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Pay or Quit

Shawn Austin Johnson
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Pay or Quit
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Pay or Quit

    In and Out of Foster Care to CEO: I Broke the Patterns of My Past | Tristian Clark

    06/08/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    22-year-old entrepreneur and owner of Clark Construction, Tristan Clark. He's building a business to be proud of while coming from an almost impossible home life. Tristan Clark shares the challenges he overcame to get to where he is. From foster care, running from the police at age 8, to a shooting with prison on the horizon, to now flipping houses, building a rental portfolio, and a well-respected construction company.

    FB:  https://www.facebook.com/TristanClarkP

    Website https://www.clarkconstructionllc.net/

    Watch this episode on Youtube: https://youtu.be/hTbHAIISMwI

    00:00 Intro
    01:39 From Diesel to Concrete
    04:18 The $125K Breakthrough
    05:53 Spending Then Scaling Lessons
    07:53 Downsizing for Margin
    10:51 Scaling Stress and Overhead
    16:15 Flip House Growing Pains
    21:36 Hold vs Flip Debate
    25:14 Scaling the Flip Machine
    26:25 VAs and Backend Systems
    32:48 Bad Attitudes and Boundaries
    34:04 Firing My Own Dad
    38:24 Mentors Filling the Gap
    39:00 Taken Into Foster Care
    43:03 Culture Shock in Adoption
    47:27 ROTC Turning Point
    52:06 Fatherhood Changed Me
    52:39 Walking Away Downtown
    56:58 Protecting My Siblings
    59:37 Standing Up For My Brother
    01:02:23 The Shooting And Jail
    01:05:01 Lessons From Lockup
    01:07:58 Cutting Toxic Ties
    01:13:44 Second Chances And Grit
    01:16:19 God's Plan Finale
    Please rate the podcast!

    The Wealth-Driven PM Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/the-wealth-driven-pm
    Shawn's Newsletter: https://shawnaustinjohnson.beehiiv.com/

    Follow Shawn:
    X: https://x.com/shawnAJohnsonX
    Website: https://www.shawnaustinjohnson.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnaustinjohnson/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
  • Pay or Quit

    Build Wealth the Smart Way | Aaron Robertson

    02/16/2026 | 24 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In this episode, we dive into the core principles of achieving success through sheer hard work and unwavering discipline. We explore the powerful mindset required to overcome obstacles and maintain consistent hustle, drawing inspiration from various entrepreneurial journeys. This discussion provides practical motivation for anyone looking to elevate their work and reach their goals. Property management has the greatest advantage in building wealth through real estate. 
    00:37 Starting the Property Management Journey
    01:04 Challenges and Opportunities in Property Management
    03:07 Acquiring Properties Through Management
    08:12 Financial Strategies and Wealth Building
    17:25 Market Trends and Economic Impact
    21:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
    Please rate the podcast!

    The Wealth-Driven PM Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/the-wealth-driven-pm
    Shawn's Newsletter: https://shawnaustinjohnson.beehiiv.com/

    Follow Shawn:
    X: https://x.com/shawnAJohnsonX
    Website: https://www.shawnaustinjohnson.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnaustinjohnson/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
  • Pay or Quit

    Flipping Houses at Scale Not Lifting A Hammer | Sam Eddinger

    11/10/2025 | 28 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In this episode, we dive into the strategic insights of a seasoned real estate investor and property manager. He shares valuable lessons on the importance of starting early, holding properties for the long term, and developing successful partnerships. The discussion covers scaling a house flipping business, leveraging property management resources, and employing effective financial strategies such as utilizing home equity lines of credit. Real-world examples and personal experiences highlight how disciplined saving, reinvestment, and vertically integrating business processes can lead to substantial wealth creation. Key takeaways include the benefits of long-term property holding, the power of compound growth, and the importance of aligning goals and values in business partnerships.

    To learn more about Sam Eddinger: 
    https://ironcladpm.com/
    https://www.instagram.com/ironclad_properties/

    00:36 Expert Insights: Flipping and Rentals
    01:05 Scaling the Flip Business
    02:57 Vertical Integration and Vendor Management
    05:46 Partnerships and Leveraging People
    10:00 Building Wealth Beyond Business
    13:50 Financial Strategies and Risk Management
    19:18 Property Management and Investment Synergy
    25:23 Final Thoughts and Advice
    Please rate the podcast!

