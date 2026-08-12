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33 episodes
In and Out of Foster Care to CEO: I Broke the Patterns of My Past | Tristian Clark06/08/2026 | 1h 18 mins.Send us Fan Mail
22-year-old entrepreneur and owner of Clark Construction, Tristan Clark. He's building a business to be proud of while coming from an almost impossible home life. Tristan Clark shares the challenges he overcame to get to where he is. From foster care, running from the police at age 8, to a shooting with prison on the horizon, to now flipping houses, building a rental portfolio, and a well-respected construction company.
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TristanClarkP
Website https://www.clarkconstructionllc.net/
Watch this episode on Youtube: https://youtu.be/hTbHAIISMwI
00:00 Intro
01:39 From Diesel to Concrete
04:18 The $125K Breakthrough
05:53 Spending Then Scaling Lessons
07:53 Downsizing for Margin
10:51 Scaling Stress and Overhead
16:15 Flip House Growing Pains
21:36 Hold vs Flip Debate
25:14 Scaling the Flip Machine
26:25 VAs and Backend Systems
32:48 Bad Attitudes and Boundaries
34:04 Firing My Own Dad
38:24 Mentors Filling the Gap
39:00 Taken Into Foster Care
43:03 Culture Shock in Adoption
47:27 ROTC Turning Point
52:06 Fatherhood Changed Me
52:39 Walking Away Downtown
56:58 Protecting My Siblings
59:37 Standing Up For My Brother
01:02:23 The Shooting And Jail
01:05:01 Lessons From Lockup
01:07:58 Cutting Toxic Ties
01:13:44 Second Chances And Grit
01:16:19 God's Plan Finale
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In this episode, we dive into the core principles of achieving success through sheer hard work and unwavering discipline. We explore the powerful mindset required to overcome obstacles and maintain consistent hustle, drawing inspiration from various entrepreneurial journeys. This discussion provides practical motivation for anyone looking to elevate their work and reach their goals. Property management has the greatest advantage in building wealth through real estate.
00:37 Starting the Property Management Journey
01:04 Challenges and Opportunities in Property Management
03:07 Acquiring Properties Through Management
08:12 Financial Strategies and Wealth Building
17:25 Market Trends and Economic Impact
21:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
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In this episode, we dive into the strategic insights of a seasoned real estate investor and property manager. He shares valuable lessons on the importance of starting early, holding properties for the long term, and developing successful partnerships. The discussion covers scaling a house flipping business, leveraging property management resources, and employing effective financial strategies such as utilizing home equity lines of credit. Real-world examples and personal experiences highlight how disciplined saving, reinvestment, and vertically integrating business processes can lead to substantial wealth creation. Key takeaways include the benefits of long-term property holding, the power of compound growth, and the importance of aligning goals and values in business partnerships.
To learn more about Sam Eddinger:
https://ironcladpm.com/
https://www.instagram.com/ironclad_properties/
00:36 Expert Insights: Flipping and Rentals
01:05 Scaling the Flip Business
02:57 Vertical Integration and Vendor Management
05:46 Partnerships and Leveraging People
10:00 Building Wealth Beyond Business
13:50 Financial Strategies and Risk Management
19:18 Property Management and Investment Synergy
25:23 Final Thoughts and Advice
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Ben Serven, the founder of Black Sheep Global, discusses the transformative power of process optimization and automation in property management. Learn how to document, implement, and automate processes for long-term business growth, the importance of creating a positive company culture, and how to overcome common obstacles in adopting new technologies. Ben also shares insights into the essential role of principles, policies, and processes in business success and offers valuable tips for leveraging automation tools. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just getting started, this episode is packed with actionable advice to help you streamline operations and build a thriving, efficient organization.
Learn more about Ben Serven and Black Sheep Global:
https://www.instagram.com/processesmadesimple/
https://blacksheepglobal.net/
00:50 Introducing Ben Serven and Black Sheep Global
01:28 Streamlining Property Management
03:01 Creating Effective Processes
04:43 Principles, Policies, and Processes
06:45 Defining Core Values and Vision
09:22 The Importance of a Big Vision
14:49 Overcoming Resistance to Processes
20:28 Evaluating Automation in Property Management
24:45 Challenges in Faculty Management
25:06 The Persistence of Outdated Practices
26:56 Cultural Impact and Technological Adoption
28:51 Case Study: Blinds.com
30:15 High ROI Processes in Property Management
34:56 Document, Implement, Automate
40:14 Evaluating and Adopting New Software
48:10 The Importance of Culture in Business
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What Does Social Media and The Game of Monopoly have in Common? | Barrett Freeman10/27/2025 | 30 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Building and Leveraging Social Media for Real Estate Success - "I control 8% of all Facebook Traffic in Kentucky"
In this episode, Barrett Freeman, an insurance attorney, property manager, and avid real estate investor, shares insights on building a robust social media presence for real estate ventures. Barrett explains how he acquired Facebook groups to instantly boost his reach to 60,000 people per post, facilitating numerous house buying and flipping deals. The discussion outlines his strategic partnerships, particularly with his brother and business partner, Shawn, and how they navigate the challenges of flipping properties while maintaining a healthy cash flow. They delve into the importance of ethical practices, the dynamics of their partnership, and ways they reinvest profits. Barrett also emphasizes the critical role of social media in modern real estate and the value of staying adaptable and proactive in marketing efforts.
Check out Barrett's podcast - Property Tales
00:00 Introduction to Social Media Following
00:06 Building and Buying Social Media Groups
00:48 Real Estate Investing Strategies
01:36 Partnering for Property Deals
03:03 Managing and Flipping Properties
04:36 Challenges and Successes in Real Estate
11:41 Expanding Social Media Presence
14:43 Managing Facebook Groups for Real Estate
16:18 The Importance of Cash Flow in Real Estate
18:58 Reinvesting Profits and Debt Management
19:56 The Power of Partnerships in Real Estate
24:45 Navigating Real Estate Markets and Deals
29:15 The Role of Social Media in Real Estate
Watch this episode on Youtube
Please rate the podcast!
The Wealth-Driven PM Skool Community: https://www.skool.com/the-wealth-driven-pm
Shawn's Newsletter: https://shawnaustinjohnson.beehiiv.com/
Follow Shawn:
X: https://x.com/shawnAJohnsonX
Website: https://www.shawnaustinjohnson.com/
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shawnaustinjohnson/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnaustinjohnson
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the podcast for entrepreneurs and business owners ready to face the raw truth of what it takes to succeed. Host Shawn Austin Johnson goes beyond polished success stories to explore the real, often messy, and challenging aspects of business ownership.This podcast is for those who feel isolated in their entrepreneurial journey, battle imposter syndrome, or face burnout. Shawn offers candid insights and isn't afraid to tackle tough conversations on what truly matters in business.Expect in-depth discussions, spicy takes, and interviews with guests who aren't afraid to confront the hard questions. Tune in weekly for an unfiltered look at entrepreneurship. It's not always pretty, but it's always real. Buckle up!Podcast website
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