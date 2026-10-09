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4 episodes
03 | Greater Autonomy: Engineering Your Self-Generating Success Engine with Dan Sullivan10/09/2026 | 29 mins.Your presence may be a multiplier. Your absence can be exponential. This episode is about the business that keeps moving without you.
Autonomy comes from the Greek for self and law. Dan Sullivan's point is that an autonomous entrepreneur runs on their own rules, and an autonomous company runs on rules that still work when the founder is not in the room.
John J. Bowen Jr. and Dan Sullivan get into why no buyer wants to pay for an expensive job, and why John's wealth management firm sold at 16 times earnings when neither he nor his partners were needed. They share the Steve Jobs story of the 10 nos, how Gino Wickman built EOS into a licensed system, and how Evan grew five times while traveling 300 days. Dan also explains his biggest self-law: I don't rescue.
If your business still stops when you stop, watch or listen now.
Timestamped Highlights
00:03:13 Why already-successful entrepreneurs need to move from indispensable to invincible
00:04:18 Why no buyer wants to purchase an expensive job
00:05:07 The reason John's firm sold at 16 times earnings
00:05:23 What the Greek root of autonomy says about how your company should run
00:06:31 Steve Jobs named the 10 best things he did at Apple. Every one was a no.
00:08:35 Your presence is the multiplier. Your absence is the exponential.
00:09:43 Dan's biggest self-law, and why he holds to it even when a project is falling apart
00:11:03 The Strategic Coach conversation that led to EOS
00:13:25 Gino Wickman sold 87.5% of EOS. His IP now serves over 300,000 companies.
00:14:58 Evan grew five times while traveling 300 days
00:18:05 Why greater autonomy is not about working less
00:18:55 The 50,000-person CEO who could never put his phone down
00:21:49 Five crisis calls a year versus five in a day
00:24:08 A walkthrough of the dashboard and what the assessment scores
Mentioned Resources
The Greater Game
The Greater Game Dashboard
Strategic Coach
EOS, the Entrepreneurial Operating System
Important Links
Connect with John: Website | LinkedIn
Read John in Financial Advisor Magazine: FA Mag author page
Explore CEG Worldwide programs: Programs for Financial Advisors
See advisor success stories: Success Stories
CEG research: CEG Insights
Subscribe on YouTube: CEG Advisor Coach
Get the book: The Greater Game
The Advisor Architect is an original production hosted by John J. Bowen Jr. Brought to you by CEG Worldwide, in partnership with Financial Advisor Magazine. Production and editing by Podcast Your Brand.
02 | Greater Security: The Foundation That Makes Everything Possible with Dan Sullivan10/06/2026 | 26 mins.You can win for 30 years and still lose the game on the final play. This episode is about the security that protects what you built and funds what comes next.
Ambition is the first multiplier. Security is the one that makes it survivable. John J. Bowen Jr. and Dan Sullivan get into cash confidence, the capital position that lets an entrepreneur keep making progress no matter what the economy does.
They walk through CEG research on the succession gap, the concentration risk that comes with owning your own business, and the move from the single-family office to the virtual family office. Dan shares the exercise he runs with his own team on what they would do in the first 100 days if he and Babs were gone, and why the legal structure is worthless without the capability structure.
If your plan still ends in a wind-down, listen now.
Timestamped Highlights
00:01:03 The Free Zone conversation that reframed capital for John
00:01:20 The real scorecard for entrepreneurism, and it is not revenue
00:02:01 Why economic storms are where you make your greatest progress
00:02:57 The confidence gap between the top 5.4% and everyone else
00:03:47 84.6% need succession planning. Only 21.7% have done it.
00:04:40 The concentration risk almost every owner is carrying
00:05:44 Why you should not be awake at 3 in the morning wondering if the foundation holds
00:06:56 The first 100 days question Dan asks his own team
00:07:52 From the $250 million single-family office to the virtual family office
00:08:58 The reason 59.2% of entrepreneurs are about to change advisors
00:09:31 Playing a great game for decades and losing it on the final play
00:10:43 The three businesses John gave himself for his 70th birthday
00:11:21 Scott put $500,000 into a new venture. What happened next.
