8:30 Tracking Two Warehouses On A Clipboard
13:08 The $10,000 Thermal Drone That Vanished
16:30 Buying A $500 Box Of Screws He Already Owned
19:48 Why Leftover Material Belongs Back In Inventory
27:07 The Two Ways To Create More Profit
33:36 Turning Service Trucks Into Mobile Warehouses
42:50 The Commission Leak Nobody Catches
Most of the operational profit leaks I find with my customers aren't complicated. They're small, repeatable, and completely fixable once somebody starts tracking them. Eric put a real number on this one, and it's bigger than most owners want to admit.
🎧 Listen to all episodes at https://profitablehomeservices.com/
🤝 Connect with Eric at https://inventory-hq.com/
ACCESS SOME FREE RESOURCES TO BOOST YOUR PROFITS
🤑Add $200k In Profits Without Chasing Leads
Sales are rolling in, so why does your business still feel broke? Here are 15 ways to add profit back into your Home Service Business without more leads & sales. https://profitcoach4you.com/profitleaks
Profit Impact Call
☎️ Let me find $45k in hidden profit leaks in your home service business in 45 minutes during a Profit Impact Call. https://taxcoach4you.com/profitimpactcall/
- When it comes to lead conversion for contractors, the problem is almost never how many leads you have. It is what happens in the first 60 seconds after one of them comes in.
I sat down with Ryan Fenn, the founder of Chiirp, to walk the whole customer journey and find the marketing profit leaks hiding along the way. We start at the missed call and follow it all the way through to the estimate that nobody ever chased. Most of what Ryan shows comes down to catching the leads you already paid for instead of going out and buying new ones.
What You'll Learn:
Why your missed calls cost you more than your ad budget does
How one minute of delay can cut your booking rate in half
The one thing that decides who gets the job in 60 seconds
Why 60 percent of your estimates never get a second conversation
How contractor sales follow up recovers revenue you have already earned
How to improve estimate follow up without hiring another person
The quiet leak that cancels jobs after they are already sold
Key Moments:
2:34 The Two Leaks At The Very Start
3:18 Why Missed Calls Are The Quiet Killer
8:14 The Text Message That Recovered $300,000
14:32 How One Minute Cut A Booking Rate In Half
23:35 The Second Leaky Bucket, Estimate Rehash
27:52 $750,000 Found In 60 Days
36:20 The Owner Handshake Video
43:09 The Hidden Leak After The Sale Is Won
None of this requires a bigger ad budget. This is how to increase revenue without more leads, by tightening home service estimate follow-up and answering faster than the shop down the road.
🎧 Listen to all episodes at https://profitablehomeservices.com/
🤝 Connect with Ryan at https://chiirp.com/
ACCESS SOME FREE RESOURCES TO BOOST YOUR PROFITS
🤑Add $200k In Profits Without Chasing Leads
Sales are rolling in, so why does your business still feel broke? Here are 15 ways to add profit back into your Home Service Business without more leads & sales. https://profitcoach4you.com/profitleaks
Profit Impact Call
☎️ Let me find $45k in hidden profit leaks in your home service business in 45 minutes during a Profit Impact Call. https://taxcoach4you.com/profitimpactcall/
- Most of what I hear about contractor sales follow-up comes down to one thing: businesses stop too soon. I sat down with Nathan Klug of Lift Growth Systems to talk about the dollars sitting untouched inside your own customer list.
Nathan started his own insurance agency about fifteen years ago. He and his business partner brought on 100 agents in 90 days. That fast growth exposed a real problem. They had no way to actually follow up with everyone they brought in. That early lesson is what eventually led him to build tools that help with lead conversion for contractors today.
What You'll Learn:
Why the average business only tries a sales follow up once and gives up
How estimate follow up can turn unsold jobs into paid work
The one shift that helps you increase revenue without more ads
Why most sales happen only after the seventh touch, not the first
How a five step process turns old leads into new paying jobs
The one text message structure that gets a response almost every time
Why lead conversion for contractors starts with a plan, not more marketing
Key Moments:
1:37 Nathan's Insurance Agency Story And Why Follow Up Broke At Scale
3:26 The Average Business Only Follows Up 1.1 Times
11:34 What Database Reactivation Actually Means
12:31 The Postcard Program That Added Real Profit
13:40 Why Nearly Half Of Contractor Income Comes From Follow Up
17:54 One Business Collected 162 Data Fields With No Plan
26:54 The Five Step Follow Up System
33:50 Nathan's Hidden Profit Leak Answer
If marketing profit leaks have been draining your results, this episode gives you a clear place to start. You do not need more leads to grow. You need a better way to use the ones you already have, which is exactly how to increase revenue without more leads.
🎧 Listen to all episodes at https://profitablehomeservices.com/
🤝 Connect with Nathan at https://nathanklug.com/
ACCESS SOME FREE RESOURCES TO BOOST YOUR PROFITS
🎫 FREE HIDDEN PROFIT WORKSHOP –
How To Find Another $160,000 In Profit Already Hiding In Your Home Service Business Without Selling More
Register here https://go.profitcoach4you.com/workshop
Profit Impact Call
☎️ Let me find $45k in hidden profit leaks in your home service business in 45 minutes during a Profit Impact Call. https://taxcoach4you.com/profitimpactcall/
- I want to talk about how to find hidden profit in a service business, because most owners are asking the wrong question. They ask how to get busier instead of asking why the busy months still leave the bank account looking thin.
In this episode, I walk through 10 questions business owners avoid asking themselves. Every single one has a hidden profit leak sitting behind it. We cover why more revenue is not more profit, what your labor really costs you, and why cash disappears in my business even in a good month. I also get into home service labor costs and contractor pricing for profit, two of the spots where I see owners lose the most money without realizing it.
