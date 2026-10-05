Profitable Home Services Podcast | Increase Profits & Improve Cash Flow

I want to talk about how to find hidden profit in a service business, because most owners are asking the wrong question. They ask how to get busier instead of asking why the busy months still leave the bank account looking thin.

In this episode, I walk through 10 questions business owners avoid asking themselves. Every single one has a hidden profit leak sitting behind it. We cover why more revenue is not more profit, what your labor really costs you, and why cash disappears in my business even in a good month. I also get into home service labor costs and contractor pricing for profit, two of the spots where I see owners lose the most money without realizing it.

What You'll Learn:

Why more revenue is not more profit in a home service business



How to know if you are actually charging enough for the work you do



What your team really costs you once you calculate the full number



Why busy crews can still be losing you money every single day



Why cash disappears in my business even when the P&L looks good



The real cost of keeping your doors open each month



What happens to your business if you disappear for thirty days



Key Moments:

6:45 Why More Revenue Is Not More Profit

17:45 The Question That Exposes Money-Losing Jobs

20:20 What Your Team Really Costs You

28:16 Why Cash Disappears Even When The P&L Looks Good

33:10 The Real Cost Of Keeping The Doors Open

35:38 Why Customer Follow-Up Is A Profit Leak

41:31 What Happens If You Disappear For A Month

Home service business profitability starts with asking these questions before they cost you more. If one of them made you uncomfortable while you listened, that is usually the one I would start with.

🎧 Listen to all episodes at https://profitablehomeservices.com/

🤝 Connect with Diane at https://taxcoach4you.com



ACCESS SOME FREE RESOURCES TO BOOST YOUR PROFITS

🎫 HIDDEN PROFIT WORKSHOP

How To Add Another $160,000 In Profit To Your Home Service Business Without Selling More

Register here https://go.profitcoach4you.com/workshop



Profit Impact Call

☎️ Let me find $45k in hidden profit leaks in your home service business in 45 minutes during a Profit Impact Call. https://taxcoach4you.com/profitimpactcall/