    The Wealth-Driven PM Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/the-wealth-driven-pm
    Shawn's Newsletter: https://shawnaustinjohnson.beehiiv.com/

    Follow Shawn:
    X: https://x.com/shawnAJohnsonX
    Website: https://www.shawnaustinjohnson.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnaustinjohnson/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
  • Pay or Quit

    Why most businesses never break through (until they learn this) | Ben Serven

    11/03/2025 | 42 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Ben Serven, the founder of Black Sheep Global, discusses the transformative power of process optimization and automation in property management. Learn how to document, implement, and automate processes for long-term business growth, the importance of creating a positive company culture, and how to overcome common obstacles in adopting new technologies. Ben also shares insights into the essential role of principles, policies, and processes in business success and offers valuable tips for leveraging automation tools. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just getting started, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you streamline operations and build a thriving, efficient organization.

    Learn more about Ben Serven and Black Sheep Global:
    https://www.instagram.com/processesmadesimple/
    https://blacksheepglobal.net/
    00:50 Introducing Ben Serven and Black Sheep Global
    01:28 Streamlining Property Management
    03:01 Creating Effective Processes
    04:43 Principles, Policies, and Processes
    06:45 Defining Core Values and Vision
    09:22 The Importance of a Big Vision
    14:49 Overcoming Resistance to Processes
    20:28 Evaluating Automation in Property Management
    24:45 Challenges in Faculty Management
    25:06 The Persistence of Outdated Practices
    26:56 Cultural Impact and Technological Adoption
    28:51 Case Study: Blinds.com
    30:15 High ROI Processes in Property Management
    34:56 Document, Implement, Automate
    40:14 Evaluating and Adopting New Software
    48:10 The Importance of Culture in Business
    Please rate the podcast!

    The Wealth-Driven PM Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/the-wealth-driven-pm
    Shawn's Newsletter: https://shawnaustinjohnson.beehiiv.com/

    Follow Shawn:
    X: https://x.com/shawnAJohnsonX
    Website: https://www.shawnaustinjohnson.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnaustinjohnson/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
  • Pay or Quit

    What Does Social Media and The Game of Monopoly have in Common? | Barrett Freeman

    10/27/2025 | 30 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Building and Leveraging Social Media for Real Estate Success - "I control 8% of all Facebook Traffic in Kentucky"

    In this episode, Barrett Freeman, an insurance attorney, property manager, and avid real estate investor, shares insights on building a robust social media presence for real estate ventures. Barrett explains how he acquired Facebook groups to instantly boost his reach to 60,000 people per post, facilitating numerous house buying and flipping deals. The discussion outlines his strategic partnerships, particularly with his brother and business partner, Shawn, and how they navigate the challenges of flipping properties while maintaining a healthy cash flow. They delve into the importance of ethical practices, the dynamics of their partnership, and ways they reinvest profits. Barrett also emphasizes the critical role of social media in modern real estate and the value of staying adaptable and proactive in marketing efforts.

    Check out Barrett's podcast - Property Tales

    00:00 Introduction to Social Media Following
    00:06 Building and Buying Social Media Groups
    00:48 Real Estate Investing Strategies
    01:36 Partnering for Property Deals
    03:03 Managing and Flipping Properties
    04:36 Challenges and Successes in Real Estate
    11:41 Expanding Social Media Presence
    14:43 Managing Facebook Groups for Real Estate
    16:18 The Importance of Cash Flow in Real Estate
    18:58 Reinvesting Profits and Debt Management
    19:56 The Power of Partnerships in Real Estate
    24:45 Navigating Real Estate Markets and Deals
    29:15 The Role of Social Media in Real Estate
    Watch this episode on Youtube
    Please rate the podcast!

    The Wealth-Driven PM Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/the-wealth-driven-pm
    Shawn's Newsletter: https://shawnaustinjohnson.beehiiv.com/

    Follow Shawn:
    X: https://x.com/shawnAJohnsonX
    Website: https://www.shawnaustinjohnson.com/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnaustinjohnson/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
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About Pay or Quit
the podcast for entrepreneurs and business owners ready to face the raw truth of what it takes to succeed. Host Shawn Austin Johnson goes beyond polished success stories to explore the real, often messy, and challenging aspects of business ownership.This podcast is for those who feel isolated in their entrepreneurial journey, battle imposter syndrome, or face burnout. Shawn offers candid insights and isn't afraid to tackle tough conversations on what truly matters in business.Expect in-depth discussions, spicy takes, and interviews with guests who aren't afraid to confront the hard questions. Tune in weekly for an unfiltered look at entrepreneurship. It's not always pretty, but it's always real. Buckle up!
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