What You'll Learn:
Why more revenue is not more profit in a home service business
How to know if you are actually charging enough for the work you do
What your team really costs you once you calculate the full number
Why busy crews can still be losing you money every single day
Why cash disappears in my business even when the P&L looks good
The real cost of keeping your doors open each month
What happens to your business if you disappear for thirty days
Key Moments:
6:45 Why More Revenue Is Not More Profit
17:45 The Question That Exposes Money-Losing Jobs
20:20 What Your Team Really Costs You
28:16 Why Cash Disappears Even When The P&L Looks Good
33:10 The Real Cost Of Keeping The Doors Open
35:38 Why Customer Follow-Up Is A Profit Leak
41:31 What Happens If You Disappear For A Month
Home service business profitability starts with asking these questions before they cost you more. If one of them made you uncomfortable while you listened, that is usually the one I would start with.
🎧 Listen to all episodes at https://profitablehomeservices.com/
🤝 Connect with Diane at https://taxcoach4you.com
ACCESS SOME FREE RESOURCES TO BOOST YOUR PROFITS
🎫 HIDDEN PROFIT WORKSHOP
How To Add Another $160,000 In Profit To Your Home Service Business Without Selling More
Register here https://go.profitcoach4you.com/workshop
Profit Impact Call
☎️ Let me find $45k in hidden profit leaks in your home service business in 45 minutes during a Profit Impact Call. https://taxcoach4you.com/profitimpactcall/
Why Employee Turnover Is One Of Your Biggest Hidden Profit Leaks with Reggie Brock09/07/2026 | 47 mins.Hidden Profit Leaks are not always about money spent wrong. Sometimes they are about the employees who walked out the door. In this episode, I sat down with Reggie Brock of Propel Your Culture. He showed me why losing good employees drains more from a business than most owners ever calculate.
Reggie talks about building a destination business, a place people never want to leave. We walked through the real math behind employee turnover. It explains a lot about why cash disappears in my business more than I realized. If you have ever felt the weight of home service owner burnout trying to hold your team together, or wondered where the profit leaks in a home service business are actually hiding, this conversation will hit close to home.
What You'll Learn:
Why a $200,000 profit leak might be hiding in your turnover numbers
How to build what Reggie calls a destination business people never want to leave
The one exercise that gets your team to finally say what they are really thinking
Why quiet quitting costs more than the employee who actually walks out
How the real cost of replacing an employee compares to their full salary
The simple shift that can send $100,000 straight back to your bottom line
Key Moments:
0:44 Meet Reggie Brock And Propel Your Culture
13:46 What Is A Destination Business
15:34 The Sea Island Story Behind The Idea
17:06 The Trust Exercise That Rebuilds Teams
19:18 What Employees Are Really Afraid To Say
31:02 The Real Cost Of Losing An Employee
33:31 Why Quiet Quitting Costs More Than You Think
37:31 How This Shift Adds $100K To Your Bottom Line
If you have been chasing profit leaks in home services for a while now, do not overlook your own team. Sometimes the biggest leak is not a line item at all, it is the people you have already lost.
🎧 Listen to all episodes at https://profitablehomeservices.com/
🤝 Connect with Reggie at https://www.propelyourculture.com/
ACCESS SOME FREE RESOURCES TO BOOST YOUR PROFITS
🤑Add $200k In Profits Without Chasing Leads
Sales are rolling in, so why does your business still feel broke? Here are 15 ways to add profit back into your Home Service Business without more leads & sales. https://profitcoach4you.com/profitleaks
Profit Impact Call
☎️ Let me find $45k in hidden profit leaks in your home service business in 45 minutes during a Profit Impact Call. https://taxcoach4you.com/profitimpactcall/
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About Profitable Home Services Podcast | Increase Profits & Improve Cash Flow
Most home service business owners don't have a revenue problem. They have a profit problem. More jobs. More stress. More payroll. More money coming in — and somehow not enough left over at the end of the month. You've tried the standard advice. Generate more leads. Raise revenue. Hire faster. Scale harder. But growth without financial control creates a business that gets bigger without actually becoming more profitable. That's the trap. Profitable Home Services Podcast is about building a profitable home service business that creates real cash flow, financial stability, and owner freedom — without running yourself into the ground to get there. Host Diane Gardner breaks down the financial systems, operational decisions, contractor cash flow strategies, hiring practices, pricing models, and profit-focused growth systems that help home service owners keep more of the money they already earn. From contractor bookkeeping and job costing to technician accountability, service sales training, operational efficiency, and sustainable home service business growth, each episode is designed to help owners plug profit leaks, improve margins, stabilize cash flow, and build a business that supports long-term wealth. This isn't generic entrepreneur advice built for startups or online businesses. It's practical financial and operational strategy for contractors and home service owners trying to build a profitable business that works for their life — not just consumes it. If you're tired of working harder without building more freedom, this show will help you increase profits, improve cash flow, and build a stronger home service business from the inside out. Popular Episode Topics Include: Home Service Profits, Contractor Cash Flow, Home Service Financial Systems, Profit Leaks In Home Services, Contractor Bookkeeping, Home Service Profit Margins, Service Business Budgeting, Operational Efficiency, Job Costing, Hiring Technicians, Technician Accountability, Service Sales Training, Contractor Pricing, Sales Conversion For Contractors, Profitable Scaling, Contractor Business Growth, Owner Freedom, Contractor Wealth Building, Buying Back Your Time, Service Business WealthPodcast website
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