00:12:34 What a few months of golf 4 times a week actually feels like
00:13:52 Why Dan has a clear path mapped to 105
00:15:00 Diversifying through multiplication instead of adding risk
00:18:10 A walkthrough of the dashboard and what the assessment scores
Mentioned Resources
The Greater Game
The Greater Game Dashboard
Strategic Coach
VFO Connect
Important Links
Connect with John: Website | LinkedIn
Read John in Financial Advisor Magazine: FA Mag author page
Explore CEG Worldwide programs: Programs for Financial Advisors
See advisor success stories: Success Stories
CEG research: CEG Insights
Subscribe on YouTube: CEG Advisor Coach
Get the book: The Greater Game
The Advisor Architect is an original production hosted by John J. Bowen Jr. Brought to you by CEG Worldwide, in partnership with Financial Advisor Magazine. Production and editing by Podcast Your Brand.
- You already won the game you set out to play. So, what do you build with the next 25 years?
Dan Sullivan calls ambition the master capability, the capability of capabilities. It does not run dry at 60. It expands every time you add a new one, and AI is handing entrepreneurs new capabilities faster than any technology since steam power.
John and Dan lay out the history lesson that makes 100x credible, plus the transformations behind it. Paul traded a gourmet coffee shop retirement for an engineering firm now past a billion in revenue. Roderick went from 2 locations to 14 while cutting a 70-hour week to 25. Then comes the part most people skip, strategic abandonment, and why a 25-year vision is really 100 quarters.
If your plan still ends in a wind-down, watch or listen now.
Timestamped Highlights
00:02:05 The reason ambition does not run out of gas at 55
00:04:13 The history lesson that makes 100x feel possible instead of absurd
00:05:01 What changed in the world so growth takes 4 years instead of 20
00:06:00 The research number behind entrepreneurs who think in 25 years
00:06:59 Why the word entrepreneur only dates to 1804
00:08:04 The definition of an entrepreneur that starts with you as the resource
00:09:22 The second technology almost nobody puts in a growth plan
00:10:25 The client who showed up planning to quit
00:12:26 My wife thought I lost my mind, and what happened next
00:13:36 Two locations to 14, a 70-hour week down to 25
00:15:46 They are there, they are just not looking for you
00:17:15 Strategic abandonment, what has to go before 100x can start
00:18:08 Why 25 years works better when you count it in quarters
Mentioned Resources
The Greater Game
The Greater Game Dashboard
Strategic Coach.
The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith
Important Links
Connect with John: Website | LinkedIn
Read John in Financial Advisor Magazine: FA Mag author page
Explore CEG Worldwide programs: Programs for Financial Advisors
See advisor success stories: Success Stories
CEG research: CEG Insights
Subscribe on YouTube: CEG Advisor Coach
Get the book: The Greater Game
The Advisor Architect is an original production hosted by John J. Bowen Jr. Brought to you by CEG Worldwide, in partnership with Financial Advisor Magazine. Production and editing by Podcast Your Brand.
- You already won the game you set out to play. So what do you build next? This origin maps the five Greater Game conversations and the advisor’s role inside each one.
John J. Bowen Jr. opens the series with the research behind it. CEG Insights studied 1,016 successful entrepreneurs and found that 5.4% approached the future differently, building around a set of multipliers. That finding became the foundation for The Greater Game.
With Dan Sullivan, John organized the work into four stages and selected five conversations for Financial Advisor Magazine: Greater Ambition, Greater Security, Greater Autonomy, Greater Property, and Greater Community. Each one carries direct consequences for the wealth plan.
Then comes the advisor’s assignment. Pick three clients approaching a transition, and listen for the gap between their next ambition and their current architecture. Watch or listen now.
Timestamped Highlights
00:00:00 The question Dan and John started with, and why success is not the finish line
00:00:47 The 5.4% who approached the future differently, and what they built around instead
00:01:38 Why the next challenge for wealthy entrepreneurs is rarely another financial product
00:02:28 The five conversations selected for Financial Advisor Magazine, and why they begin with ambition
00:03:22 The three-client exercise to run before you recommend anything
00:04:07 Why the right security is a launchpad, not a brake
Mentioned Resources
The Greater Game
CEG Insights
Important Links
Connect with John: Website | LinkedIn
Read John in Financial Advisor Magazine: FA Mag author page
Explore CEG Worldwide programs: Programs for Financial Advisors
See advisor success stories: Success Stories
CEG research: CEG Insights
Subscribe on YouTube: CEG Advisor Coach
Get the book: The Greater Game
The Advisor Architect is an original production hosted by John J. Bowen Jr. Brought to you by CEG Worldwide, in partnership with Financial Advisor Magazine. Production and editing by Podcast Your Brand.
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About The Advisor Architect
What comes after success? Three books. Twelve conversations. One question for advisors serving successful people — and building what comes next.Podcast website
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