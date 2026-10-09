You can win for 30 years and still lose the game on the final play. This episode is about the security that protects what you built and funds what comes next.

Ambition is the first multiplier. Security is the one that makes it survivable. John J. Bowen Jr. and Dan Sullivan get into cash confidence, the capital position that lets an entrepreneur keep making progress no matter what the economy does.

They walk through CEG research on the succession gap, the concentration risk that comes with owning your own business, and the move from the single-family office to the virtual family office. Dan shares the exercise he runs with his own team on what they would do in the first 100 days if he and Babs were gone, and why the legal structure is worthless without the capability structure.

If your plan still ends in a wind-down, listen now.



Timestamped Highlights

00:01:03 The Free Zone conversation that reframed capital for John

00:01:20 The real scorecard for entrepreneurism, and it is not revenue

00:02:01 Why economic storms are where you make your greatest progress

00:02:57 The confidence gap between the top 5.4% and everyone else

00:03:47 84.6% need succession planning. Only 21.7% have done it.

00:04:40 The concentration risk almost every owner is carrying

00:05:44 Why you should not be awake at 3 in the morning wondering if the foundation holds

00:06:56 The first 100 days question Dan asks his own team

00:07:52 From the $250 million single-family office to the virtual family office

00:08:58 The reason 59.2% of entrepreneurs are about to change advisors

00:09:31 Playing a great game for decades and losing it on the final play

00:10:43 The three businesses John gave himself for his 70th birthday

00:11:21 Scott put $500,000 into a new venture. What happened next.

00:12:34 What a few months of golf 4 times a week actually feels like

00:13:52 Why Dan has a clear path mapped to 105

00:15:00 Diversifying through multiplication instead of adding risk

00:18:10 A walkthrough of the dashboard and what the assessment scores



Mentioned Resources

The Greater Game

The Greater Game Dashboard

Strategic Coach

VFO Connect



Important Links

Connect with John: Website | LinkedIn

Read John in Financial Advisor Magazine: FA Mag author page

Explore CEG Worldwide programs: Programs for Financial Advisors

See advisor success stories: Success Stories

CEG research: CEG Insights

Subscribe on YouTube: CEG Advisor Coach

Get the book: The Greater Game



The Advisor Architect is an original production hosted by John J. Bowen Jr. Brought to you by CEG Worldwide, in partnership with Financial Advisor Magazine. Production and editing by Podcast Your Brand.