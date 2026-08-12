the podcast for entrepreneurs and business owners ready to face the raw truth of what it takes to succeed. Host Shawn Austin Johnson goes beyond polished success stories to explore the real, often messy, and challenging aspects of business ownership.This podcast is for those who feel isolated in their entrepreneurial journey, battle imposter syndrome, or face burnout.

Shawn offers candid insights and isn't afraid to tackle tough conversations on what truly matters in business.Expect in-depth discussions, spicy takes, and interviews with guests who aren't afraid to confront the hard questions. Tune in weekly for an unfiltered look at entrepreneurship. It's not always pretty, but it's always real. Buckle up!